*Who was the best rookie point guard in NBA history? Think it through because the best comments/responses below will be printed in the next issue of Dime.*
Somewhere along the way Kyrie Irving picked up a few haters. Maybe it’s the Duke pedigree or the too-fast college career or the fact that he doesn’t jump out at anyone the way 2010’s No. 1 pick John Wall did. But either way, as the saying goes: With success comes the haters. You’ve made it once the snakes show. With his college career being so short, Irving had plenty of doubters heading into his rookie season, but so far he’s done what he can to shut them up. Through six games, he’s averaging 14.2 points, 5.3 assists and even 3.7 rebounds… all in under 26 minutes a night. Even more impressively, the Cavs are a rock solid 3-3.
This is nothing out of the ordinary though for rookie point guards. Yes, it’s a difficult position to jump into, but we’ve seen a lot of little guys come through to light up the NBA in their first years.
Bob Cousy was already perhaps the best lead general in the world when he first donned a Boston uniform. Oscar Robertson was dropping 30, 10 and nine each night as a rookie, an even better debut than Illmatic. Allen Iverson took the league by storm, crossed up a living legend and had the gall to say he could go at anyone. Chris Paul revamped a dying city in mourning. Magic Johnson was putting up classic numbers in the NBA Finals (even if he did do that as a center rather than a guard).
Even this year, look at all the competition. Ricky Rubio is playing like Mozart, throwing one-handed bounce passes that would make any woman fall in love. Kemba Walker has already endeared himself to Charlotte fans because of his offensive playmaking. Brandon Knight and Jimmer Fredette shoot the ball like they were put on this Earth to do nothing else.
If it was up to Kyrie Irving, we’re sure the last year and a half would’ve gone differently for him. Injuries not only cut short his college takeover, but they virtually destroyed any chance he had at a National Championship. Then on top of that, he came out, assured the top money would be there, and instead found himself in a lockout that threatened an entire NBA season. There were bumps and bruises along the way, but Irving can be thankful for one thing: In the end, he got to where he wanted to be all along, in the NBA as the top pick in the 2011 Draft.
When it came time to create an issue that celebrated the return of the game, we knew what cat we had to go to. Upon the heels of the ugly lockout, no one represented hope more than the best rookie guard in the league, and no one was affected more by the work stoppage than Irving. It could’ve killed him. Instead, he survived and excelled, and is now ready to take on the world’s best – Chris Paul, Deron Williams, Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo – on the grandest stage.
Even if he exceeds every expectation this season, the chances of Irving putting together one of the best rookie seasons ever for a point guard are incredibly slim. There’s too much competition. With that, who do you think was the best rookie point guard in NBA history?
Magic…
I started off mad, thinking that you were implying Irving was having one of the best rookie seasons for a PG. Read the article, felt a little better, but can’t decide between Magic or Oscar. I would probably go Magic, but Oscar had retarded numbers.
Gotta go Magic. One of the best ever hits the ground running and caps it off with one of the best games of all time starting at C to take home a title.
This generation’s gotta be CP3. To take a moribund, drowning franchise from upper lottery to the precipice of the playoffs is amazing.
Pre 1980 you have to go with Oscar Robertson.
30-10-10 pretty much kills the competition. Problem is, there was only 8 teams in the NBA so any stats back then should be taken with a grain of salt.
Post 1980
Magic Johnson without a doubt. 18ppg-7ast-8reb-2.4stls shooting 53%FG is just unreal.
Sleeper
Damon Stoudamire. Dude put up 19ppg 9ast 4reb and shot nearly 40% 3pt as a rookie in 95′.
magc without question. even played center to win the finals. did what it took to win and had the numbers to go with it. magic. period.
Do we even have to talk discuss this? Gotta be Magic. Capped off a great rookie year by winning a chip. Only rookie to ever win Finals MVP. Capped Game 6 with like 40/15/7.
Also Oscar’s team was the next to last team outta 8 teams. Not really that imrpessive. while Magic won a championship and was FINALS MVP as a Rookie. that’s crazy.
