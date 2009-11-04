Where Are They Now: Chris Porter

When it came down to providing college basketball highlights, Chris Porter basically owned SportsCenter from 1998-2000. With his signature ‘fro and freakish athleticism, the All-American from Auburn dazzled crowds around the SEC with his arsenal of dunks. Along with point guard Doc Robinson, Auburn was one of the most electric teams in the entire country.

During his junior year with the Tigers, Porter was named the SEC Player of The Year and was a second team All-American. He graced the cover of Sports Illustrated prior to his senior year. He was drafted in the second round of the 2000 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. After a decent rookie campaign, where he averaged 8.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, Porter was traded in the offseason to the Hornets. The 6-7 forward was immediately waived after an off-court incident (drug-related charges) along with some discipline issues (missing planes and practices). He never played in the NBA again.

Being an undersized power forward was also a reason why Porter never made it back to the league. Since his year-long stint with the Warriors, Porter has played professionally in the CBA, Italy, USBL, ABA, Portugal, the Philippines and now China.

“All things happen for a reason. You just have to do what you think is best for you,” Porter told Hoopshype.com in 2003. “I’m just happy and grateful for being able to live doing what I love to do – play basketball. It doesn’t matter if it’s here, in the CBA, in the NBA…wherever.”

Last season, Chris suited up for the Fujian SBS XunXin of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA). He averaged an impressive 26.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals while shooting 37.7 percent from the three point line. The CBA also boasts a lot of former NBA players and NCAA stars like David Harrison, Peter John Ramos, Smush Parker, Will Conroy, Soumaila Samake, Corsley Edwards, Kirk Snyder and Jelani McCoy.

