Where Are They Now: Harold Miner

It’s been a minute since we’ve done a Where Are They Now? feature on the site, and this one kind of just fell into our laps. In his first interview in over a decade, Harold Miner is finally ready to talk. “I just think it’s time,” says Miner, now 39 years old. “It’s been a long time.” A two-time NBA Slam Dunk champion, Sports Illustrated‘s College Basketball Player of the Year over the likes Shaquille O’Neal and Christian Laettner, you can understand why at one point in time people used to call him “Baby Jordan.” But nowadays, Harold is just fine.

“I’m really kind of dumbfounded as to why people would be interested in reading a story about me,” says Miner. “I haven’t played in almost 15 years and I haven’t done anything significant on a national scale since my junior year at SC almost 20 years ago. It’s a trip, actually.”

To read Jim Weber’s whole feature on Miner, go to LostLettermen.com.

