Who’s Better: Amar’e Stoudemire Or Shawn Kemp?

One is only halfway through his career. The other spent 14 years shattering rims and logic throughout the NBA. But now we ask: which player is better? We argue. You decide.
AMAR’E STOUDEMIRE
I’m reading your reaction to this question right now: I guarantee that you believe the answer is Shawn Kemp. You’re wrong.
Was Kemp a great player? Yes. But he averaged over 20 points a game just once in 14 years. Think about that. Stoudemire has done it in every full season since his rookie year (almost a decade). Even Kemp’s rebounding numbers â€“ supposedly perhaps the strongest part of his game â€“ only eclipsed double-digits six times. Kemp made just six All-Star teams. Even with an entire season lost to injury, Stoudemire has already tied him and yet is only turning 29 next week. Kemp made three All-NBA Second Teams throughout his entire career. That means in only three of 14 seasons, people thought he was one of the top 10 players in the league. Stoudemire has already made that team four times, and also made the First Team in 2007.
Take the four best seasons from STAT and Kemp. Amar’e owns three of them, and his 2004-05 and 2007-08 seasons â€“ when he put up PERs of 27.6 and 26.6 â€“ are way beyond anything Kemp ever did.
The ghost of Steve Nash followed Stoudemire wherever he went for six seasons. Nash makes everyone look so good, we figured STAT was his toy; Nash winds him up and lets him go. But then the big man went to New York, and proceeded to have the best all-around season of his career. Over 25 a night, 50 percent shooting, 2.6 dimes and nearly two blocks a game. And to think those numbers went down as the season went along; the Knicks were asking nearly too much from him. Nash never made Amar’e. STAT will Stand Tall wherever he plays.
But here’s something that isn’t discussed too often: Shawn Kemp fell off once he was traded to Cleveland and lost out on Gary Payton‘s pristine lobs. No, I’m not talking about the weight or the drugs. I’m talking about just before that downward spiral began. In his three years with the Cavs, Kemp’s defense completely fell off, never averaging more than 1.2 blocks a night. His scoring stayed the same, but his rebounding numbers dropped considerably and the biggest mark of all: in three seasons there, he shot 44 percent, then 48 … and then just under 42 percent! As a big man. Wasn’t that the argument everyone used against Amar’e all these years? “Once he has to create his own shot â€“ without a big-time point guard â€“ he’ll fall off.” For his career, Stoudemire shoots it at 54 percent.
Perhaps the weakest part of STAT’s game is his ballhandling and court vision. Too bad Kemp was just as bad (For their careers, Amar’e averages 1.5 assists, 2.7 turnovers … Kemp was at 1.6 assists, 2.6 turnovers.).
Lastly, people love to drop sweet music on Kemp’s performance in the 1996 NBA Finals. They’ll call him the best player on the floor. They’ll say he was unstoppable. All of it could be true. He dropped 23.3 points on 55% shooting from the field, 10 rebounds and two blocks through the six games. But that doesn’t come close to what STAT did to Tim Duncan during the 2005 Western Conference Finals. Stoudemire took the best power forward of all-time, rolled him up into a little ball and straight whipped him all over the court. 37 points a game he gave Timmy D (on 55 percent from the floor). That’s not “Oh he might’ve been the best on the floor.” That’s “He just spanked the s— outta the Big Fundamental.” In the last game of the series, STAT went for 42, 16 and four blocks. Stupid.
And finally, do I really need to mention that those Seattle teams Kemp starred on were some of the most UNDERACHIEVING TEAMS IN NBA HISTORY. Hmm, thinking about it now, don’t player and team seem to fit? Kemp forever failed to reach his vast potential. At least with Amar’e, we know he’ll work through injuries and keep his body in shape (he’s a fitness/health freak).
Stoudemire hasn’t won a title yet â€“ hasn’t even made the Finals â€“ but at least he hasn’t been a part of repeated collapses in the playoffs. Kemp was good, but any way you put it, Stoudemire just comes out looking a little better.
-SEAN SWEENEY
Hmmmmm. Numbers don’t lie but you also have to look at the systems. Amare has the better numbers due to the volume of the systems he’s played in. Yeah he left phoenix to go to phoenix east. Kemp left Seattle to be the 1st All-star Cleveland ever had. [I may be wrong] I’ll take the in-your-face-gripping-his-balls PF.
In a few more years a better comparison would be Blake & Kemp.
I gotta go with Kemp.
Kemp was rounding out his game, the man-child was morphing into a man. Dude attitude changed due to the $100 millions contract, the NBA lockout, and his kiddos. The booze and drugs took a toll on his life. I’ll take the Reign Man in a heartbeat.
Amare …i trust him more as a number one option …n when he WANTS too ..he can get a stop over Kemp too
Prior to Kemp, there were the annual whipping boys of Michael Jordan – Mark Price, Brad Brad Daugherty, Mark Price, Ron Harper, and Larry Nance. I always liked Terrell Brandon, dude was a two-time ALL-STAR.
