Who is the NBA’s best pure scorer?

Front-running or not, Charles Barkley‘s assertion last night that Carmelo Anthony is the best “pure scorer” in the NBA undoubtedly started a few water-cooler arguments this morning.
Although everybody has their own definition of the exact term, there’s really only a dozen or so guys who even deserve consideration: Pierce, LeBron, Dirk, Carmelo, Granger, Kobe, D-Wade, Durant, Joe Johnson, T-Mac, B-Roy, Kevin Martin, Tony Parker and Arenas. Assuming everyone’s healthy, of course.
Is ‘Melo on top of that list? If not, where does he rank in the Top 10? Discuss …
love him or hate him… i think kobe wins this one… hands down… cat can score from anywhere… and has a 1001 moves at his disposal…
Kobe all day, any day.
Kobe and it’s not that close
Those 3 days in the “bing” has really f*cked with Charles Barkley’s thought process. How can he even form his lips to make comments like that. Carmelo is the best pure scorer in the NBA? You have got to be kidding me!!! Dirk Nowitzki, Nash, Parker, Joe Johnson, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Michael Redd, and the list goes on, are way purer scorers than “Melo.
I can’t really argue with Kobe, even though I want to, but Melo makes it look reeeaaalllly easy. Kobe looks ugly most of the time, Melo’s smooth.
People say Melo because of what they saw in the olympics and because of what he does in the NBA . . . but if you really think about it . . . scoring is all he CAN do . . the guy can’t play defense or make his teammates better, SO by default, they think he’s a GREAT scorer . .
we all know that hands down, no one has more moves than Kobe Bryant . . he can turn it on any time and when he’s in, NBA players are texting themselves to watch . . 81 points in a game people . . . 81 F-in POINTS!
of course . . we’re gonna hear . . “but Lebron’s MVP. . but Lebron makes his teammates better . . but Lebron’s younger” . . . please save it and read the question
Laker and Kobe fan here… I think some of you may be misunderstanding Chuck-wagon’s point.
Kobe is the most dynamic scorer and probably capable of hitting more impossible shots than anyone, but Chuck’s point (or at least Kenny’s clarification) was that Carmelo is the best at creating (and hitting) easy shots for himself.
My opinion is that the only other player that is (or will soon be) better in that regard is Kevin Durant.
I agree that, love him or hate, Kobe is a scorer and the purest at that…
I have beef with guys like LeBron and B-Roy being on that list because they are so well-rounded and can do several things at a decent clip that you would never say they are purely scorers.
@SayItAintS: you’re right on the money bruh… cats like bron and b-roy are too well rounded (and to some extent could be considered playmakers not scorers)… i guess when it comes to being a scorer, it doesn’t matter how easy you make it look or anything… i believe the point is… how much buckets you can score in a 48 minutes…
man , its melo ,
kobe does so much more than scoring
btw: vince carter ,d-wade , best finishers in nba
Kevin Durant best pure scorer. End of convo.
It’s not Kobe by a landslide
Yeah Kobe can score because he has no conscience when it comes to shooting and he’s also a volume shooter
When pure scorer comes to mind I think guys who can light you up without a lot of effort. A threat to score from anywhere on the court that leaves
Assuming healthy-
Kobe
Melo
Arenas
Wade
Pierce
Dirk
Kmart
granger
Durant
Broy
If you take of the guys on the list who score of volume shots that leaves-
Melo
Kmart
Durany
Broy
Granger
Dirk
Then only leave the guys who can score at any spot on the floor that leaves
Melo
Dirk
Broy
I’d take Melo. I said this before but from an offensive standpoint, he’s top 5. Too me shot for shot he can match anyone in the league
Surprised Dime didn’t mention Iverson. I know he isn’t the scorer he used to be but in his prime he was one of the best pure scorers. He at least deserves some consideration if you’re going to mention the likes of T-Mac, Granger, and Kevin Martin.
Currently speaking, Kobe edges out D-Wade as the best pure scorer with his ability to hit the 3 consistently. Pierce, Lebron, and Durant (sleeper pick) round out my top 5.
Kobe then Durant
T-Mac and Carmelo has size on Kobe along with the offensive go to moves that are so easy for them, but Kobe has every other advantage.
Kobe is a too heavily armed on offense to just do one thing to stop him…and he doesn’t have to be 100% healthy to be productive either.
I see what Barkley is saying just on the strength that Carmelo can punish you on offense with his size/speed mix, but if that is the criteria LeBron is a better offensive weapon than Melo…
Michael Beasley and Kevin Durant are the best pure scorers. When given minutes, Michael Beasley can easily drop 35 any night. Pat Riley said if he plays 40 mpg, he will lead the league in scoring and I agree. Kevin Durant gets buckets more effortlessly than even Kobe. Watch him and see how smooth he is. Watching him play, you don’t think he scored but when you check the box score at the end of the night, he dropped 30+.
