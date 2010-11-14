Where there’s D-Will there’s a way: Jazz win another thriller

Now it’s just getting ridiculous. On their final outing of a four-games-in-five-nights road trip, Jerry Sloan‘s boys faced a prototypical trap game: After huge wins in Miami, Orlando and Atlanta, last night’s tip in Charlotte presented a not-so-glamorous opponent and an understandable excuse to let one get away. But that’s not the Jazz way. Once again they fell behind by double-digits, this time in the first quarter, and once again their collective toughness and Deron Williams brought them back … Down 15 in the third quarter, Utah just wore down the ‘Cats with offensive precision and defensive tenacity. Down one in the final seconds, D-Will (17 pts, 9 asts) got past Stephen Jackson (24 pts) with a left-to-right crossover and hit a floater just before the buzzer to win it … Lost in the shuffle was Nazr Mohammad‘s monster stat line. He had 22 points, 20 rebounds and 4 blocks. Also lost in the shuffle is that Al Jefferson has been somewhere between inconsistent and awful during Utah’s five-game win streak. Remember, Big Al had just 2 points and was benched during crunch-time of the Miami game … Out in Memphis, the Celtics survived an overtime scare from the Grizzlies after thoroughly dominating the extra session. Getting the ball into the hands of Rajon Rondo (11 pts, 17 asts) and Paul Pierce (28 pts), Boston executed perfectly down the stretch, while Memphis forgot about Z-Bo and Marc Gasol and relied on their shaky perimeter shooting. As exciting as the opening 48 minutes were, the five after that were somewhat anti-climatic … Following an ugly home loss to the Raptors, you’d expect a championship contender like Orlando to come out and make the Nets look like a college team. But the Magic struggled again, and needed a Jameer Nelson floater with four seconds left to eek out a one-point win … Did anybody else see the Bucks/Warriors final score and wonder if they’d forgotten to play four quarters? Brandon Jennings didn’t need anything near 55 points this time, as the Bucks took an ugly 79-72 decision behind John Salmons‘ 26 points … Speaking of ugly, Cleveland’s new court became Danny Granger personal gym as he dropped 34 in a Pacers win … Then there was the much-anticipated matchup between the headliners of this new group of solar-powered point guards, Derrick Rose and John Wall. For a while, it was a draw. But in the third quarter, the Wizards showed their immaturity, then Wall (16 pts, 6 asts) hurt his foot and Rose (24 pts, 8 asts) flipped his rocketeer switch and started finding teammates and scoring inside, leading the Bulls to a win … One positive for Washington was Gilbert Arenas, who brought back shades of “Hibachi” with seven deep threes and a game-high 30 points … In the Miami Heat’s first “revenge” game (not for them), they knocked off the Raptors at home while Chris Bosh posted 12 points and 6 boards and spent most of the fourth quarter on the bench in foul trouble. Disappointing night if you’re a Toronto fan. Bosh got the win, he got at least one highlight dunk/scream, and Reggie Evans — the goon that could have beat Bosh down like Manny Pacquiao pummeled Antonio Margarito last night — had to miss the game with flu-like symptoms … We never thought we’d hear Sixers fans pining for the days of Sam Dalembert, but have you seen Spencer Hawes? In a sequence of possessions during the third quarter San Antonio’s rout of the Sixers, Hawes airballed a wide-open dunk, let DeJuan Blair post him up and score like he wasn’t even there, dribbled the ball off his leg out of bounds, then blatantly goal-tended a Manu Ginobili shot that he had no chance of blocking cleanly. Elton Brand spent most of the next timeout yelling at Hawes … New Orleans stayed undefeated with a 20-point win over Portland. The Blazers also lost Brandon Roy, who limped off in the third quarter after re-aggravating his knee. Roy has already had the knee drained a couple times this season, and it’s been reported that he has no cartilage left in the joint to absorb the grind of the NBA game. Let’s hope B-Roy and the Blazers find a way to deal with this without it truly limiting the superstar’s career … And did you see Wisconsin’s football team ring up 83 points at home against Indiana? That’s right, the football team. In fact, the only time the Badgers’ basketball team cracked 80 last season, it was at home against Indiana, when Bo Ryan‘s guys also put 83 on the scoreboard … We’re out like Hawes …
“New Orleans stayed undefeated with a 20-point win over Portland.”
The Hornets go 8-0 and that’s all you have to say about it!?
Thanks.
Hey Dime.. How about an article on “which is better: Team basketball with no super stars (Pistons in early 00’s) or Super-Friends (Miami Heat”
Also, which records or stat lines will be broken this year. Assist in a game and maybe steals in a game/for a season records will be broken this year, I personally think. It’ll be nice to see a Quadruple-double.