I would think putting up 30-10-10 in an eight-team league would make Oscar’s season that much more impressive. With only eight teams instead of 25 or 30, technically he’s facing a tougher concentration of the world’s best basketball players. Remember earlier this year when Dime did the 8-team NBA mock draft? It’d be much harder to post 30-10-10 against those rosters than it would be against a bunch of Bobcats and Raptors and Jazz-like rosters.
if you like stats it’s the big O if you like wins and good stats it’s Magic. Very simple isn’t it.
It’s gotta be Magic Johnson. What rookie in modern time could possibly have the maturity to play all 5 positions in the finals, in a gameï»¿ 6 for the championship, on a road game?
@AB – someone ran #s and that era took about 25% more shots per game. Adjusting that for a current era, that’s closer to 22, 8, and 7. Still ridiculously impressive, but when your team finishes last and the other guy had worse #s but won a title, you gotta go Magic.
Did anyone else drop 42,15 and 7 in a deciding Finals game while playing out of position? No? Pretty simple then
I swear cp3 is overrated, WTH are yall talking about, isnt this for rookie year not what he was able to do his third year in the league. his rookie year was no more impressive than Rose, wall, stoudamire, francis, marbury, Isiah, j-kidds. they all had good rookie years, nothing spectacular but very good. Now in terms of the best, Oscar Robertson, with ,magic coming in a close second. magic did win the finals but thats a team accomplishment and I refuse to give him all the credit. allen iverson rookie year was pretty great as well.
magic was great but who did he play with and who did oscar play with their respective rookie seasons, lets not try and give guys too much credit for how successful a team was his rookie season when you played alongside arguably the greatest player ever. magic did his thing though, no doubt.
Pistol Pete
gotta go w/ magic
Magic would get my vote in the end, but people give him too much credit for winning the 1980 championship.
Remember that big guy L.A. had on the team? Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? Yeah, he was regular season MVP that year and AVERAGED 31 points, 12 boards and 4 blocks in the playoffs. Lakers also had Jamaal Wilkes, Norm Nixon, Spencer Haywood and Michael Cooper that year.
Magic deserves major props for stepping up in the last game when Kareem was hurt, but people act like Magic won the whole chip on his own and that he played 1-on-5 that night. Just settle down a tad.
Magic and AB …Magic deserves all the credit and more for everything and anything he had accomplished in his career. I do give Kareem props…shit Kareeem is G.O.A.T.
Matter of fact, once you get past the Finals performance, Magic averaged 18 points, 7 boards, 7 dimes and 2 steals in his rookie year, against defenses geared to stop Kareem more than they were geared to stop Magic.
That’s not THAT much more or less impressive than the rookie-year numbers posted by Allen Iverson, Chris Paul, Jason Kidd, Damon Stoudamire or Isiah Thomas. And many of them stepped into situations where they were the focal point of opposing defenses.
Again, not trying to hate on Magic or anything. But aside from his 1st NBA game — where he famously celebrated too hard for the vet’s liking after a W — and the last Finals game where he played center, can anybody here actually point to ONE game from Magic’s rookie year that stands out to them?
You know why people give Magic too much credit for winning the 1980 NBA Championship? Maybe it has to do with the fact that he won Finals MVP. Just maybe.
And isn’t playing in the playoffs more impressive than in an 8-team league? And I just looked up Magic’s stats during that year and he averaged 18/10.4/9.4/3steals/50%FG/80%FT. Oh yeah, as a rookie.
And as for the argument that 30-10-10 in an 8-team league would be more impressive, I’ll save that discussion for later.
Celts Fan made a good point that the NBA game was played at a much faster pace in those days, so yes, Oscar’s stats — as well as Russell and Wilt’s rebounding stats — have to be taken with a grain of salt. I get that. But no matter if it’s 30-10-10 or 22-8-7, for a rookie PG to come in and dominate immediately in a condensed 8-team league is nothing to blow off.
And again, I’m not saying Magic shouldn’t get a lot of credit for the 1980 title. But just not ALL the credit. Kareem was a beast in the ’80 playoffs, was a beast all season actually. Throw in L.A.’s other players and like I said, it’s not like Magic won the chip by himself. The way people talk about it now, you’d think he played all five positions on every possession, held Doctor J to zero points, broke the backboard on Dawkins’ head, made entry passes to himself AND drew up the game plans in the locker room.
