Who Needs A Championship Ring More: LeBron Or Dirk?

Two players so different, yet so much about them is the same. Dirk Nowitzki and LeBron James. Two of the game’s greatest players still have so much to gain, and yet so much to lose. Legacies are on the line. Both are fighting to avoid the same basketball purgatory. Starting tonight at 9, it all begins, the fight for the mountaintop and the battle for career-changing rings.
But which player needs a ring more? LeBron or Dirk? We argue. You decide.
LeBron James
Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith had this same debate on 1st and 10 last week. Believe it or not, as inconceivable as this may sound, I disagreed with Skip, who later in the show went on to say, “Scottie Pippen is not one of the 50 greatest players of all-time.” (One of my buddies is a religious Skip hater. His favorite Skip faux pas: “Tim Brown will never be in the football Hall of Fame.”) Anyway, Skip sided with Dirk in the debate. He argued that Dirk may never get this far again, that Dirk was playing with an old team and that this was his last shot at winning a championship.
That’s fair. Dirk is 32 and his team is old. But his “legacy ceiling” (the amount of hypothetical space left for your legacy to grow) isn’t nearly as large as LeBron’s. Say Dallas gets swept by Miami and Dirk averages a mere 15 and seven. Does our overall opinion on Dirk change? Does this series devastate his place in history as one of the greats? The answer is no. Now say Dallas beats Miami and Dirks finally gets a ring. Potentially, he moves ahead of Barkley, Ewing and Malone but he’s still not a top 10 player. As horribly wrong as this may sound, the ring does not elevate his 13-year career exponentially higher than his career without one.
Think of the ring as “NOS” in one of those Fast and the Furious movies and LeBron and Dirk’s careers as the racetrack. Dirk’s going 110 mph and is almost at the finish line. If he hits the NOS, he may reach 120 or 130 mph, but he doesn’t have enough track to go any faster. LeBron’s going that same 110 mph, but if he clicks in the NOS, he’s hitting 150 mph or 160 mph. And at age 26, he’s got a lot more track left to hit those high speeds and reach his legacy ceiling.
The King needs a ring and there are three reasons why:
Reason One: Proof. All the greats have won championships. You know the saying, “to be the best, you have to beat the best.” If LeBron is going to be the best, he needs to win a championship. We’ll let 2007 slide. He was only 23, his team wasn’t very good and the Spurs were just better. But this time there’s no excuse. LeBron needs to prove to the world that his ceiling isn’t too high, that our expectations weren’t excessive. He needs to prove to us that he’s a winner, that he can dominate on the biggest stage…that he has what it takes to be considered one of the greats.
Reason Two: Jewelry. Have you ever seen a King in a movie or television show that wasn’t wearing a ring? Kings wear rings. They wear as many as humanly possible. It’s in their contracts. Just ask King Tut, one of the King Georges or that guy in the Burger King costume.
Reason Three: What’s at stake. LeBron is all in. Whether he chose to or not, he’s all in. Maybe he pushed his chips in, maybe America pushed them in. Regardless, he’s all in and the chips are his legacy. The cash prize is perpetual greatness and he’s only one hand away. LeBron is all in, and tonight, we get a peak at what he’s holding.
-SCOTT HORLBECK
I’m not a Lebron Hater or anything, but feel Dirk needs a ring more (at this moment). Dirk gets slept on and looked over more than most players. Everyone knows he’s good, but when history comes calling in 15 years time, if he doesn’t have a ring, people won’t class him as high. Lebron has planty of time to get his
Dirk needs the chip more. This is his last gasp.
With The King, it is a matter of how many chips will he finish his career with.
This seems pretty easy to me.
Dirk needs it more THIS year, because he just doesn’t have as many years left.
LeBron will have his chances.
Barkley called Lebron a punk after “The Decision” [clicky.me] . . . Wonder what he thinks now.
Dirk definitely needs it more. It’s a no brainer. He has left an amazing legacy in Dallas after losing in the Finals a few seasons ago. Should be an interesting Finals this year.
Most real NBA fans will want the Mavs to win (unless they live in South Beach). Dirk and Kidd need these rings for their careers to get the love and respect they deserve. Dirk moves into that elite category of PF’s and leaves behind Barkley, Webber and Malone, just because he has jewelry they won’t.
It’s the same with Kidd… the conversation of him or Stockton takes a huge turn if Kidd rocks a ring.
Nowitzki needs to it more simply because his window is much smaller. His team is a veteran group and his pg is 38. LBJ, on the otherhand, just signed with his compadres for 5 years so they’ll have plenty more opportunities to win.
Coming in, i thought dirk needed it more for the reasons stated in this article. But the Lebron fast and furious analogy kinda got me.
oddly enough, I’d say this “argument” is the closest, most well defended one thats been posted. I can see either argument.
Ima say Lebron cause he can never be truly considered great till he gets one and we all know they winning it anyway so……”shrugs shoulders and walks away”
I’ve got to say Lebron needs it more than Dirk. If Dirk wins one, it’s a nice cherry on the sundae, but I don’t think he gains anything with his all time place in history. His window is right now, but a chip doesn’t really vault him over anyone. He needs it now because it’s probably now or never. Dirk is a top 20 all time, but a ring won’t get him into the top 10.
Lebron, if he wins, still has plenty of opportunities down the road. But he NEEDS rings (plural) to be ranked as one of the best ever. He’s a top 10 guy easy with rings. Without them he won’t get into the top 10. Lebron needs the rings for his personal legacy more than Dirk does.
But fuck Lebron, so go Mavs.
Stop Hating On Dirk.
The RINGLESS club –Ewing, Stockton, Malone, Miller, Kemp, and Barkley. For sexual equality and affirmative action, add Michelle Kwan. In about 2 weeks, please add Dork Nowitzki.
Doesnt matter who we hate or who we want to win or who needs it more…it will all be proven who earns it, and therefore deserves it over the next 2 weeks..this is the championship..its what its all about…everybody needs one, but only a select few get them at all costs..thats the way it should be.
I feel like this is Dirk’s last chance at a Championship, he needs it and deserves it more than Lebron.
Lebron will presumably have many more shots at a championship, even if Wade breaks down.
@The Answer
Fuq!!! A Dirk
Dirk only needs 1 ring to be considered truly great. Lebron needs AT LEAST FOUR. His talent speaks for itself. [Even Pippen speaks for his talent] In terms of all-time greats, even if he goes another 10 years without a ring, how many players would be considered better than Lebron? 10 at the most.
To answer the question… Since Lebron has to live up to multi ring expectations, he needs this more. Once he gets 1, the flood gates will open.
i dont think Dirk Nowitzki’s legacy suffers with a finals loss this season. especially, if he personally has a good series.
if LeBron suffers a finals loss, HOTT DAMN. the fallout would be endless!!!!!!!
skip is right pip is not one of the top 50 hes top 30.
agree with heckler dirk isnt even supposed to be in the finals.
Wow dime that might be the 1st time I hear that a chip DOESN’T elavate somebody’s career. I mean that’s why they play to win chips. Titles make great players legends. As great as Barkley, Ewing, Malone etc. were imagine had they won at least 1 ring? Dirk has been consistantly great over the years but these playoffs he just seems to have that eff you attitude he lacked before. Not only would Dirk get a title he would stop LeBron & the big 3 from getting the title & become a hero to many LOL
Well thinking about it,
Did getting a chip elevate Drexler AT ALL?
Most of the time I forget he even won one.