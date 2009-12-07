Along with UCLA, Kansas and North Carolina, it’s pretty well known in the basketball world that Northeast Mississippi Community College produces a horde of NBA talent… The best Tiger to ever come out of Booneville, is none other than Jail Blazin’ Qyntel Woods.

So maybe Woods is the only NBA player to come out of NMCC and maybe you’ve never heard of it. While it may be too early to put Woods on a Dime milk box, his history of curious decision-making, definitely project him as a WATN candidate.

Originally from Tennessee, Woods was drafted 21st by Portland in the 2002 Draftâ€”straight out of his JUCO. For a young player without much strong guidance or a history of responsibility, being drafted to Portland in ’02 probably wasn’t the best environment.

The Jail Blazers, as they were more affectionately known, garnered more attention for off-court antics, than their multiple playoff runs on it. Woods was no exception. His career in America has been plagued with legal incidents, leading to a labeling of immaturity. In two years with Portland, Woods was only able to average 3 points and 1.6 rebounds a game.

In October of 2004, Woods was charged with animal cruelty for his role in a dog fighting operation out of his Oregon home. Stemming from those charges, the Blazers subsequently released Woods from the team. He has also had a few legal troubles involving marijuana possessionâ€”a commonality amongst the Jail Blazers. Since being released from Portland in ’05, the 6-8 Woods has competed in stints with Miami, Boston, New York and the NBDL, before finding more dollars and burn overseas.

The highlight of his NBA career came while playing in New York during the 2005-06 season. Woods started 16-of-49 games en route to averaging 6.7 points. He was then waived the following summer.

Woods has Played in Greece, Italy and Poland since his departure from New York. Currently, the 28-year-old Woods is playing for club Asseco Prokom in Poland with former Dukie Daniel Ewing. He is a starting forward and recently was named the MVP of their championship series in 2009. Through five games in the 2009-10 season, Woods is averaging 15.2 and 7.2 boards.

Qyntel was an athletic slasher who looked to have a great amount of upside in the League. His vast potential was wasted off of poor decisions and outside influences. Luckily for him, it seems that he has developed a strong following across the pond and has found a secure home to play. He is also sporting a nice Baron Davis beard, which has probably led to an increase in 3-point bombs.