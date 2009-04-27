When Will NBA Coaches Learn?

I’m not an NBA Coach. In fact I’m not a coach at all. And I respect Doc Rivers, his staff and the job they’ve done developing players (see Kendrick Perkins, Big Baby, and Rajon Rondo). I also respect the job Doc’s done on the sidelines where I think he is THE best at calling plays out of timeouts and as well as his tremendous job establishing and sticking to his rotation while installing confidence in each member of his team. That being said, you’re up three, 9 seconds left, and Salmons gets the ball with his back to the basket a little beyond the elbow. FOUL HIM. Someone, anyone, please please please tell me why you don’t foul Salmons in that situation. Anyone? Buehler… Buehler… Buehler…