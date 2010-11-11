Who Wants To Be A Point Guard For The Timberwolves?

Despite a solid win last night in Sacramento, the 2-7 Timberwolves need point guard help. Fast. After offseason hip surgery, Jonny Flynn has yet to play a game and is still one to three weeks away from returning. Luke Ridnour is out at least a week with a hamstring injury. And that leaves Sebastian Telfair as the only healthy PG on the roster. Yes, Bassy did look good last night, but the T-Wolves are looking to bring in some replacements.
According to NBA FanHouse’s Scott Schroeder, Minnesota held a 90-minute point guard tryout yesterday before the game.
The Wolves will host former NBA players Trey Johnson, Sundiata Gaines, Curtis Jerrells and Aaron Miles prior to Wednesday’s game against the Kings in Sacramento according to a league source. The Wolves would need to release a player currently on the roster to bring a new player in as they already have a league-maximum 15 players with Maurice Ager being the only player without a guaranteed contract.
According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune‘s Jerry Zgoda, Gaines emerged as the frontrunner from the free agent pack and could be signed as early as Thursday to provide backup point guard help while Ridnour, Flynn and Wayne Ellington all are out injured.
Ricky Rubio anyone?
What do you think? Who should the T-Wolves sign?
Really hope to see Gaines land this spot. He was SOLID for the Jazz last year. Always played under control, and a pretty decent shooter. And of course, let’s not forget the game winning 3 he hit at the buzzer against the Cavs last year!
LOL. Damn ironic. The Wolves are now lacking PGs for all the PGs they drafted, signed and/or traded for in the David Kahn era. They’re now lacking point guards…
I was going to say, didn’t Minny draft like 8 point guards in the last two drafts, sign 3 more, and trade for a half dozen? I thought the only position they HAD was point guards…
@control
They dumped a bunch of Pgs like Sessions and Rubio hasn’t joined the team yet.
I liked Telfair a lot in his few games. A least he was trying to run the team and not go for his. An improvement over old Telfair.
Flynn is coming back in like 1-3 weeks so everyone needs to calm down with the Minny got no pg’s posts.
Actually, Jonny is coming back next Wednesday for a few minutes and building his way back from there.
I must say, Bassy is been very, very good.
With Jonny returning and with Luke missing no more than a few more games, I’d hate to see Bassy riding the bench after all he’s contributed.
Telfair actually looks serviceable. It’s too bad he couldn’t jump on with the Heat…
Bassy has been actually outplaying Ridnour. Rambis has prefered Bassy’s pesky defense and the ability to stay in front of quicker point guards. ie. everybody.
Bassy is still in the NBA?!