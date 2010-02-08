Who Would You Like To See In NBA Jam?

Since hearing about the relaunch of NBA Jam, the talk of the office has been which players are going to make it in the game. As you know, the best part of NBA Jam back in the day was the player combinations. With that in mind, EA Sports has come through, giving fans the chance to select which three players from each team they would like to see represented in the revival.

Like the original game, each squad will be composed of a three-man roster, which players can choose from to bring onto the virtual court. Starting today, you have the chance to vote on three teams a week. Each team in the NBA will be featured for a full week on the site, and the voting for all 30 teams will be complete by the end of March. This week’s teams and players are:

Detroit Pistons: Ben Wallace, Charlie Villanueva, Rodney Stuckey, Tayshaun Prince, Richard Hamilton, Ben Gordon

Philadelphia 76ers: Thaddeus Young, Lou Williams, Marreese Speights, Allen Iverson, Andre Iguodala, Elton Brand

Chicago Bulls: Tyrus Thomas, John Salmons, Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, Kirk Hinrich, Luol Deng

Voting for these teams will conclude on Monday, February 15.

Who are you going to vote for?