Just found out Largest comebacks record – “The host Utah Jazz overcame a 36 point deficit to defeat the visitor Denver Nuggets on November 27, 1996”
Roy said himself that he has no cartilage left in BOTH KNEES!!! he will have a a ton of trouble for the rest of his career. microfracture surgery anyone?
i want to cry … brandon roy is the heart of my blazers and he is a promising young star. its honestly sad to see so much potential get derailed by injuries … my prayers are with you buddy!
What about D-Wade’s dunk??
RONDOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
+ HIBACHI!!!
Vince Carter is back:
Airballed a dunk? LOLOLOL
Speaking of dunks…JaVale McGee over Kyle Korver:
Sad about B.Roy. when he had his shyt going boy was nice.Im hoping he’s not going the grant hill route coz the guy just oozes yet untapped potential.injury wise portland are the old clippers.
No disrecpect to the rest of the NBA but they gon have to bring they game up to top Rondo’s flush.I wish CB$ had tried to contest. That woulda been the jam of the month.
D-will’s cross needs to pray.That bytch is filthy !!
Imma say it for Dime..Chris paul is hands down the best PG in the L.Talk about making the best of the hand you got dealt.Respect.
Im a laker fan all day.can’t wait to spank the celts again for that three-peat but can you imagine if Rondo’s j was wet. Fluck lebron and em, that would be the story right there.The fantastic four.
No cartilage left in both knees for Roy?? wow.
So is Margarito the first ever professional boxer who got beat up by a Congressman?
Damn it, this is just crazy. I know Paul doing his thing leading an undeafeted team and Rondo posting Stockton assist numbers, but daaaaaaaaaaaamn, D-Will just fucking killing it.
It’s like it’s their game plan. Make the opponent relax with a double digit lead, then bite back, destroy, and just take the W. It’s like it’s all part of the plan.
PS: Jerry Sloan is the best coach in the L right now. One freaking badass of a coach. Melo, Amare, and a bunch of so called superstars who aint ever producing ought to have a coach like that. It’s criminal that they have braindead coaches who lets them coast whenever they want.
Let Sloan put some brains on those talented dumbasses.
8 world titles. that’s all i’ve got to say. mabuhay!
The fight could of been stopped at the 10 and pretty much the 11th…if you noticed Pac-man looked at the ref and gave him a “really going to keep this going?” kind of look,
That’s because the hornets suck balls and will end up as a shit team eventually
Thought the Heat only had no point guard and no center. Guess they don’t have a power forward either.
And, oh. Your move, Floyd. Don’t tell us your scared of a little rice-eating congressman…
if im not mistaken isnt microfracture surgery where there poke holes in the cartilage to stimulate new growth? if so he cant have that since he has no cartilage. son basically has arthritic knees. all he can really do is pull a brett favre and have them inject some kinda lube in there to help stop that bone on bone movement. the good thing was that roy was never really an “explosive” athlete so he probably can adapt at this point its really all about his pain tolerance.
Your right microfracture surgery won’t help Roy, this is an arthritic condition, a cortisone shot or numbing agent would help temporarily but arthritis is some painful sh*%. Best of luck to the kid
MAYWEATHER IS AFRAID OF PACMAN. FACT.
Dont any of you fucking shitheads go here defending Floyd. Pacman proved that hes the best, he ready to fight Floyd, but little miss perfect record aint gonna bit cos he aint want the record to be broken.
We will NEVER see that fight cos Floyd won’t ever have the balls to fight the best in the world.
Well can you blaim him? Pacman would wreck his shit, even if he wins he has endorsements to sell. He has nothing to gain, he is undefeated why risk it? I know it’s a pussy move but sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do.
I REALLY feel sad for B-Roy, dude could have been something special but arthritic knees are going to be damn painful. QB’s don’t really need that much movement (Well Favre doesn’t)but Roy kinda needs his.
CP3 and D-Will are on some G shit now, hands down the 2 best PGs in the game. The way CP is running the Hornets won;t be surprised if they make a run to like the WCF or some shit. D-will blocking DJ and then hitting the game winning floater was just an nice exclamation point.
Speaking of pussies. Fuck Chris Bosh. What a joke. What a useless piece of shit. Fucker needs to give his paycheck to Haslem. Miami Cheat should have signed somebody else like Z-Bo.
Like 19 said, a pussy’s gotta do what a pussy’s gotta do. Bosh should just donate his cartilages to B-Roy.
Gayweather, fuck that pussy too. He’d rather be a pussy and become the world’s most famous undefeated loser in boxing history
nice dunks by carter but hes more 4/5human 1/5amazing now.
