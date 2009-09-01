Who Would Win If The NBA’s Coaches Played A 3-on-3 Tournament?

When I heard this weekend that new Timberwolves coach Kurt Rambis was mostly likely going to add Bill Laimbeer and Reggie Theus to his staff, this got me thinking: If there was a 3-on-3 tournament amongst the NBA’s current coaching staff, who would win?

Below are each team’s 3-on-3 squad and their credentials…

Hawks: Mike Woodson (11-year NBA veteran), Larry Drew (11-year pro) and Tyrone Hill (NBA All-Star and 14-year veteran)

Celtics: Doc Rivers (NBA All-Star and 13 seasons in the League), Armond Hill (eight seasons in the NBA) and Clifford Ray (10-year NBA career)

Bobcats: Larry Brown (three-time ABA All-Star), Phil Ford (First Team All-American in 1976, 1977 and 1978, winner of the John Wooden Award in 1978, NBA Rookie of the Year in 1979) and LaSalle Thompson (15-year NBA career)

Bulls: Vinny Del Negro (12 years in the NBA), Bernie Bickerstaff (four years of college ball) and Pete Myers (eight-year NBA career)

Cavs: Mike Brown (two years at University of San Diego), Melvin Hunt (four-year letterman and a three-year starter for Baylor from 1987-91) and Chris Jent (10 seasons playing professionally, including two years in the NBA)

Mavs: Rick Carlisle (co-captain of the University of Virginia 1984 Final Four team), Terry Stotts (four-year starter at the University of Oklahoma) and Dwane Casey (helped Kentucky register a 30-2 record and capture the 1978 NCAA Championship)

Nuggets: George Karl (five seasons between the ABA and NBA), Adrian Dantley (one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history) and John Welch (four years of college ball)

Pistons: John Kuester (played four seasons at North Carolina), Darrell Walker (10-year NBA playing career) and Dave Cowens (won NBA’s Most Valuable Player award in 1972-73)

Warriors: Don Nelson (14 seasons as an NBA player and member of five NBA Championship teams), Keith Smart (Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four in 1987) and Russell Turner (two-time All-American at Hampden-Sydney)

Rockets: Rick Adelman (seven seasons in the NBA), Jack Sikma (seven-time NBA All-Star in 14 seasons) and T.R. Dunn (14-year NBA playing career)

Pacers: Jim O’Brien (three-year starter at Saint Joseph’s University), Lester Conner (played 13 seasons in the NBA) and Jay DeFruscio (four-year letter winner at Ursinus College)

Clippers: Mike Dunleavy (played 11 seasons in the NBA), Tony Brown (seven seasons as an NBA player) and Kim Hughes (veteran of six seasons in the ABA and the NBA)

Lakers: Phil Jackson (13-year NBA playing career), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6-time NBA MVP and 19-time NBA All-Star) and Brian Shaw (3-time NBA Champion)

Grizzlies: Lionel Hollins (1978 All-Star Game and in 10 seasons, played in the NBA Finals three times), Johnny Davis (spent 10 years in the League) and Henry Bibby (led the UCLA Bruins to three NCAA Championships)

Heat: Erik Spoelstra (starting point guard for four years at the University of Portland), Bob McAdoo (14-year playing career in the NBA, appearing in five consecutive All-Star games, and being named the NBA MVP in 1975) and Keith Askins (nine-year NBA career)

Bucks: Scott Skiles (played 10 NBA seasons), Jim Boylan (lead Marquette to the 1977 NCAA Championship) and Joe Wolf (11-year professional career)

Nets: Lawrence Frank (spent four seasons as a manager at Indiana University under Bob Knight), Doug Overton (11-year NBA veteran) and Roy Rogers (three years in the NBA and four seasons internationally)

Hornets: Byron Scott (14 years in the NBA), Paul Pressey (11-year NBA career) and Robert Pack (13-year NBA career)

Knicks: Mike D’Antoni (four NBA seasons and 13 seasons for Milan of the Italian League), Herb Williams (playing career spanned 18 seasons) and Phil Weber (played collegiately at North Carolina State)

Thunder: Scott Brooks (11-year playing career), Maurice Cheeks (four-time All-Star in 15 seasons) and Mark Bryant (15 seasons in the NBA)

Magic: Stan Van Gundy (college basketball for his father at SUNY Brockport), Patrick Ewing (17 seasons, 11 NBA All-Star Games and one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA history) and Steve Clifford (four years with the University of Maine at Farmington)

Sixers: Eddie Jordan (seven-year NBA career), Mike O’Koren (seven NBA seasons and a three-time All-American and a four-year starter at North Carolina) and Aaron McKie (13 NBA seasons)

Suns: Alvin Gentry (point guard at Appalachian State), Bill Cartwright (NBA All-Star, 15 seasons in the League) and Dan Majerle (three-time All-Star and 14-year NBA veteran)

Blazers: Nate McMillan (12-year playing career), Monty Williams (nine NBA seasons) and Maurice Lucas (5-time All-Star in his 14 year career between the ABA and NBA)

Kings: Paul Westphal (five-time All-Star in 12 NBA seasons), Mario Elie (11-year NBA veteran) and Shareef Abdur-Rahim (12-year NBA career)

Spurs: Gregg Popovich (played four seasons at the Air Force Academy), Brett Brown (played four seasons at Boston University) and Chip Engelland (spent nine years playing professionally in the Philippines, Canada and the CBA)

Raptors: Jay Triano (played for the Canadian national team for 11 years), Alex English (Hall of Famee and eight-time NBA All-Star in 15 seasons) and Marc Iavaroni (seven seasons as a player in the NBA and five seasons in Italy and Spain)

Jazz: Jerry Sloan (two-time NBA All-Star that played over 11 NBA seasons), Phil Johnson (played at Utah State) and Tyrone Corbin (15-year NBA career)

Wizards: Flip Saunders (1973 Ohio Class A High School Basketball Player of the Year), Randy Wittman (six years in the NBA) and Sam Cassell (NBA All-Star and 15-year veteran)

If each one of these guys played in their prime, who do you think would win?

