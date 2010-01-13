Who Would You Like To See In NBA Jam?

Since hearing about the relaunch of NBA Jam last week, the talk of the office has been which players are going to make it in the game. As you know, the best part of NBA Jam back in the day was the player combinations. With that in mind, EA Sports has come through, giving fans the chance to select which three players from each team they would like to see represented in the revival.
Like the original game, each squad will be composed of a three-man roster, which players can choose from to bring onto the virtual court. Starting today, you have the chance to vote on three teams a week. Each team in the NBA will be featured for a full week on the site, and the voting for all 30 teams will be complete by the end of March. This week’s teams and players are:
Sacramento Kings: Kevin Martin, Tyreke Evans, Jason Thompson, Spencer Hawes, Beno Udrih, Andres Nocioni
Oklahoma City Thunder: Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, Russell Westbrook, Thabo Sefolosha, Nenad Krstic, James Harden
LA Clippers: Baron Davis, Blake Griffin, Al Thornton, Chris Kaman, Eric Gordon, Marcus Camby
So for all you Sean May, Nick Collison and Sebastian Telfair fans, you’re out of luck. But for the rest of you, vote away!
Who are you going to vote for?
nobody cause this game shouldnt be created.
Kings – Tyreke Evans,Spencer Hawes, and Jason Thompson.
Thunder – Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, and Russell Westbrook.
Clippers – Blake Griffin, Eric Gordon, and Baron Davis.
Kings – Tyreke Evans,Spencer Hawes, and Jason Thompson.
Thunder – Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, and Russell Westbrook.
Clippers – Chris Kaman, Marcus Camby and Baron Davis.
I want to see one of the NBA all-time uglies in the game … Mr. Chris Kaman
Sacramento Kings: Kevin Martin, Tyreke Evans, Jason Thompson
Oklahoma City Thunder: Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, Russell Westbrook
LA Clippers: Baron Davis, Blake Griffin, Eric Gordon
they should put in 5 players per team and 2 or 3 legends
that way i can use admiral and manu or td and gervin.
Sacramento Kings: Kevin Martin, Tyreke Evans, Spencer Hawes
Oklahoma City Thunder: Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, Russell Westbrook
LA Clippers: Baron Davis, Blake Griffin, Marcus Camby
Shawn Kemp — Dude is the only dude that can make many of NBA Jams dunks look realistic!
Kevin Martin, Tyreke Evans, Jason Thompson for the Kings
Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, Russell Westbrook for the Thunda
Baron Davis, Blake Griffin, Marcus Camby for the Clippers
I hope they put other playable stars from different things in life in the game.
I wouldn’t mind having
Denzel, Kimbo Slice, Brock Lesnar, Snoop Dog, Some mascots, Marv Albert, JVG, Charles Barkley, Kenny and Ernie and others.
Kings: Martin, ‘Reke, Thompson
OKC: Durant, Green, Westbrook
Clipz: Davis, Kaman, Gordon
Can’t wait for this game to come out!! And yea same with Poppi Gee hope they add sum celebs in there as well…
Like the idea of 2 All Time players:
Kings: Kmart, Tyreke, Hawes – Mitch Richmond, CWebb
OK: Durant, Westbrook, Harden – Kemp, GP
Clips: BD, Kaman, Gordon – D. Manning, R. Harper
the ORIGINAL NBA Jam featured TWO man rosters not three
Kings-Hawes, Evans, Martin
Clippers-Kaman, Griffen, Davis
Thunder-Durant, Green, Harden
Screw that! Just give me Bill Clinton and Air Dog and I’ll take on anyone. “Boom shaka laka!”
where casspi at!!
Sacramento Kings: Kevin Martin, Tyreke Evans, Jason Thompson
Oklahoma City Thunder: Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, Russell Westbrook
LA Clippers: Baron Davis, Blake Griffin, Eric Gordon
They should have some legends for each team too.
We need some women too, Tyra Banks and Beyonce!
Hayden and Jenna Jameson!
Deron Williams to…………..
MEHMET OKUR
FUCKIN RAININ 3S
dont forget that Rex character raining 3’s all day
Sacramento Kings: Kevin Martin, Tyreke Evans, Andres Nocioni
Oklahoma City Thunder: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Thabo Sefolosha
LA Clippers: Baron Davis, Al Thornton, Chris Kaman
kings- tyreke, spencer hawes, thompson
thunder – durant, green , westbrook
clippers – b diddy, kaman, thorton
Wasn’t it 5 players?
what about casspi!?
It would be great if you could have David Stern.
Sac-Town: Tyreke, martin, Thompson
OKC: Durant, Westbrook, Green
LAC: Boom Dizzle, Blake, Gordon