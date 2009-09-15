Who was better: Reggie Miller or Clyde Drexler?

We argue. You decide.

REGGIE MILLER (by Austin Burton)

For a long time, Reggie Miller was my favorite basketball player (even above hometown heroes Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp) for the same reason I admired Mike Tyson growing up: Because he wasn’t supposed to be where he was as a prime-time player, an underdog who rose to the top.

You might have forgotten since he’s filled out in his post-playing, TV-talking career, but Reggie was a beanpole. He weighed 185 in his prime, and didn’t make up for it with athleticism and grace like fellow skinny dudes T-Mac or George Gervin. His jumper looked funny, he wasn’t a great ball-handler, and the common joke was that his sister was a better ballplayer.

And yet there he was, for the better part of 15 years, secure in his spot among the elite players in the world and one of the best two-guards to play the game.

On paper, Reggie shouldn’t be in this discussion with Clyde. On one hand you’ve got one of the greatest college players ever, a thoroughbred athlete whose legs were thicker than Reggie’s torso, an original Dream Teamer with an NBA championship ring and a Hall of Fame ring on his hand. Drexler is one of the most physically gifted players the game has seen, certainly light-years ahead of some guy who really should’ve been little more than a Go-Stand-In-The-Corner shooting specialist, right?

Not quite. Although Miller is known as a long-range gunner â€“ he ranks No. 1 all-time in threes made in the playoffs and overall â€“ he was a more well-rounded offensive threat. Of his 17,499 field goal attempts, 37 percent (6,486) were threes. His ability to drive, get to the free throw line (88.7 percent, 9th all-time) and score inside the arc is overlooked. Miller was also better defender than he gets credit for, giving the top two-guards of his era problems with his sheer tenacity and by outworking them. (Reggie helped himself on defense by running his opponent ragged on the other end of the floor.)

While Drexler was more talented, Reggie ranks ahead of him in the facet of the game that separates the greats from the legends: in the clutch. His career is defined by clutch moments, whether it’s 25 points in the fourth quarter or eight points in nine seconds or whichever other highlight you want. Reggie ranks 19th all-time in playoff scoring, one spot ahead of Drexler. Reggie’s career 20.6 postseason scoring average is higher than Drexler’s, and his highlight reel of game-winners and clutch buckets is unrivaled by anyone outside of Michael Jordan.

When comparing Hall of Famers (Reggie is eligible in 2011), whatever fantasy game you put them in will inevitably go down to the wire; there’s just too much talent on the floor. In that respect, I lean towards the guy who consistently gets it done in those waning moments. And that’s when (almost) nobody was better than Reggie.

CLYDE DREXLER (by Ben York)

Playing in an era that featured Jordan, Bird, and Magic, it’s easy to forget just how phenomenal of a player that Clyde the Glide really was.

Drexler was (and is still) somewhat of a forgotten man. And it’s a damn shame.

With career averages of 20.4 ppg, 6.1 rpb, 5.6 apg, and 2.0 spg over the course of his illustrious 17-year NBA tenure, he consistently was an integral part of creating a winning atmosphere in Portland and Houston. Perhaps more to his credit, he did so always with grace and dignity.

When comparing Clyde to Reggie Miller, however, it becomes clear that the only facets of basketball that Reggie stands out over Clyde are three-point shooting, and last-second heroics. That’s it. Thus, if I had to choose which player to build a team around, I’d take Drexler every single time.

Simply put, Clyde is a much better all-around player, and it’s not even remotely close.

Reggie Miller was, obviously, known as a shooter/scorer that was a capable defender. The same was known of Clyde, but it’s easy to forget some of the numbers that Drexler put up that were overshadowed by some of the more high-profile stars in bigger markets. To start, Drexler had over 22,000 career points in just over 1,000 games; Reggie, on the other hand, had about 25,000 but he also played in almost 400 more games. Drexler bested Miller in career scoring average, assists, rebounds, steals, and blocked shots. Clyde also boasts a considerably better Player Efficiency Rating (21.4 to Reggie’s 18.4) and — surprisingly — Drexler actually had a better career shooting percentage than Miller (47.2% to Reggie’s 47.1%).

You can take a look at some of Reggie’s individual seasons and it’s awe-inspiring how good he was in the regular season, as well as the post-season. However, when doing the same for Drexler, it becomes clear that he was one of the most consistent basketball players ever to play the game. For example, in the ’85-86 season he averaged just under 20 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals per game. From ’86-87 to ’93-94, Clyde posted 7 straight seasons averaging over 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. He did the exact same in the playoffs from ’88 to ’92. That type of reliability is ridiculous and comparable with some of the all-time greats.

Yes, Reggie was clutch when the Pacers needed him to be. But at the same time, he never averaged more than 24 points per game (Clyde averaged over 27 ppg twice), 4 assists per game (Clyde’s career high is 8.0 apg), 3.9 rpg (Drexler averaged over 7 rpg three times), or 1.5 steals per game (the Glide averaged over 2.0 spg 7 times).

No contest here, give me the consistency of Clyde the Glide every time.

Who do you think was better?

