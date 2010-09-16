Who’s Better: Carlos Boozer or Al Jefferson?

We argue. You decide.
CARLOS BOOZER (by Jorge Azze)
Booz is undersized at 6-9, but has been the face of consistency at the power forward spot.
Since getting to the League in ’02, Boozer has averaged a double-double in five of his eight seasons, including the last four years in a row. He is a smart guy, Duke alum, with ridiculous work ethic. When he was growing up in Alaska, he and his pops played basketball during the cold season (which I assume is all the time) to get stronger. It worked: Boozer is a beast in the paint who’s always willing to throw elbows for a rebound, and has a pretty nice little baby hook to go with his super-consistent jumper.
He’s got two All-Star appearances, and more importantly, a whole lot of playoff experience. Boozer has started in 44 playoff games, in which he outperformed his regular-season averages, putting up 20.3 points and 12.5 rebounds per playoff game. Compare that to Jefferson’s seven career postseason games, where he came off the bench and averaged just 6 points and 6 rebounds.
Boozer has a great chance of getting even better numbers this year with a stronger, younger, quicker team in Chicago. Not saying that Jefferson’s numbers won’t improve now that he has Deron Williams dishing it to him, but Boozer has Derrick Rose now, as well as Joakim Noah, who will relentlessly annoy anyone else in the paint and free up space. Also, Booz brought some buddies over from Utah, Ronnie Brewer and three-point specialist/Ashton Kutcher look-alike Kyle Korver, so he’ll have some familiarity there.
Age and potential is where people may disagree with Boozer being the better choice. Jefferson is taller, and probably more talented offensively. But Boozer has had much better coaches than Al Jefferson. Mike Krzyzewski at Duke and for USA Basketball, as well as Jerry Sloan in Utah are significantly better than Doc Rivers, and a year each of Randy Wittman, Kevin McHale and Kurt Rambis (yes, I know Sloan is Al Jefferson’s coach now, but the season hasn’t started).
After watching Boozer at Duke “back in the day” and seeing him in the League for so long, you’re probably thinking he’s too old and breaking down, but at 28, he’s only three years older than Jefferson. That being said, he’s from Alaska and his offseason home is in Miami. Anyone that can deal with that kind of temperature shift must be pretty durable.
AL JEFFERSON (by Casey Mack)
Early in the offseason, Deron Williams was extremely upset about losing his All-Star teammate Carlos Boozer. However, shortly after the Jazz front office brought in a better suitor to fill in their go-to big man spot.
In a very lopsided trade, the Jazz acquired two-time All-Star snub Al Jefferson for just two second-round draft picks. Deron quickly changed his mood. At his introductory press conference, Al said that D-Will told him, “I will make you an All-Star.” Deron is 100 percent on the money. Now with a better team and great point guard feeding him, Jefferson is sure to make Utah fans forget about Boozer.
Jefferson is a slightly better scorer than Boozer. Ever since high school, Al has been known for his polished low-post game. During his senior year at Prentiss High School in Mississippi, Jefferson average 42 points per contest. His skills on the block translated smoothly to the pros. If we look at scoring average per 48 minutes in his career, Jefferson (25.66 ppg) edges Boozer (25.29 ppg). He scores more per minute, and added to the fact that Jefferson has averaged more minutes per game over the last three seasons than Boozer (34.9 mpg to 33.86), that gives you a slightly better offensive weapon.
Every possession matters in big games. When you drop the rock down low to Big Al, it’s almost a certain two points. The same can’t be said for Boozer. He turns over the ball at a higher rate than Jefferson. The argument could be made that Jefferson doesn’t give up the ball to teammates as much as Boozer, but I’d rather have the sure two points from my best post scorer than the possibility of a turnover by trying to rack up assists.
Defense wins games. At the foundation of every championship team is a defensive-minded frontcourt. Boozer is notorious for his defense, or lack thereof. Jefferson is not exactly Ben Wallace either, but he is definitely better at the defensive end of the floor. For his career, Jefferson averages 1.2 blocks per game. Boozer is far behind in this category with a disappointing 0.5 blocks per contest. With their skill level being so close, this fact is extremely detrimental in Boozer’s case.
It was clear that Boozer did not want to be in Utah. However for Jefferson, he’s extremely happy to finally be part of a good team. With Jefferson’s skill set and hunger to win, his time with the Jazz will be more memorable than Boozer’s tenure. It a close call either way, but the Jazz are better off with Jefferson over Boozer.
