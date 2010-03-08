Where Brooklyn At! Biggie Tribute Tees

Where Brooklyn At! is a clothing company that celebrates Brooklyn’s storied history. Based around the borough’s many icons, famed architecture and celebrated past, you’d be lying if you didn’t say Brooklyn is a special place that has influenced the world profoundly on many different levels. Tomorrow, March 9, is the anniversary of the death of The Notorious B.I.G. and WBA! is dropping some special tees in his honor.
You can cop these and many more at their website, www.wherebrooklynat.com.
What do you think?
who the fuck is this? paging me at 5:46 in the morning
Fast forward to 1993??
ni$$as is getting smoked G believe me, talk slick you get ya neck slit quick cuz real street ni$$as aint havin that shit, toting techs for rep, smoking blunts in the projects alWAYS, shooting Dice all day, waiting for ni$$as to step up on some fightin shit, we get hyped and shit and start lightin shit……..
Biggie was so HAAAARRRRRRRDDD
Biggie was a Trending Topic all day today on Twitter. I covered it on my show [bit.ly]