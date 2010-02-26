Where does Kobe rank among basketball’s all-time greats?

“And now, the rest of the man’s legacy is on the line. Is Kobe a Top-10 player of all-time? Top five? We’ve created a glass ceiling wherein nobody can touch Jordan, Russell, Wilt, Magic and Bird — and often but not always, Oscar, Jerry West, Kareem and Doctor J — that Kobe is threatening to shatter.
“Why not? Kobe has more rings than Bird and more buckets than Magic; he’s better defensively than West, better offensively than Russell, more clutch than Wilt. His flair for the dramatic is exceeded only by Jordan.”
Dime’s Austin Burton wrote that in this month’s Kobe cover story, and it’s an argument that will only grow more intense and complicated as Kobe breaks more milestones and (possibly) wins more championships. You can go on for days: Isiah Thomas and Hakeem Olajuwon won more ‘chips as “The Man” on their respective teams than Kobe; Tim Duncan has more League MVP’s and just as many rings; Moses Malone and Steve Nash also have more MVP’s; Alex English and Dominique Wilkins scored more points; then Shaq and Charles Barkley have had their accomplishments, stellar as they are, bolstered by fan-favorite personalities — an X-factor which may hurt Kobe’s legacy down the road. And on, and on, and on…
Some say he’s already the best L.A. Laker of all-time, but where do you think Kobe will finish his career ranked among the greatest players in basketball? Or, if he retired tomorrow, where does he rank right now?
Tell us, and we’ll run some of the best answers in an upcoming issue.
(Dime reserve the right to edit submissions for length and clarity.)
Right up there with the best of the best…ranked right up there with the elite.
I think you gotta wait until he retires so you can compare his ENTIRE career against the greats. Right now, top 15 easily.
right now top 15, with another title top 10 clearly and 2 more titles top 5. if he plays another 5 years on top level (realistic) and doesn’t win another title, even then he will be easily top 10 just with his records (points, playof points, playoff wins etc. )….if he wins 3 more titles then he has to be top 3 (7 titles, probably 2nd or 3rd best scorer in history, most playoff wins and many many more records). just enjoy him while he is still playing.
P.S. he is even more impressive when you compare him to Tmac or KG who also came from HS to NBA and their body just falls apart.
He ranks about right in that area between my balls and ass…
O yea my Taint.
Hes deff is in the top 5 all time Ball hogs..
My opinion he is top 3 in a horrible basketball area..
Kobe is the G.O.O.T.
The Greatest of Our Time!
He’s better than the great, but the greatest (MJ) will always be greater.
Well that’s just speaking from now. Who knows, maybe Kobe will go out with a bang these last 4 or 5 years he has left.
He’s obviously better than Bird. Magic, Kareem and Jordan are the top three of all time. People put Russell up there because of rings, but lets face it, he won the majority of his champioships in an 8 team league. Not exactly hard to do when you have the 4 of the 7 best players in the League at the time. Wilt is a stat filler but not exactly a consistent winner, so Kobe goes ahead of him. Duncan has the rings but Kobe’s been to the finals 6 times. TD is hard to argue with though. Kobe’s career RIGHT NOW is easliy top 10. When its finished, if he adds 2-3 more rings, he will be the greatest player of all time. Everyone get off Jordan’s nuts. The majority of DIME readers don’t even remember Jordan playing or even saw live games. Jordan was good, but his compitition was extremely weak. Look at the people who were “guarding” him in any highlight on you tube. Not exactly defensive stoppers by today’s standards. Kobe does it in a league where the average player is as athlethic (or close) as Jordan. Plus, Kobe is the only player who is stilled allowed to be handchecked on every play. Jordan did it in a league that loved him, Kobe does it in a league that hates him. What’s tougher?
Top 10 for sure, Gets a little sticky if you want to place him in top 5, that requires Legend status.
At the end of it all Kobe could pull it off though. Maybe pushing out Bird or Magic?
