Who Would You Like To See In NBA Jam?

Since hearing about the relaunch of NBA Jam, the talk of the office has been which players are going to make it in the game. As you know, the best part of NBA Jam back in the day was the player combinations. With that in mind, EA Sports has come through, giving fans the chance to select which three players from each team they would like to see represented in the revival.
Like the original game, each squad will be composed of a three-man roster, which players can choose from to bring onto the virtual court. Starting today, you have the chance to vote on three teams a week. Each team in the NBA will be featured for a full week on the site, and the voting for all 30 teams will be complete by the end of March. This week’s teams and players are:
Milwaukee Bucks: Michael Redd, Andrew Bogut, Brandon Jennings, Luke Ridnour, Hakim Warrick, Ersan Ilyasova
Charlotte Bobcats: Gerald Wallace, Stephen Jackson, Tyson Chandler, Boris Diaw, DJ Augustin, Raymond Felton
Indiana Pacers: Danny Granger, Mike Dunleavy, TJ Ford, Dahntay Jones, Roy Hibbert, Brandon Rush
Voting for these teams will conclude on Monday, February 8.
Who are you going to vote for?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Milwaukee Bucks:
Michael Redd
Andrew Bogut
Brandon Jennings
Charlotte Bobcats:
Gerald Wallace
Stephen Jackson
Tyson Chandler
Indiana Pacers:
Danny Granger
Dahntay Jones
Roy Hibbert
Bucks: Brandon, Bogut and Ilyasova (he’s nasty!)
Bobcats: Wallace, S-Jax and DJ
Pacers: Granger, Hibbert and a player to be named later
No Troy Murphy??? Haters!!!
Milwaukee – B. Jennings. A. Bogut. Illaslova. (Redd seems to be DONE)
Charlotte – DJ Augustin. Stephen Jackson. Gerald Wallace
(Felton isn’t as Fun I think..)
Pacers – Granger, Dunleavy, & Jones.
Milwaukee Bucks:
Redd – for the 3 pointers even though he can’t run these days.
Jennings – hotshot rookie with range
Warrick – for the crams
Charlotte Bobcats:
GWall and SJax are obvious
I guess Chandler for the big guy
Indiana Pacers:
Granger and Dunleavy from the outside, Hibbert for shot-blocking
My late teens were spent in a friend’s basement eating chips and playing this game. This is awesome.
Bucks: Redd, Bogut, Jennings
Cats: Wallace, Jackson, Felton
And for my Pacers: Granger, Dunleavy, Hibbert (no Psycho T ?! Maybe as one of the “bonus” bench guys after you input the cheat code :) )
Bucks —> Bogut, Jennings, Delfino (Illasova & Ridnour??? Come on)
Bobcats —> Crash, S-Jack, Chandler
Pacers —> Granger, Ford, Hibbert
Bucks:Young money,Bogut,Warrick
Bobcats:Jackson, Wallace, Felton (Augustin, tough call)
Pacers:Granger,Dunleavy, Jones
Milwaukee Bucks:
Michael Redd
Andrew Bogut
Brandon Jennings
Charlotte Bobcats:
Gerald Wallace
Stephen Jackson
Boris Diaw
Indiana Pacers:
Danny Granger
Mike Dunleavy
Troy Murphy
Bucks: Yung Buck, Bogut, Ilyasova
Bobcats: Wallace, Jackson, Felton
Pacers: Granger, Hibbert, Dunleavy
Milwaukee Bucks: Andrew Bogut, Brandon Jennings, Ersan Ilyasova
Charlotte Bobcats: Gerald Wallace, Stephen Jackson,Boris Diaw
Indiana Pacers: Danny Granger, Dahntay Jones, Roy Hibbert
Agree with #3… wtf is up with EA? How do they live with themselves? Murphy has the 2nd best stats on the team! Pacers get no love… wait until they hit the John Wall jackpot, though.
Bucks: Young Money, Bogut, and Warrick. (I would pick Redd, but he’d probably just get injured in the first quarter and I would be stuck with a two-man roster.)
Bobcats: Crash, Captain Jack, and Tyson
Pacers: Danny Granger, Danny Granger, and Senor Buckets!