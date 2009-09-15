Who was better: Reggie Miller or Clyde Drexler?

We argue. You decide.
REGGIE MILLER (by Austin Burton)
For a long time, Reggie Miller was my favorite basketball player (even above hometown heroes Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp) for the same reason I admired Mike Tyson growing up: Because he wasn’t supposed to be where he was as a prime-time player, an underdog who rose to the top.
You might have forgotten since he’s filled out in his post-playing, TV-talking career, but Reggie was a beanpole. He weighed 185 in his prime, and didn’t make up for it with athleticism and grace like fellow skinny dudes T-Mac or George Gervin. His jumper looked funny, he wasn’t a great ball-handler, and the common joke was that his sister was a better ballplayer.
And yet there he was, for the better part of 15 years, secure in his spot among the elite players in the world and one of the best two-guards to play the game.
On paper, Reggie shouldn’t be in this discussion with Clyde. On one hand you’ve got one of the greatest college players ever, a thoroughbred athlete whose legs were thicker than Reggie’s torso, an original Dream Teamer with an NBA championship ring and a Hall of Fame ring on his hand. Drexler is one of the most physically gifted players the game has seen, certainly light-years ahead of some guy who really should’ve been little more than a Go-Stand-In-The-Corner shooting specialist, right?
Not quite. Although Miller is known as a long-range gunner â€“ he ranks No. 1 all-time in threes made in the playoffs and overall â€“ he was a more well-rounded offensive threat. Of his 17,499 field goal attempts, 37 percent (6,486) were threes. His ability to drive, get to the free throw line (88.7 percent, 9th all-time) and score inside the arc is overlooked. Miller was also better defender than he gets credit for, giving the top two-guards of his era problems with his sheer tenacity and by outworking them. (Reggie helped himself on defense by running his opponent ragged on the other end of the floor.)
While Drexler was more talented, Reggie ranks ahead of him in the facet of the game that separates the greats from the legends: in the clutch. His career is defined by clutch moments, whether it’s 25 points in the fourth quarter or eight points in nine seconds or whichever other highlight you want. Reggie ranks 19th all-time in playoff scoring, one spot ahead of Drexler. Reggie’s career 20.6 postseason scoring average is higher than Drexler’s, and his highlight reel of game-winners and clutch buckets is unrivaled by anyone outside of Michael Jordan.
When comparing Hall of Famers (Reggie is eligible in 2011), whatever fantasy game you put them in will inevitably go down to the wire; there’s just too much talent on the floor. In that respect, I lean towards the guy who consistently gets it done in those waning moments. And that’s when (almost) nobody was better than Reggie.
CLYDE DREXLER (by Ben York)
Playing in an era that featured Jordan, Bird, and Magic, it’s easy to forget just how phenomenal of a player that Clyde the Glide really was.
Drexler was (and is still) somewhat of a forgotten man. And it’s a damn shame.
With career averages of 20.4 ppg, 6.1 rpb, 5.6 apg, and 2.0 spg over the course of his illustrious 17-year NBA tenure, he consistently was an integral part of creating a winning atmosphere in Portland and Houston. Perhaps more to his credit, he did so always with grace and dignity.
When comparing Clyde to Reggie Miller, however, it becomes clear that the only facets of basketball that Reggie stands out over Clyde are three-point shooting, and last-second heroics. That’s it. Thus, if I had to choose which player to build a team around, I’d take Drexler every single time.
Simply put, Clyde is a much better all-around player, and it’s not even remotely close.
Reggie Miller was, obviously, known as a shooter/scorer that was a capable defender. The same was known of Clyde, but it’s easy to forget some of the numbers that Drexler put up that were overshadowed by some of the more high-profile stars in bigger markets. To start, Drexler had over 22,000 career points in just over 1,000 games; Reggie, on the other hand, had about 25,000 but he also played in almost 400 more games. Drexler bested Miller in career scoring average, assists, rebounds, steals, and blocked shots. Clyde also boasts a considerably better Player Efficiency Rating (21.4 to Reggie’s 18.4) and — surprisingly — Drexler actually had a better career shooting percentage than Miller (47.2% to Reggie’s 47.1%).
You can take a look at some of Reggie’s individual seasons and it’s awe-inspiring how good he was in the regular season, as well as the post-season. However, when doing the same for Drexler, it becomes clear that he was one of the most consistent basketball players ever to play the game. For example, in the ’85-86 season he averaged just under 20 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals per game. From ’86-87 to ’93-94, Clyde posted 7 straight seasons averaging over 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. He did the exact same in the playoffs from ’88 to ’92. That type of reliability is ridiculous and comparable with some of the all-time greats.
Yes, Reggie was clutch when the Pacers needed him to be. But at the same time, he never averaged more than 24 points per game (Clyde averaged over 27 ppg twice), 4 assists per game (Clyde’s career high is 8.0 apg), 3.9 rpg (Drexler averaged over 7 rpg three times), or 1.5 steals per game (the Glide averaged over 2.0 spg 7 times).
No contest here, give me the consistency of Clyde the Glide every time.
