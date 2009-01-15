Following up Andrew’s great article on Monday, “A Point Guard’s True Value,” the New York Times yesterday asked an interesting question: where have all the New York City point guards gone?

From banished Stephon Marbury and Jamaal Tinsley, to Sebastian Telfair, Kareem Reid, Omar Cook and Erick Barkley, there hasn’t been an NYC point guard in a minute.

“I don’t really have an explanation for it,” said Mark Jackson, who coincidentally believes “the state of the point guard position is at an all-time low,” with few who truly fit the job description and more who think shoot first and pass second.

To read the whole article, click HERE.

What do you think? Where have all the New York City point guards gone?