I Love AMARE GAME and All, Even Though He A Little SOFT In The REBOUNDING DEPARTMENT… But I Have To Go With KEMP HANDS DOWN Besides The Fact That He Was A BETTER REBOUNDER Than AMARE But He Also Was A BETTER ALL-AROUND SCORER Than AMARE.
SHAWN “REIGN-MAN” KEMP ALL DAY!!!
this ones easy. Kemp. can you imagine if Kemp had someone like Nash feeding him?! (respect to GP though)
My favorite NBA Player or all time…
…Shawn Kemp!
Amare skill wise shits all over kemp, his jumpshot is almost to the three point range, his post game is better than kemps, all kemp has on him is the hops
Great article as usual, but to answer the question all you have to do is look at the calibre of players kemp was up against, some of which are mentioned in the article above. And although you say the sonics team under achieved.. So did many others when clashing with MJ and the bulls in the playoffs, nevertheless in 96/97 the sonics and kemp were the best team and player in the NBA.
I’d take Shawn. Amare is more skilled when it comes to shooting but he has a weak left hand and isn’t consistent on defense and rebounding.
As far as I’m concerned Kemp was only better at two things, dunking in traffic and making illegitimate babies. Amare has everything else locked up.
agreed with Jas
I’m going with Kemp. Amare will get his #’s and has a nice game, but Kemp made dudes really nervous. And they were better dudes, without all of the rules of today’s game. Amare gave Blake Griffin the eyebrow raise after Griffin crammed on the Knicks. Griffin would probably give the eyebrow raise to Kemp.
Why is this even an argument? It’s Kemp… and it’s easy. Fuck the numbers… Kemp and Payton were the defensive anchors for that Seattle team. Amare doesn’t play defense and he never has.
Kemp easily … He averaged over 20 points over 10 rebounds and over 10 kids. I don’t see any players matching those all around numbers!
the all nba arguement against kemp is BS. yeah stat has made more all-nba teams, but would he have made it above forwards like malone, barkley, pippin, nique, young grant hill, chris mullin, larry johnson?
Kemp… Easy.
Although I find it funny that this comes during another lockout. The last one just plain ruined Kemp’s career when he became fat…
This is such a tough discussion because Amare is more skilled, but Kemp did it against tougher competition when the players were still allowed to touch each other and didn’t pretend to fall down all the time.
I just wish Amare hadn’t destroyed his knee. He is about the only explosive athlete that has ever come all the way back from micro fracture surgery. He doesn’t even come close to the bounce he had his first couple years in the league.
Not even a contest. SHAWN KEMP! The best PF in NBA history!
kemp all the way. reason why amare has longer range is because kemp is PF from the old days. bang it down low, stop going out to shoot 3’s!!! plus, i’d say that kemp was better defender but that would be an insult to reignman because amare doesn’t play D at all
Just watching Kemp play is enough to make me choose him. The man was an absolute beast and he was the only big man I ever saw go against Dream head up and play him to a stand still evenly.
For Those That Said KEMP Only Had HOPS… Ya’ll Must Have Not Grew Up Watching Him Play… and If Ya’ll Did… Ya’ll Must Have AMNESIA… It’s Either One or The Other or Both Cause KEMP Had POST GAME, He Had Some Nice Ball-Handling Skill For A Big Man, He Had A Wet Ass Mid-Range Jumper, He Could Shoot The 3 On A Nightly Basis Which AMARE Can’t Do… So When You Comment On A DEBATE… Make Sure You Know What You’re Actually Talking Bout Before You Post A Comment.
Now I woulda said Kemp’s my favorite NBA player of all time, but somebody already said that.
Now, off to the sto’ fo’ mo’ snacks…
Gotta go with Amare’. I mean, he’s much more polished and understands the game much better.
Kemp was the better rebounder and defender, but Amare’s so much better at the offensive end that’s not even close.
Love Kemp, though. He was an amazing player to watch.
Shawn Kemp, hands down. And it’s not even close.
Pfft amare?? Really?…
My memory of kemp; hand shake with the opponent after nasty facial
Hohoho.
kemp easy
second player in nba history to avg a triple double
20ppg 10rpg 10kids
Kemp hands down. He was just a beast in a way that makes Amar’e look soft.
Amar’e might end up with the better overall career, however, as the drink took Kemp’s golden years away.
SeÃ±or Kemp.
Kemp’s points were always lower as he had to share the ball w other scorers like; Mc Daniels, Ellis, Pierce, E Johnson, Payton, Detlef, Perkins ,Hawkins, Gill and McKey Payton’s in the Hall, but Kemp beat him in scoring more years & led the team in rebs all but 1 yr. Kemp never gets credit for his D…but he took on teams 3,4 or 5 as needed,likel Hakeem, Robinson, Barkley, Malone etc and fared well.(other than the Barkley and Malone free throw exhibitions to get them into the finals where the NBA wanted them..) Kemp had to play the 5 a lot as they almost never had a true center..Kemp always rebounded better. Kemp was top 5 PF all time at his peak in 96. The playoff loss to Denver was bad,in 94but every other yfr Kemp was better in the playoffs! The melt down wasby Hall ofFame in playoffs, and he had the bad game in 96 also,,not Kemp.
Amarie has had more 1st round defeats than anything else