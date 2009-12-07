Where Are They Now: Qyntel Woods

Along with UCLA, Kansas and North Carolina, it’s pretty well known in the basketball world that Northeast Mississippi Community College produces a horde of NBA talent… The best Tiger to ever come out of Booneville, is none other than Jail Blazin’ Qyntel Woods.
So maybe Woods is the only NBA player to come out of NMCC and maybe you’ve never heard of it. While it may be too early to put Woods on a Dime milk box, his history of curious decision-making, definitely project him as a WATN candidate.
Originally from Tennessee, Woods was drafted 21st by Portland in the 2002 Draftâ€”straight out of his JUCO. For a young player without much strong guidance or a history of responsibility, being drafted to Portland in ’02 probably wasn’t the best environment.
The Jail Blazers, as they were more affectionately known, garnered more attention for off-court antics, than their multiple playoff runs on it. Woods was no exception. His career in America has been plagued with legal incidents, leading to a labeling of immaturity. In two years with Portland, Woods was only able to average 3 points and 1.6 rebounds a game.
In October of 2004, Woods was charged with animal cruelty for his role in a dog fighting operation out of his Oregon home. Stemming from those charges, the Blazers subsequently released Woods from the team. He has also had a few legal troubles involving marijuana possessionâ€”a commonality amongst the Jail Blazers. Since being released from Portland in ’05, the 6-8 Woods has competed in stints with Miami, Boston, New York and the NBDL, before finding more dollars and burn overseas.
The highlight of his NBA career came while playing in New York during the 2005-06 season. Woods started 16-of-49 games en route to averaging 6.7 points. He was then waived the following summer.
Woods has Played in Greece, Italy and Poland since his departure from New York. Currently, the 28-year-old Woods is playing for club Asseco Prokom in Poland with former Dukie Daniel Ewing. He is a starting forward and recently was named the MVP of their championship series in 2009. Through five games in the 2009-10 season, Woods is averaging 15.2 and 7.2 boards.
Qyntel was an athletic slasher who looked to have a great amount of upside in the League. His vast potential was wasted off of poor decisions and outside influences. Luckily for him, it seems that he has developed a strong following across the pond and has found a secure home to play. He is also sporting a nice Baron Davis beard, which has probably led to an increase in 3-point bombs.
He also once used his rookie card as I’d during a traffic stop
In hindsight, nobody really from that 2002 draft class amounted to anything outside of some in the top 10 (Ming, Stoudamire, Boozer, Prince, Butler). You can throw in John Salmons, Matt Barnes and Roger Mason Jr. that went in the 2nd round. He just wasnt talented enough and his bad decisions cost him
he travels during the spin move in the beginning
@#2
Boozer was a second round pick
@#2
Boozer was a second round pick
He was compared to a young TMAC going into the draft, expected lottery talent but slipped to the late first round.
Whatever happened to Jonathan Bender?
@PJ
I disagree. Bill Russell as he looks today looks like a young Greg Oden.
@12
Jonathan Bender is a businessman these days, he owns the shoe company that al harrington endorses i think. heard he’s done well for himself. he had size/skills like ive never seen in the L, not surprised his frame couldnt support it and he got injured.
ajou ajou deng anyone?
This guy fought pitbulls before vick did. Good to see he’s doing good for himself.
Qyntel was a bust before he was even ready to take off, sadly.
Whatever happened to my man, Austin Croshere?
all ya’ll are buggin!!!!! obviously not any REAL players commenting here. he would be a top 10 6th man in th league right now. his game and adittude are mature. the NBA is all about timing and he came in at the wrong time
WHy so angry…. I think its sad when people focus on such negative things… He obviously deserve a highlight to show that u dont have to be a deadbeat all ur life. Plus he won MVP and help bring his current team to Euro Champs 2009/2008.
You can say whatever you want but the fact is that his play and domination here in Poland is compared to the LBJ one in the NBA. There is merely no defensive player that can stop him here. And in the Euroleague his one of just 2 players being ranked in the top 10 both in points and rebounds. This evening he scored 27 pts against Real Madrid (which is considered to be far the best european team now) and has led Asseco Prokom to a shocking victory. So don’t be surprised by such mixtape. We really consider him as a player of the decade here.
DIME… PLEASE COVER A “WATN” ON WAYNE SIMIEN
Much Love to Qyntel all you haters better recognize the audacity any of you cats have of judging another human being, look in the mirro and tap your pockets.
Nothing but lint…………….. Atleast he is “farting through silk nowadays”