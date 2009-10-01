Who has the most to prove?

Injuries are a staple of the first few days of training camp. It’s only natural when you have a collection of players who have spent the summer without constant 5-on-5 NBA competition, mixed with guys who are scrapping just to get a job in the League.
But there are a few players being watched more closely than your average, whose teams are terrified to see them so much as wince right now. They’re the ones coming back from injuries that grounded them for significant chunks of last season and distinctly hurt their teams in the process. Included on that list: KG, Monta Ellis, T-Mac, Michael Redd, Al Jefferson, Elton Brand, Amar’e, Manu Ginobili and Gilbert Arenas.
Then you have another group of guys, perfectly healthy, who have something to prove this season for other reasons. Whether it’s proving they can win the big one (LeBron, Dirk), that they don’t need to have the ball all the time (Ben Gordon, Vince Carter), that they can still produce like they used to (Steve Nash, Jason Kidd), or that they’re more than just hype (Greg Oden, Andrew Bynum, Brandon Jennings), they have their own agendas. (Not to mention it seems half the League is in a contract year.)
WHICH NBA PLAYER HAS THE MOST TO PROVE THIS SEASON?
(*Tell us your pick in the comments below, and we’ll use some of the best answers in an upcoming issue of Dime. We reserve the right to edit submissions for length and clarity.)
Allen Iverson, on the court. Lamar Odom, off the court.
Lebron for sure!! than kg, shaq, arenas,oden.
Luol Deng… Big Contract. No Results(As Of Yet)
Allen Iverson and T-Mac
While I agree with the above comments, I respectfully submit the Rupaul of big men, Chris Bosh. Now that Colangelo has surrounded him with an improved supporting cast, it’s time for Bosh to either prove he’s a top tier player in this league (other than just statistically) and lead the team to something better than the lottery or a first round exit.
From the names mentioned above i’d say Arenas, Jennings and Oden all have to prove that they’re as good as people believe them to be.
Otherwise, i think Artest has to prove that his contribution to l.a can push them to that next level where a repeat isn’t something that’s just a possibility but a certainty.
and i’d like to see sacramento transition from “a young team” to “a young team with a lot of potential” like portland did gradually.
For real, more than anybody, T-Mac has to come with something when he comes back. So many people have given up on dude. You talkin about a cat that used to be in discussion and comparisons with the likes of Wade and Kobe.
He actually has had more good in his career then bad, depending on how you look at it but the bad outweighs the good so much.
He has had time off, has a squad to work with, a coach and system. At this point the only thing that can hold him back is him. He needs to really make this season one where he brings it!
why are people saying AI? He is playing for free… he is obviously going to have freedom, why else would he sign with memphis if he couldn’t play how he wanted? If he wanted to be restricted and coached, he would have gone to Larry Brown…he’ll throw up a few early 20 point games, say all the right things and that will be the end of that story…
its mostly arenas, shaqince aka shaqprince, tmac before the deadline, gortat only cuz of his contract, ANDY VAREJAOAOAOAO and his contract….actually scratch all the rest, just Andy… just Andy… dime list me someone else this offseason that received more anger over his contract than Andy? and there is your answer
definitely Oden (NBA contract and high school game) & Bynum (big contract and no results)
iverson is definitely under pressure but he can only surprise ’cause almost everybody is down on him so the pressure isn’t that big i would say
and in no particular order – Carmelo, Tmac, Vince, Brand
the person with the most to prove this season is dwight howard his only comp is shaq in the paint if he dominates on the offense end he changes the whole game then nelson and carter wont matter as much except with five minutes left in the game
and I don’t think that Shaq has something to prove…he already showed in phoenix that he can’t take a team deep into the playoffs (or even to the playoffs). and he was in great shape, he’s just not that dominant. if Cavs fail then it’s all going to fall on Lebron. Shaq’s got 4 rings and he really is old…always a good excuse.
the answer is everybody and everything that can be judged.
Greg Oden and Luol Deng have the most to prove
Arenas for sure,Deng was never even that good but he should’ve been and T-Mac,AI and Vince have never won a championship so that has to be on top of those players agenda
I seriously doubt that Ben Gordon’s mindset coming into this season is to prove that he doesn’t need the ball all the time.