Raw Talent of the day
[www.onthenet.biz]
Easily in the top 5-10, his legacy will shake itself out once he has hung it up.
He’s top 10 right now. He needs A TON of help to get to #1, but he’s already top 10. I’d say it’s:
1. MJ
2. Magic
3. Kareem
4. Russell (greatest winner in the history of sports. This HAS TO count for something. “You play to win the game!”)
5. Wilt
6. Oscar
7. Duncan
8. Shaq (I almost put both Bird and Kobe over him cuz of the lack of back to backs and very “laid back” attempts at off-season workouts, but in his apex, he was the closest thing we’ll ever see to Wilt in the modern game AND was clearly the best player on those Lakers title teams. From ’94-’03, there was no one other than maybe MJ you’d rather have from any period of basketball. Ever. You did not want it w/ the Diesel. Could have been all the way up to #2 – hell, #1 was in play – if he’d just gave a damn. Put Kobe’s work ethic in Shaq’s head and it would’ve been over. Instead, I think I’d take Duncan over him. Kind of a shame actually…)
9. Bird
10. Kobe (if I’m from LA, I can make a very legit case for Kobe over Bird here, but I’m not, so when it’s close, my homerism will always win out.)
@ 5
Obviously better then Bird?
Most retarded statement of the day…
I definitely think Kobe will be top 5 by time he retires. I do think it is a damn shame he has only one 1 MVP and will most likely never win another. For the past 5 years he has arguably been the best player in the league. The fact that Steve Nash won two MVPs during Kobe’s prime makes me sick (and I do love Steve Nash, but Kobe deserved MVP at least one of those years).
no matter where Kobe is on your board now, it won’t get worse. He can (and will) only get higher on anyones personal list.
some say top 15. he’ll be top 10 with then before he’s done. some say top 10, and he’ll be top 5-7 with them before he’s done.
all Kobe needs really, is 1 more chip and two more scoring titles and 1 more MVP award.
at this point, alls Kobe needs are mainly individual awards. he has enough chips (4 and counting).
and if he cracks the top 5 all-time scoring list; then that’ll be enough in itself to get him into the top 5 of alltime talk
Lol @ AdvancedMind
Kobe is in the top 10 easily right now
the only people who are over him now (all time greats) not in any particular order:
Jordan
Russell
Wilt
Magic
Bird
Oscar
Logo
Kareem
Doctor J
Shaq/Duncan/Malone (any one)
Kobe has to be in that 9th or 10th spot…
Nobody in their right mind thinks Nash, Barkley, Nique, Isaiah, etc is better than Kobe.
@FallODaLdr
Dude remember character counts Russell is not just up there for rings
* first African American NBA coach
* one of the first African American basketball stars
Battling against diversity and being a role moedel counts for plenty not to mention his many many accolades as a ball player.
Learn your history before throwing in comments like that.
I will leave the rest of what you wrote for others to dissect.
@FallODaLdr – Kobe’s doing it in a league that’s changed its rules to allow guards to be dominant (it’s def more entertaining that way, but still,) and calls Flagrants based on how guys fall. Jordan played in a league where Dr. J and Larry Bird choked each other out at mid-court and neither even got thrown out. “The Jordan Rules” would end with an entire team being ejected within 5 minutes now. Different era, different styles, but don’t act like MJ played under the same rules Kobe does only back in 1950.
and btw, Kobe has exactly ONE title as an alpha dog. We can revisit this if he gets 2 or 3 more, not a second earlier…
No way Kobe breaks the Top 5 of Bird, Magic, Wilt, Russell, and Jordan.
And for those saying Kobe is better than Bird – really?!?! REALLY?!?!?
