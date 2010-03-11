Where does Chauncey rank among the greatest NBA point guards?

Minutes before the Nuggets and Timberwolves tipped off this evening, one of Minnesota’s announcers called Chauncey Billups “one of the best (point guards) that’s ever played the game.”
I’ll have to qualify that by noting this is the same announce crew that was getting all over Jonny Flynn the other night for allegedly not passing the ball enough — even though Flynn leads the team with 4.4 assists per game while nobody else has more than 3.2 a night. So maybe we should take their PG evaluation skills with a grain of salt. But it’s a valid discussion piece:
Where does Chauncey Billups rank among the game’s all-time great point guards?
Just like an NFL quarterback, you have to put Chauncey at least in the conversation because he’s won so many games. He’s got an NBA championship (and Finals MVP) to go with like seven conference finals appearances. His career numbers aren’t great (15.4 ppg, 5.6 apg), but consider that Chauncey was basically a journeyman for the first five years of his career; since coming into his own in Detroit and now in Denver, he’s consistently averaged about 17 points and 6-7 dimes every season. You know about his ability to knock down clutch shots, and even at his worst in the NBA he’s never been a high-turnover guy (2.0 tpg, career).
Quick answer for me: Chauncey is below the upper-upper echelon of Magic, Stockton, Isiah, Cousy and Oscar. On the next level you’ve got Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Steve Nash, Tim Hardaway, Kevin Johnson, Tiny Archibald … this is where Chauncey fits if you ask me. But we’ll have to see how the careers of some younger dudes like Tony Parker, Chris Paul and Deron Williams pan out before we can get a true gauge of Chauncey’s place. I’d say Chauncey is either just outside the Top-10 or at best in the 9th-10th range.
I would say round 10-15
to be honest, ive always thought chauncey was overrated, but he has had a solid career. I would put him in the fourth level right after tony parker. Remember, this leauge is all about perception and what the media thinks of you.
This writer needs to take his head out of his culo. Take a freaking stand! Is Chauncey in the top ten or outside the top ten?
After his playing career, dude is in the top 20 and I am being generous!
I’d say he’s up there but not top 10.
Likely top 15-20.
But think about it. Will there ever be another Billups?
Between 10-20 definitely
Detroit was a good team with no superstar whatsoever when they won and the east was weak. He is a very good player, but that’s about it. He is a top 10 point guard in the league right now, but all time? Come on.
He’s an unconventional point guard. But still a damn good one. So hard to compare when you match Billups up to the description of a ‘true’ nba point guard. I’d say 15-20… no higher than top ten. never.
Wow, I dont want to dis Chauncey cause i actually like and appreciate his game. But talent wise, and performance wise he doesn’t hold a candle to 20-30 all time pgs. He’s good not great. And is a very good basketball player, that it. thats where it ends.
Honestly, I gotta say this article is on point. ‘Cause you do have that PG level that holds Isaiah, Stockton and Magic, but after that there isn’t much to write home about. Payton, Kidd, Nash, etc. haven’t really done much as far as winning, at least on the playoff level. Chauncey consistently led his squads to Finals and Conference finals for a good stretch, which would solidly place him above those cats imo. So yeah, he’s in the bottom of the top ten at best, and just outside at worst.
I could understand people putting him in the 20’s, maybe.
Playing now and better:
Kidd, Nash, Parker, Paul, Williams.
Too soon, but probably better: Rose, Rondo (ouch, that hurt to type)
So even if you rank him #6 now, there is everyone else:
Magic, Stockton, Isiah, Big O, Mark Jackson, Cousy (ouch again), Frazier, Archibald, KJ, Payton, Jerry friggin West, Mo Cheeks, Dennis Johnson, Lenny Wilkens… I can’t even think straight anymore! He is not a top 20 of all time point guard.
I guess I could’ve written what chicagorilla did and been good. Well said sir.
@Big Isl
yeah i thought about typing it out, but I’m watching the big east tourney and using my brain power to focus on this. lol
Well hes above kj, steve nash, tim hardaway, they never won a chip. Nash 2 mvp was stolen from kidd and Kobe those years, i mean what mvp hasn’t made it to the finals, until then not legit.
I’m with Chicagorilla on this one. It’s disappointing he’s been elevated well above his station here, as he’s a very good player who I respect a lot. But top 10 all time? Quiet news day huh?