@egypt
AI because he needs to prove he isn’t a team cancer as he was made to be in Detroit
-because no one offered him a long-term contract
-because most team didn’t want to give him a chance
-because he needs to let them see that he’s still got it
-because he needs to prove that he can still be a winner
-because he has to show he can still carry a team
-because he has to let them all know they were wrong about him
-because he’s out to prove that it isn’t all about practice
-etc etc etc
1. Greg Oden has to prove he’s on his way to being a legit top 3 center; that he can stay healthy and out of foul trouble
2. LeBron has to prove he can win a title. This is his 7th season and the argument that his supporting cast isn’t good enough has become increasingly weak.
3. Durant has to prove he’s more than just a scorer; that he can play enough defense to at least get his +/- out of the sub-subbasement.
i say mister vince carter
the second coming of jordan
this guy was IT ,all the talent of the world
he should be better than kobe , but he lacks the killer instinct that kobe has
he used to own the nba from 99 to 02 then slowy faded away year by year
the crowd of the other teams used to pray that vince carter would get by their own defender’s
he just needed this to revive his career and prove he belongs with the best
Micheal beasley…that he deserved to be picked 2nd and that he is not a druggie and he has to be a 20/10 type of player so wade doesn’t have to work so hard
as already mentioned numerous individual players have something to prove, because of injuries, questions about age and productivity, etc etc. but more importantly teams as a whole that have an agenda are the realistic championship contenders… cavaliers and celtics, spurs, lakers and the nuggets. these teams appear ready right now to run deep into the postseason, where as other teams (and i’m throwing last seasons finalist orlando, chicago, portland, utah and the like in here) still will be proving themselves as postseason contenders throughout the season.
Ain’t no doiubt ya’ll that my boi M.Redd has be gotta be provin this year. Cat’s a sweetass shooter yo, but he ain’t got no ability to be playin dem defense or be dishin dem dopey dimes. Cat’s be injureds and ain’t be playing much yo.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The Real Tyrone
Elton Brand needs to show Philly he is worth the money!
AI… because if he doesn’t do well in Memphis, he might as well retire… I was embarassed for him when no one wanted to sign him. 2 years ago this cat averaged 26 ppg and 7 apg… He has to prove that he can get back to that level.
Agent ‘0’ needs to show that he deserves that 100 million contract…
This season couldn’t start early enough…
I gotta agree with Flavur Oden and Deng seem like they’re under the most to prove IMO.
uner the most pressure to prove their worth the draft selection and big contract repectively
Kyrylo Fesenko needs to prove the jazz did not have to draft 3 centers in the draft after drafting him. (Kosta Koufos, Ante Tomic, Goran Sutton)
Um.. the Magic and their ridiculous insurance policy? Big mouth Jennings, and Reggie Evans making Barney into a real dinosaur…
the knicks.. they gotta prove that they have a direction/future or whatever so that they can pick up some big fish in the next offseason..
Gilbert Arenas, he got paid a huge contract then played like 15 games in the past two seasons, hes gotta shows he still has it
tracy mcgrady and vince carter! hands down.
think back to 2000. vince carter ruled the league (although i personally never drank that kool aid; just like i dont drink the carmel aid).
Vince has years left on his deal, o he is not playing for a contract. he has a championship level team around him. he is going to get heavy minutes and have the ball at crunch time. his ass has to produce. no excuses.
tracy mcgrady will be the HIGHEST paid player in the league next season. he’ll be playing for a new contract and the team finally made it past the 1st round WITHOUT him. if his career ended today, what would be his legacy?…… ….EXACTLY; thats why he has to produce. dont nobody want that legacy
Arenas and Brand
Agent Zero for sure, especially after all the smack talking he’s been doing. And Greg Oden has to do something or he’ll be labeled a total bust.
T-MAC.. AI… ODEN… GILBERT…
lol-Bron aint got shit to prove.Only people who doubt him are the haters.He be 25 in December right.This his first year with a legit all star right?So why should he have something to prove?Kobe just got his first chip as the man at 30 years old.Mike won his first chip at 29.Thats who the haters compare him against right?So why should he have to prove he can win the chip 4 years before Mike did?Give Bron Scottie Pip and Rodman or Gasol and Bynum and its a wrap also.
T-Back got something to prove,as does Gil,they have to prove they healthy.Oden and Bynum gotta prove they can play at least 75 in a season.AI gotta prove he can be a team player.Vince gotta prove he’s a winner because when he teamed up with D12 expectations are chip or bust.Elton Brand gotta prove he actually used to be a beast in Philly.And thats what Im looking for.
