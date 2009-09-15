Where Are They Now: Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Nobody who followed basketball in the ’90s could ever forget the name Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf. Some may remember him as the high scoring, diminutive guard with the silky-smooth shooting touch. But chances are, most just associate him as the guy who refused to stand during the national anthem in 1996. At that time, he was possibly the most controversial and hated athlete in all of sports.

Abdul-Rauf, born Chris Jackson, had overcome enormous obstacles to get to the NBA. Growing up, he had battled extreme poverty and Tourette’s syndroume, which is an inherited neuropsychiatic disorder that results in uncontrollable body movements and tics.

He found refuge from the constant teasing on the court. Hailed as one of the greatest high school players to ever come out of Mississippi, Abdul-Rauf would go on to LSU where he torched the NCAA his freshman year with an incredible 30.2 ppg average. He was a two-time first team All-American with and even graced the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The Nuggets used the third pick of the 1990 NBA Draft on the 5-11 scoring machine. While Mahmoud struggled on the court at first, he was able to catch his stride his third season where he was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player after he upped his scoring average from 10.3 ppg to 19.2 ppg. He also had one of the cleanest strokes in NBA history. For his career, he averaged 35.4 percent from behind the arc and 90.5 percent from the free-throw line. In the 1995-’96 season, he shot an unheard of 95.8 percent from the stripe – which was second only to Calvin Murphy’s all-time FT percentage of 95.8 percent.

But Abdul-Rauf will always be known for his stance against America by protesting the national anthem. After the league suspended him for refusing to stand during the song, Abdul-Rauf was forced to stand, but he did so with his head down and buried in his hands in prayer. His actions were scrutinized by the media, public and even teammates and coaches.

Thirteen years after he made the biggest political statement in NBA history, Abdul-Rauf is still playing pro ball. The 40-year-old former lottery pick has quietly been circling the global basketball circuit ever since his last NBA pit stop ended after the 2000-’01 season with Vancouver. He has played in leagues in Russia, Italy, Greece and Saudi Arabia.

Abdul-Rauf’s next journey will take him to the Far East as he signed with the Japanese club Kyoto Hannaryz for the 2009-’10 season.

More Where Are They Now articles.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Follow Gerald Narciso on Twitter at @Gerald_Narciso.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.