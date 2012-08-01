Where Brooklyn At! “Dream Team” Collection

In honor of Team USA throttling Tunisia yesterday in very Dream Team-esque fashion, we figured we’d drop some info on another killer Olympic t-shirt release. Draft Packs has been on point all sumer with Olympic gear, and now Where Brooklyn At! is coming through with two dope limited editions tees to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Dream Team.

The “Flight ’92” shirt shown above celebrates Barcelona with the airport code of the city in red, and three gold foil stars.

Below is a collaboration with Bobby Joseph on the “Brooklyn To Barcelona” shirt that is meant to celebrate the two Brooklynites on the team: Chris Mullin and Michael Jordan.

Listed at $40 a piece and coming in sizes medium – 2XL, these two shirts will both be shipping on Friday, but are accepting pre-orders now at the company’s online store.

