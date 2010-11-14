Where there’s D-Will there’s a way: Jazz win another thriller

Now it’s just getting ridiculous. On their final outing of a four-games-in-five-nights road trip, Jerry Sloan‘s boys faced a prototypical trap game: After huge wins in Miami, Orlando and Atlanta, last night’s tip in Charlotte presented a not-so-glamorous opponent and an understandable excuse to let one get away. But that’s not the Jazz way. Once again they fell behind by double-digits, this time in the first quarter, and once again their collective toughness and Deron Williams brought them back … Down 15 in the third quarter, Utah just wore down the ‘Cats with offensive precision and defensive tenacity. Down one in the final seconds, D-Will (17 pts, 9 asts) got past Stephen Jackson (24 pts) with a left-to-right crossover and hit a floater just before the buzzer to win it … Lost in the shuffle was Nazr Mohammad‘s monster stat line. He had 22 points, 20 rebounds and 4 blocks. Also lost in the shuffle is that Al Jefferson has been somewhere between inconsistent and awful during Utah’s five-game win streak. Remember, Big Al had just 2 points and was benched during crunch-time of the Miami game … Out in Memphis, the Celtics survived an overtime scare from the Grizzlies after thoroughly dominating the extra session. Getting the ball into the hands of Rajon Rondo (11 pts, 17 asts) and Paul Pierce (28 pts), Boston executed perfectly down the stretch, while Memphis forgot about Z-Bo and Marc Gasol and relied on their shaky perimeter shooting. As exciting as the opening 48 minutes were, the five after that were somewhat anti-climatic … Following an ugly home loss to the Raptors, you’d expect a championship contender like Orlando to come out and make the Nets look like a college team. But the Magic struggled again, and needed a Jameer Nelson floater with four seconds left to eek out a one-point win … Did anybody else see the Bucks/Warriors final score and wonder if they’d forgotten to play four quarters? Brandon Jennings didn’t need anything near 55 points this time, as the Bucks took an ugly 79-72 decision behind John Salmons‘ 26 points … Speaking of ugly, Cleveland’s new court became Danny Granger personal gym as he dropped 34 in a Pacers win … Then there was the much-anticipated matchup between the headliners of this new group of solar-powered point guards, Derrick Rose and John Wall. For a while, it was a draw. But in the third quarter, the Wizards showed their immaturity, then Wall (16 pts, 6 asts) hurt his foot and Rose (24 pts, 8 asts) flipped his rocketeer switch and started finding teammates and scoring inside, leading the Bulls to a win … One positive for Washington was Gilbert Arenas, who brought back shades of “Hibachi” with seven deep threes and a game-high 30 points … In the Miami Heat’s first “revenge” game (not for them), they knocked off the Raptors at home while Chris Bosh posted 12 points and 6 boards and spent most of the fourth quarter on the bench in foul trouble. Disappointing night if you’re a Toronto fan. Bosh got the win, he got at least one highlight dunk/scream, and Reggie Evans — the goon that could have beat Bosh down like Manny Pacquiao pummeled Antonio Margarito last night — had to miss the game with flu-like symptoms … We never thought we’d hear Sixers fans pining for the days of Sam Dalembert, but have you seen Spencer Hawes? In a sequence of possessions during the third quarter San Antonio’s rout of the Sixers, Hawes airballed a wide-open dunk, let DeJuan Blair post him up and score like he wasn’t even there, dribbled the ball off his leg out of bounds, then blatantly goal-tended a Manu Ginobili shot that he had no chance of blocking cleanly. Elton Brand spent most of the next timeout yelling at Hawes … New Orleans stayed undefeated with a 20-point win over Portland. The Blazers also lost Brandon Roy, who limped off in the third quarter after re-aggravating his knee. Roy has already had the knee drained a couple times this season, and it’s been reported that he has no cartilage left in the joint to absorb the grind of the NBA game. Let’s hope B-Roy and the Blazers find a way to deal with this without it truly limiting the superstar’s career … And did you see Wisconsin’s football team ring up 83 points at home against Indiana? That’s right, the football team. In fact, the only time the Badgers’ basketball team cracked 80 last season, it was at home against Indiana, when Bo Ryan‘s guys also put 83 on the scoreboard … We’re out like Hawes …