For that matter, put Parker on a team that doesn’t have a certain power forward and we’ll see exactly where his game is at.
Billiups does not even crack today’s NBA top seven point guards.
1. Steve Nash
2. Chris Paul
3. Deron Williams
4. Derrick Rose
5. Rajon Rondo
6. Tony Parker
7. Jason Kidd
8. Chauncey Billups
All time List:
1. Magic
2. Stockton
3. Tiny
4. Isiah
5. Oscar
6. Cousy
7. Payton
8. Cheeks
9. Tim Hardaway
10. Mark Jackson
1. magic
2. oscar robinson
3. stockon
4. thomas
5. kidd
6. payton
7. west
8. jackson
9. nash
10. t. hardaway
11. kj
12. penny hardaway
13. billups
14. frazier
15. cheeks
this is my list as it stands now. Too early to judge some of those other players.
as a matter of fact penny’s number 10 and tims 12
10-20, not sure where but in that neighborhood
Guy has been a top 3 point guard in the league for the last decade. Too many people here think offensive numbers are everything when it tells less then half the story about a player. He would be the point guard of the decade if Jason Kidd wasn’t so great
All time? He’ll hoover around the 30’s.
Magic, Stockton, Isiah, Kidd, Glove, Oscar, West, Frazier, Nash, Timmy, KJ, Mo Cheeks, Dennis Johnson, Rod Strickland, Cousy, Cassell, Nick at Nite, Mark Price, Stephon, Terry Porter…..all of who were better players and PGs than Billups. His first few years in the league “he did not play well” (to quote Jeff Van Gundy). AND he was a starter so there was really no excuse.
I’d put him in the Derek Harper, Mookie Blaylock & Damon Stoudamire range.
and give me a break with this Mark Jackson is top 10 point guard of all-time
Chauncey is overrated as a player. He is a good leader but not a good point guard. Top 50
He’s a top 25 or so point guards at best
1 magic
2 oscar
3 isiah
4 stockton
5 cousy
6 frazier
7 kidd
8 tiny
– nash
– gp
– kj
– tim hardaway
– mark jackson
– cheeks
– chauncey
The top 8 are untouchable for now – you can mix and match the rest including Billups. Just because he didn’t have the stats doesn’t mean he doesn’t belong up there. Chauncey played where it mattered most.
forgot about dennis johnson and marc price… ugh
All time List:
1. Magic
2. Oscar
3. Isiah(only player 2beat magic,bird,jordan in playoffs)
4. Tiny
5. Stockton
6. Payton
7. Kidd
8. Cousy (Cuz he played in a 8 team league)
9. Lenny Wilkens
10. Jackson
There is some real disrespect going on here. Jason Kidd is a top 5 point guard.
@sh!tfaced
you’ve been on the turps again buddy. it’s not just the pg’s you’ve elevated him above being disrespected here, you’ve just besmirched the good names of the players you’ve lumped him in with there.
once again, billups is a very good point guard. he had some great years in detroit on an extremely talented team. his rep was then elevated 10 fold by replacing a ball hog at the point in a perimeter based team.
something any distribute 1st point guard was going to do.
unfortunately when they had the lakers on the ropes and needed him to step up when the younger guys faultered, he came up short time and again. this is when the greats elevate their game, not the other way around.
it’s not over yet though. he can still add to his legacy yet.
how the heck is mo cheeks so high on these lists? no disrespect to him — he’s a super awesome guy. but i’d take terry porter over him, or price, or DJ, a number of guys from the 70’s / 80’s.
additionally, how the heck are people even talking about rod strickland? this myth of ‘the great nyc pg’ is propping guys like him and mark jackson up quite a bit. has rod strickland ever won a playoff series as a starter?
i gotta say that chauncy is 10-20 because he had plenty of talent but it takes some players longer to catch on and for things to click. he had all the intangibles that can’t be measured in the stat book, like ball control, leadership, defense, and cluth play. dude is a winner hands down. he didnt hang aroudnon winning teams, he was a main reason if not THE main reason for teams winning. how many pgs that are playing have been thoroughly outplayed by billups (CP3 in playoffs, nash, kidd, parker, brooks etc)
In everyones eyes Cp3 is the top PG in the NBA. Need I remind you what happened in the Playoffs last year ? Chauncey man handled him, scored 39 points on him. All i could hear on the TV was the announcer going. Billups for 3. Dantay jones for 3. Billups for 3. Cmon, Give the guy the credit he deserves. He led the pistons against a Lakers team consisting of kobe, shaq, payton, malone, not to mention he was the Finals MVP. In addition he is the only player in History to average more points at the end of his career. Mark my words, When denver wins the championship this year, it will be billups, not melo as the mvp.
