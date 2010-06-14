Who Is Michigan State’s Next Head Coach?

With it becoming increasingly likely that Tom Izzo takes the Cavaliers head coaching job, those at Michigan State must be wondering who can replace their legendary coach if he decides to leave. With that in mind, here are some potential candidates:
MARK MONTGOMERY
Montgomery has been an assistant coach under Izzo for the past nine seasons and was promoted to associate head coach before the 2007 season. He played at MSU, and has been in charge of the perimeter players during his time as coach, helping produce players like Kalin Lucas and Mateen Cleaves. His experience with the program, and comfort level with the players, makes him the early front-runner if Izzo does decide to leave.
MIKE ANDERSON
Anderson was recruited heavily by Oregon to leave Missouri, but turned down the Ducks and their offer to stay in Columbia. While Missouri has more talent than Oregon, making it more desirable for Anderson to continue coaching there, Michigan State’s talent exceeds that of Mizzou. If MSU called, it may be hard for Anderson not to listen – especially with the tenous state of the Big 12 these days.
SCOTT DREW
Drew has put Baylor on the basketball map these past few seasons, and done a remarkable job reviving that program. Drew led Baylor to the Elite Eight this past year, and despite the loss of star forward Ekpe Udoh to the Draft, Baylor is expected to be very good again this season. While it is unlikely that Drew will leave, similarly to Anderson with the uncertainty in the Big 12, this may be the time to jump ship.
BRAD STEVENS
Yes, Stevens just agreed to a 12-year deal with Butler, and I don’t think he will leave, but MSU would have to do its due diligence and at least call Stevens about the head coaching vacancy. Stevens led the biggest Cinderella story in years and his stock as a coach will never be higher than it is right now. Plus, offers from places like Michigan State don’t come along very often.
STEVE ALFORD
The New Mexico head coach has led the Mountain West squad to two straight titles, and is again a hot name in coaching circles. Alford is a Big 10 guy, having coached at Iowa and played for Indiana, so MSU shouldn’t faze him. However, saying that, Alford’s temper and sometimes erratic behavior don’t make him likely for this job, but his track record of success is impressive and MSU has surely noticed.
BILLY KENNEDY
The head coach at Murray State has heard his name thrown around a little bit but never seriously. He has led the Racers to an improved record in every year on the job, including a 30-4 regular season. He is a defensive-minded coach who gets the most out of his players, and led Murray State to a first round upset of Vanderbilt and a two-point defeat against Butler in the second round.
What do you think? Who is Michigan State’s next head coach?
what about Mike Jarvis?
@Heckler
Jarvis is a good coach but has had some off-the-court issues and recruiting violations in the past. Izzo is one of the classiest and cleanest coaches in college bball so I don’t see them hiring a guy like Jarvis to replace him.
This list is complete garbage. Whoever wrote this knows nothing about basketball. Not a single name other than Montgomery or Stevens would even get mentioned in the coaching search. The next coach at MSU if IZZO leaves will be in the order of most likely to least likely: Brian Gregory, Jim Boylen, Tom Crean, Brad Stevens, Mark Montgomery, Tubby Smith, Bill Self
I agree with Daddy!
Quinn Snyder, former Mizzou Coach and I think he coached the Austin Torros to the Finals a couple years agao. I wonder if he’ll ever come back to the college game. Mike Anderson is a great pick too
@daddy dollars
Crean doesn’t leave Indiana, he was left in a bad situation but is getting paid a boatload. Self is at Kansas which is a top-3 coaching job in the nation, he’s not moving up going to MSU.
Boylen and Gregory are certainly possibilities, and should have been included but I see Montgomery as being the choice if they want a guy with MSU ties.
@daddy dolairs,
Check your facts. Brad Stevens is locked in with Butler for 12 years. Don’t bash others when your information is incorrect.
I say they will ride with Mateen Cleaves….they always hype how great a leader he was and Izzo said a coaching position is there for him if he’s ready…
Buzz Williams would be great at MSU
I’m in agreement with daddy dollars. To me, Daniel Marks’ initial list reads more like the second tier of prospects than the first tier. Word in mid-Michigan is indeed more about Gregory and Boylen, with Crean and Doug Wojcik also being given a little bit of play. Jamie Dixon is the main non-MSU guy being thrown around.
SJ, just because a coach is on contract doesn’t mean he can’t leave. In fact, I’d wager it’s more common for a coach to take a new job while still in a contract than to wait for the contract to expire. Buy-outs.