@ Fall
Ehhh you can say what you want to say. Personally I am old enough to have watched Jordan play and for you to say what you’re saying is ridiculous. The average player is close to the athletic ability of Jordan? are you kidding me? First off there are a bunch of guys who play shooting guard in the league who really should be playing point ala Ben Gordon, second you must not realize the kind of athletic ability Jordan had. Kobe’s athletic ability is close to Jordan. Kobe doesn’t even have as much athletic ability as Jordan. So to say that Kobe plays in a league where the average player basically is equal to his ability is just not true. But we just disagree here. Jordan doing what he did is tougher. I still argue with anyone that Jordan scoring 63 against the Celtics in the playoffs, was more impressive than Kobe scoring 81 in a regular season game aganst the Raptors.
I say he’s 11 all-time. It’s the best position to placeh him. Not too high, as his career is not over yet, and it will be unfair to the greats who already finished their careers, yet high enough to really say that Kobe is now a legend.
1. Jordan
2. Magic
3. Wilt
4. Bill Russell
5. Bird
6. Big O
7. Jerry West
8. Kareem
9. Elgin Baylor
10. Dr. J
11. Kobe
Kobe should be top 5. The problem for Kobe is that he came on the back end of Jordans career (when the NBA was deaming every 2 guard as the next MJ) and hit his prime @ the beginning of LBJ’s career (the most hyped athlete ever @ the time)
So Kobe has to win two more chips to be top 5 when all is said and done. At least I think thats the way the media will see it.
@Shady – Kobe did not deserve an MVP back then, regardless of his individual accomplishments. During those years, Kobe was one of the worst teammates EVER, helped push Shaq outta town (though there’s a lot more blame for Shaq than anyone ever gave him,) and his teams didn’t contend. Nash’s first MVP shoulda gone to Shaq but his 2nd one was deserved (make Boris Diaw a legitimate player and take a team that was basically Nash, Matrix, and a bunch of average-to-below average guys – remember Joe Johnson had left at that point too, to contender status and you deserve the MVP. It’s the same reasoning I’d use to say JKidd deserved one too, ‘cept his prime coincided w/ the Diesel and Duncan’s.)
Wow. First of all, nice write-up. Good way to phrase the question, in my mind.
Second of all, I’m concerned, because in theory, the NBA will be around for another 100 years. If that’s the case, every 10 years, we’re going to have some transcendental talent passing through, and I’m going to be one of those old timers that clings to Jordan, Malone, Duncan, Shaq, etc haha. Maybe by 2100, we’ll have an objective way of comparing talents.
Finally, to sum up Kobe’s career, I’ll think of it as similar to Bernard King. King was no doubt a great player. He’s on the “top 60 players of all time” list (TNT) and has been nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame. Yet I don’t know all that much about him other than that he’s a high scoring SF that got hurt, cutting his career short. Why? Because he also was pretty famous for being on drugs.
Kobe Bryant, to my knowledge, has never gotten into trouble for using drugs. However, he’s such a polarizing player that I don’t think people will think of him as kindly as they do other greats of the sport. The cheating on his wife, forcing Shaq to trade him, and his forcing a trade to the Lakers stand out as highlights in a career that, compared to, say, Tim Duncan’s, is just distasteful.
I think it’s impossible to rank because we’re more prone to list player’s we’ve witnessed during our time over legends of the past. Case in point: I’ve heard of Russell’s dominance, but I’ve seen Shaq’s dominanace. It makes a significant impact bearing witness.
@ FallODaL
What you wrote is completely retarded and no disrespect, but your a fuckin idiot..
lmao a league that hates Kobe, what fuckin league is that?
“Not exactly defensive stoppers by today’s standards. Kobe does it in a league where the average player is as athlethic (or close) as Jordan”
Lmfao. The average defensive player is NOT as athletic as a young Michael Jordan. Secondly, being a great athlete doesn’t make one a great defender necessarily. Great defense is based on positioning, anticipation, having a nose for the ball, footwork. It’s not based on running a 4.3 40 yd or having a 40″ vertical. Ron Artest and Bruce Bowen aren’t exactly elite athletes by NBA standards, and they’re two of the best perimeter defenders to play.
