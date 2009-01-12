Who are YOUR favorite players?

We’re doing a little research and we want to know who our readers’ favorite CURRENT NBA players are. So here’s the deal:
EMAIL us your top 15 favorite current NBA basketball players in order and we’ll enter you into a contest to win a free XBOX 360 and EA Sports game bundle.
Email your top 15 players to top15@dimemag.com
The deadline for submission is Friday at 12pm est. Email your top 15 now.
Submissions in the comments section do not count! Submissions MUST be via email.
Official Rules can be seen at www.dimemag.com/rules.html
This is right on time, my Xbox just went dead 2 days ago:(
Ring of death? I actually got that a couple months ago. Sent it back to XBOX and they literally sent me a fixed one in a week. I had to pay 90 bucks though.
i know you are all thinking same as me that mr andris biedrens is number one. ha ha ha.
please tell me mr austin burton. do you poast the box to Denmark if i am slight chance to win? big jurg does tend to have lots of luck in the big competitin. and now you all know that i am lucky. do u feil lucky punk? oh i love america.
JED, this is my 3rd one I’ve sent back & Xbox is still better than P$3. I only paid for the 1st time it died
Nice… and some games included.
Eligibility: Entrant must be 13 as of January 12, 2009 and a legal resident of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia.
DAMN! What about international readers????
We are out like Jurg from Denmark, and the rest of foreign readers and commentators.
Jurg unless you are from arizona, which I think is the case
PS3 is way better than XBOX. I have both. Only reason I got the XBOX is because they have a bigger online community and the games here and ther that don’t come on PS3. PS3 looks better, it has Blu Ray, free online service, it comes with wireless internet.
But Kobe is my favorite player hands down. And he’s been killing every since he put on his low tops this year. Since he went to the Kobe 4 his field goal percentage, three point percentage, and assist have all increased.
Since the rest of the world don’t count, I ain’t playin
If I submitted a list that looked like:
1. Paul Pierce
2. Paul Pierce
3. Paul Pierce
4. Paul Pierce
15. Paul Pierce
Would I get disqualified?
Boo…. send that shizz down under. Half the people on here are international.
This is gonna be greatly entertaining all the way until Friday. It’s funny though, this is asking for YOUR top 15 FAVORITE, not who you think is the best. So the question is more like: “who do you really like to watch play basketball?”
Obviously the superstars have to be on the list because, why else would they be superstars, but what about those players who flat out BALL on a nightly basis (and get appreciated and paid accordingly) who aren’t necessarily considered superstars?
So, to Joe Johnson, Brandon Roy, Al Jefferson, and the Danny Grangers and Caron Butlers out there in the NBA, I dedicate my top 15 to you (as well as 10 other great players)!