Kobe, Dwade, and Lebron are the best players in the league and their role is so much more than scoring. Why is Joe Johnson in the list.
melo, pierece, mamba, dirk
best pure scorers in the league period. kd aint quite there yet- but i honestly havent seen him enough to know.
Charles Barkley too often lives in the moment. He rarely looks at the big picture. A player will have one or two great games in a row and Barkley starts making outlandish claims like he invented the question mark. Melo is a good player. I wouldn’t say great. It took the arrival of Billups to lift Denver to the second round. Melo’s scoring ability alone never did that. Also, if Denver had lost to New Orleans or Dalls, Barkley never would have said that and we likely wouldn’t be talking about Melo as possibly the games best pure scorer. Denver’s surprisingly easy road to the Western Conference Finals has been a product of their physical defense more than the effortless scoring of their second best player.
@ dapro
Durant can hit from anywhere on the floor as well and exerts less energy than most to get his shots and hit them.
@ Elk
Durant can’t play in the post against stronger players
That’s my 1 and only knock on his offensive game
Man you people are dumber than I first thought. Its obviuosly D. Wade. He scores and gets to the lane at will and now has added a three point shot, led the league in scoring and has a championship ring because of his ability to get points whenever he feels like it… The cat was hitting playoff winning shots as a rookie, lol.
@ Kuda
Bron doesn’t have the long or mid range game of Melo( not arguing who’s the better player, clearly it’s Bron)
Kev K
How is Beasley in this convo? He can score but has trouble putting the ball on the floor. He needs another year or two under his belt before he’s mentioned with the big boys
Paul Pierce
I will say that is a tough question.
in my opinion, I would classify “pure scorer” as someone who makes it look effortless, someone who can get the ball and is comfortable at any spot from the court. Another one is a “pure” scorer SHOULDN’T need to do much to score (think of Bernard King-a lot of his moves were basic-dribble hard to the baseline, pull up and score; MJ made it look effortless, he made the triangle create easy shots off pics and cuts, didn’t really have to work that hard to score if he didn’t really want to, which is my definition of the “pure” scorer)
SO..my choice IS..
Carmelo-and here is why-
Yes, Kobe scored scores lots of points, he scored 81, he’s got an array of moves, he can hit difficult shots, he is good.
BUT, when Kobe SETTLES for jumpers (which he has a nagging tendency to), he doesn’t find another way during the game to score. Carmelo seems to be a guy who can bull his way to the basket, similar to LeBron, and is not afraid of contact. Kobe will try to mimic MJ moves, up and under or double clutch. Kobe PLAYS TO MUCH WITH THE BALL, makes it MUCH HARDER on himself to score. All Carmelo has to do is pull up with the smooth jumper of his, or drive to the basket almost whenever he wants to.(Ray Allen in a Bucks and Sonics jersey was the PUREST scorer).
So when I think of pure, I think
-can score from anywhere on court, via drive or jumper
-can find other ways of scoring if one aspect is not going
-easy simple moves that are hard to guard
-looks effortless
-as a fan, knowing when he gets the ball, his chances of scoring are very high
I say its close, but I go with Carmelo
1. Kobe
2. Melo
3. Dirk
4. Wade
5. Pierce
Thanks to Melo pure shooting, racist Mavs fans can go back to thier Klan meetings instead of Basketball games
Kevin k you delirious with that Beasley comment.
SRB-
Pierce is a good one too, can always get a shot up from anywhere, and when you hit multiple shots with the exact same move at the end of a close playoff game and make it look easy, yes he puts up an argument.
Dirk-when he is on, he is on. although his sweet spot is the top of the key, never see him on the baselines.
Wilt Chamberlain supposedly the best pure scorer ever and I’m not even talking about on the court.
“Wilt Chamberlain supposedly the best pure scorer ever and I’m not even talking about on the court.”
confirmed
When someone can hit a 3 with their left hand just to avoid the block with a defender all over them in a real bball game then they can holla at the Mamba..
Other than that is it really a question?? Yes Melo is a great scorer but he falls flat too often at this point in his career and he RARELY hits the 40 mark.. Kevin Durant WILL be in a couple of years but right now in his second year he has a couple of game where he lays an egg..
I like your guys arguements but when has anyone dropped 50+ point 4 games in a row since Wilt?? 81 points on JUMPERS?? Stringing together 40pt games like its nothing?? shit dude wouldve hit 80 twice already if he didnt sit the 4th quarters of those games.. Melo cant even put a scratch on that resume..
