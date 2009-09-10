Where Are They Now: Eddie Robinson

It’s too bad YouTube didn’t exist back in the year 2000. If it did, I guarantee a lot more people would know who Eddie Robinson is. E-Rob’s hops were straight up ridiculous. He was the sixth man for those Charlotte Hornets teams that boasted guys like Baron Davis, Ricky Davis and Eddie Jones. Even with all those high risers on the squad, E-Rob’s crams might have been the nastiest. Night in and night out, he was good for at least two Sports Center worthy crams. My favorite was his signature showboat dunk: a self alley-oop on the fastbreak (see vid below).

Robinson hails from Flint, MI, where he grew up playing playground ball with the famed “Flintstones” like Mateen Cleaves, Mo Peterson and Charlie Bell. But unlike the ‘Stones, E-Rob took the back roads to make the league. Undrafted out of Central Oklahoma (Div II), Robinson was able to score a free agent deal with the Hornets in ’99. At a skinny 6-9, he was a lot like the Birdman the way he could bring excitement and energy off the bench. The Bulls signed him to a five-year, $32 million deal after his solid performance in the 2001 Playoffs with Charlotte. From there, his NBA career went south. His lack of a jump shot and a questionable attitude led to the Bulls buying him out after the 2003-’04 season.

E-Rob never took his game overseas, but had made several efforts to revive his pro basketball career. He tried out for the Hornets in 2005 and played the whole ’06-07 season with the Idaho Stampede where he put up 15 points per game. Unlike a lot guys in the League that go broke after the NBA paychecks run out (Jason Caffey), Robinson was wise in his investments. During his stint in the D-League, where he earning around $15,000 a year, he told the NPR that during his NBA days, his financial team limited him to a $1,000 a month allowance after the bills were paid.

“I’m not really here (the D-League) for that, you know, financial money,” Robinson said. “I mean, I love playing basketball and this is the league that’s going to get me back to the next level.”

E-Rob was drafted 14th overall by the Albuquerque Thunderbirds in the 2008 D-League Draft, but never played a game for them that season.

