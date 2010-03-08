Where Brooklyn At! Biggie Tribute Tees

Where Brooklyn At! is a clothing company that celebrates Brooklyn’s storied history. Based around the borough’s many icons, famed architecture and celebrated past, you’d be lying if you didn’t say Brooklyn is a special place that has influenced the world profoundly on many different levels. Tomorrow, March 9, is the anniversary of the death of The Notorious B.I.G. and WBA! is dropping some special tees in his honor.