Who do you think was better?
Yikes! Hardest one yet, I love Reggie and that smooth stroke, but imma have to go with “The Glide” this time…
Drexler was a better all around player but if it comes down to the last shot give me Reggie all day. I could watch Clydes portland dunk highlights all day tho
Glide was the overall better player but Reggie was the more well-known and publicized player. I’d always take Reggie in the clutch though…and I’m from Portland!
Clyde was the more complete player, more professional, and won a chip. Done.
reggie all the way! he’s the reason why i started playing ball, no offense to jordan and all of them but clutch time = miller time
Miller has ZERO chips AND during his career, never WON against the LAKERS in LA!
The Glide was supposed to guard Jordan……….Where were you when Jordan hit 3-Pointer #6? Where were you Glide?
Miller had the galls to fight Jordan.
Cheryl Miller is better than Reggie Miller!
I wasn’t exactly an active NBA watcher in their days, but I’d have to go with Clyde.
The Glide.
He was one of the smoothest to ever play the game.
Clyde the Glide would dominate reggie cus he’s a better all around player than reggie plus he has a ring he’s in the HOF and he’s one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history.
You can ask Reggie because he admitted he wouldn’t have made it on the Dream Team 1 roster.
I’m a Knicks fan so there is no denying that punk ass Reggie Miller is one of the best ever in the clutch, but I’m picking Clyde all day everyday.
When I think Miller, I think shooter. Clyde was the complete packate. Of if we’re playing 21 I’ll take Miller, but since we’re talking basketball it’s Clyde
“Clyde also boasts a considerably better Player Efficiency Rating (21.4 to Reggie’s 18.4) and â€” surprisingly â€” Drexler actually had a better career shooting percentage than Miller (47.2% to Reggie’s 47.1%).”
It’s not THAT surprising when you consider how many three-point shots Miller attempted.
There is always a lot of talk that a ring makes you better. Clyde had Hakeem Olajuwon and Reggie didn’t. That said… this is the toughest matchup to compare. I think Clyde had the edge on talent and Reggie had the edge on desire and killer instict. I’m going with Reggie!!!
It’s really no contest, The Glide remains one of the more complete player of all time, he didn’t need the team to revolve around him i.e a complete system of screens to free him to get his points, that’s why he was able to create and make his teammates better and win more. So Drexler is my choice.
Clyde, no contest.
If you didn’t get a chance to see him play in his prime, you owe it to yourself to find some footage.
One on one Drexler will win it versus Miller. If I had to win a game and then I will choose Miller to win me the game. Clutch.
Clyde The Glide No doubt… But I’d pick reggie to give me a win in a close game… he puts the word “clutch” in a different level. :)
MIIILLLLEEEERRRRRRR TTTTTTIIIIMMMMMMMEEEEE!!!!!!!
it’s got to be clyde ‘the bald’ drexler. heads down, i mean hands down.
cmon PHI SLAMMA JAMMA! i see the argument about hakeem tho but the glyde was killin it in portland w/o the dream. sorry…maybe home town bias but gotta go with clyde
Close one both crack top 50 but barely in the late 40s. Drexler was jordanlite but ill go with reggie funny how many people that mention the ring are some of the guys that bash second best players. Damn pick a side people. I remember jordan shitting on portland and reggie taking the bulls to seven the only time in their six champ runs the bulls went seven I think. That hadoken and three reggie hit vs jordan sealed this debate for me.
Shit you know Clyde got his ring first off and WAS indeed a better all around player..
BUT..
Reggie had swag.. And you cant teach that or work on it.. You just got it.. Reggie would talk shit all day and back it up so just for the principles of being Kanye-ish out on the court im a go with Miller-Time..
Best clutch player evah. Btw cherryl was better than 95% the nba players so that isn’t an insult sayin she was better than reggie.
I know Reggie has some clutch shots. I’ve never forgotten the 8 points in 8 seconds miracle.
But I’d take the Glide because he brought so much more to the table than a few dramatic shots: especially the rebounding and passing. And besides, he’s got the only in-game dunk I’ve ever seen that compares with Dr. J’s against the Lakers (YouTube his best dunks, baby. Holy crud they were something to behold).
Damn this is a tough one, two contrasting styles
I’ll go with the Glyde even though Reggie was one of the best two gaurds as well
ring or no ring, i’m taking clyde “the glide” drexler.
he made looking at the ball while you dribbled cool.
also his patented lift both legs dunks were awesome.
