When Will NBA Coaches Learn?

I’m not an NBA Coach. In fact I’m not a coach at all. And I respect Doc Rivers, his staff and the job they’ve done developing players (see Kendrick Perkins, Big Baby, and Rajon Rondo). I also respect the job Doc’s done on the sidelines where I think he is THE best at calling plays out of timeouts and as well as his tremendous job establishing and sticking to his rotation while installing confidence in each member of his team. That being said, you’re up three, 9 seconds left, and Salmons gets the ball with his back to the basket a little beyond the elbow. FOUL HIM. Someone, anyone, please please please tell me why you don’t foul Salmons in that situation. Anyone? Buehler… Buehler… Buehler…
primero bitches.
Totally agree by the way
puked in my mouth.
buehler…buehler…buehler…
they were probably too focused on gordon and/or rose that doc (nor any of the Celtics players) realized
Will players ever learn to shoot free throws? :D
I think they were supposed to foul him, but didn’t.
I think Rondo was supposed to take the ball to the hoop at the end of the first Overtime, but didn’t and took the elbow jumper.
Doc has amazed me with his play creation for inbounds and end of the game. He seems to be a level higher than other coaches in knowing how to screen Ray Allen open when everyone knew it was going to him.
Up to that point, Salmons had been 7-7 from the FT. Maybe, JUST MAYBE, they opted to gamble on a Bulls player jacking up a deep three instead of, pretty much, automatically awarding them a point (or two) and then risking a steal near their own basket.
Not saying I agree with it (personally, I agree with you and think that they should have fouled Salmons) but this might have been the thinking by Doc and his staff.
Maybe that is why they opted not to foul Salmons (who, btw, might just be the biggest f-ing ballhog in the entire league).
Had Gordon’s shot clanged off the rim and we secured the win, would anybody be even questioning this move?
Actually the same thing happened to the bulls just at the end of regulation time. Up by three, Allen has the ball, they don’t foul him. That’s just crazy and doesn’t make sense. It’s not the way in the NBA. In Europe, in that case, there’s always, ALWAYS a foul. they don’t care if it’s unsportsmanlike, as long as it gives the win. It just makes sense to foul.
After the game Doc said that he wanted his team to foul but they didn’t…. not just his fault I guess
Sometimes this works other times it doesn’t. I have used this strategy many times and I agree with it, but sometimes what ends up happening is that you foul they make the free throws and then foul you, your team misses on free throw no only up by two or one and they have a chance. So it just depends on who (player) has the ball i think.
cuz fouling him his a bitch move that’s why
Funny – the play the Bulls ran in the Ben Gordon clip from earlier today was really sweet, too…
what about this as a conspiracy dime?
[realgm.com]
when will they learn not to put little guards on Ron Artest in the paint
[www.youtube.com]
there aint nothing wrong with fouling…but that just ends up putting more pressue on your own team.
you foul. the other team hits the two free throws. now your still up one with little time left. now they gotta foul you. and they do. now your player goes to the line and bricks one.
now your only up two with little time left. other team inbounds….and scores.
now you lose. this shit happens too. nothing wrong with fouling to avoid another team getting a 3pt attempt. but dont act like the game is just over after that. fouling aint no guarantee.
the other team can even make the 1st, miss the 2nd and get the offensive rebound for the putback. tie game.
this shit happens. would you rather that or take your chances letting the other team chuck up a 25footer?
100% I’d rather foul and still have the lead, than risk an NBA coach running a great play for a great NBA three point shooter. not even a question.
Sometimes when coaches tell players what to do, the players can’t/don’t do it on time. Duh.
good. well then don’t be upset. that decision is what makes you you…and doc rivers doc rivers.
only two choices. option 1 or option 2. cant hate on a coach for picking either. they only have two choices.
to foul or not to foul.
Dagomar – I hear you but in that situation, coming out of a timeout, i don’t buy that excuse. every single member of the C’s coaching staff would have been making sure players understood to foul if that was the plan.
Hometown refs = fucking owned! Love this game!
The Jed,
You are a genius! I agree totally. Was thinking the same thing when watching the game.
Salmons even caught the ball in “foul me” position.
Only foul if you have one to give, so you can force the other team to reset their offense while taking time off the clock. Boston’s next foul would send someone to the FT line and considering they didn’t have reliable big man to rebound in case the Bulls intentionally miss the 2nd FT, plus you have one of the best defenses in the L. Gordon just made a great shot with a hand in his face. You can’t ask any more than that.
Not a coach either, BTW…
i thought an even worse play was letting rondo take a jump shot at the end of the first ot, did doc take a page out of the special olympics basketball playbook?
its simple, when you’re drawing up plays for a guy like ray allen or even paul pierce, your gonna have some succes no matter what.
For the life of me, I do not understand why coaches do not foul with seconds left, and they are up by three. I am yet to hear a valid explanation.
It’s easy to say that in hindsight, but what would we talking about right now if they fouled Salmons, he hit the pair, then the Celts split a pair or missed both on the other end to open the door to a Bulls win in 1OT?
It was a tough ass shot by Gordon, but it went in, gotta live with that. The Celts were in the driver’s seat up by 3, why play like a chicken and have a free throw parade?
Agree with number 7.
I’m a coach, and I wouldn’t foul too. I’ve seen that strategy backfire a couple of times in big games. Why not ask Ateneo how fouling when you have the lead turned out for them in the 06 UAAp Finals?
I’m all for playing the percentages, but not on this. I would rather teach my kids to defend every possesion like the game depended on it, as it’s supposed to be anyway.
I would rather an opponent take a contested, fade-away 25 footer under tine pressure than give him any sort of clean look at the basket, even from the line.
I’m not arguing whether they should’ve fouled him or not(but fyi it’s obviouuus they should’ve fouled Salmons…why do you guys say it’s a bitch move?Isn’t it the same thing when you start to foul guys on purpose to take them to the line when you are loosing?…I really don’t understand your point of view,it’s not coherent)
But I just decided to comment cuz I really disagree with this: “I think he is THE best at calling plays out of timeouts”
The BEST at calling plays out of TO is Greg Pop,no doubt, I’m not really a Spurs fan,but when it comes to crucial plays,that guy rocks man,for real.
Jed,
Well stated. I still have that sick feeling in my stomach. As both a Celtic fan and a coach I was in disbelief when that went down. This series should be over tonight and instead it is still in doubt. Beating the Bulls in OT after destroying them in game 3 would have broken their spirit. Instead they feel like they can win the series. The Celtics are tired, I am a bit concerned to say the least.