Who is the NBA’s next breakout superstar?

Even when the new one has just been crowned, we’re always looking for the next one. After his setting the stage with his Rookie of the Year in ’07 and first All-Star appearance in ’08, Brandon Roy certified his breakthrough this year: officially hitting “multiple-time All-Star” level, an All-NBA candidate, taking over the Blazers as his own, and well on his way to leading them to the playoffs.
In 2008, it was Chris Paul and Dwight Howard who made the leap from future star to just star. In 2009, it was B-Roy.
Who will be the NBA’s next breakthrough star?
Post your answers and we’ll print some of the best in an upcoming issue. (Dime reserves the right to edit submissions for length and clarity.)
It very well could be Brandon helping his teammate LaMarcus Aldridge to break out in 2010!
Granger. Simple as that
Al Jefferson. He’ll get that All-Star nod he missed this year, make the Wolves somewhat better, and keep averaging 20-10.
Derrick Rose will elevate his game to new levels next year i predict.
Durant as well.
This was the year Devin Harris took cats by surprise — I wanna see if he can do it next year when they know he’s coming. He can be the next superstar if so.
Also look out for Derrick Rose.
Kevin Durant
Bargnani. Mark it down.
ur forgettin about D will
Deron Williams is WAY overdue. He got the gold medal. He should’ve been an All-Star 2 years ago. He’s got the playoff stripes. He officially jacked Boozer’s spot as the #1 player on Utah. And nobody talks about DERON ALWAYS BEATS CP3 HEAD TO HEAD but Paul gets the superstar shine. Next year Deron gets on CP’s level or surpasses him in media hype.
Keven Durant.. or Danny Granger
These guys are already at that plateau.. all they got to do is step up.
monta ellis and the warriors baby with anthony randolph stack jack the list goes on and on
Thats cold some of you on here saying Kevin Durant… Does anyone realize he 4th behind the big 3 in PPG?? he already is a Superstar.. just no All Star selections and his team is a bottom feeder.. if the Thunder step up next year he will get more recognition but the boy is already bad..
Rose and Devin Harris.. Blake Griffin??
granger, rondo or… Al Jefferson!
durantula, no doubt.
yo peeps
granger
deron
durant
jefferson
are stars
we are looking for the bargnanis or rondos here
Greg Oden…..naw, just playin.
Andrew Bynum
Next year, I think D-Will gets some serious media hype, as he will have to carry a team without Boozer as it seems that he is going to opt out.
I think that should the kings get the no. 1 pick, Kevin Martin will get a chance to shine, as he will have Blake Griffin in the low post, and the media will definetely pay attention to Sac-town.
Danny Granger definetly gets mentioned in this survey, and Derrick Rose will get some attention.
Even though he had it this year, when Jameer Nelson gets back next season, if he were to play at that same level as this year or higher, he could possibly reach stardom
Andrea Bargnani.
D Rose is almost a given to be an all-star for the next 10 years if he can keep playing at his current level and increase 2-3 assists/game.
The unknown is Tyrus Thomas if he can find a 15-18 foot jumper. The man already can leap out of any gym and gets a lot of blocks based solely off athletic ability. Develop a mid range jumper and learn more about to game so he can get more blocks and rebounds off good position versus just leaping ability like he does now. The man is 22 and nothing but great years ahead of him if he gets the right coach.
D-Will is already a superstar, just because he’s not on the all-star team doesn’t mean he hasn’t arrived.
Monta Ellis and Bargnani
1. Kevin Durant
2. Derrick Rose
3. Al Jefferson
Russell Westbrook. Speed? check. Handles? check. Hoops? check. He will posterize alotta 4 & 5 men. Dude even looks like Bow Wow!
DJ Augustine
D-Will is averaging 19 PPG and 10.6 dimes. CP3 is averaging 22.2 and 10.9. Both of their teams have identical records at this point. Deron demolishes Paul everytime they go head to head. So can someone tell me why CP is mentioned all the time as the best PG in the league while DWill doesn’t even get mentioned as a breakout?
gotts to be Sasha Vujacic ya’all!
really though,
Devin Harris will go a level up, so will granger.
most promising young guns out there i think are
D-Rose
Rondo
JR Smith (he can str8 up ball, it’s about time he got consistent with his)
A. Bynum
Stuckey
Rudy Gay
Horford
it’s easy to forget someone.
oh, i wouldn’t sleep on Paul Millsap.
yeah, Monta and Westbrook definitely in the conversation.