Who do you think is better?
neither one of them is a top 5 pf in the league so it really dont matter cuz neither one change your gameplan..them two with david lee and zach randolph just draw a name out the hat …if i had to pick one ill go with jefferson cuz he has a rare skill of bein able to score with his back to the basket
Jefferson because of his moves around the basket, he got the old man moves.
Throughout his career, Boozer had great teammates –Lebron and Deron Williams!
The argument for Boozer is not that good. You gave a playoff stat for Al Jefferson when he was a ROOKIE and he just came out of high-school that time, how can you put up numbers when your not even playing?
Are you saying that he is better off with Derrick Rose(who is not an excellent passer) over Deron Williams.
And since when did Boozer become durable?
Jefferson is a black hole offensive flow killer. good luck
Hope it will be it wilI be Boozer, but when we got him this off season I just had got the feelin that he was gonna be a disappointment… hope that’s not the case..
damn. this is really the WORST ‘who’s better’ segment ever on this site.
both of these guys are B- players at their positions. and if you did FA tier ranking for them, they’d both be 3rd tier at best.
just flip a coin on these bums.
Tie
It’s a toss up, really.
If you’re expecting to make a deep playoff push now, Boozer.
If not, then Jefferson.
Boozer is a better rebounder and a better fit with Williams. Jefferson, as said by someone a few comment ago, is a black hole on offense. The fact that his numbers were the same as Boozer’s when the entirety of Minnesota’s offense ran through is telling. Boozer but up his numbers while Deron was averaging 19ppg.
Jefferson, he will play 20 more games this season. Boozer will be out a minimum of 25 games with a strained toe or sore hammy
I love Al Jefferson’s post game, but he looks very slow on defense. My uncle said we will finally see how overrated Al is this year because he is finally expected to help win games. Can’t pass out of the double team. But good scorer, good rebounder, terrible defender and passer.
Booz is also very formidable on the block. Passing is decent enough. I don’t think he handles double teams as well as people may think. Very good rebounder. Lack of desire on defense.
Both are good, not great. Both undersized for their position. Both injury prone a little bit.
I will have to go with Boozer simply because he has won in a lot of places. Duke, not really in Cleveland, in Utah they were in the playoffs all the time.
Their impact on the game is minimal though even considering they both put up about 20/10. They are like Z-Bo, get #’s but can’t really see their impact on the game other than the statsheet. Solid #2 players on a playoff team, but maybe not a championship team.
This is probably the most ridiculous comparison I’ve seen in a long time. Let’s argue about it after Al Jefferson has played on the Jazz for 4 years.
The real comedy is the stuff about Boozer. He’ll improve with Rose as PG instead of Deron? The Bulls are deeper? Noah in the paint will create more room than Memo Okur at the three point line? Boozer a beast on the block?
Sorry, but here’s the truth about Boozer, from a die-hard Jazz fan who has watched every game he played for the past 6 years. Boozer plays small. He relies on a fadeaway jumper when the defense gets tough. He needs a running start to dunk on the block. His preferred spot is the high post, which means that even if he was a beast, he sure wasn’t in the paint. He grabs more rebounds from teammates than from opponents. He missed almost 200 games in 6 years due to life-threatening injuries like a sore hamstring, strained foot, sore oblique. He had knee surgery on a knee with no damage. Durable? That was comedy
Here is the absolute truth about Al vs. Boozer. If you compare stats of each player before they joined the Jazz, Al >> Boozer. If you compare stats of each player prior to turning 25, Al >> Boozer (this includes Boozer’s first 2 seasons on the Jazz, which were pretty mediocre). So what will happen to Al now that he joins his first good team and good coach ever? Well, we’ll just have to see.
i’d have to go with boozer as of now just because he’s never been a #1 guy on his team and he appears to be ok with that. he’ll be a better compliment to almost any point guard because he’s a good finisher but can also shoot from mid range. this was why utah’s pick and roll and pick and pop was so effective. with big gay al in the mix, it’s going to be a lot more pick and roll as opposed to pick and pop.
@bjork: you make a great point about being a black hole… he’s the type of player where you throw it to him on the block and you never see it again… i’d say he’s a slightly less lazy version than zach randolph
First off, 6’9 is not undersized for a power forward. I would give Al Jefferson the slight edge here, I like Boozer’s versatility, but I believe he settles for the jumpshot a little too much. I’ve always like Al Jefferson and his post up game so I’ll give him the edge.
