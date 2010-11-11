Who Wants To Be A Point Guard For The Timberwolves?

Despite a solid win last night in Sacramento, the 2-7 Timberwolves need point guard help. Fast. After offseason hip surgery, Jonny Flynn has yet to play a game and is still one to three weeks away from returning. Luke Ridnour is out at least a week with a hamstring injury. And that leaves Sebastian Telfair as the only healthy PG on the roster. Yes, Bassy did look good last night, but the T-Wolves are looking to bring in some replacements.

According to NBA FanHouse’s Scott Schroeder, Minnesota held a 90-minute point guard tryout yesterday before the game.

The Wolves will host former NBA players Trey Johnson, Sundiata Gaines, Curtis Jerrells and Aaron Miles prior to Wednesday’s game against the Kings in Sacramento according to a league source. The Wolves would need to release a player currently on the roster to bring a new player in as they already have a league-maximum 15 players with Maurice Ager being the only player without a guaranteed contract.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune‘s Jerry Zgoda, Gaines emerged as the frontrunner from the free agent pack and could be signed as early as Thursday to provide backup point guard help while Ridnour, Flynn and Wayne Ellington all are out injured.

Ricky Rubio anyone?

What do you think? Who should the T-Wolves sign?

