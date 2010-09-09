Where Are They Now: Harold Miner

It’s been a minute since we’ve done a Where Are They Now? feature on the site, and this one kind of just fell into our laps. In his first interview in over a decade, Harold Miner is finally ready to talk. “I just think it’s time,” says Miner, now 39 years old. “It’s been a long time.” A two-time NBA Slam Dunk champion, Sports Illustrated‘s College Basketball Player of the Year over the likes Shaquille O’Neal and Christian Laettner, you can understand why at one point in time people used to call him “Baby Jordan.” But nowadays, Harold is just fine.
“I’m really kind of dumbfounded as to why people would be interested in reading a story about me,” says Miner. “I haven’t played in almost 15 years and I haven’t done anything significant on a national scale since my junior year at SC almost 20 years ago. It’s a trip, actually.”
To read Jim Weber’s whole feature on Miner, go to LostLettermen.com.
Forget this bum, let’s talk about JR Rider
That James Forrest bomb was huge….Thought dude was gonna make it as a pro.
Think my Lakers drafted him…
Also thought Miner woulda made it too…oops
I swear I just read this article this morning on Yahoo!
Yeah, here:
[rivals.yahoo.com]
@Mike
Same article! They featured it from Lost Letterman.
@Mike,
@Aaron,
good find, Miner fall from grace was weird to say the least. He was ambedextris (sp?) and had the handle of a pg while being built like DWade. Plus the cat could shoot! i just never understood this.
It’s like Shawn Respert. Never understood why he didn’t become a star but I read later he was hiding stomach cancer.
homie weighed over 280lbs
nba jam eastern conf roster was jus leaked…thas not more pressing news than harold miner??
yo, i actually bought a miner jersey, the black one, when he came out, expecting bg things. gonna bring it out of retirement during this heat bandwagon season and blow some peoples minds. seriously! who else has a fkn miner jersey since it was actually in stores. first!… and last
I have some buddies who have some older jerseys, which are cool…. but when they put them on they just don’t fit like they used to. They still wear ’em and say “look at everyone checking out my jersey.”
Sorry fat-ass… they staring at the fat guy wearing old mothball scented jersey.
1st comment…quick and funny
that music sounds like it belongs in a mr. miyagi and daniel san montage.
I think Miner’s first coach was Kevin Loughery (sp?) and I recall Rony Saikely talking about Miner saying he too did not understand why they didn’t play him more. He talked of how Miner would just KILL everyone in practice and then come game time, he’d ride the pine. I remember one game against the Lakers, he put up like 13 points in one half or quarter and was just all over the floor.
From Miami, he was shipped to the worst possible place which was Cleveland under Fratallo’s slow-down, half court offense.
The DWade comparison is a good one. He had that kind of size and explosion, though without the passing/facilitating skills that Wade has.