Also, defensive rules in recent years have allowed perimeter players to thrive more. The league has lessened physical play overall, which allows great perimeter players uninterrupted drives to the basket, and tons of free throws for being looked at too hard. Have Kobe Bryant play the 92 Knicks or 89 Pistons, and see if he puts up 81 points on them.
Steve Nash has 2 MVPs and isn’t even a Top 5 PG of all time. It was a TRAVESTY that he won ONE of those, let alone 2. One of those MVPs was J-Kidds for having as dominant a season from the PG spot ever with the Nets. And the other MVP was Kobe’s for taking Smush Parker and Kwame Brown and Chucky Atkins to the playoffs in the Western Conference. Those Laker teams were TERRIBLE. Not one player besides Kobe Bryant is an NBA starter right now. Lamar Odom is the closest thing to one and back then he was still squeamish to play like a man with his skill should.
The handcheck rule-argument is ridiculous. Jordan or any of those players never had to play against a zone where basically the whole damn lane is clogged. Zone in the NBA forced players like Kobe to develop outside shots WAY earlier than Mike did.
Kobe has been selfish, he shows flashes of selfishness even today. But wasn’t Mike JUST as, if not more, selfish than Kobe?? Punching teammates, cursing teammates out. Getting coaches fired, players traded… Mike wasn’t anybody’s saint. He cheated on his wife for YEARS, did coke (not the cola), and gambled to the point it got his father killed. Yet because he rose to fame during a time where the media coverage was a fraction of what it is today, he wasn’t as crucified/vilified as Kobe is. Any dickhead can get on youtube and say Kobe did this or Kobe did that. Back then it would have had to come from a news outlet, and they weren’t trying to break stories of that magnitude because they WORSHIPPED athletes. Now you see athletes out here getting robbed and shot like they’re just some corner kids.
But on the basketball tip, Kobe is THE player of his generation. His numbers speak for themselves. He’s been disrespected because of the negative twist modern day media LOVES to put on ANY story involving young black men. And his run ins with media have greatly effected his legendary status as one of the greatest ball players EVER. Which is sad. Skill wise, he may be the best of all time as he does have more SKILL than Mike, but Larry had more skill than Kobe. Throw in athleticism and Mike is superior, but Kobe clearly trumps Magic and Larry in that category. Out of respect to a career not yet completed though, I’ll put him 6th (and I’m not including Wilt):
Mike
Magic
Kareem
Bird
Oscar
Kobe
in my era of basketball from 90 to now he is number six
1.jordan six in a row when he played all the mvps should of won every mvp of the 90s in which he played
2.shaq changed the rules shot higher fg percentage than free throw and still avg 30 he kept eden campbell dale davis and others jobs after they was more than done
3.duncan his team title contenters every year he has played the only reason shaq didnt make the finals 10straight yrs
4.olaguwon-the best low post scorer i ever seen and got two rings
5.garnett-the only superstar to stay loyal to losers and kept them in the playoffs every year no matter who the roster was if u dont think its not hard ask bosh al jefferson brook lopez david lee its not that easy kobe cried on draft night not to play for the hornets and cried tryin to get his way out of la after shaq left garnett went to war for a decade without throwin nobody under the bus and he the most talented 7footer in nba history he caused the first lockout lol
People saying that Kobe is better than Bird is just about the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard (topped only by “Kobe will be the GOAT by the time he retires”). Based on a variety of reasons why (the climate of basketball at the time, a not quite so diluted league, outright accomplishments, and sheer physical freakness combined with the most competitive drive EVER) it’s not exaggeration to say that Jordan will never be topped. Good lord people, go read The Book of Basketball.
Kobe’s the best in the NBA right now.
Probably like 12th all time when he finishes. I just think in his early career he was abit of a bitch, tried to do too much and cost his team games.
