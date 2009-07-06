Where is the NBA going?

My boy Jacoby wrote on his Twitter page the other day, “If the 2010 NBA off season is Wu-Tang, than this offseason [is] Boot Camp …not as impactful and celebrated but fun as hell none the less…”

Somehow that made perfect sense, plus I’m glad I’m not the only person who still appreciates Boot Camp. More importantly, what is it about the NBA’s offseason that makes it so popular, almost like another sport in itself? Why do people who hardly ever ask me actual basketball questions during the season hit me up all the time in the summer about trades, signings and the Draft?

It’s because we all like to look toward the future. If your favorite team is bad, you want to know how they’ll become good again. If your team is good, you want to know how they’ll get better. And if your team just won the championship, you get to watch everyone else scramble to keep up while also making sure your guys handle their business to stay on top.

But that’s short-term and team-specfic. Looking long-term, things like draft picks and trades and 3-5 year contracts don’t exactly shape the future of the League as a whole. Example: An on-court/marketing talent like LeBron would be a major force in pro sports whether he got drafted by Memphis or Cleveland, and whether or not he signs with another team in 2010. He’s bigger than that.

Looking ahead the next, say, 10 years, which people do you feel will influence the direction of basketball the most? And if it’s not specific people, which events or trends will most influence the game? We’ll run some of the best answers in a future issue.

