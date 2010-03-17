Which Corey Brewer Dunk Was Better? Robin Lopez vs. Derek Fisher

After posting up Corey Brewer‘s posterization of Robin Lopez on the site this morning, a few people have been debating in the office, on our site and on Twitter about which Brewer dunk was better: Last night’s dunk on Lopez or December’s humiliation of Derek Fisher. But rather than yelling at each other during lunch, we figured we’d put the two dunks back-to-back and let the DimeMag.com faithful decide.
Victim No. 1: Derek Fisher (December 11, 2009)
Victim No. 2: Robin Lopez (March 16, 2010)
Which dunk was better?
Other Recent Dunks You Do Not Want To Miss:
– Trey Starks With The Dunk Of The Year
– The Dunk Of The Year Candidate The Nobody Saw
– Marqus Blakely Will Dunk On You
– J.R. Smith’s Incredible 360 Alley-Oop
– Deron Williams Drops The Hammer On Derrick Rose
– Andre Miller’s Impossible Dunk
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Derek Fisher dunk was better.. he left him on his ass
Derek Fisher+1, standing there tries to draw a foul and gets dunked on like a dumass.
d fish… he flew backwards about 10 feet, lopez just fell down
the robin lopez on was better because it was over a 7 footer and lopez actually attempted to block it and there was a lot of body contact. derek fisher just stood there and took a knee to the chest. not as diffcult for brewer to finish that play as opposed to the dunk from last night
Fisher. It was really bad.
I am a Laker fan. But D Fish was way better. And if you look really close at the clip, the Laker bench was also in shock of that one!
Fisher, the look on his fan after is priceless.
Fisher, no doubt.
The Fisher dunk was better, Fisher stood no chance of stopping that at least Lopez tried. With the Fisher dunk it looks like Brewer wipes Fisher out with his butt at the end. Ha ha.
who cares about height or blocking or anything else…the dunk on fish was as nasty as you’ll see
I like the Lopez dunk better, the way he rose up a cocked back on Lopez is crazy.
I gotta say the Lopez dunk was worse, only because Lopez is 7ft tall vs Fisher at 6’1″… I like how he took him down to one knee, too. But I also like how Fisher went flying backwards… it was kind of like he put his body in the path of a bullet to save someone, except there was nobody there to save…
Lopez had no shot at blocking that…he was late. It had nothing to do with how high Brewer jumped.
Fisher dunk was better because that’s what you get for not challenging a guy.
Pause the fischer vid at 7 seconds. He’ll never get that taste out of his mouth
did anybody notice.. he always lands on his feet after both dunks.. even after so much contact.
the dunk on fisher was better the the aftershock on Lopez was CLASSIC… dude fell to one knee and if u watch closely u see he tries stand back up but is just rocking back n forth… classic KO blow
The dunk on Fisher was better; Corey had no regard for old Derrick when he put his nuts in his face and dunked him into the photographers. The dunk on Lopez was nasty too!
aiite, i guess i’ll be the first one to ask.
wtf is up with that picture??
that fisher dunk had me laughing out loud the first time i saw it
The D-Fish dunk is anthology.
the dunk on Fisher was more shocking than anything, but his dunk on Robin Lopez was downright nasty, AND1 baby!
Fisher’s looked nastier but all things considered, Lopez got crowned much worse.
DIME
thank ya’ll for making me smile after a hellicious Arabic exam that I studied for for over 20 hours and still most likely failed.
Fisher was worse–arrived late and was lucky to get no called….
I actually feel like Fish looked right meow
close, but the one over d-fish is nastier!
listen to the superb “cha-chinck” of the rim after he’s hammered it through.
glorious.
D Fisher Got it the worst because he watched as the Man took off and damn near sent him into the audience and got up with that FML face hilarious
pretty tough here, i’d like to go with the lopez dunk because lopez actually tried to block it and he’s bigger than brewer. but then i watch the fisher dunk and i go gooooot daaaaamn, in chris tucker’s voice.
fisher wins(loses?)
Brewer dunked on Fisher so hard Congo had an acid flash back on the bench
fisher… his expression was priceless
Fish caught it!!
Once u know one of em is over a seven footer and the other one is over a 6’1 dude u gotta go with the one on robin right? yet, seeing them both, which one did you rewind? hahaha!
@J.Tobias
nice!
Fisher, because he’s suppose to be a pro…instead he looked like some old dude @ the YMCA
@Kreationzzz
not being funny, what’s a fml?
ooohhhhh…*squints eyes*
fisher.
Fisher actually has to reach up to play with Brewer’s balls. Lopez dunk doesnt compare.
man both were nasty
fisher dunk was better. his face as he’s on the ground says it all.
Brewer better have some nasty dunks in NBA Jam or the wolves are not going to be fun on the Xcrotch