Where Is The Love?

While all the talk for Rookie of the Year has been centered around Derrick Rose, O.J. Mayo, Michael Beasley, Russell Westbrook and Eric Gordon, after an impressive month, Kevin Love has played his way into consideration of at least a mention.
“I’ve been telling people all along, for a 20-year-old kid, that guy rebounds the ball at such a high level it’s ridiculous,” Kevin McHale said. “I keep on forgetting he’s 20 at times. When he gets his endurance up — he’s still got that transformation going between young man and man, where your endurance picks up, everything gets stronger, and when he goes through that … I’ll tell you what, he’s good right now, he’s going to be tremendous. He’s been really good for us.”
I believe it. I was fortunate enough to watch Love during all four of his years at Lake Oswego High School, a five-minute drive down the road from my school, and know that this kid has some serious skills. Since the start of the year, the Timberwolves has been a team to watch, in large part to Love’s averages of over 11 points and 10 rebounds per game in the month of January.
What’s your take on Kevin Love?
Source: NBC Los Angeles
Gah! Two pics of Kevin Love in a row? What, are you guys short on your white guy picture posting quota and have to make up a little ground?
Every time I’ve seen him play (none within a month), he had done absolutely nothing to impress me.
I agree with Ross. I have NBA league pass, Ive watched a few of the Wolves games this month, and love still hasn’t did any thing that impresses me. Westbrook is the one climbing the ROY charts.
The dude racks up rebounds like non-other. I believe hes averaging nearly 20 rebounds per game if you stretch his playing time to 40 minutes based on his current stats. He helps the Wolves by giving them plenty of offensive rebounds generating more possessions. Hes got one of the best rebounding awareness for a small “big” guy.
Are you on crack? Seriously AP. How do you mention Kevin Love but not Jason Thompson?
Brook Lopez is better than Love, wheres the love?
Brook Lopez, most def.
Eric Gordon, Jason Thompson, Russel Westbrook, D.J. Augustine, and a slew of others contributing nicely to their respective teams. Love has come on with his rebounding, but still inconsistent with the scoring. A number of rookies are doing better than him.
A very solid rookie class this year.
T Wolves been very competitive this season. It’s too bad they don’t have a slashin two guard to give them more scorin…..someone like an OJ Mayo…..yeah, I said it
Congratulation Mchale, you drafted a great rebounder with the 4th pick in the draft
I always said Love would be a solid pro. Maybe he won’t be a star, but I could see him having a Brad Miller-like career.
Brad Miller with great rebounding instincts, sounds all-starrish to me.