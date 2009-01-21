Where Do You Play Ball?

As a bunch of basketball freaks, we’re always looking for the best places to play and the best leagues to join. We’re all in the NRF, Jed has a run in Brooklyn on Sundays, Burke has one on Tuesday and Thursday mornings in the Village, Cass plays in a weekend league and there are multiple other runs frequented by Dime members all week long.
With the snow currently killing our playground run in the city, we wanted to ask our readers â€“ across the globe â€“ where you get your burn during the winter. Drop us a line in the comments and let us know the name and location of the leagues you play in, the courts you frequent, the tournaments you join and tell us what the run is like. Who knows, maybe we’ll come through or feature it on the site…
Bismarck Rec Center
the Church . . no leagues . . just 10-15 guys trying to stay on the court the longest . . . that’s it!
orchard gardens community center
sundays
roxbury, ma
fordham university wed. nites.
Joe Dumars Field House, north of Detroit. Few aight leagues there, pretty decent run during open gyms.
There are alot of other places to get some run in around the suburban area of Metro Detroit, but most of them are filled with idiot preps looking to be the next AI, or hordes of Kurds looking like lil’ fucking Ooompa Loopmas…looking to be the next AI.
Collier Field House, Yongsan Army Garrison, Korea
Filipino Leagues across toronto during the winter time and one Tourney on labour day against teams from the south NYC, PHilly, DC etc etc…
weeze
Hoop Magic in Chantilly, VA (DC/MD/VA area)
Leagues are where to find good comp. From D1 and D2 college and ex college ballers, to NBA and overseas hoopsters and ‘hoodstars that “never made it out the hood” come thru and make runs tough.
Weekend and weekday runs.
And there’s always high school/AAU runs happening as well.
Museumplein, Amsterdam!!
Tarkanian Basketball Academy, Sometimes there are actual pro ballers there to work with the youngsters, there is a Sunday adult league and a Fri and Sat HS league. Never played there, but I coach a HS team there and they have an NBA regulation size court and plus it’s ran by George Tarkanian the son of Jerry Tarkanian.
Almost forgot
[www.tarkbball.com]
Central YMCA- downtown,Winston-Salem, NC
Runs are great-every Tues./Thurs. at 12- ex college players and current ones play in the summer- very competitive- games to 7 by all ones
with yo momma, in my bedroom, south central cali
welll considerin I already invited Katz out to my gym and ya’ll are duckin me lol….theres also the ABA league down in newark nj that runs year round..theres 3 skill groups so ya’ll will fit in somewhere
Spectrum Club, LA. the 24 hrs in Redondo, newport, and covina can get some good runs. Sat am Long Beach Courts are cool but you might get shot too.
American Family Fitness – Richmond, VA
U-Turn Sports Facility – Richmond, VA
A lot of VA ball players hoop/train there
YMCA downtown Toronto
Sacramento, CA
24 Hour Fitness Gym
1. Bruceville and Sheldon (Weekends).
2. Florin (Weekdays).
my backyard
rimac and
24 fitness gym
get good runs for hours
anytime of day
On half a court on a steep hill with a rusty old basketball goal on the beautiful island of trinidad. We play anyday and ball sometimes late into the night until we can’t see the ball anymore. There’s a saying my friends have “Bigger Indian, Stronger Dahl, Sweeta Curry”. Meaning, “Go Hard or Go Home”
Irving Park (covered area) Portland, Oregon. Best ballers in the city. Always way competitive, just dont stay too late after dark.
Hood, CA … Check it out on youtube…under 3 point contest, hood.
24 Hour fitness / Brentwood Bapist Church
The Super Duper League
Peterborough ON Canada
Cal State
Oakwood park
24hr fitness
Pepsi Courts (fat)
Anybody who lives in the A knows we getting popping at
Center court
Local high schools (Central Gwinnett)
Morehouse, or GA Tech
Suwanee Sports academy.
any ATL heads in here?
when i lived in greece, me and my friends would just ball on local courts til the sun went down and the lights went off. now i play at Southwest Rec Center at the University of Florida. all day, every day
ST JOHNS REC BROOKLYN, NY
Univerity of Toronto Athletic Centre
Come test suckas
Sarajevo,
OS Nafija Sarajlic, Sundays @ 7PM
Ymca Downtown DC, College Park Rec on Sundays dnt come in there faking though we goes hard.
that dude:
where is the rec located in College Park?
and what time on Sundays?
i play at LA Fitness in Connecticut. There’s also a sweet elementary school court in town where the lights stay on all night and the hoop is 9 feet that is perfect for knockout. if nobody has ever played knockout with 16 people you should try it someday.
Urban Professional League in NY.
I play in tournaments hosted in different cities throughout the United States and overseas organized by the NGBA. Check out more information at [www.ngbaus.com]
I also play in the LBL (Lambda Basketball League) in Los Angeles. Check out more information at [www.lambdabasketball.com]
I play with a bunch of my boys in Jackson Heights, Queens.
About 15 – 18 of us every Sunday afternoon for the past 5 – 10 years. Some of us also run in a weekend league called FastbreakNYC (www.fastbreaknyc.com).
Fastbreak Commissioner Ren also drops by from time to time.
Kool Bob, you might know Ren!
University of Alberta Main Gym. Mon, Wed, Fri from 12-1 pm and Sun from 8-10 pm. CIS ballers and guys from local div. 1. Decent runs.
College of west anglia
kingslynn fury
english basketball league div 1 07 div 4 08!!
england!