@ Yucca Man
hahaha, “He missed almost 200 games in 6 years due to life-threatening injuries…”
That was classic.
Going from Deron Williams to Derrick Rose is like going from a medium rare kobe steak to a well done chopped steak.
I think this season can prove if Al Jefferson really is a ball-hog. He was the Wolves’ best player and their PG situation was suspect. Kevin Love’s good but he can’t score or rebound as well as Al can. Jonny Flynn & Ramon Sessions are good but both of them have the typical shoot-first attitude that most point guards have nowadays. Ramon is known for looking off people and that’s why he’s been on multiple teams. Jonny used to get Sacramento-era Jason Williams treatment for stretches when he was in Syracuse and in a good deal of Minny games too because gunning too. You have to account for Al offensively and he basically has to be doubled.
“Anyone that can deal with that temperature shift must be pretty durable”…. lmao. Where do they find these people to write these columns?
Boozer in Chicago is the best thing that ever happened to him. He fits in perfectly there. He’s pretty short, but he will play well on the high post. Noah will do most of the rebounding and scoring in the paint. Noah only averaged 10 points a game last season, but he will improve for sure. Boozer can focus on being a high profile scorer. He could average up to 23 ppg
boozer… but only slightly.
i kno boozer had the better teammates.. jefferson is a bit better at back-to-basket post moves… boozer at facing the basket.. but i think its boozers experience that pulls ahead but only slightly.. hes won games for his teams.. hes been the second best on the team.. hes been a go to scorer.
mainly wut im sayin is.. that theyre about the same.. but becuz boozers been lucky enough to be on a better team.. his experience at playing on a playoff team/international team goes a long way.
That is a close call..
Way up there, someone said that Jefferson was a flow killer… The Wolves didn’t run shit for him, so how could he be a flow killer?! They NEVER used him in a pick and roll… And we know the Jazz will.
Boozer has a nice mid range game, but is a fairly weak finisher (I haven’t missed a Jazz game in 3 years.. So, believe me, I am use to his weak finishes.. missed layups).
Boozer is a horrible defender too… and the king of the touch foul and 1.
I will take my chances with Jefferson. We don’t need a jump shooting big man. We need low post presence. Okur is a jump shooter, Millsap can shoot jumpers too.
I think Jefferson will be a much better fit for the Jazz..
They said it, worst “who’s better” ever. Two heartless, defenseless bums. Tough call.
Give the edge to Big Al. Doesn’t complain about what team he’s playing for, better inside moves, and still has a chance to earn some heart than the older, colder Boozer.
I’m starting to wonder if I could write articles for this magazine. I have no experience and am completely bias towards teams I follow.. Sounds like every article I read here.. Seriosuly did interns write this? What makes everyone so sure that Deron is so pissed off that boozer left? Do some due dilligence before posting garbage like this. Boozer went after the money like he always does (can’t blame him) but there was a reason the Jazz fo didn’t even come close to offering booz what Chicago is drastically over paying him for.
@Yucca man
You said it perfectly. As much as I want Boozer to actually be a a low post threat, I have watched him enough to know he’s prone to top of the key jumpers and baseline fades instead of using his body to bang in the post and create on the blocks.
while talent wise Boozer may have a slight advantage because he can shoot jumpers and he actually has the ability to score in the paint just doesn’t use it.
Both of them are equally bad on defense but at least Jefferson can block shots.
Basically give me Jefferson for the Bulls. He would have been a perfect fit for what the Bulls need. Boozer will fit because of his jumper but his defense is bad and he doesn’t like posting up because it requires too much passing out i think.
Boozer has much more versatility on offense. He can finish with both hands, knows a lot of tricks and when his jumper is on, look out. He’s also had the benefit of playing in one of the only systems that run almost everything for a scoring forward. (Adrian Dantley, Karl Malone, heck even AK got 17 a game there and Millsap scores 20-10 when Booz is out injured*) Boozer had some great passers in his career with LeBron, Deron and others (AK dimed to him quite a bit, so did CJ).
On the flip side, Boozer played like a 40 year old, jump shot taking, fading away Malone. Look at Boozer’s FTA / game from the playoffs last season. Just LOOK AT THEM. Dude did not get to the line when, as a big bruising 1st option inside he should have. He did not. Why? Because he did not go inside when he should have been. Jefferson is not blessed with the versatility that Boozer has on offense. He can only do a few things at the NBA level. But in that lack of diversity he has made playing inside a specialty.
