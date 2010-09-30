Where’s The NBA Headed? Pay Close Attention To The D-League

Trust me, this didn’t happen overnight. Since the NBA Development League was founded in 2001, it has long been the goal of the NBA’s official minor league to try things out there before bringing them to the Big Show. Whether it’s talent (developing 20 percent of current NBA players as well as numerous coaches, referees and front-office staff), jerseys (testing the new adidas-developed NBA Revolution 30 uniforms for this season) or equipment (playing with various versions of the official Spalding game ball), the D-League has always served as the perfect conduit to change. Now let’s add some rules to the list.
As all big businesses can attest to, the livelihood of your company is only as good as your Research & Development; because without R&D, the competitor starts to gain an edge. Yesterday, the D-League announced two changes to the rules for the upcoming 2010-11 season: incorporating the goaltending rule used in international competition and shortening overtime periods. And if you ask me, it won’t be long before these end up in the NBA.
“There are myriad benefits to having the NBA D-League serve as the NBA’s farm system,” says Stu Jackson, the NBA’s Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. “One of the advantages is that it allows us to look at the rules of play and experiment with ways we can make the game more competitive.”
For those that are wondering, the new goaltending rule follows the standard used in the international game (which was on full display during this summer’s FIBA World Championship) that allows a player to knock the ball away when it is on the rim. Prior to this season, the D-League used the NBA’s goaltending rules, which prohibit players from touching the ball when it is in the cylinder. As for overtime, the period will be shortened to three minutes instead of five.
“We believe implementing these new rules will make our games even more exciting for both players and fans alike,” says D-League President Dan Reed, “while providing a valuable service for the NBA.”
What do you think? Are you in favor of both of these rule changes? If you could change the game, what would you do?
The goaltending rule is ridiculous. F”ck that! Why should the NBA follow the fiba rules?!
– developing 20 percent of current NBA players
Aron – where did you track this stat down? I would have never thought it would be even close to 1 in 5.
I like the rules. But I really think they need to make the court wider, its too easy to step out of bounds on the corners.
theres more reasons to advocate widening the court. I just went with the most simplistic
@ WindDelRoj
U see i think its good how the court isn’t widened because it makes you aware of your suroundings, besides its way easy to make a side 3, gotta make it somewhat challenging.
@ JA
That’s straight from the D-League. When you think about all the rookies and such that get sent down, as well as all the D-League call-ups, it adds up.
If someone grabs the ball off the rim, is that a block or a rebound?
They need to change the rule where Wade gets fouled every time he missed, regardless of proximity of defender. They could also change that one where they call a charge on a guy who has already left the ground, and defender slides underneath him then flops.
well fiba is changing some stuff like the nba (eg, trapezoid no more), so that was prolly an agreed upon give and take to try to globalize the nba and make it more uniform.
overtime? eh, not a fan.
@control:
But Wade wouldnt have a chip if they didnt have that rule!!
Well one FIBA player prefers the NBA goaltending rule:
———
[www.mysanantonio.com]
Tiago Splitter, the 6-foot-11 Brazilian rookie center who joined the Spurs after 10 seasons under international rules in the Spanish League, worries that the abundance of athletic big men in the NBA could make a mockery of the game if they are allowed to take the ball off the rim or touch it in the imaginary cylinder above the rim.
Though Splitter enjoyed being able to touch the ball on, or above, the rim in the Spanish League, he prefers that the NBA leave its goaltending rule unchanged.
“I think here the people are more athletic, and it’s easier to do that,” he said. “I think it’s better to keep it like it is.”
thas wut i was sayin a couple years ago wen USA (wit duncan,pierce,finley etc in athens i think) got fucked cuz duncan was in constant foul trouble and the other teams bigs kept slappin the ball off the rim…its gunna b a problem once our players get used to it..final scores for games will b in the 30s
Check out this list of guys:
[www.nba.com]
If that goaltending rule is in the nba then the Magic are going to easily win every game because of Dwight Howard.
I’m a big fan of the goaltending rule! It adds another dimension to defense and should make things around the rim more physical and intense.
If a ball is shot just before the buzzer, can a defensive player slap it off the rim after the buzzer? If so, then it might also have an interesting effect on game-winning buzzer shots. A shot from the perimeter might bounce around then get slapped out before bouncing in. I bet that will happen at least once this season.
I’m not really a fan of the OT rule, though. Longer OT = rewarding teams with better stamina or deeper benches, and I think that’s a good thing.
NBA would never let players slap the ball of the rim or else the games will be low scoring games. Fans in football would rather see a shootout football game just like fans in the NBA would rather see a shootout Lakers vs Heat game. Points sale and nobody wants to be bored with low scoring games so you know david stern aint going for that. The overime rule could be a possibility even though i think they should lave it as it is…
THIS RULE WORKS FOR FIBA BECAUSE THEY DON’T HAVE PEOPLE LIKE DWIGHT HOWARD OR JOSH SMITH WALKING AROUND. CAN YOU IMAGINE THE HAVOC SOMEONE LIKE THAT KID MCGEE WOULD INFLICT WITH THAT RULE. THE NBA SHOULDN’T CHANGE 1 RULE TO BE LIKE FIBA, THE NBA IS THE SUPERIOR BRAND OF BASKETBALL HANDS DOWN. IF A CHANGE NEEDS TO BE MADE, FIBA NEEDS TO FALL IN LINE! UNTIL I SEE ELITE BASKETBALL PLAYERS RUNNING TO GO PLAY IN EUROPE, AMERICA HAS THE SUPERIOR GAME. IT’S LIKE THE MLS TRYING TO CHANGE THE RULES OF SOCCER’S PREMIERE LEAGUE, WE SIMPLE AREN’T GOOD ENOUGH TO SPEAK ON THEIR GAME, THE NBA NEED NOT WATER ITSELF DOWN TO APPEAL TO A LESSER LEAGUE WITH LESSER ATHLETES!
not a big deal