Come on Melo just has a good inside out game with a sweet J.. nothing more nothing less.. he hasnt accomplished anything spectacular with his scoring and he been in the league 6 years.. all of a sudden.. shit he played the Mavericks.. do we really need to recap KB24’s exploits against the Mavericks??
i almost got to agree with chuck on this one. if you watch the games melo is one of the best pure scorers in the league….he can drive, hit the mid range jumper, beyond the arc, drive, post moves, can drive past people and overpower some others, etc. kobe is probably the most lethal scorer bcuz he is so relentless but he isnt as efficient as u think, he takes waaay more shots than any one else, same as iverson. lebron can bully people but i havent really seen any post moves and his jumper and three point shot arent as good. he is the best all around played in the league tho. the best pure scorers are. Durant is almost a carbon copy of Melo and may become a better scorer in a couple years as his game diversifies as Melo’s has…
Kobe, Melo, Dirk, Durant, Lebron, Dwade, Pierce
I would have to say melo has a advantage over some players on the list because he is taller, I have heard although it does not look like carmelo is one of the quickest players in the league, he gets to the basket easy and can shoot from everywhere on the court. Its a tough decision to make but my top three would be kobe,arenas,and melo.
@4
Nash??????????????????????
@ dapro,
i pretty much like your list w/ the exception to one thing. kmart isn’t a volume scorer at all. dude’s a very efficient scorer. remember that night he dropped 50 on something like 11 makes or somethin crazy?? now arenas is another issue! lol
@ Chaos
Kobe has a better FG% than Melo.. just saying.. you know efficiency..
what happened to bill walton and al michaels commentating the playoffs?
@DB
Typo- I was saying Kmart and some of the others were not volume shooters
Carmelo is definitely the best scorer in the NBA. Now people may say oh no way man forget that do you know there’s this guy named Kobe Bryant yeah did u know he score 81 points in a game so what I say to that is yes Kobe can definitely score a lot of points but that’s only because he has so many moves it’s hard to guard one over the other because he can fadeaway he’s a triple threat player he can penetrate he can isolate you he can shoot off the dribble and he’s such a smart player but Carmelo have limited moves but can score anyway he wants carmelos iso moves are definitely not as good as Kobe’s are but he’s the type of player who just has a knack for scoring and makes it look like he puts no effort into scoring now to finish this novel I’ve written I’ll end it with this there are only two people in NBA history who have scored 44 points in a quarter George Gervin the best scorer in NBA history and CARMELO ANTHONY(the best scorer in todays NBA) .
Ray Allen?
@38 Moron alert, so Kobe is not the best ” scorer ” because he has to many moves… Your the best!
Pure Scorer means he can make 3s,2s,ha can drive,good ft shooter,can finish strong,can deal with contact and finish anyway,LOW POST MOVES,Good jumper,Good rythm
WHEN HEALTHY:
Melo,Kobe,Pierce: melo is top because of his size he can do more damage in the paint than Kobe and Pierce. This years playoffs show how good he can be
and Lebron is gonna get there but his jump shot still average
so are his 3s
and FT % still poor for a super star,but he will be at the top of the list he wants to
81..nuff said!
@Post 38
Bruh, you’re not helping the Melo argument!!
How can you talk about “pure scorer” and not mention AI? I know dude fell off this season but he was and still isthe definition of the term.
Others that deserve mention:
Ray Allen
Michael redd
Durrant
Shit might as well put JR smith on the list since he can’t do anything but score
if labron and roy were selfish they would be in the top 5-they can score!! but they are unselfish great passer’s! How can Wade not be in the top 5!
@4-nash- seriously???? and no way joe johnson should be on this list. i’d go
1-wade
2Kobe
3Labron
4Pierce
5Vince Carter
i dont even have Melo in my top 5.
pure scorers = ball hogs
i’d have to say a pure scorer only looks to score. basically, guys who are black holes with the ball. if you give them the rock, you might as well run back on d, because they ain’t passin. the shot’s going up!
lot’s of players fit my definition, here are a few other players to mention:
amare
stephen jackson
monte ellis
jamal crawford
nate robinson
zach randolph
ben gordon
kevin martin
oj mayo
I agree with #38 – IT’S KOBE.
LMFAO!!!!!!
@ Laker Nataion: are u SLOW or just stupid? In years past u could say that Melo doesnt play D but if u’ve watched even one game at all this post season (or regular season fro that matter) u would know that Melo in fact does play Defense. heck, the highlighted yesterday for the Slow viewers like urself. Learn basketball b4 u comment
33 point quarter. thats all