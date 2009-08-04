White Chocolate Could Mean End of Nate Robinson In New York

We read in the New York Post this morning that Jason Williams is going to be working out for the Knicks at their practice facility out in Westchester, N.Y., this afternoon. Assuming he does well at the workout today, it looks like the newly un-retired artist formerly know as “White Chocolate” actually may have a legitimate shot at signing with the Knicks for multiple reasons.
Check out the scenario that Post writer Marc Berman lays out for J-Will and what that could mean for the Knicks getting around to signing Ramon Sessions and saying goodbye to Nate Robinson:
Coach Mike D’Antoni wants to talk to Williams, make sure he is healthy enough to withstand his speedball attack and get a sense if he’d be the right fit in a one-year situation.
The Knicks’ taste for “White Chocolate” is independent of their desire to sign young Bucks point guard Ramon Sessions, 23, whom they view as a point-guard-of-the-future type.
If the Knicks get him for the one-year, veteran’s minimum ($1.9 million) or biannual exception ($2.9 million), they likely are through with Robinson. But they are not looking for Williams to be razzle dazzle, just a steady, high-tempo point man lessening the burden on Chris Duhon.
If anything, the Williams’ flirtation could be seen as a negotiating tool in the Robinson talks. Donnie Walsh prefers to bring back Robinson on a one-year deal, but could deem Williams as a cheaper option.
Talks with Sessions’ agent continued yesterday but no offer sheet was signed. Sessions’ agent, Chubby Wells, has predicted an offer sheet with the Knicks or Clippers will be done today.
That’s tough for Nate, who clearly wants to stay in NYC, even if he has to sign a shorter deal.
Source: NYPost.com
Photo. NBA.com
Couldn’t the Knicks sign Williams (1 yr), Sessions (5 yr) and Robinson (1 yr) for depth? It’s not like Hughes is in the plans long term. They aren’t guard heavy, they could then ship Duhon and Hughes out….
I’d call up Bron and ask who he would like to play with before I sign anyone…
Nate needs to go to L.A. or a Contender. Even Orlando could use him. Nate is a great 6th man and if he ever plays how he did in summer league he could start at the 1. He has the gifts to do it he just has to get away from the A.I. mental. When Iverson gets that balance of scoring and dishing he’s amazing. If Ginobli could come of the bench and Olympic players could sacrifice. Then the brat #3 should do the same. Do it for all of your fans that stood by you all this time. Firstly do it for you. Your legacy is great but don’t go out on such a sour note. I’m starting to hate u. LOL. I respect what and how you’ve been but do it for those that are coming up after you. There was someone you looked up to that got you to this point. Be that for the younger generation. It needs you. Chris Duhon is going to be our downfall. He’s every guard in the legue night off. Him Ridnour,S.Blake,Chalmers, and a few others. Naming them gives me headaches. Duhon is only in the league because he went to Duke and Coach K knew D’Antoni. He’s a BUM. I don’t care what he did for the Knicks. They still stunk. They went from awful to really bad.
Don’t listen to Berman. He’s clueless. Whatever one thinks of Robinson, it’s an insult to suggest Williams would “replace” Nate (as the Post article states). Nate is a SG and a serious offensive asset. J-Wil is something like a last choice veteran to play behind Duhon/Sessions and Douglas. Sure, the dealing might influence some negotiations, but Nate is a piece that cannot simply be replaced with Larry Hughes (ugh!) and Melted Chocolate.
Get Iverson..
We know the Knicks aren’t planning for winning a championship this year or even making the playoffs. They’re ultimate goal is having a core of young talent with some playing time together and to be rid of all their large contracts.
If this is the Knicks strategy then signing Allen Iverson for a year doesn’t make sense for their long-term goals. Giving Ramon Sessions a year to play in D’Antoni system is far more benificial to them. Additionally, from what I’ve seen of Robinson’s game he’s a slasher and if they’re ultimate goal is signing Lebron (or Wade) then they don’t need him slashing on offense to succeed. He’s much more useful as trade bait for someone else who better fits the system.
NY LOVES Nate. He plays the hardest of ANY Knick, and has the most passion. You’re going to get rid of him for what used to be Jason Williams? Why? I dont get. The world is ass backwards. Bad is good/Good is Bad now…
i dont get it….Nate Rob was possibly THE best Knick on the team. n if not he’s probly 2nd or 3rd behind Wilson Chandler n David Lee.. now negotiations are bad with Lee n the Knicks are basically telling Nate Rob to get outta town.
i hope these 2 players sign with a contender n stick it to the Knicks..that is unless things get resolved quickly
I’ve heard speculation that Williams still has value around the league, so the Knicks want to sign him, and then package him with, say, Jared Jeffries and ship them out to create cap room. I’m not sure it has any bearing on Nate.
That said, there’s no question the Knicks want no part of actually having Nate around, and who can blame them? Nate is all style and little substance — something D’Antoni can’t stand — and is too small to ever play legitimate, playoff-caliber defense. Plus, he’s a holdover from the failed Isiah regime. Sure, he can score. Lots of guys can score.
are the knicks trying to suck? Doesn’t their first round pick go to the Jazz this year?
Who cares.Unless they get AI.The rest of them dudes or has beens or never did its.And yall gonna lose a large amount of games if yall point guard is either Ramon Noodles,Melted Chocolate,or The Little Fuck.Next team.
Even if they get A.i. the knicks would still suck. Why add a loser “hof” pg for one year, when this is the last year he’s gonna play in the league?
I think the Knicks goal is to reach the playoffs, there is nothing to gain from missing them since the objective is to lure a free agent by surrounding him with a good team/system.
Should they keep Nate? I’m a Knicks fan, and dude plays all out all the time. Sure he’s a little immature and has made some bad decisions but he’s sparkplug and much needed right now. In the future, I guess Walsh wants him out of NY so he’ll probably be traded, but we sure as hell need him this year.
lol, no way Jwill sits behind Doo Doo at the point. Ramon Sessions is their best option, they better pay him and get this thing started early. Before it’s too late and camp is already started.
sign all these cats to one year contracts.
much as i love jwill on the knicks ,getting rid of nate for him is a bad,bad idea.
Players with nate’s heart,love of the game don’t come around often(esp in NYK).He actually plays like he gives a damn.
free white chocolate!