White Chocolate Could Mean End of Nate Robinson In New York

We read in the New York Post this morning that Jason Williams is going to be working out for the Knicks at their practice facility out in Westchester, N.Y., this afternoon. Assuming he does well at the workout today, it looks like the newly un-retired artist formerly know as “White Chocolate” actually may have a legitimate shot at signing with the Knicks for multiple reasons.



Check out the scenario that Post writer Marc Berman lays out for J-Will and what that could mean for the Knicks getting around to signing Ramon Sessions and saying goodbye to Nate Robinson:

Coach Mike D’Antoni wants to talk to Williams, make sure he is healthy enough to withstand his speedball attack and get a sense if he’d be the right fit in a one-year situation.

The Knicks’ taste for “White Chocolate” is independent of their desire to sign young Bucks point guard Ramon Sessions, 23, whom they view as a point-guard-of-the-future type.

If the Knicks get him for the one-year, veteran’s minimum ($1.9 million) or biannual exception ($2.9 million), they likely are through with Robinson. But they are not looking for Williams to be razzle dazzle, just a steady, high-tempo point man lessening the burden on Chris Duhon.

If anything, the Williams’ flirtation could be seen as a negotiating tool in the Robinson talks. Donnie Walsh prefers to bring back Robinson on a one-year deal, but could deem Williams as a cheaper option.

Talks with Sessions’ agent continued yesterday but no offer sheet was signed. Sessions’ agent, Chubby Wells, has predicted an offer sheet with the Knicks or Clippers will be done today.