He needed those few years playing with Smush Parker and Kwame Brown so he could finally learn to appreciate when he got good teammates.
also Duncan and Shaq will be above Kobe in the all time lists when all their careers are over, Bigs are less glamourous, and score less, but those are the guys that win all the rings.
@ 25:
That’s why the 2005 MVP was a travesty. Kobe owned that award. It was his season. 81 fucking points. Why he didn’t won is a travesty. As you mentioned, KWAME FUCKING BROWN. And yet, they made the playoffs. That’s why I laugh when people say Wade and Chris Paul (in early January, when NO was in a mini streak) deserves to be MVP. If yall gonna give it tho those cats, let’s all fucking go back to 2005 and give Kobe the MVP. It’s HIS award.
Kobe Bean Bryant is the GREATEST SCORER OF ALL TIME.. a guard with no REAL physical advantages dropping Wilt “avatar” Chamberlin #’s?? Yeah so you can mark that down off top..
Then there is the multiple ALLDefensive first teams..
Really his resume only compares to a few.. and really his overall resume only compares to ONE.. So best believe hes gunning for that #1 spot.. say what u want but Kobes swag/stats/drive is directly reminiscent of MJ..
His trouble has always been ego and controlling his competetive nature but if he wins TWO more chips hes top 5 eeeassssiilllyyy.. he could also retire RIGHT NOW and be top 10.. nasty cuz hes barely into his prime..
If he gets us 3-4 more chips hes the greatest of all time no matter who likes it..
Lets say he wins 3 more..
Thats SEVEN championships
NINE Finals appearances
Top 3 in EVERY SCORING category damn near and all the other accolades you could want..
And the funniest thing?? All because of the politics in basketball nowadays he might only have ONE MVP to show for all that..
Interesting comments from everyone. Being a bit old school here at this site, I have been fortunate enough to witness Magic, Bird, Jordan, and Kobe in their prime. While Kobe is my favorite player nowadays, he still has a ton of work before he cracks the top five of all time. In my opinion the league is very watered down compared to when Jordan played. The young bucks who think that the league is superior today than it was in the late 80’s and 90’s ought to youtube the 88 all star game. The talent on the court is far superior than what we are witnessing today. Don’t get me wrong, not physically, but basketball skill wise. I agree with those that talk about the hand check rules and such. The league was tougher back than. Every team in the league had shooters, players who could get theirs by hitting the mid range jumper. That beautiful aspect of the game is sorely missing today. There are very few players who can truly shoot anymore. Despite the current change in the hand check rules, shooting percentages are lower nowadays compared to fifteen years ago. I don’t know but it is fun to have this barbershop like conversation. It is good that some of us disagree as well, it would be boring if we all felt the same.
I have Kobe in the top 15-20. He can’t be better than legendary players like Bird, Magic, Oscar, Wilt, Kareem, etc. For one thing the great players of the from the 80s & before built the league. Kobe comes in riding off what they built. Secondly b/c of the money & science, todays player are able to play at their peak longer. The top 10 best players ever are guys EVERYBODY knows were great purely dominant. In any order: DR. J, Magic, Wilt, Kareem, Russell, Bird, MJ, West, Oscar, Shaq. Kobe is in that next tier of stars w/ Hakeem, Barkley, Nique, Malone, Zeke, & guys like that.
For those who count his rings. Hell, Horry has more rings. Kobe is a superstar no doubt, but he’s not a transcendent player. Remember Shaq was the man on those championsip teams. After that Kobe was crying to be traded. You don’t hear that from an all-time top 10 guy, they’re gonna win no matter what. Hell, the Spurs have had a continual cycle of players around Duncan & you’ve never heard him ask to be traded.