The numbers that he got playing with shit-ass PGs and running in a horrible non-system will only look better and be more efficient playing with pass happy guys like Williams, Kirilenko (and down the road, Hayward) — while playing in the remix of Dick Motta’s forward 1st option flex offense.
Boozer is going to put up good numbers as well, no doubt. But he’s not going to be running the flex next season, which was how he got all those assists anyway. (IT wasn’t from double team passing, he was never doubled) Jefferson will surely be passing more next season, not just because he’ll have better team mates, but because if he doesn’t Jerry will bench him.
They both hold their own in rebounds. It is true, though, that Boozer’s rebounding numbers were elevated in Utah where as the ‘big man on campus’ he took rebounds away from team mates 2-3 times a game. Don’t believe me? Watch next season as he averages 7.9 rpg next to Noah — who will not back down on the glass.
Jefferson’s defense will be under the microscope this next year as he plays for a team that wants to be winning games in the playoffs. IF he’s at PF, there’s no C behind him to watch his back. If he’s at C, he’ll be the last line of defense. He blocks more than Boozer, but then again, we’re half a block away from being as good as Carlos, so it’s not saying much. Boozer’s lack of D will be somewhat mitigated by playing with Noah. (who’ll have his back better than Memo ever could)
This does not absolve either of them for sucking at man defense. They both do. They should be better. Sloan preaches defense, so we’ll see if that makes a difference. Boozer moves great on offense, Tom T’s influence should at least help his help defense.
Intangibles: Jefferson has made a lot of fans for saying the right things to the media so far (how he hates the Lakers, etc). Boozer is the king of saying the right stuff, but it can get a bit too much at times. He’s a sneaky Duke guy. Remember 2 seasons ago going on radio telling people a trade was done and shit? He’s very sneaky to get phantom injuries all the time too before All-Star break to get more vacation time. Also, he does not show up when it counts . . . last game of reg season last year (if Jazz win they are #2 seed, if they lose, #5 seed) he did not even suit up. That’s leadership.
Who is better? They both are flawed. They are both different players. This season will show us all quite a bit though. I’m happy to have a real low post guy on the Jazz, but skill wise, I think Carlos is better right now.
We’ll see how true this is during the season though.
wow. it did not look that long when I was typing / pretending to listen to my wife on the phone . . .
I think it’s boozer. He is more versatile and the better finisher even though Al is taller he does alot of pump faking while boozer attacks the rims mostly.I think the bulls are a great fit for booz because he wont be relied upon to do all the dirty work in the paint with Noah there.
The words consistency and durable should never be used in the same sentence as Carlos Boozer. It’s still too early to compare the two. Let’s see how Jefferson does after playing on a winning team with Deron Williams for a couple of years.
sloan won’t let jefferson be a black hole on offense
Re: Heckler
You don’t know much about the NBA I see. Do some studying before posting….you look like a fool!
The great thing for the Jazz is that Boozer and Millsap are the same player. Millsap is WAAAAAYYYYYY better, by the way — he shoots better, has a better nose for the ball, PLAYS AWESOME DEFENSE, and has more heart in his pinky than Boozer has in his whole punk-ass body!
Now the Jazz have Millsap starting and playing starter minutes AND they have a low-post scoring threat playing along side him. They are going to be friggin AWESOME. Williams, AK, Millsap, Jefferson are the best four starters in the league bar none. If CJ or Raja can compete, man, the Jazz are going to ROCK!
Jefferson will pick up Sloan’s offense and style of defense. Jerry will kick his ever-loving behind if he doesn’t. That’s what so great about having a real coach on your team.
Jazz will take the hated lakers down in 4. You heard it here first.
Chicago fans are so geeked about Booze, but in the end, he was a product of the Sloan/Johnson system. Jefferson is a much better fit in the system due to his low-post ability. Once big Al gets acclimated to the system, watch out.
By the end of the season, the Jazz/Bulls final records and playoff performance will be the measure of what’s truly important.
okay JohnnyClutch, give me the drugs . . .
best 4 starters in the L?
okay:
Bos (KG, PP, RA, RR) (or KP)
CLE (DW, LJ, CB, UH)
LAL (KB, PG, RA, AB)
I could go on . . . but . . . I hear you on the other stuff. but just because you got here from some shitty David locke (yeah, that guy) link doesn’t mean you have to be his proxy.
