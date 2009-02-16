Where Should John Salmons Go?

02.16.09 10 years ago 23 Comments
Johnny Buckets

According to the Sacramento Bee, there are as many as five teams interested in John Salmons – the Thunder, Blazers, Knicks, Mavericks among them. None of the options on the table involve real players in exchange for Salmons – it’s all expiring contracts. Sacramento is looking to get rid of $5.1 million Salmons is owed this season, $5.4 million next season with a $5.8 million player option for the season thereafter.

Here’s what the Maloof brothers are looking at:

* Trade Salmons to the Thunder for Joe Smith’s expiring contract.
Smith is slated to make $4.8 million this season, and this season only. This could be good for OKC, as it gives them another scorer – perhaps off the bench – to take the load off of Durant and Jeff Green.

* Trade Salmons to the Blazers for Channing Frye’s expiring contract.
Frye is making less than Smith – $3.2 million this year. But would Salmons shoot-first, shoot-second, pass-third style fit well with Portland?

* Trade Salmons to the Knicks, or trade Brad Miller to the Knicks for Malik Rose‘s expiring deal.
The Knicks never-ending pursuit of contracts that expire before the 2010 season could land them someone who doesn’t fit their system at all. Brad Miller’s a great passing center, but he doesn’t really run the floor too well.

What would be the best destination for Salmons?

Source: Sac Bee

