White Men Can’t Jump At Venice Beach This Weekend

“You can put a cat in an oven, but that don’t make it a biscuit.”

In honor of one of the greatest hoop movies of all-time, as well as the upcoming release of the Nike Hyperize, Venice Beach is going to be poppin’ this weekend with everyone trying to do their best impression of Sidney Deane and Billy Hoyle in a free 2-on-2 tournament.

The free 64-team single elimination 2-on-2 tournament (where the winning team will walk away $2000 richer) will be taking place this Saturday, July 11, 2009 at the legendary Venice Beach Courts. Tournament confirmations will be sent via Ballers Network on

Facebook, so an active Facebook account is MANDATORY for

participation in this tournament. You also must be 16 years of age or older.

If you think you have what it takes, DOWNLOAD YOUR REGISTRATION FORM HERE, and return it to any of the following Shiekh locations:

1. Fox Hills Mall, Culver City, CA

2. Crenshaw Plaza, Baldwin Hills, CA

3. Galleria at South Bay, Redondo Beach, CA

4. West Side Pavillion, Los Angeles, CA

5. Burbank Town Center, Burbank, CA