Which Corey Brewer Dunk Was Better? Robin Lopez vs. Derek Fisher

03.17.10 8 years ago 38 Comments

After posting up Corey Brewer‘s posterization of Robin Lopez on the site this morning, a few people have been debating in the office, on our site and on Twitter about which Brewer dunk was better: Last night’s dunk on Lopez or December’s humiliation of Derek Fisher. But rather than yelling at each other during lunch, we figured we’d put the two dunks back-to-back and let the DimeMag.com faithful decide.

Victim No. 1: Derek Fisher (December 11, 2009)

Victim No. 2: Robin Lopez (March 16, 2010)

Which dunk was better?

TAGSCorey BrewerDEREK FISHERDimeMagLOS ANGELES LAKERSMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESPHOENIX SUNSROBIN LOPEZ