Baron Davis. He came home to LA last year with a big contract and as the key off-season acquisition. He bombed big time, quitting on the team probably half way through the season. This year he needs to show everyone who he is: a top-tier point guard who can lead hos team to the playoffs, or a quitter who’s best days are behind him.
T-Mac, michael beasley, greg oden, anthony randolph and gilbert arenas. let em all play together:D
Players that has something to prove this Season:
Allen Iverson
– to prove to everyone that he still got somethin’ left on his arsenal. he can still run with “the young cats and can dish dopey dimes” hahahaha! the real tyrone possessed me.
Carmelo Anthony
– needs to prove that he can take his game to the next level, yes he showed everybody what he’s made of in the playoffs, but he needs to be consistent and show why he’s the nuggets franchise player, and why he should be talked about in the same breathe as lebron,kobe and wade.
G.Arenas/T-Mac/Elton Brand/KG/Amare
-They Need to show that they are healthy, and they’re still relevant in the league.
Vince Carter
-should prove that he can contribute in crunch time, and woouldn’t take ill advised shots come playoff time. should prove that he can cover what Hedo did for the Magic.
Devin Harris/Blake Griffin
-needs to prove that they are their team’s franchise player.
Kevin Durant
-Needs to prove that he ain’t like “Kevin Martin”. He should be able to Score and Win games for his team.
Kidd and Nash
-should prove that they can still run the point efficiently on a fast paced NBA. that this game is played with wits not by athleticism alone.
the way you guys are on the wizards nuts, i would say they as a team have a whole lot to live up to
doc-get off brons nuts. No one cares how old this guy is, he’s been in the league for 7 seasons. Kobe has 4 rings by 31. Doesn’t matter if he was the man or not, the only man on the cavs is shaq. Lebron should prove he’s not just a taller a.i.. PS: look beyond the lbj poster your wakkin off to in your room
Amare has the most to prove. He needs to show that he can stay healthy the entire season and warrant his position as an integral part of the Suns rebuilding process and core. He wants a max contract, just re-earned his status as captain, and wants to show that he can in fact actually play defense. Look for Amare to be a total beast this year, as he regains his status as one of the best PF in the league.
How did AI and Boozer not make this list? Both feel they are worth more than they’re paid and were proven unwanted commodities (yes even Boozer since nobody was willing to offer the jazz and value in a trade).
AI and Tmac…AI doesn’t want to see his carreer fizzle out like it seems to be. He needs to play his knd of ball to impress anyone, but not even his crappy team in Memphis wishes to see him hog it up. Tmac is the highest paied player in the league this year. He is going to lose his earning potential if he doesn’t produce again. He’ll end up another AI when he a free agent and he’ll play for the veteran min.
Mark Jackson
I’m going with Boozer. He wants to get paid like an All-Star, but no one wanted to pay him like it. If he wants a big paycheck next year he has to prove he can play and stay healthy. Boozer, inc. could be done after this year. Maybe he can be Paul Millsap’s back up?
Iverson, he was still awaiting a contract up until two weeks ago. From a talent standpoint this Memphis team gives him two scoring options in Mayo and Gay which was something he never had in Philly but didn’t work out to well in Denver with Smith and Anthony. He even grew his braids back and said this year he feels like a rookie with something to prove. If he comes out like the A.I. of old the league will be on notice and we will all know “The Answer” to this question.
Coach Mike Brown of the Cavs. His whole career is at stake. No ring and Lebron walks, its a wrap.
I don’t know why you guys say Arenas. His contract is ludacris. His got the bullets by the balls.
Deng, YES!, the hype, the contract and you let a journey man take your spot.
To me the list would go as follows:
TMac – is he still an elite caliber player, or does he drop down to the second tier of stars who can play, but better suited in a supporting role
AI – needs to show growth and change, needs to decide if he wants to be winner or just get his. I love AI, always have, but he’s at a point in his career where his me first attitude needs to evolve to being more about team
Artest – is he the missing piece for another lakers dynasty, or is he the disruptive talent who you love/hate, he wants to win and I think Phil can get the most out of him
Bosh – as stated before, needs to show he can lead a team, has the right pieces around him, its on him now to take the raps to the next level
@dial up-man up and use ya real name.In b-ball age matters.Which is why Bron gets hyped.If he was 35,some other 25 year old would be getting it.