Kobe Bean Bryant., a controversial enigma that will forever be the center of barbershop arguments and debates on where he stands in the NBA history books. Much like everything else in life, we take everything in the present for granted. After Kobe is done lacing his shoes up, we’ll run the vintage footage of him coming up big in the Finals when Shaq fouled out, his 81 point performance, and his multiple game winners through out his career. We’ll then come to truly appreciate his greatness. His game has evolved from being freakishly athletic to becoming one, if not, the most fundamentally sound player in the league. Love him or hate him, you can’t keep Kobe out of the top 10 players of all time easily at this point. Let’s remember, MJ won his first ‘chip when he was 28, Kobe won his when he was 22. Kobe is now 32. When it’s all said and done, Kobe will easily be in the top 5 of all time great players to ever grace the hardwood.
@Lakeshow – Lets say he wins 3 more? You smoking some of that Laker weed?
Gets 9 chips and greatest of all time? Bill Russell won 11 if you are going by chips, plus people saying he won when there was only 8 teams why not take all the teams and consolidate the league in half, what does that do? Teams wouldn’t be watered down and you would have 2 All Stars on every team, only the best would be playing. That’s what is was like back in the day.
I think you gotta wait until he retires so you can compare his ENTIRE career against the greats. [2]
I think I’d have to put Kobe ahead of Jerry West, Elgin Baylor and Dr. J at this point…well maybe not Baylor, but at least West and Dr. J.
Not even the best Laker of 2010, let alone all time. Best clutch scorer in the league today, and possibly all time. There’s more to basketball than scoring, though.
*Maybe I should have put, “he’s up there with the greats” or something like that.
I kinda did go a little overboard with my statement.
@ Lakeshow
Come on man…again…is there something goin on here I don’t know about? Are you guys in touch with reality? There is no way you can do what Kobe does and not have physical advantages. Sports is all about physical advantages. Jesus Christ! It’s not like he’s Larry Bird or something, Kobe is one of the fastest, strongest, most athletic individuals ever to play the game of basketball. And please take another look at his stats and compare them with Jordan’s before you start making reckless comments. Yeah their swag and drive might be similar, but Jordan’s stats blow Kobe’s out of the water. That’s just for the record.
@FallODaLdr…
thats the dumbest thing i’ve read in a while. The greatest ever…naw!!! Nobody is scared of Kobe. Dwayne, Melo, Bron, Roy, Duncan and many others aren’t scared of Kobe. Jordan Peers was. He ripped hearts out. In Jordan day the Game was much more physcial, anf he dominated. In terms of defensive stoppers, their really isn’t any great stoppers today. Jordan went against the best and some of the best defensive teams ever and made them look silly. But if that aint enuff for you, kobe lost 2 finals while Jordan never lost. And Jordan played better teams. Kobe can be top ten not top five.
In my mind, Kobe’s on the short list of the greatest to ever play the game. Top 10. Now, we have this whole “he hasn’t accomplished this or that” argument, but think about this:
Like Austin said, you’re not supposed to touch Wilt’s numbers. Kobe does it.
They said he couldn’t win a chip without Shaq (which was stupid). Got it. Might get more.
They said he couldn’t get an MVP. Would have gotten 2 or 3, but was blacklisted for a while so ended up with one. But still, he copped an MVP.
Like LakeShow just said, the list of “things Kobe hasn’t done” somehow gets extended every time he erases an item off of it. He’s only recently started the second half of his career, and he’s already passing the numbers that the other legends didn’t hit until the END of their careers. Dude deserves to be in the same room of legends that everyone’s so quick to usher Lebron James into.
Kobe Bryant = 2nd Greatest SG of All Time (…right now.)
@ Leroy Shonuff:
First you said “kobe lost 2 finals while Jordan never lost. And Jordan played better teams”
And then you said “Kobe can be top ten, not top five”.
Because of JORDAN? That’s like, one person. Soooo you gotta at least have four others with a similar argument for those numbers to work.
I don’t know where Kobe is as far as All-time greatest, but in my lifetime which encompasses the careers of Bird and Magic, and the tail-end of Kareem and Dr. J’s careers, he’s top 10.