Well I’m gonna go with Jason Kidd, for this reason:
I didn’t see Magic or Oscar’s rookie seasons. You’d have to be pretty damn old to be saying either of them from memory. You can’t really judge a guy’s play from an ESPN classic highlight reel or a stat sheet.
Even as a rookie Jason was a pure point. Magic seems to be getting accolades above from winning a chip (he did have multiple HOF’ers playing with him) or the fact he played multiple positions has nothing to do with being a point guard at all. Matter of fact playing as a center should detract from your season as a point guard, if anything.
Iverson is and was a 2 guard. i don’t care what the lineup says.
@me – the lineup says he started most games next to eric snow, so ya, u right. Was abt to say the same thing.
@ab – i agree w you that magic gets a little overblown in that years playoffs, but fact remains he stepped onto a team, was the starting PG from day 1, and was one of their top 2-3 players from day 1, hot a buzzer beater in his 1st game and ended the season w arguably the best game ever (considering the stakes) to win a chip. Had Oscar’s team done more, id give him the nod, but at the end of the day as a terrible coach once so perfectly said it, “YOU PLAY TO WIN THE GAME!”
No ones made a case for Anfernee Penny Hardaway yet and since he was my favortie player growing up here we go. In the 93-94 season he had 16 pts, 2.3 stl, 6.6 ast, 5.4 rb. On a Magic team that featured a young Shaquille O’neal. That was the year of Jordan’s first retirement. He and Shaq got the Magic to the first round of the playoffs and got swept by an Indiana team that made it to the eastern conference finals.
But if you guys are right it’s definitely out of Oscar, Magic or Iverson.
What about Tyreke Evans? His team may not have been the most successful, but he was only the 4th player in history to average 20-5-5 in his rookie year, and only the 2nd PG to do it after Oscar.
NO DISRESPECT TO THE GREATS (OSCAR ROBERTSON) and (PISTOL PETE) But I Wasn’t Born To See Their ROOKIE YEARS… I Only Heard and Watched HIGHLIGHTS, and I Was Only 1 YEAR OLD (MAGIC’S) ROOKIE YEAR So I’m Gon Go With Who I WITNESSED With My Own Eyes…lol, and Even Though He’s Not A TRADITIONAL POINT GUARD and Never Really Played Like One Either…lol, But He Was Listed As One So BEST ROOKIE POINT GUARD TO ME: (ALLEN IVERSON) With No HESITATION, But My HONORABLE MENTIONS Are: (TIM HARDAWAY), (PENNY HARDAWAY), (DAMON STOUDAMIRE), (JASON KIDD), (STEVE FRANCIS), (JASON WILLIAMS) and (STEPHON MARBURY).
@DH – Reke started next to (wait for it) a PG in Beno Udreh last yr. He’s a ball-dominant 2 guard, much like Kobe and DWade, not a PG.
@4m, no its not when you playing next to kareem abdul jabaar, the mvp was close and if it wasn’t for kareem getting hurt that last game, magic would not have won the mvp, even though he played stellar during the playoffs. This is not about the team aspect, we are talking about individuals. you cant blame oscar for not making it to the finals or for the fact he played in a eight team league, Individually he out-performed everybody.
@Celts Fan — Just a small correction, I’m pretty sure Kareem hit the game-winner in that first game with Magic. Now my question is, how the hell did the Lakers end up with a high enough pick to get Magic in the first place?
As much as I’d love to somehow make this an argument, none exists.
Not only did Magic average 18,7,7 on a beautiful fg %age(meaning he affected more plays than the dude who avgs 20, 5 and 5), he came onto a VETERAN team, as a rookie, and took control of the reins, then without the leagues’s best player, in the biggest game of his life, throws up 42, 14 and 7 to take the chip. There’s been a bunch of legit rookie point men in league history…but why do we play the games?
@AB
you have been on some Bullshyt lately son.
1st
in an 8 team league you think it’s impressive that Oscar triple dipped as a rookie?
For one, ain’t no telling how true those stats are.
But basketball wasn’t even a popular sport back then and blacks were barely allowed in the NBA! Don’t try to act like all that isn’t a factor
2nd
You fronting like Magic wasn’t the damn finals MVP! F^ck them other dudes, if they were so nice they woulda been the finals MVP and carried the team to the chip. They didn’t. Magic did. As a rookie.
