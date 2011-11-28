Who Will Have The Biggest Breakout Season This Year?

*Which player – at any level – will have the biggest breakout season this year? Think it through because the best comments/responses below will be printed in the next issue of Dime.*
Back in high school, it was amazing what one year could do to a kid. He’d grow a little bit. His body would fill out. He’d mature. But despite all that, it amazed me how someone could be a JV starter as a sophomore and then only 12 months later be one of the two or three best players on the varsity. Back then, we were all improving by leaps and bounds. Once you hit 18, you’re supposed to be past the initial growing phase. At that point, the little things are expected of you: get that jump shot consistent, learn how to push off without being called for it, hit the weight room so you don’t get thrown around defensively.
But confidence is a fleeting thing, and not everyone ages by the same calendar. Opportunity, talent, maturity, they all play a part in when a basketball player introduces themselves to the world. Blake Griffin did it last year, overcoming a missed season and the dreaded Clipper curse to become the most exciting player in the world, a nightly highlight reel capable of single-handedly taking over Sportscenter. In college ball, Jeremy Lamb emerged out of Kemba Walker‘s shadow to play Robin on a championship team. Then there was Notre Dame’s Skylar Diggins, who used the combination of her on-court exploits with her good looks to become one of the faces of women’s basketball. This year, you should expect more of the same. But the names will be different.
No one ever wishes for an extended lockout. When it happened this summer, basketball’s fanbase needed someone to step into the void. That man was John Wall, who had watched his celebrity fade somewhat during an overshadowed rookie season in Washington. But once the summer charity and playground games hit, Wall reminded everyone why he was the 2010 No. 1 pick. He was exhilarating. He was unstoppable. And he was everywhere. No one exemplified the love of the game more than Wall this summer. While the league’s owners and many of its players were busy shouting insults across New York City hotel room tables, Wall was out playing in games all across the country, taking over raggedy gyms at every turn.
The story of John Wall couldn’t be told in just one day, so we took three with him and put him on the cover of Dime #66, and coined it “The Breakout Issue.” While he comes from some very humble beginnings – he was cut from his high school team – Wall’s performance this summer shows he’s ready for the ultimate breakout this season. But will it be the biggest breakout in basketball? There are players all over – in the NBA, on the streetball circuit, overseas, in high school, even female players – who could blow up. Which player do you think will have the biggest breakout on the court this year?
Which player – at any level – will have the biggest breakout season this year? Think it through because the best comments/responses below will be printed in the next issue of Dime.
guard: wall
big man: bynum
After reading your article and thinking about our situation Its a Mother’s hope that it will be her Son to take it to the next level. Justin was a Freshmen High School player that made the JV team last year as Point Guard/Co-Captain and now a Sophomore playing Varsity Basketball in Orlando, Florida. He has followed his older Brother Brandon a very good player around growing up and got to play in his first camp at age 5 and now at 15 he has all the skills to have a great future. Justin had wrote a essay about the “Importance of Education” and sent to Allen Iverson’s Manager because we are fans, he wanted to attend “Camp Crossover” and I did not have the means and we received a phone call that he read it and was touched by it and he received a Scholarship from him to attend camp there last year. It was a great experience and he ended up getting “Camper of the day” on the third day of camp. I am supporting his dream to go to College and play as I also support my 5 Children in what they like to do in life. Sincerely, Julie
I think it’s safe to say that Danilo Gallinari might have a breakout season. The major factor being that both JR Smith and Wilson Chandler are stuck in China for the year. My 2nd pick would be Demarr DeRozan. One thing’s for sure, he plays ball year round. Now the Raptors might not get many wins, but there’s no doubt in my mind the kid will produce. His improvement from his rookie season is also quite impressive, which leads me to believe this year he’ll have an even greater season across the board.
steph curry and james harden are due.
maybe demarcus cousins?
longshots are one or two of the timberwolves big men.
Derrick Williams. Williams is a rare talent coming from the University of Arizona that many think will be too small to play 4 and a little to big to play 3. However, his ball-handling skills, and overall physical power will allow him to play a hybrid 3/4 for the Timberwolves this year. He proved his worth as an undeniable star at the end of the NCAA tournament last year, single-handedly carrying his team through the tournament and upsetting Duke. This guy is a leader, a physical specimen, and an all-around talent that will be around for years to come and more than likely break out in his rookie NBA season.
Greg Oden… how far out on the limb am I? Lol
Eighth grader Terrence Phillips, the younger brother of NBA rising star Brandon Jennings, will start to get looks from college coaches this year. Why wouldn’t he? He’s the definition of kid swag.
Looking at the list of the young talent in the NBA im sure there will be lots of breakout performances this season but I cant help but think that this year, given the circumstances, will be the YEAR OF THE MAMBA.
This long lockout could have been the best thing for Kobe’s knee and finger to rest and recover. We all know Kobe is a huge competitor and the way the Lakers got beat up and blown out last year I have no doubt that Kobe has been preparing mentally and physically for a deep run in the playoffs. And for people who easily forget, the last time Kobe got embarrassed in the playoffs it resulted in 2 straight championships.
I truly believe that Kobe got bored and tired of playing within the triangle offense that Phil Jackson had created for him. He became a machine knowing where all his passes and shot opportunities were going to be and not freestyling enough or challenging himself in any way. Mike Brown has the chance to change all that and allow Kobe to be the Mamba just like how he let Lebron be the King(of Akron).
I know teams watch lots of tape on how to guard/stop Kobe but there is no tape on how Kobe will play under Mike Browns coaching which makes the Mamba even more dangerous because teams won’t know what to expect or to prepare for. In previous season many have said that Kobe and the Lakers looked tired or burnt out late in the year but with only 66 games this season I see Kobe “flipping the switch” right from the get go and showing everyone why he should still be considered the best in the world.
I agree with Cousins being the breakout star. Maybe not on defense but dude will be an offensive machine!
BJennings, the Young Buck. Went beyond expectations in rookie year, but fell to injury in his Sophomore year that dropped him off discussions. He was one of the standouts of the past summer circuit, and will be looking on to his 3rd year for a redemption year. Watch out.
Im lookin forward to see all the young talent on my jazz.. I personally believe both gordon hayward and derrick favors arr gonna bust out this season
Michael Beasley
