Who is the NBA’s next breakout superstar?

03.31.09 9 years ago 63 Comments

Even when the new one has just been crowned, we’re always looking for the next one. After his setting the stage with his Rookie of the Year in ’07 and first All-Star appearance in ’08, Brandon Roy certified his breakthrough this year: officially hitting “multiple-time All-Star” level, an All-NBA candidate, taking over the Blazers as his own, and well on his way to leading them to the playoffs.

In 2008, it was Chris Paul and Dwight Howard who made the leap from future star to just star. In 2009, it was B-Roy.

Who will be the NBA’s next breakthrough star?

Post your answers and we’ll print some of the best in an upcoming issue. (Dime reserves the right to edit submissions for length and clarity.)

