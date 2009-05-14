Who is the NBA’s best pure scorer?

Front-running or not, Charles Barkley‘s assertion last night that Carmelo Anthony is the best “pure scorer” in the NBA undoubtedly started a few water-cooler arguments this morning.

Although everybody has their own definition of the exact term, there’s really only a dozen or so guys who even deserve consideration: Pierce, LeBron, Dirk, Carmelo, Granger, Kobe, D-Wade, Durant, Joe Johnson, T-Mac, B-Roy, Kevin Martin, Tony Parker and Arenas. Assuming everyone’s healthy, of course.

Is ‘Melo on top of that list? If not, where does he rank in the Top 10? Discuss …