Well, wikipedia says they poke holes in the bone to stimulate the growth of new cartilage, but have no idea how this goes if u have no natural cartilage at all.
we’ll see
Vince = Half man, Half woman.
the heat should have signed anderson varejao instead. more hustle and just as many (or little) points for much less money. to be fair, the only reason chris bosh ain’t scoring is because d-wade and lebron are two of the biggest ball-hoggers in the league. they don’t understand the importance of mixing in post-up plays to take advantage of mismatches. they each finally got the low post player they wanted, but aren’t even utilizing it. as for the rebounds, i haven’t a clue why bosh is getting outrebounded by a smaller haslem coming off the bench. the heat are going to be killed on christmas day.
lol, is that all you got? hahaha your hating trash talk are pretty lame and pathetic
Just hate assholes who come here defending Floyd and his ‘reasons’. Bitches talk shit every time Pacman fights.
‘Can’t beat Oscar, too experienced’ = Uhh you were saying?
‘Cant beat Hatton, too powerful’ = Go to sleep, son. Kiss the canvas on the SECOND ROUND.
Then Floyd ducks Manny, and cats here saying ‘Floyd has his reasons, he’s still the best’.
Cat is a coward. That’s the only reason. Fuck your excuses.
LOL at you guys calling Floyd Mayweather a “pussy,” like any of you wouldn’t literally shit your pants if you found yourself across the ring from Manny Pacquiao (or Floyd Mayweather).
Floyd has been a professional boxer for how many years now? He’s stepped in the ring with how many dangerous fighters? Sorry, you can’t have 41 pro fights on your record and fit the description of a pussy.
If he doesn’t wanna fight Manny that’s his prerogative, but it doesn’t make him scared or soft. If Joe Louis had refused a fight with Rocky Marciano, would that make him a pussy? If Tyson decided not to fight Lennox Lewis, would that make him soft? If it looks like a losing proposition or a lose-lose situation — even if you think you’re going to lose to somebody — that doesn’t mean you’re scared of them. If you were offered $10 million to fight a guy who you’re pretty sure you can beat, versus $20 million to fight a guy you think will beat you and potentially hurt you long-term, what would you do? I’m taking the $10 million. Then I’ll fight another guy I can beat for another $10 million, and there’s my $20 million. Call me a pussy if you want.
If Floyd was a “pussy,” he wouldn’t have stepped in the ring across from Shane Mosley, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Juan Manuel Marquez, Arturo Gatti, Jose Luis Castillo, Jesus Chavez, Angel Manfredy, etc. So get off the soapbox because you’re simply wrong.
well there is a reason why ufc is gaining popularity and boxing is losing it
What endorsements does Floyd have? He made $250k in endorsements last year. That’s chump change compared to what he makes for his fights. He needs to take care of his legal problems, Uncle Roger needs to take care of his legal problems, and then the fight better happen! Otherwise, he has no fucking excuses!
LOL. Well, I’ll take the $20 mil, thank you, and then flop like Ginobili at the slightest contact.
20 mil is 20 mil, pussy or not. This “pussy” will be getting more pussy than most after that anyways, so…
And I’m pretty damn sure there are guys out there who got their dick sucked dry for much, much less…
yeah im still calling him a pussy sorry.
@QQ and the Pac-man lovers, ok so he won. Good he was supposed to win. But if you are a black man(or woman) and your sitting posting about how Manny gonna beat down Floyd, then you should kill yourself. Believe what you want about each fighter, but to go against your own people for no reason(Floyd is undefeated and beat some of the same fighters with a boring yet tactical style thats unmatched). When its clear that most of the people hating on Floyd are not black and they hate his arrogance because the nigger should know his place. Kill yourself. If you arent black, then feel free the hate on. In other news, Bosh is a waste on the heat. They should have signed Boozer instead because he knows how to play 2nd fiddle well. Also Rose was giving Wall the biz before the foot sprain. And Wall came back after that so dont try to front DIME. Also for his future health and life after the NBA BRoy needs to retire now. Before he loses his ability to walk pain free
btw austin all those oldschool dudes u mention wouldnt need all that money to prove they can woop some ass. so dont compare them to what boxing has become now.
@chicagorilla: you are deeply ignorant. ever hear of something called colonialism? Look at Africa where greedy selfish black men like Mayweather are instrumental in exploiting their “own people.” Men of “low mentality” like Fela said.
Fuck all these assholes thinking everything is about racism. It’s you shitheads that are drowning society cause your sensitive bullshit is polluting everything that people argue/reason about.
Kill yourself. You’re the fucking racist.
