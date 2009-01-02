Who Will Win National Player of the Year?

If you’ve been watching the college basketball season at all this year, then you’re as excited as I am for March Madness. But looking ahead, there are four players playing head and shoulders above the rest.
With three of their teams ranked in the Top 7 in the country, and the other having recently fallen, the National Player of the Year race is in full swing. Boasting a 13-0 record and the consensus as the No. 1 team in America, UNC’s Tyler Hansbrough isn’t going anywhere. Nonetheless, Blake Griffin, Stephen Curry and Luke Harangody are doing everything in their power to unseat Psycho T.
Check out the stats:
Stephen Curry, Davidson (9-2) – 29.9 points, 6.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 steals
Blake Griffin, Oklahoma (12-1) – 22.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 67% from the field
Tyler Hansbrough, North Carolina (13-0) – 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 56% from the field
Luke Harangody, Notre Dame (10-2) – 23.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 52% from the field
If you had to vote today, who would win National Player of the Year?
Curry will get it I think
Gotta go with Blake Griffin. He’s been a BEAST so far.
No love for James Harden?
This is a close one between THREE people. Get Harangodys big Biff lookin ass outta here. The shooter dude is there most lethal weapon. Harangody plays NO D and got embarrased against UNC in Maui. You go head to head with Hansbrough and put up a dud and u lose credibility as a POY candidate. And I don’t wanna hear how his tea is so much worse than Tylers cuz Davidsons squad is terrrrrrrrrrrrible without Curry and he had them hanging tough with Griffins Sooners
With that said its a coin flip between Steph and Blake with either being ok with me. Blake is a man out there and really can’t be stopped. But he has other McDonalds Americans around him, Steph is the ONLY one with taent on his squad and if he don’t show up they get smacked… Pick ur poison
CARROT TOP!
steph easy
Luke Harangody = Buzz from Home Alone.
Tyler Hansbrough wins POY as a sort of Lifetime Achievement award.
Gotta go with Griffin…
UNC is surrounded by ballers and would be a beast with or with out hansbrough so i count him out. yea he is the heart of the team but lawson makes it run i think. harangody will be another big white boy in the L.
its between blake and griffin. griffin has a pretty decent team around him but curry has had to change his game up in moving to pg and always has a double or triple team on him when he plays so he works extra hard to get buckets and assists. blake is a monster but has 3 other players tat are really really good around him
How the heck have you guys not put James Harden on that list?
Griffin’s got Tyler beat hands down. Its really between Curry and Griffin for me.
Seriously, where’s James Harden?
my homerist tendencies want me to say Johnny Flynn but it’s really between Harden, Blake and Steph.
Its between Curry and Griffin… I give Griffing the slight edge. He plays in a tough conference and has been taking everyones lunch money!
Blake Griffin is keeping the streak of dominant Big 12 forwards going after Durant and Beasley.
did beasley get the award last year after putting up the monster season? i think tyler should be disqualified for any award this year due to that.
Blake Griffin should bag the award over steph.
Griffin is just plain ole nasty. POY vote from me.
Griffin and Curry, but Harden and whoever wins big east player of the year(that conference is tough)should be in there also. Right now its Griffin!
harden
Griffin’s a beast and the stats to back it up. Love Curry. Pure scorer. Both will be good…maybe even great in the L. Not sure about Hansbrough. College stud, mostly NBA dud.