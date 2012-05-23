Where To Go To Buy The Reebok Question

We’re not much more than a day away from one of the most iconic sneakers of this generation being re-released in their original design for the first time in 16 years. On Friday, May 25, Reebok is bringingback out. They will be retailing at $125, but this will be a one time drop, making Friday the only time you’ll be able to get them. Luckily for us, and for you readers, we have the details of exactly where you can get them.

Besides Reebok.com, which will start selling them at midnight on Thursday night, here are the other places you’ll be able to scoop them up:

DETROIT, MI

Store: Puffer Reds

Web site: http://www.pufferreds.com

Store Location: 113 West Michigan Ave, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Date/Time: Friday, May 25th from 10am to 12pm

Activity:

· Launch party for the Reebok Question

· Hosted by Nate Burleson of the Detroit Lions

· Music provided by Hot 107.5’s Big Greg and Shorty da Prince

· Reebok giveaways

PHILADELPHIA, PA

Store: Villa

Web site: http://www.ruvilla.com

Store Location: 1231 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Date/Time: Thursday, May 24th from 10pm to 1am

Activity:

· Midnight release party for the Reebok Question

· Prior to the re-release of the Reebok Question, customers in search of the sneakers will have to “practice.” Each participant will be outfitted in Reebok uniform and instructed to participate in essential practice drills (i.e. electronic dual basketball competition, NBA 2K12 tournament, etc) and the best performer will win a free pair of Questions

· Music provided by Hot 107.9FM and DJ Damage

· Reebok giveaways

· Questions will also be available at Villa locations in PA, NY, DE, OH and NJ

LOS ANGELES, CA

Store: Sportie LA

Web site: http://www.sportiela.com

Store Location: 7753 Melrose Ave, LA, CA, 90046

Date/Time: Friday, May 25th at 2pm

Activity:

· Launch party for the Reebok Question

· Featuring food trucks, DJ and the Jarritos girls

· First 10 customers who purchase the Questions will receive a free pair of Reebok Classics sneakers

· Free throw contest to win a free pair of Reebok Classics sneakers

Additional Retailers:

· Jimmy Jazz: Questions on sale beginning 9:30am on Friday, May 25th

· Shoe Palace (CA, TX, NV): Questions on sale beginning 10:00am on Friday, May 25th

· Expressions (MA, RI, CT): Questions on sale beginning 9:00am on Friday, May 25th

· Shoe City (MD, VA, DC): 12 pairs of Questions will be on sale at 12:01am on http://www.ycmc.com on Friday, May 25th

· DTLR (NY, MD, DC, IL): Questions on sale beginning 10:00am on Friday, May 25th

· Walter’s (Atlanta, GA): Questions on sale beginning 8:30am on Friday, May 25th

· Mr. R Sports (Miami, FL): Questions on sale beginning 9:30am on Friday, May 25th

· Kicks USA/UBIQ (Philadelphia, PA): Questions on sale at Kicks USA stores beginning 10:00am and at UBIQ stories beginning 11:00am on Friday, May 25th

Hit page 2 for an exclusive gallery of Allen Iverson in the Question…