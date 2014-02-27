Which Game-Winner Was Better: Marcus Paige Or Glenn Robinson III?

02.27.14 4 years ago

In yesterday’s wild night of college basketball, we didn’t see just one last-second game-winner. We saw two, with both of them coming in the lane… in rivalry games… on the road. Impressive. At Purdue, No. 16 Michigan escaped in OT after sophomore NBA prospect Glenn Robinson III scored at the buzzer on a leaning, floating shot off the glass.

Robinson III finished with 17 points and eight boards, playing 39 minutes in one of his best and most efficient games of the year. Afterward, he talked about how important this one was for him. Why? You might remember his dad, the Big Dog Glenn Robinson. The elder was a monster during the early ’90s for the Boilermakers.

Halfway across the country, another classic went down during an in-state rivalry bout between UNC and N.C. State. Carolina’s Marcus Paige pushed the Heels to yet another win–that’s ten straight–with a drive and a lefty bucket with only 0.9 seconds left in the extra frame. The 6-1 sophomore dropped a career-high 35 points for No. 19 North Carolina, winning his 71-point duel with the Wolfpack’s T.J. Warren.

So, in the spirit of competition, which game-winner was better?

Which one was better?