I may be a cracker, I may be a black gangsta, I may be one of Pac’s people (whatever fucking country that is), but I don’t look at race when I hate on Mayweather. I hate on him on what he has done.
Stop using the race card, you fucking racist shithead.
I’m black. I hate Bron. I hate T-Mac. Stockton is probably my favorite point guard ever.
You gonna fucking use you’re race card again?
Fuck you.
Seriously, fuck you.
@Ian — Well, the only old-school guys I mentioned were Joe Louis and Rocky Marciano, and no, those guys didn’t fight for free. Only a fool would leave money on the table just to “prove they can whoop some ass.” This a business and fighters can die any night. They don’t do this for fun.
BTW, Marciano’s most notable wins were all against fighters who were older and past their prime by the time they fought Rocky: Joe Louis was 37, Archie Moore was 38, Jersey Joe Walcott was 38, and Ezzard Charles was 33. Just a note for those who try to discredit Floyd’s unbeaten record.
you think one of those dudes would back out of a fight vs someone many people think is better than them?? did i say free fight?? (well balboa fought the russian for free) they would prove they can beat the best unlike floyd.
i wasnt comparing records but floyd is no marciano.
oh and only a pussy would leave money on the table cuz he knows hes gonna get pounded.
There you have it Austin.
What would refusing to fight the Fight of the Decade (which could rival the the greatest fights of all time) mean?
Floyd has always claimed he wants to be the best ever.
This fight WILL cement that.
WHY REFUSE IT?
I may be wrong but wasn’t Archie Moore at his best when he got older…? But then again, now that AB has mentioned it, it’s kinda looking like Marciano was the Floyd Mayweather back in his day… LOL. Making sure his record stayed perfect by waiting out the big names to get over the hill, so to speak… maybe that’s what boxing is supposed to be, De La Hoya did it (waiting out Julio Cesar Chavez to get old for one), but he failed eventually… and isn’t that what makes Pacman so damn unique? The man called anything, anyone, anywhere… peak, peaking, old or whatever, no matter how outmatched it looked. His old sponsor, No Fear, really fit the man to a T…
Austin: I don’t think Floyd is a pussy for not fighting Pac, he is a pussy for hitting his gf. I also hate him because he talks all of the time about how great he is, and to his credit he is a hell of a fighter, yet he has a chance to go against a guy who is also in his prime and really demand that he be known as the best and he won’t do it. That is being a pussy in most people’s book. Kobe, who I hate but respect, will go against anyone to prove he’s the best. I can say I am the best whatever, but if I have the opportunity to step up and prove it and pass on it, then I am a pussy.
mayweather is a pussy, he routinely dodges fighters in their prime and goes for big names who are done. Examples: Oscar de la Hoya, Juan Manuel Marquez. When Cotto was in his prime, Mayweather was dodging him too. When you say you are the greatest, you need to fight anyone to truly prove that. Pacquiao is doing that, he is fighting anybody, and beating them. Heck, even Cotto was fighting everybody.
You always think it’s white or black, huh? if you always bringing that shit up, YOU are the one who’s ignorant. Manny and Floyd could both be purple, and it would still be apparent Floyd is ducking Manny.
I won’t go as far as call Floyd a pussy but he’s ducking Manny Pacquiao. He doesn’t want to fight him. Have you ever seen any other boxer throw up as many smoke screens and excuses and detours during the fight negotiations?? Pacquiao agreed to EVERYTHING Floyd wanted and Floyd’s camp went SILENT. The next thing out of Floyd’s mouth is, “I’m on vacation right now.” Fuck that shit. He’s ducking Manny. Period.
Racist? Then lets go racist. Mayweather is a black pussy. HAHAHAHAHA
@qq u hate bron and tmac that’s some strong words but don’t know y u don’t like their game…guess u don’t like to see people scoring but if u like John u should go on and say u like steve Nash or at least Kidd game
Also, Pacquiao vs. Mayweather is the fight that could save the dying sport of boxing. IMO(i’m sure others will disagree), it’s Mayweather’s duty to give back to the sport that gave him the opportunity to earn as much as he has by giving fans the biggest fight of this era. If this fight doesn’t happen, boxing’s downward spiral will continue to fall.
and both these guys don’t want any part of Paul Williams. Williams is a very dangerous dude.
Mayweather is an embarrasment to the black race. He’s every stereotype rolled in to one man. Wife beating, money wasting, “bling blingin”, Making it rain, absent father, cheating on taxes, degenerate gambling piece of shit. The fact he is talking shit about Paccquiao (a guy who is the polar opposite, cares about his family and his country) and ducking the fight is the least of his problems.
I truly hope black children do not look up to “Money May”, when there are so many good role models out there.