@ Austin (from wikipedia)
The first two picks in the draft belonged to the teams that finished last in each conference, with the order determined by a coin flip.[1] The Los Angeles Lakers, who obtained the New Orleans Jazz’ first-round pick in a trade, won the coin flip and were awarded the first overall pick, while the Chicago Bulls were awarded the second pick. The remaining first-round picks and the subsequent rounds were assigned to teams in reverse order of their win-loss record in the previous season. A player who had finished his four-year college eligibility was eligible for selection. If a player left college early, he would not be eligible for selection until his college class graduated. Before the draft, five college underclassmen were declared eligible for selection under the “hardship” rule.[2] These players had applied and gave evidence of financial hardship to the league, which granted them the right to start earning their living by starting their professional careers earlier.
So, not only did a change of rules n a blessed coin flip hook my Lakers up with Magic, but we get Big Game James 3 seasons later with the 1st overall? Lol musta been livin right
@AB. Youre right, just remembered his reaction i guess. And that’s a damn good question. Red used to fleece GMs for top picks all the time; guessing they got it in a trade for some schlub. I assume half the other teams employed Isaiah Thomas’s grand dad and some of Chris Wallace’s extended family.
@Chicagorilla — Let me put it this way: You DON’T think it’s impressive that Oscar averaged 30-10-10 as a rookie? I don’t care if it was a 2-team where everybody played Nellie Ball on crack and every player except Oscar was White. The man was putting in work.
And again, I didn’t say what Magic did was UNimpressive. I even said he’d get my vote for best rookie PG ever. All I’m saying is that people put too much weight on that ONE Finals game. You have to admit that part of the reason L.A. made it to the Finals was because they had those supporting guys AND because they had Kareem. In fact, Kareem was probably the main reason they got that far. It wasn’t all Magic.
Magic has said it wasn’t “his” team his rookie year. I would be hard pressed to not pick Magic #1 in an all time draft, but you can only say numbers don’t count as much yo a certain point. A triple double with 30 a game is well past that point. So is Wilt’s 50/25. Those numbers are retarded video game numbers. I don’t give a damn if it’s against 3rd graders. I personally take Magic, but it isn’t as cut and dry as you guys are saying. They didn’t even have 3’s when O played. Sorry, retarded, retarded numbers. Those are Sporty J retarded numbers. Like, really, really retarded.
Oscar’s rookie numbers were impressive for sure but since we’re talking about the best NBA rookie point guard in the history of mankind, Magic wins. Austin Burton acknowledged it himself anyway.
I want to say magic, but I didn’t see him play. I guess I’ll have to say the best rookie pg I’ve seen is penny. But shout out to white chocolate and stevie franchise.
Others were better players but my pick for my time is JWill aka WhiteChocolate ….he help save the nba after the lockout ..just a personal pick for me
I think Tyreke’s rookie season was sensational! Especially considering the GOD AWFUL team, the fact that defences were geared towards stopping him AND that its the 21st century and opposing teams can watch hours and hours of actual game tape and set their defences like that !!! I think its amazing what he did last year !!!
The best rookie PG ever was my 2K12 My Player, Franky Frank. He averaged 30, 8, and 5 for the season, won the MVP, and helped bring a championship to the Knicks. Case closed.
@jade
Tyreke ain’t and never will be a PG. 5yrs from now he’ll be a SG, 10yrs from now he’ll be a SF. He’s not a damn PG I wish people will get off that.
@Big Is and AB
I’m not saying Oscar wasn’t a baller. but the same way I don’t put any stock into Rucker Park/Barry Farms stats, or the Lock-out games stats, is the same way I look at Oscar. When someone puts up absurd stats, the first thing I look at is the competition.
You guys are the same MFers that shyt on Kevin Loves and Blake Griffins stats when making a case for Lamarcus Aldridge to be an all-star. saying that it’s easy to put up stats on bad teams and blah blah blah. Yet Oscar had the next to last team in an 8 team league yet you’re telling me im wrong for questioning the validity of his stats? please. Oscars team averaged 117pts per game while giving up 121ppg. That is the first thing I look at, what are you playing for?