Not alot of Chauncy love in here. Hes one of the best Leaders/Team Runners/Floor Generals ever. He may not average 20 points, 10 dimes and 3 steals a game but he ALWAYS runs his teams properly and thats what you want a PG to do. Consistency and Leadership don’t get headlines but they do win games and they are exactly what every team wants in their PG.
IMO hes in the second tier around the 10-15 all time area.
Chauncey deserves more credit than that. You can’t put Rose, Rondo, Paul and Williams in this conversation now. None of them have proven shit up to this point (Rondo winning a chip with 3 HOFs doesn’t count).
@20: You must be out yo mind, you’re putting Rod Strickland, Cassell, Stephon, (Marbury?? really?) ahead of Big Shot? You’re crazy to think their careers are better than Chauncey’s.
@29: Pistons are my favorite team during their conference final runs, but really, “extremely talented team?” They played together as a team well, yes, but its not like they have a roster like the Lakers do now. After Chauncey left that year, that team fell apart. They held on to a playoff spot and got swept and no one has been an All Star since. Give credit where credit’s due.
If “greatest” was based on skill, he’s not even in the top 30, but if we’re talking greatest in terms of success, he’s at worst in the top 15.
he is ahead of tim hardaway steve nash and kevin johnson he has a ring.he is top 7 off that alone.he can play both halfcourt(pistons)and fullcourt(nuggets)basketball.he has help ruin allen iverson legacy to some degree.he has as many conference finals as hardaway,nash,and johnson have combine.plays better defense than all three of them and more clutch than them too nickname is big shot speaks for itself
Kidd, Payton, and Nash had MUCH better careers than Chauncey.
@ Coach T
” Billiups does not even crack today’s NBA top seven point guards.
1. Steve Nash
2. Chris Paul
3. Deron Williams
4. Derrick Rose
5. Rajon Rondo
6. Tony Parker
7. Jason Kidd
8. Chauncey Billups ”
Your list is the most ridiculous list I’ve seen. Billups career ranks higher than all the guys you listed except for Nash and Kidd. CP3, D.Will, and D.Rose haven’t even wet their diapers yet and you rank their careers over Jason Kidd!?!? Are you crazy?? Kidd is a Hall of Famer… according to your list, D.Rose is already a Hall-of-Famer and he barely has sniffed the playoffs. GTF outta here!
Your list proves your age. Too many young guys here in love with the new school.
Top PG… IMO
1. Magic
2. Stockton
3. Oscar Robertson
4. The Logo
5. Isiah
6. Kidd
7. Walt Frazier
8. Cousy
9. Pistol Pete
Since these are the name I could come up off the top of my head, I’d rank Billups somewhere bwteen 15-20. There’s gotta be more who rank ahead of him, but not that much more. (ie Nate Archibald, G.Payton-top 3 defensive PG, etc) I’m at work, but if I really thought about this, Billups is somewhere 15-20.
@Coach T – Chauncey is in the top 4 or 5 PGs in the league today. It’s him, CP3, Deron, and TP as the top 4.
All time, he’s probably in the 20-30 range since his early days were so sketchy, he doesn’t have the super long success or crazy #s (career or in a year) that you’d want to crack the top 20, but, just like a better Sam Cassell, his affect on a team’s mentality (and his obvious skills) translate to Ws and, in the great words of an awful coach, “YOU PLAY TO WIN THE GAME!” You’re always (since he got to the D anyway) in good hands w/ Chauncey running your team. The man can do it all and doesn’t seem to care about getting the credit, just the W’s.
@35
I’m not sure how you can dispute that a starting line-up of Billups, Rip, Prince, Sheed, & Ben Wallace isn’t considered ‘extremely talented’. All were in their absolute prime.
