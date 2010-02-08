Who Would You Like To See In NBA Jam?

Since hearing about the relaunch of NBA Jam, the talk of the office has been which players are going to make it in the game. As you know, the best part of NBA Jam back in the day was the player combinations. With that in mind, EA Sports has come through, giving fans the chance to select which three players from each team they would like to see represented in the revival.
Like the original game, each squad will be composed of a three-man roster, which players can choose from to bring onto the virtual court. Starting today, you have the chance to vote on three teams a week. Each team in the NBA will be featured for a full week on the site, and the voting for all 30 teams will be complete by the end of March. This week’s teams and players are:
Detroit Pistons: Ben Wallace, Charlie Villanueva, Rodney Stuckey, Tayshaun Prince, Richard Hamilton, Ben Gordon
Philadelphia 76ers: Thaddeus Young, Lou Williams, Marreese Speights, Allen Iverson, Andre Iguodala, Elton Brand
Chicago Bulls: Tyrus Thomas, John Salmons, Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, Kirk Hinrich, Luol Deng
Voting for these teams will conclude on Monday, February 15.
Who are you going to vote for?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
After giving it a lot of thoughts, I’m guessing Iverson will be voted in…..
det-stuckey, b.g., ben wallace (this team will get rolled cause its so small)
Phi- Iggy,Brand(should be dalembert), lou williams(even though everyone knows itll be iverson)
Bulls- DRose, Noah, TT
Had to go Rose/Noah/Deng bc you know the other guys arent going to be on the squad next year. haha
Three teams only this week?
Detroit Pistons: Ben Wallace, Richard Hamilton, Ben Gordon
Philadelphia 76ers: Lou Williams, Andre Iguodala, Elton Brand
Chicago Bulls: Tyrus Thomas, Joakim Noah, Kirk Hinrich
Pistons: Rip, Gordon, WILL BYNUM!!!
76ers: Iggy, Brand, Young
Bulls: Rose, Noah, Deng
Pistons- Big Ben, B. Gordon, Stucky
76ers- Iggy, Brand, Iverson
Bulls_ Rose, Noah, Deng
Pistons – Isaih Thomas, Rodman, Dumars
76ers – Mo Cheeks, Barkley, DR. J
Bulls – Jordan, Pippen, Luc Longley
Chicago Bulls:
– Derrick Rose
– Luol Deng
– Joakhim Noah
Detroit Pistons:
– Rip Hamilton
– Tayshaun Prince
– Ben Wallace
Philadelphia 76’ers:
– Allen Iverson
– Andre Igoudala
– Elton Brand
Detroit Pistons: Ben Wallace, Richard Hamilton, Ben Gordon
Philadelphia 76ers: Allen Iverson, Andre Iguodala, Elton Brand
Chicago Bulls: Tyrus Thomas, Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, Luol Deng
wow all am gonna say is i just found out about this and its pretty cool to see what three players you’d choose for each team..but i’m gonna say this on the record it aint as easy as it seems but here’s my picks with my own 2 cents..
det-gotta go with the futua it’s sad to see it but prince u are going to be a goner by the trade deadline..and since thats happening we droppin it down to 5..so i would go with Stucky, BG (just soo hard not to pick him..just think of a cheat code that can make him turn into a monstar..that guy is fudgin deased!!and then it was hard between RIP and Charliaaa..but like i said the theme is ‘the future’..so we gotta go with Chariliaaa budyyy..haha..
next up we got the biggest contreversy this year an the theme of this “old niggaz won’t grow up”..we saw that happen to a 23 million dollar “man” (please when you think of this person excuse his youtube fiascos..fudgin barbie doll)..that was last year and know its this year and the winner of the 23$ million dollar nigga goes to AI..no need to go over his situation..and now another contrevery adding to his starter, all-star start, memphis yadda daada..he is now in a contrevrsy over this game..man i say this i respect AI’s game on the court and he is a player that everyone wishes they can be..play hard every play..ofcourse with age he becomes less wreckless..but man can drop buckets..just need to get his ego stitched up and he’ll be bak for another year and get a ring with..(drumrolls plz)..give the drumma sum CAVS..hurd it first..but for the game i pick him(u really can’t disrespect a legend like this),AI.2.0, since we need a big and like we said its all bout the future..E.B is out and as much as i like southpaw but i ‘ve always was keen on speeights..legit big man gonna turn into a star..shows how dumb the sixers are by signing brand when they had a gem on their hand..so as u see my picks for philly are-AI.A.I.2,SPEEIGHTIZAAYY..
had to add some zang to it lol
And as we come to a conclusion of our final i’m not gonna make it long because the bulls will only interest me when they bring home the heir of jordan the true next MJ D-Money..its hard to make him leave the beaches of Miami..but brotha your fingers will be warm with the rings you will get with D-Rose..just thinking of that backcourt gives me a boner(yes i’ma hoopaholic)..i still think they should keep T-Rex..such an athletic kid and hopefully he wont turn into stromile swift..but for the sake of it he was heavily into considerations but he didn’t make the cut..i went with D-ROSE, JOACHIM (how can you not pick him his personality is off the charts for this game..the most cheat codes on him..u can even turn him into a sqiurl..haha..and my brotha from Britan comming with a cup of team and a cucumber sandwich on an empty stomach Dingdingding DENG let the fight begin!!!
I really hope someone reads this..because i’m pretty sure they will enjoy it as much as i did writing this hahaha cheers..
p.s. dime nice idea with the suggested websites to check out relating to the articles..nice idea..way to improve the website..
^^ dude.. this section is for comments, not position papers.
^^^ haha. ya and he started it with “all im gonna say is” … and then continued ranting for a little bit … wowey zowey!
Det-Big Ben, Pip, and BG
Phi-Iggy, A.I., Thaddeus Young
Chi-Derrik Rose, Kirk Hinrich, Loul deng
@ IG #4
What did you drink and/or smoke?
“Chicago Bulls: Tyrus Thomas, Joakim Noah, Kirk Hinrich”
Really? No Derrick Rose? I would really love to hear the reasoning behind this idiotic choice…
Det – Stuckey, Prince, Gordon
Phi – Young, Iverson, Iguodala
Chi – Thomas, Rose, Noah
My friend recommended me an interesting place –** FitnessKiss.com **– It’s a dating service for strong men and fit girls to find their fitness love!! Maybe you wanna check out. FREE TO JOIN…C’MON NOW!!!
@srb and @colton..ye i feel u guys..haha..not gon lie the kush effect was in..but i felt like writing a “position paper” haha..hoping dime would notice my talent hahaha
Detroit Pistons:Charlie Villanueva, Rodney Stuckey, Ben Gordon
Philadelphia 76ers: Thaddeus Young, Allen Iverson, Andre Iguodala
Chicago Bulls: Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah, Luol Deng
DET Stuckey, Prince (with the giant head will be hillarious), Wallace
PHI Igoudala, Young, Brandt
CHI Rose, Deng, Hinrich (the new Hornacek)