And my other problem is the competition level. 99% of the NBA players in 1960-61 would not make an NBA roster today. I can’t say the same for the 1980 players, because by then basketball had gained a lot of recognition.
Oscar is a HOFer and all time great no doubt. A pioneer in the game even. If you’re talking prior to the 1980’s then he is the best rookie PG ever. If you’re talking after that then he falls down the list.
while we’re at it.
Mark Jackson
13ppg 10.6apg 5rpg 2.5spg won ROTY as a #18pick and his team made the playoffs after not making it the year before.
those a damn good numbers and imo that puts mark Jackson as #2 after the 1980s
@Chicagorilla — First off, I never say it’s easy to put up big stats on a bad team; it’s one of the arguments I hate that people make. When I was arguing for Z-Bo (not Aldridge) to make the ASG over Love and Blake, I never said it was EASY for Love and Blake to put up their numbers, just that when all things are equal stats-wise, I lean toward the guy whose team is winning. That year, Love and Blake and Z_Bo were all in the 22-12 range, so Zach got the nod for me since Memphis was winning.
In Oscar’s case, his numbers aren’t equal to anybody. If Magic had posted 25-8-10 as a rookie and Oscar had 30-10-10, absolutely use Magic’s level of competition as the deciding factor. We see kids who average 35 points in high school go to college and put up 8-10 ppg as a freshman, but I don’t think the difference between Oscar’s NBA and Magic’s NBA (in 1979-80) is as big as the difference between 2A HS ball in Oklahoma versus the Big 12. Remember, in ’79-80 the NBA still hadn’t been “saved” yet by Bird and Magic; the league wasn’t as talent-filled as it would be later in the decade.
But again, I said Magic still gets the nod on my list for best rookie PG ever. Just don’t downplay Oscar’s accomplishments like he did it easily.
I gotta say Sam Cassel because he produced when it mattered. he was decent during the regular season during his rookie year but he exploded in the NBA Finals to propel his team to the Championship. He made big bucket over huge bucket over giant bucket in those Finals! Kenny Smith was O.K. but his backup Cassel was better. I think he scored 30 points in one or two of those Finals games! I know Magic won a ring too his rookie year but it’s hard for me to view a 6’9 back to the basket post up player as a true point guard, especially since he’s famous for also playing center. i choose SAM I AM
@AB
even if Zbo wasn’t close you were still going to choose him anyway lol.
I think we are are on the same page though as far as Oscar/Magic goes. Again, notice that I said i’d choose Oscar for the pre-80’s PG. But considering what Magic did, and being the first of his kind (6’9 PG) his impact was tremendous from day 1.
What I don’t think we agree at is your repeated insistence that anyone who picks an old team/player is basing it on nostalgia. I’m a lover of basketball period. I get down with the 70’s guys just as much as the 2000’s guys. I am fully aware of the advancements athletically, but I don’t think that determines the entire argument.
Many Smacks ago we had a debate about which was the best decade in basketball. The Concensus was the 80’s/90’s (my pick was from (85-95). So looking at that, players during that time to me have an added advantage when I’m thinking of rankings. And it’s not like im from the 80’s BTW. Im 31yrs old and didn’t start watching ball until the 1990 playoffs. But I have since gone back and watch many many games now that I know the game 100x’s better. And I can say without a doubt the best ball played was during the 80’s/90s.
Magic Johnson tops this list, rest of the pack: Allen Iverson, Damon Stoudamire, Jason Kidd, Chris Paul , Tim Hardaway, Penny, Marbury, Steve Franchise, Sherman Douglas, Russell Westbrook, Abdul Rauf, Nick Van Excel, J-Will aka White Chocolate, Pooh Richardson, Andre Miller.
wow great call on damon stoudamire…what happened to him after those first yrs in toronto did portland really have that many weapons????
Just to add to what AB is saying about Big O… not only did he average a triple double in his first year… but over his first 5 seasons he averaged a triple double. That’s fucked.
I still pick Magic though.
I came in to say Damon was a Top 5 Rookie PG on the list
Magic Johnson.
Nobody comes close.
Kevin Johnson anyone?