” On one hand you’ve got one of the greatest college players ever, a thoroughbred athlete whose legs were thicker than Reggie’s torso, an original Dream Teamer with an NBA championship ring and a Hall of Fame ring on his hand. ”
Austin’s point sealed it. Clyde all day. Don’t even need to rip on Reggie to build Clyde. Maybe a better comparison for Reggie woulda been Mitch “Rock” Richmond. Clyde did it as the man and as a compliment. No shame in losin to Magic, Mike and Isaiah. Both dudes left on top tho cuz they still had juice. This is close, but Clyde’s allaround game puts him ahead for me, ring or no ring
“Yo Reggie I’m really happy for you, your one of the best 3 point shooters of alltime and I’m gonna let you finish but Clyde Drexler was one of the best players of alltime…of all time”
Clyde the Glide was in the same conversation for MVP with Jordan… When did Reggie achieve anything like that? Clyde all the way
is one of the most overrated players of the past 25yrs he plays hard and all that he like rip they run everything for him in the offense he wasnt scorin and he wont worth nothin u would of been better off comparin drexler vs sprewell on the most underrated shootin guards the last 25 in their prime i would take him over ray allen michael redd reggie miller and others
Clutchness >>> every other skill
Sure Drexler was the more skilled and productive player, and did win a ring; but if i was a gm, id want Miller. As far a im concerned the best players are the ones that play there best when it matters most
Clyde by far.
I’ve always thought that Reggie was way overrated. He’s a great shooter, no doubt, but he didn’t do anything else. To be a truly great player, you need to dominate the whole game like MJ, Bird, Kobe, or Lebron. The best players of any era are the ones who score, dish, and board with the best of them.
This is a tough one. But I’m not gonna give any ring edge here, Clyde had Hakeem and Reggie had Rik Smits.
If Reggie had teamed up with at least another all-star besides Smits, he prolly would’ve won one. He would have won a ring too had he joined the Celtics 2 years ago.
I’d pick Glide for the regular season and Reggie for the playoffs.
Finally, reggie gets a great player to be matched up against in these debates. Clyde is awesome, for sure. A better rebounder, definitely. But Reggie was an underrated defender, had true heart, and was a winner. He never won a championship, but he could shoot the lights out of anyone, jordan included. Reggie was never even the focal point of the offense, he never demanded the ball in jordan-esque style (much love to jordan, there def. is an i in win). At the end of the day, I’d rather have Miller on my team any day. I’d just be more confident that we could win, though you really can’t go wrong with either.
the top 3 killers in the last 20 years?
1 mj
– the only person i trust with my life in the 4th quarter
2 miller
– you KNOW its going in, and not just the 8 in 8 in MSG, but the one he did versus the kidd-martin-kittles Nets where he was already up there in age but pushed the game in TWO OVERTIMES, ONE WITH A THREE, ONE WITH A DUNK? Damn.
3 kobe
– his shots are crazy, but the killer instinct is there.
end of discussion.
The Glide. He could kill you off the dribble, better than reggie could, and later in his career his jumper got real good.
He was just overall a better player. I think Reggie’s clutch ness is overrated.
and He was on the 50 GOAT list and a ‘Chip this one wasn’t as close now that i think about it
No comparison. PhiSlamaJama member and hall of famer: Clyde.
i guess im a little biased seeing as how i didnt see a whole lot of clyde as a young boy, but a few nasty highlights.
anyways. clyde … the stats dont lie. dude is nice and apparently all around had a better career and is an amazing player.
reggie, (and i hate the word swagger due to its now overusage) has swagger! not to mention was one of the best and most clutch shooters in nba HISTORY! He wasnt better on a purely basketball stage than clyde but is a workhorse that will surely hold his fuckin weight. and playoffs. reggie is the man.
but i think reggie takes it based on this fact. … if you were pickin teams for a pickup game 5 on 5 … i would take reggie based on the grit and mean streak. i would want him on my team rather than against me. thats for sure.
one more thing.
MILLER TIME!
Say Jordan did not retire for 2 years? Who is better, The Glide or Miller?
Reggie was better at shooting. Drexler was better at everything else. No contest. Although you’re right about one thing: if I had both players on the same team w the clock running down, I’d give the ball to Reggie.
Clyde was more ATHLETIC than reggie, thus him getting more rebounds and driving to get more assists, but reggie was more skilled and better at what mattered.
Production when you HAD to have it.
Not only was he a consistent thorn in jordan’s side but he took the Shaq/Kobe lakers to 6 at the end of his career.
He never played with guys on the level of Pippen, Rodman, Olajuwon or even Terry Porter. Mark Jackson was at the end of his career by the time they had their shot.
I’ll take reggie.
I also admit im a huge reggie fan, used to scream his name when i shot jumpers as a kid lol
Drexler by a good margin. He wasn’t just a better passer or rebounder than Miller, he was miles better. Drexler averaged 5.6 assists for his career, with a high of 8. Miller averaged 3 and his highest was 4, the only time he was at 4 or above. Drexler’s rebounding averaged doubled Miller’s. Offensively, he was much more versatile, able to get it done in the post, off the dribble and driving to the basket. Miller was one of the greatest shooters of all time and a clutch one at that but he was a one trick pony. Drexler was so much more skilled and was elite in several categories.
dickv summed it up perfectly for me. reggie all day.
There is always a lot of talk that a ring makes you better. Clyde had Hakeem Olajuwon and Reggie didn’t. That said… this is the toughest matchup to compare. I think Clyde had the edge on talent and Reggie had the edge on desire and killer instict. I’m going with Reggie!!!