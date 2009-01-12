Who are YOUR favorite players?

01.12.09 10 years ago
We want your top 15 ball players

We’re doing a little research and we want to know who our readers’ favorite CURRENT NBA players are. So here’s the deal:

EMAIL us your top 15 favorite current NBA basketball players in order and we’ll enter you into a contest to win a free XBOX 360 and EA Sports game bundle.

Email your top 15 players to top15@dimemag.com

The deadline for submission is Friday at 12pm est. Email your top 15 now.

Submissions in the comments section do not count! Submissions MUST be via email.

Official Rules can be seen at www.dimemag.com/rules.html

