Where Should John Salmons Go?

According to the Sacramento Bee, there are as many as five teams interested in John Salmons – the Thunder, Blazers, Knicks, Mavericks among them. None of the options on the table involve real players in exchange for Salmons – it’s all expiring contracts. Sacramento is looking to get rid of $5.1 million Salmons is owed this season, $5.4 million next season with a $5.8 million player option for the season thereafter.
Here’s what the Maloof brothers are looking at:
* Trade Salmons to the Thunder for Joe Smith’s expiring contract.
Smith is slated to make $4.8 million this season, and this season only. This could be good for OKC, as it gives them another scorer – perhaps off the bench – to take the load off of Durant and Jeff Green.
* Trade Salmons to the Blazers for Channing Frye’s expiring contract.
Frye is making less than Smith – $3.2 million this year. But would Salmons shoot-first, shoot-second, pass-third style fit well with Portland?
* Trade Salmons to the Knicks, or trade Brad Miller to the Knicks for Malik Rose‘s expiring deal.
The Knicks never-ending pursuit of contracts that expire before the 2010 season could land them someone who doesn’t fit their system at all. Brad Miller’s a great passing center, but he doesn’t really run the floor too well.
What would be the best destination for Salmons?
Source: Sac Bee
Trade him for some sun tan lotion and a washing machine.
Trade him for Nate Rob– I F*&^in hate that guy, talks way too much and to people that are superstars in the L, that guy def has lil man disease.
I meant for Nate Rob– he would go to the sorriest team well, except the clips
Seems to me that the best trade would be for the thunder
which mavs assistant with the name donnie nelson are you? because there is no one…
i like salmons on the spurs but it would not happen.like i said before, salmons for finley and udoka, or vaughn and udoka, or 5 towel boys and udoka, im sensing a theme
If Salmons had his head on straight he’d be a very good 6th man for a contending team. His iso game could carry an offense with the starters on the bench. The guy can flat out score and shoots damn near 50% from the field and 40% from 3 point range. But in his head he’s “too good” to come off the bench.
Portland seems to be the best fit. They need a vetern 3. But you just don’t know if he’d be happy being 3rd fiddle to Roy and L.A.
I think the NBA is the one place where you should have little man’s disease. not many players can say they’re 5′-something and still average double digits scoring. everyone needs to ease up on the Nate-hate. Dude has crammed (in-game) on some bigs in his day.
so? I don’t get all the love
if they made basketball for little people they would’ve put the whole in the ground
and salmons and miller for josh howard and jj barea
AB you are correct, I know short guys that can ball, but they won’t be going to a D1 school, maybe D3, but everyone loves something you can’t teach and that’s height
Go for broke and offer:
John Salmons
Bobby Jackson (expiring and veteran PG rental)
Mikki Moore (wants out)
to
Portland
Raef LaFrentz (big expiring)
Channing Frye (medium expiring)
Jerryd Bayless (young upside)
Portland gets additional insurance at 2 spots in addition to Salmons. Sacramento gets upside in the backcourt on rookie deal and dumps a lot of salary. It’s a win-win.
I’m telling you, trade him for the Tropics’ washing machine
Keep him, or trade him with some bad contract. The guy average almost 20 points a game with high % and earns 5 M ,,, Jesus ,,,
i still don’t get why the blazers would trade bayless, they have such a great young core and he could become their point guard of the future, they should just dump lafrenz and frye
Bayless isn’t going anywhere, but if the Kings would give up Salmons for Channing Frye and Ike Diogu I’m sure Portland would be intrested and if Salmons got out of like they could cut him without losing much
I feel like the article underestimates just how good Salmons is. Come off the bench for the Thunder? Hell no. He’d be the second best player on the team and start for sure. He’s got a bit of an attitude problem but he’s a winner. Without him, the Kings wouldbe much worse off.
Uh. Salmons is a 2, so is this guy Kevin Durant you may’ve heard of so ya, salmons would definitely be coming off the bench
LOL! @ George W. Kush’s comment — HILARIOUS!
shave him before trading him, you could get e better deal
why is portland in on EVERY trade?
@ CeltsFan
If I’m not mistaken, lately they’ve been playing Jeff Green at the 4 and Durant at the 3, which would let Salmons see time starting at the 2.
@Celtsfan
Uh yeah, listen to dagwaller. Durant is not really a 2, and it wouldn’t matter anyway. They could just move him over. Are you just trying to argue with someone? Come up with something better than that.
I’m with heavy d.
John Salmons (Can shoot, drive, pass and defend)
Bobby Jackson (expiring and veteran PG) or even Quincy
Mikki Moore (Is a positive vet. And the Blazers can just let him go after this year for a small price.)
to Portland
Raef LaFrentz (expiring)
Channing Frye (doing nothing in portland)
Jerryd Bayless (a young guy – instead of a pick)