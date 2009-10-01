Who has the most to prove?

Injuries are a staple of the first few days of training camp. It’s only natural when you have a collection of players who have spent the summer without constant 5-on-5 NBA competition, mixed with guys who are scrapping just to get a job in the League.

But there are a few players being watched more closely than your average, whose teams are terrified to see them so much as wince right now. They’re the ones coming back from injuries that grounded them for significant chunks of last season and distinctly hurt their teams in the process. Included on that list: KG, Monta Ellis, T-Mac, Michael Redd, Al Jefferson, Elton Brand, Amar’e, Manu Ginobili and Gilbert Arenas.

Then you have another group of guys, perfectly healthy, who have something to prove this season for other reasons. Whether it’s proving they can win the big one (LeBron, Dirk), that they don’t need to have the ball all the time (Ben Gordon, Vince Carter), that they can still produce like they used to (Steve Nash, Jason Kidd), or that they’re more than just hype (Greg Oden, Andrew Bynum, Brandon Jennings), they have their own agendas. (Not to mention it seems half the League is in a contract year.)

WHICH NBA PLAYER HAS THE MOST TO PROVE THIS SEASON?