Big Al – This guy has some of the best post moves in the league and was averaging a double double before the injury. If the Wolves can win some games next year, he’d definitely get the shine he deserves. Definitely shoulda kept OJ though.
Big Sleeper pick: Brook Lopez. I was clowning dude last year too, but the guy’s legit. If he works hard on his offense, the sky’s the limit, cuz the D and boards are already there. Bonus points for looking like Keanu Reeves’ retarded older brother
I agree with the posts above but i gotta go with this dark horse, Brook Lopez. From what I’ve seen, he has those big man tools (footwork, inside finishes, defense, rebounding). Nothing flashy but very effective. I do hope he breaks through so we’ll have another good big man in the L.
agreed. Brook Lopez does have smthn Tim Duncanesque about him
maybe not next year, but russell westbrook and kevin durant are gonna do some damage if they stay together…
i second d. rose and granger…those dudes should blow up next year
as a miami fan, i gotta say beasley and chalmers. chalmers won’t be a superstar, but he’ll establish himself as a legit pg. beasley has been slept on this year cause of pt and the stellar play of dudes like rose and mayo, but i’ve been watching the games and the guy is pure offense. if he gets the rest of his game together, and possibly his head, he’ll be a serious threat
of course Von Wafer…
Rondo
easyyyy
Has game, but still needs PT:
Beasley
Bayless
Still not yet that sold on how Stuckey will “replace” Billups but he has time in his hands. I wonder if he’ll be the leader that Chauncey is.
Josh Smith – every year he gets tagged as “next” but still falls below expectations. Borderline star at best.
Gerald Wallace – love the energy and the stats that he puts out, is a long-shot star but is fun to watch.
it’s gotta be….
…kurt thomas! dude still has 20years left in his career.
Don’t sleep on Aaron Brooks, Danny Granger & Rodney Stuckey
not Chris Bosh , cause he’s shit
Durant. Granger. D-Rose. Monta. Al Jefferson.
That’s a bad ass starting five right there.
LOL @mavs all the way
d-rose. someone just needs to fix the bulls rotation, add a good, positive veteran.
nice to see a lot of the up-and-comers are guards with all-around games, but can they twitter?
Aaron Brooks, the next Tony Parker is coming… fast..
Aaron Brooks?? Ya’all setrious?
From what i’ve seen he just gets his drives swatted like twice a quarter and that’s about it
1. Danny Granger
2. Kevin Durant
Baring injury, both men will not only rise to stardom in real life next season, but are also pretty much assured a top 10 draft position in Fantasy Basketball next season.
watch out for thaddeus young in 2-3 years, he’s gonna be gooooooooood
Eric Gordon and Rudy Gay.
Thad Young and Russell Westbrook.
OKC is looking very good, and with a high draft pick, could take a step to the next level next year. Durant is a legit superstar, he just hasn’t been widely recognized for it yet. If they can get a big man…watch out.
D Will
Granger
Louis Amundson!!!!!!!!!
I say Jeff Green and Durant (the MJ and Scottie of our generation) will get recognized next year along with lil sheed(lamarcus aldridge) so will Al Thornton, Eric Gordon, Derrick Rose, OJ Mayo, Andrea Bargnani, Monte, Rudy Gay, and nobody sleep on Von Wafer he’s a stud I think the rockets will either trade TMAC during the offseason or during the season and Von Wafer will be a starter and Andre Iguodala WILL BE AN ALL STAR.
Wow perhaps I overlooked it but Nate Robinso is on that path.
He has many young fans with the dunk contest, NY fans love dude, and then you just have other fans in general that have their various reasons.
He is easy to market, has the place to be marketed, has charisma and can really play.
I would say he needs to calm down with the Napoleon complex but other than that, again he is on that path.
Blake Griffin is gonna do damage.
Andrea Bargnani, Gerald Wallace