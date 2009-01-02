Who Will Win National Player of the Year?

If you’ve been watching the college basketball season at all this year, then you’re as excited as I am for March Madness. But looking ahead, there are four players playing head and shoulders above the rest.

With three of their teams ranked in the Top 7 in the country, and the other having recently fallen, the National Player of the Year race is in full swing. Boasting a 13-0 record and the consensus as the No. 1 team in America, UNC’s Tyler Hansbrough isn’t going anywhere. Nonetheless, Blake Griffin, Stephen Curry and Luke Harangody are doing everything in their power to unseat Psycho T.

Check out the stats:

Stephen Curry, Davidson (9-2) – 29.9 points, 6.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 steals

Blake Griffin, Oklahoma (12-1) – 22.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 67% from the field

Tyler Hansbrough, North Carolina (13-0) – 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 56% from the field

Luke Harangody, Notre Dame (10-2) – 23.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 52% from the field

If you had to vote today, who would win National Player of the Year?