1. Jordan
2. Magic
3. Dream
4. Shaq
5. Bird
6. Moses
7. Kareem
8. Kobe
9. Isiah
10. Dr. J
I didn’t get to see Wilt (but ANY man who scores 100 in a single game has to be in the greatest conversation, not to mention the 20,000 women) or Russell (10 ‘ships is 10 ‘ships) or West (Logo) or Mikan (respect) but there is a reason their names come up in these conversations.
With that said, if he continues on the path he’s on he could get to the top 5, but remember the rules have been changed to help scorers now. Just imagine if Kobe was on his way to scoring that 81 against the Knicks of the 90’s, let alone the Bad Boys of the late 80’s, he wouldn’t have finished the game…
When he dropped 81 he wasnt neccessarily beasting ANYONE.. he dropped 81 with JUMPERS.. shit peoples.. watch the tape.. The string of 50’s (only since WILT) was done with JUMPERS.. he aint bogarding to the rim nowadays..
@ Claw – Yeah but if Bryant wins all those chips he will have done as a WAY MORE BALANCED player than Russell.. Kobes offense is as good as Russells defense (DAMN RIGHT??) and Kobe is a great defender to boot.. and whatchu mean watered down?? WAY MORE COMPETETION AND ADVANCED DEFENSIVE STRATEGIES.. ZONE?? NEXT
@ Kariz – nowadays Kobe just got coniditioning and dont tire out.. like i said hes still fast (which why he can never turn the corner ASTOUNDS me, blocking foul ANYONE?) but since EVERYONE is an athlete in the NBA he aint got no advantage besides good conditiong.. once again watch the string of 50’s.. we talking JUMPERS..
You guys swear you could hit 50 after hitting 40 shooting J’s.. imagine how ur nerves would be firing realizing whats going on.. same with game winners.. ONE CHANCE ONE SHOT DONT MESS UP.. all that firing through your mind and u get ONE SECOND to get it up with 5 players geared to stop you..
And to all the people saying the rules changed Kobe Bryant is the only superstar i witness being CONTSTANTLY bumped on the perimeter and is handchecked FREQUENTLY..
@Yoooo
I agree with you…ultimately it will hurt Kobe’s legacy when it’s all said and done. Based on pure basketball credentials, I put Kobe on the cusp of top-5…which I think he’ll break once his career’s over
I’d say #2 or 1A…
@Kermit – Kobe blackablled himself. You can’t carry yourself like that and win an MVP on a team that’s not a contender when a guy like Nash is taking a team of scrubs (plus Matrix) to elite status. Kobe should have only 1 MVP. Sorry, that’s just how it is.
and Kobe doesn’t touch Wilt’s numbers. He came close ONCE. He’s never had elite scoring streaks like Wilt’s (over 100 straight games w/ 25+.)
Let’s have some perspective here.
BUT I will say, he has to be above Dr. J. The Dr’s in these conversations for his evolution of the game. On talent alone, Dr. J’s in the teens, Kobe’s top 10, and Kobe has more rings.
@ Leroy Shonuff
Nobody is scared of Kobe??
I mean are you serious?? Seriously?? i mean seriously?? u believe that or you believe that none SHOULD be scared??
And with 5 seconds left on the clock all the players and THEY MAMAS afraid of Kobe..
31 Jayo: You’re right, since the science, strategy, and skills of the game have been paved by past players and modern sport science, these players don’t deserve any recognition. Since the game just keeps getting faster and more efficient with these players like Kobe that peak earlier, higher, and longer than any player of the past, these guys shouldn’t be recognized because of the times. The only people that should be recognized are players that paved the way like Dr.J did for MJ. Oh yeah, I guess that would make Dr.J the number one of all time, since MJ had just followed the path with better sport science and everything. Oh wait what about Elgin Baylor? He paived the way for Dr.J! So, that makes him the greatest of all time. Got it! No sarcasm intended.