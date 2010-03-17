Which Corey Brewer Dunk Was Better? Robin Lopez vs. Derek Fisher

After posting up Corey Brewer‘s posterization of Robin Lopez on the site this morning, a few people have been debating in the office, on our site and on Twitter about which Brewer dunk was better: Last night’s dunk on Lopez or December’s humiliation of Derek Fisher. But rather than yelling at each other during lunch, we figured we’d put the two dunks back-to-back and let the DimeMag.com faithful decide.

Victim No. 1: Derek Fisher (December 11, 2009)



Victim No. 2: Robin Lopez (March 16, 2010)



Which dunk was better?

