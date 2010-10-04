Where Are They Now: NBA Training Camp Edition

With NBA Training Camps now underway, it’s always interesting to see some of the names that resurface looking for a shot. From NBA veterans looking to make it back, to big-time college players that never quite made it, here are five guys that you’ll be surprised to see a step away from the League.

Darius Miles (Bobcats)

We’ve known for some time that D-Miles was working out with the Bobcats, and I personally hope he sticks. Maybe Quentin Richardson could try and get him in Orlando…

Loren Woods (Cavs)

When he didn’t become the next Tim Duncan at Wake Forest, he became the man at Arizona. For whatever the reason though, there was never a place for the 7-2 center in the NBA. With Big Z gone, maybe he can stick in Cleveland.

Aaron Miles (Warriors)

Aaron Miles was the man back in the day. Besides leading Kansas to back-to-back Final Four appearances in 2002 and 2003, he is the all-time assists leader (with 954 career assists) for both Kansas and the Big 12 Conference as a whole. But for whatever the reason, he could never stick around. With C.J. Watson in Chicago, would be great to see Miles backup Monta and Steph.

Jake Voskuhl (Clippers)

I grew up a big UConn fan, so Jake Voskuhl was always a fan-favorite. While I think his time in the NBA has come and gone, I’d love to see him battle Chris Kaman in practice.

Longar Longar (Thunder)

In the tradition of Georgetown’s Ruben Boumtje-Boumtje and Wisconsin’s Duany Duany, how could you not root for Oklahoma’s Longar Longar? This guy was a beast for the Sooners. And to play in OKC alongside super athlete Serge Ibaka, the Thunder may have found a gem.

