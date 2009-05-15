It’s now safe to say that I’m not that only one that has Birdman fever. After his custom jersey was the top-selling one for the month of April, NBAStore.com introduced a Chris Andersen t-shirt for their “Where Amazing Happens” t-shirt line.

The new t-shirt, which says “Where Protecting The Nest Happens,” will be available at local retailers in Denver such as The Sports Authority this weekend. “There’s a lot of excitement about anything [Andersen is] doing,” says Brian Stein, The Sports Authority’s Senior Regional VP. I can’t wait!