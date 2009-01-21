Where Is The Love?

While all the talk for Rookie of the Year has been centered around Derrick Rose, O.J. Mayo, Michael Beasley, Russell Westbrook and Eric Gordon, after an impressive month, Kevin Love has played his way into consideration of at least a mention.

“I’ve been telling people all along, for a 20-year-old kid, that guy rebounds the ball at such a high level it’s ridiculous,” Kevin McHale said. “I keep on forgetting he’s 20 at times. When he gets his endurance up — he’s still got that transformation going between young man and man, where your endurance picks up, everything gets stronger, and when he goes through that … I’ll tell you what, he’s good right now, he’s going to be tremendous. He’s been really good for us.”

I believe it. I was fortunate enough to watch Love during all four of his years at Lake Oswego High School, a five-minute drive down the road from my school, and know that this kid has some serious skills. Since the start of the year, the Timberwolves has been a team to watch, in large part to Love’s averages of over 11 points and 10 rebounds per game in the month of January.

What’s your take on Kevin Love?

Source: NBC Los Angeles