It’s pretty much a toss up stat wise between the two players, even though their games couldnt be more diametrically opposed. I, for one was absolutely THRILLED when Boozer left my Jazz on that wonderful summer day in July. I wanted to orchestrate a parade in the SLC but then I realized how rude that would be so I just had my own little party at my house :)
If there was any available power forward/center I wanted more on my team(besides Gasol, but I did say ‘available’)it was Jefferson. He always killed my Jazz everytime they met up and his inside game is pretty much a sure thing. Boozer was never a sure thing, in fact we havent had a sure thing kind of player since Karl Malone. DWill could be a sure thing but he is the point guard.
Boozer, he has a variety of ways to score, he is pretty much ambidextrous even though he is listed as right handed, and his fadeaway jumper always seems to go in but on the flip, he has a variety of ways he can get scored ON as well. Be it the shortest guy on the team or the seven foot Lakers duo, you can guarantee he will give up some combination of 40 relatively easy points for the other team. Sometimes he doesnt even try to defend, he just watches them run by and moves to the side, so very graciously, it was infuriating to watch.
To me his 20 and 10 always cancelled itself out. The combination of Okur and Boozer was so hard to watch at times defensively. I can think of many times that we lost games thanks to Boozers inept defense and only a couple of games where Boozer actually won us the game, this is over the course of five years, mind you.
Anyway, Im glad Millsap will finally get his moment to shine at power forward, he deserves it after living in Boozer’s flatfooted shadow for so long. Jefferson and Millsap gives us two very different options in the paint.
I cant wait to see what happens with my new look Jazz.
IMO, for now, CArlos gets the node. However, as a Jazz fan watching Boozer for years, I find it weird when somebody calls Boozer a “post beast”. Most of his inside points come from the great transition execution + uncontested layups delivered by Deron. Carlos escapes from contact not only on defense but also on offense. He pops out and fires high arching Js, when we already have Memo outside. Jefferson is a REAL POST THREAT.Everybody knows “The Matador” Carlos on defensive end. Al Jeff is said to be a liability on defensive end however anybody is a upgrade on CArlos when it comes to defense. The Jazz were eleminated by Lakers in three straight post seasons and the biggest reason was not Okur’s numbers and defense. It was the fact that Carlos could not make the contribution on offense that he efficiently and effectively did during the course of regular seasons. The reason was: BEING UNDERSIZED. Add the fact that Millsap, who is a 6’7-6’8 PF, was the 3rd bigmen of the crew, it was near impossible to win 4 times against a talented Laker frontcourt. Al Jeff undoubtedly will help the Jazz in this area. Two questions, concerns I have about him:
1) Will he be as effective on the pick’n roll/pop as Carlos.
2) He is said to be blackhole on offense. The Jazz are always 1st in assist numbers and Carlos has been a big part of this success/fact. Al Jeff has to improve in that area.
ok. wow. First, Boozer durable because he can move from Alaska to Miami? WTF?!
How about Boozer being durable because he is actually @#$%ing durable? Which he is far from BTW.
This Jazz fan was HAPPY to see Boozer go. Douchebag thinks his own shiznit doesn’t stink.
All I care about is WHO IS THE BETTER PLAYER FOR THE JAZZ. … so far, we haven’t seen both donkey’s mount up in the show. So this is really a non-article.
Hopeful for Big Al, he at least is acting like he wants to be in Utah.
KG at his age is barely better than AJ
Would take AK over PP
Millsap and RA are both great players — hard to compare, but of equal worth now to team
RR vs Deron? rofl
CLE (DW, LJ, CB, UH) — I assume you mean Miami
Can’t argue here too much, but why throw in the scrub? There are only 3 good players in Miami.
LAL (KB, PG, RA, AB)
Deron just short of Kobe
AJ == Gasol
AK > RA
Millsap == AB
Jazz can compete and win with anybody.
The Utah Jazz do not have the best starting 4 in the NBA.
Far from it. I see you’re a big believer in your team. As you should be. There pretty good! But let’s not go this far now. Lol.
Deron Williams is the only proven, legitimate regular and/or play off season big time performer on that team.
Boston
Miami
LA
OKC (Durant, Westbrook, Green, Ibaka)
Shoot! You may even be able to throw in Orlando (Nelson, Howard, Carter, Lewis or Bass). Though I don’t think so.
I’ll take AL, because of versatility & he can actually be a defensive presence when he wants to.