White Men Can’t Jump At Venice Beach This Weekend

“You can put a cat in an oven, but that don’t make it a biscuit.”
In honor of one of the greatest hoop movies of all-time, as well as the upcoming release of the Nike Hyperize, Venice Beach is going to be poppin’ this weekend with everyone trying to do their best impression of Sidney Deane and Billy Hoyle in a free 2-on-2 tournament.
The free 64-team single elimination 2-on-2 tournament (where the winning team will walk away $2000 richer) will be taking place this Saturday, July 11, 2009 at the legendary Venice Beach Courts. Tournament confirmations will be sent via Ballers Network on
Facebook, so an active Facebook account is MANDATORY for
participation in this tournament. You also must be 16 years of age or older.
If you think you have what it takes, DOWNLOAD YOUR REGISTRATION FORM HERE, and return it to any of the following Shiekh locations:
1. Fox Hills Mall, Culver City, CA
2. Crenshaw Plaza, Baldwin Hills, CA
3. Galleria at South Bay, Redondo Beach, CA
4. West Side Pavillion, Los Angeles, CA
5. Burbank Town Center, Burbank, CA
King and The Duck!!!! – One of the best movies of all time – Tourney shold be a good time.
I saw this movie for the first time about 4 months ago… and it was terrible
of course it was terrible if you only saw it 4 months ago! Unless you saw it when it first came out and grew up on it, then you will never understand the importance and impact of this movie! there are loads of movies that if you saw them for the first time now, you would think were a load of shite, but when they first came out were amazing! Alien, American Pie, scream, to name a few that come to mind… but at the time were big hits!
@No Deal: Booooooo. You’re shooting for the Sudan.
@No Deal. And a Hook Shot!!
No Deal clearly doesn’t like basketball
No Deal…just an example of how fkin’ ignorant kids are nowadays…god..it makes me sad
@ No Deal: “I’ll tell you what. Why don’t we take all these bricks and build a shelter for the homeless, so maybe your mother will have a place to stay.”
I found myself explaining who Tribe Called Quest was to my little cousin the other day. We’re getting old my friends.
Nike Air Pumps HI in neon…classic!
I wish Nike would retro the the Nike Air Flight 89 Hi.
Will Rosie Perez be there?
Man NO DEAL you prolly dont hear Jimmie either! lol
Frickin Chaquita nut case..
@ No Deal
You too stupid to even catch the ball..
did you seriously just refer to this movie as terrible?
do you also prefer nas’ new stuff and think that jay-z finally hit his mark with “kingdom come”?
is “friday after next” your favourite of the three? did you like “Carlito’s Way: Rise To Power” more than the original because Puffy was in it? “Until The End of Time” is your favourite 2Pac album?
Will Rosie Perez be there?
LMAO
rootsradical lmao i agree with u he probably think Jay-z first came with the Bonnie and Clyde beat
It’s so pretty..
we goin sizzla….we goin sizzla….we goin sizzla
it’s haaard goddammnn workk… being this . .. priittaayyyy
In fact the only 2 bball movies ever made are this and Hoop Dreams
Above the Rim??
do NOT forget about “Slam Dunk Ernest”.
ummm…did you just call this “one of the greatest hoop movies of all time” with a straight face just now?
No question. White Men Can’t Jump is a classic.
Just on the strength of peeping Rosie Perez’s (at the time) fine self naked.