“After Chauncey left that year they fell apart.” No denying this. Although once again Billups is the beneficiary of a direct comparison with AI, who was signed as his replacement. They also lost Webber, while Sheed & Prince had lengthy injury lay-offs. Kwame Brown was starting centre playing extended minutes.
He was a massive loss for sure, but attributing the Piston’s slide solely to his absence is a bit far fetched imo.
jay
hes top 5 today but i would rank parker ahead of him. i dont think post 20 meant career wise i think he posted his list based on right now.
celts fan
agree
@DC – Why weren’t Rod Strickland, Sam Cassell or even Stephon’s careers better than Billups? I noticed you omitted Terry Porter or Nick Van Exel though. Billups was a “bust” until he found Detroit and Larry Brown. He still does not do one thing particularly well. Being a a good floor leader and playing good defense gets him Derek Harper status. He’s overrated as a shooter, “Mr. Big Shot” is because on Detroit he was the only one capable of taking the last shot, he doesn’t even make alot. Cassell is 5x as clutch. He has horrible court vision, and is a subpar passer. Rod Strickland was a great floor leader, great passer and excellent court vision.
@CTkennedy – Rings elevate your status if you’re an average player? Well Cassell has 2 Rings so Billups gets bumped down a spot. And so many others had better careers, and did much more for longer. Billups has only had one year you can label an excellent year.
@ Jay, perhaps you misunderstood my list. And being that I am over 40 years old, thanks for the compliment on writing like a young buck. Look at my list again, I know Chauncey has the ring BUT, I still believe that the other seven point guards are more productive today! Jason Kidd is one of my all time favorite players, and I don’t believe that any of the aforementioned seven pgs have had better overall careers. Yet if I was starting a team today, you bet I would take Rose, Rondo, Paul, and William before I took the aging Kidd. Oh, one last point, since when was Pistol Pete considered a point guard. Perhaps it is you Jay who should go back and do a little research. Pistol Pete was a scoring phenom, not a point guard who sets the table for others.
Potential top 10 PG of all time? How old are you guys? Seriously, it’s one thing to not have watched some of the older dudes(Oscar, Clyde, etc), but to elevate Chauncey to a top 10 realm at the expense of some of those guys is beyond cynical.
1. Magic
2. Isaiah
3. Oscar
4. Stockton
5. Cousy
6. Clyde
7. Tiny
8. Payton
9. Kidd
10. Nash
@nyeme u can make the case of takin cassell over nash for the rings too they both offense players but u would trust cassell more in the clutch and yes rings matter thats why isiah thomas is ahead of kidd and magic is ahead of oscar
@ Nyeme……
I don’t know ya…..
You’re probably a great guy…….
but, YOU’RE CRAZY!
Rod Strickland…….better than Mr Big Shot????
YOu say he has no court vision??
Yep, YOU’RE CRAZY.
I read all your comments on here and I’m gonna go out on a limb here…………Chauncey hit some game winners against your favorite team…….didn’t he!!!
lol at your train of thought.
sorry man.
This season Chauncey would be in the top 5.
Chauncey is more of a leader and a team player than a stat guy. He never takes bad shots and is more concerned on setting the tempo of the game rather than how many shots he can take. A very good 3 point shooter and a strong defender. He instantly transformed the Nuggets into a western conference finals contender. Not to mention a ring and the 7 conference finals appearances. This guy is pure clutch and composure in both offense and defense.
My opinion Chauncey would be in the Top 15 pg’s of all time. He is one of the few guys I would trust to control the ball in every play in a finals series. Thus the finals mvp he won with Detroit. The other players would be Kobe and Paul Pierce.
@Coach T
I apologize about that “age” crack. I looked at your list and since the topic is about career, I thought you were young. My bad. Having said that, we should stick the topic. For arguments sake, I could say I would pick John Wall to build around than an aging Kidd… but the topic isn’t about which point guard would you take to build a team.
As far as I know, Pistol Pete played both guard positions. He was a huge combo guard back then and should be considered a PG as well as a 2G. Funny, you didn’t have an issue with my listing of Jerry West at #4 who also played both guard positions, but the issue is with Pistol Pete.
The topic is greatest PGs. Not playmaking PGs. I think because of they’re abilities at the PG position, Pete and The Logo should be on top 10.
Nyeme must be unemployed. Dude makes no cents.