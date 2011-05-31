Who Needs A Championship Ring More: LeBron Or Dirk?

How important is winning? Do rings really mean that much? It’s a never-ending argument. The fact is, this is why we have the NBA, this is what it’s all about. The NBA Finals. The chance for someone to make history.

Two players so different, yet so much about them is the same. Dirk Nowitzki and LeBron James. Two of the game’s greatest players still have so much to gain, and yet so much to lose. Legacies are on the line. Both are fighting to avoid the same basketball purgatory. Starting tonight at 9, it all begins, the fight for the mountaintop and the battle for career-changing rings.

But which player needs a ring more? LeBron or Dirk? We argue. You decide.

*** *** ***

LeBron James

Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith had this same debate on 1st and 10 last week. Believe it or not, as inconceivable as this may sound, I disagreed with Skip, who later in the show went on to say, “Scottie Pippen is not one of the 50 greatest players of all-time.” (One of my buddies is a religious Skip hater. His favorite Skip faux pas: “Tim Brown will never be in the football Hall of Fame.”) Anyway, Skip sided with Dirk in the debate. He argued that Dirk may never get this far again, that Dirk was playing with an old team and that this was his last shot at winning a championship.

That’s fair. Dirk is 32 and his team is old. But his “legacy ceiling” (the amount of hypothetical space left for your legacy to grow) isn’t nearly as large as LeBron’s. Say Dallas gets swept by Miami and Dirk averages a mere 15 and seven. Does our overall opinion on Dirk change? Does this series devastate his place in history as one of the greats? The answer is no. Now say Dallas beats Miami and Dirks finally gets a ring. Potentially, he moves ahead of Barkley, Ewing and Malone but he’s still not a top 10 player. As horribly wrong as this may sound, the ring does not elevate his 13-year career exponentially higher than his career without one.

Think of the ring as “NOS” in one of those Fast and the Furious movies and LeBron and Dirk’s careers as the racetrack. Dirk’s going 110 mph and is almost at the finish line. If he hits the NOS, he may reach 120 or 130 mph, but he doesn’t have enough track to go any faster. LeBron’s going that same 110 mph, but if he clicks in the NOS, he’s hitting 150 mph or 160 mph. And at age 26, he’s got a lot more track left to hit those high speeds and reach his legacy ceiling.

The King needs a ring and there are three reasons why:

Reason One: Proof. All the greats have won championships. You know the saying, “to be the best, you have to beat the best.” If LeBron is going to be the best, he needs to win a championship. We’ll let 2007 slide. He was only 23, his team wasn’t very good and the Spurs were just better. But this time there’s no excuse. LeBron needs to prove to the world that his ceiling isn’t too high, that our expectations weren’t excessive. He needs to prove to us that he’s a winner, that he can dominate on the biggest stage…that he has what it takes to be considered one of the greats.

Reason Two: Jewelry. Have you ever seen a King in a movie or television show that wasn’t wearing a ring? Kings wear rings. They wear as many as humanly possible. It’s in their contracts. Just ask King Tut, one of the King Georges or that guy in the Burger King costume.