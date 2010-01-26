Who Would You Like To See In NBA Jam?

Since hearing about the relaunch of NBA Jam, the talk of the office has been which players are going to make it in the game. As you know, the best part of NBA Jam back in the day was the player combinations. With that in mind, EA Sports has come through, giving fans the chance to select which three players from each team they would like to see represented in the revival.
Like the original game, each squad will be composed of a three-man roster, which players can choose from to bring onto the virtual court. Starting today, you have the chance to vote on three teams a week. Each team in the NBA will be featured for a full week on the site, and the voting for all 30 teams will be complete by the end of March. This week’s teams and players are:
New York Knicks: Al Harrington, Danilo Gallinari, David Lee, Wilson Chandler, Nate Robinson, Larry Hughes
New Orleans Hornets: Chris Paul, David West, Peja Stojakovic, Emeka Okafor, Marcus Thornton, James Posey
New Jersey Nets: Devin Harris, Brook Lopez, Yi Jianlian, Chris Douglas-Roberts, Courtney Lee, Terrence Williams
Voting for these teams will conclude on Monday, February 1.
Who are you going to vote for?
Knicks – Gallinari, Lee, Robinson
Hornets – Paul, West, Thornton
Nets – Harris, Lopez, CDR
What’s up with Devin Brown and Rafer Alston being included in the poll?
New York Knicks: Danilo Gallinari, David Lee, Wilson Chandler
New Orleans Hornets: Chris Paul, David West, Emeka Okafor
New Jersey Nets: Devin Harris, Brook Lopez, Yi Jianlian
Knicks: Lee, Chandler, Robinson
Hornets: Paul, West, Peja
Nets: Harris, Lopez, Lee
Knicks: Harrington, Lee, Robinson
Hornets: Paul, West, Okafor
Nets: Harris, Lopez, CDR
NYK : Lee (franchise player), Robinson (dunk player), Gallinari (italian player)
NOH : Paul, Stoja, West
NJN : Harris, Lopez, Yi (marketing marketing !)
Knicks: Danilo along with Lee & Nate (even though they might not be there next year)
Hornets: CP3, D-West and perhaps the oldest player in the game, Peja. (He can still shoot though in the virtual world.)
Nets: Lopez, Yi and T-Will (even though they just added him after Rafer got traded)
knicks: Galinari, Lee, and Robinson
Hornets: Paul, West, and Stojakovic
Nets: Lopez, Harris, and Jianlian
NYK-Hughes, robinson, Harrington
NOH-Paul, Thorton, West
NJN-Harris, Lee, Williams
New York Knicks – Danilo Gallinari (Future Star, Marketing), David Lee (Every team needs a Big Man), Nate Robinson (High Flyer)
New Orleans Hornets – Chris Paul (Like..DUH!), David West (2nd Best Player), Peja Stojakovic (Marketing! Shooter.)
New Jersey Nets – Devin Harris (Small Ball Player), Brooke Lopez (Dominant Big Man), Yi Jialian (Marketing! Big Man with Range)
NYK – Robinson, Chandler, Lee
nola – Paul, West, Okafor
NYN – Harris, Lopez, CDR
although I still can’t imagine how it would be fun to play with the hornets without grandma-ma, Mugsey and ‘Zo
NYK Robinson, Chandler, Lee
NO Paul, West, Peja
NJ Harris, Lopez, Yi (cannot wait to see Yi big head in play)
Knick- Nate Robinson, Al Harrington, David Lee
New Orleans Hornets- Chris Paul, David West, Emeka Okafor
New Jersey Nets- Devin Harris, Brook Lopez, Terrence Williams
My players and reasons for them – NBA JAM style…
Plus my “RETRO 3” for fun…
New York Knicks:
Danilo Gallinari – “from down town”
David Lee – “grabs the rebound”
Nate Robinson – “boomshakakaka”
Retro – Ewing, Oakley, Starks
New Orleans Hornets:
Chris Paul – “he’s on fire”
David West – “grabs the rebound”
Peja Stojakovic – “from down town”
Retro – LJ, Mourning, Gill
New Jersey Nets:
Devin Harris – “he’s heating up”
Brook Lopez – “grabs the rebound”
Courtney Lee – “boomshakalaka”
Coleman, Petrovic, Special K.
PS – Nate Robinson was made for this game!! How could you not have him!!?
Knicks: Gallinari, Nate, Lee
Hornets: CP3(NO REALLY), West, Thorton
Nets: Harris, Lopez, CDR/LEE/WILLIAMS
Does it really matter? Nets are gonna suck anyways…