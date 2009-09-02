Who’s Better: Chris Paul or Tony Parker?

We argue. You decide…
CHRIS PAUL (by Ben York)
On both sides, the argument for who is better cannot be made by simply comparing stats. On the contrary, it goes much deeper than that.
Let me start by saying that you really couldn’t go wrong with either of these players on your team. Even though I’m arguing for Chris Paul, if I had to pick which player I’d rather have in the playoffs, I would have absolutely zero hesitation in picking Tony Parker. He’s proven to be so damn good, and clutch, for the Spurs in the post-season it’s hard to make a fair comparison to Paul who has only been in the playoffs twice.
However, we’re not judging these players based on their play in the post-season, we’re analyzing who is better now.
I could sit here and rattle off some of Paul’s phenomenal stat lines that he consistently puts up, but Austin could do the same thing with Tony Parker. Thus, the real disparity between these two players is that Chris Paul is the Hornets while Tony Parker enhances the Spurs — and there is a big difference between being a team and enhancing a team.
I typically hate this analogy, but I feel it’s pertinent in this comparison: Imagine if you took both Parker and Paul away from the Spurs and Hornets, how much worse would each team be? While the Spurs success doesn’t solely rely on Tony Parker, the success of the Hornets undeniably rests with Chris Paul. If Paul doesn’t get his teammates involved, score 25 a night, or literally will the team to victory, then New Orleans doesn’t have a prayer in the world to win. Paul is quite simply the glue that holds the Hornets together, and if he isn’t on the court, the Hornets are (at best) a mediocre team.
For example, last season Chris Paul averaged about 23 ppg and 11 assists per game. The Hornets, as a team, score about 95 points per game. Consequently, Paul’s 23 points and 11 assists (which lead to between 20-30 points) legitimately account for half of the Hornets production as a team in virtually every game they play. How ridiculous/amazing is that? In addition, the Hornets were without Tyson Chandler, Peja Stojakovic, and David West for a good portion of last season, which only makes Paul’s stat line that much more remarkable.
Tony Parker, on the other hand, adds to the already great Spurs team. Rather, to put it another way, he’s not looked at like Chris Paul is to account for half of the Spurs points on a nightly basis. Parker is a fantastic player, there isn’t any doubt about that, but his role is to facilitate Gregg Popovich‘s system — not be the system.
Parker is a fantastic point guard. However, he doesn’t consistently make the players around him better regardless of the situation or who is on the court with him. Chris Paul does, and that’s why he is the better player.
TONY PARKER (by Austin Burton)
As much as I’ve been a blaring advocate for Tony Parker in recent years, I’d always ranked him behind Chris Paul in the “Best Point Guard on the Planet” race. That changed during this year’s playoffs.
On the surface, there wasn’t much difference in CP and TP’s brief postseasons. Both of their teams got knocked out in the first round in series that weren’t really that close. But while Paul was below-average (16.6 ppg, 10.4 apg, 1.6 spg, 41% FG) against Chauncey and the Nuggets, Parker was as dominant as a player could be in a losing effort, dropping 28.6 points, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals against J-Kidd and the Mavs. And TP wasn’t gunning; he shot 54 percent from the field and matched his regular-season assist numbers despite San Antonio having exactly zero credible scoring threats after Tim Duncan.
When his back was against the wall, Paul sank into a corner. When the Hornets gave up early in the infamous Kobayashi Game, CP gave up with them. On the other hand, Parker responded to bleak circumstances like a predator. Going into the postseason without Manu Ginobili, the Spurs got nothing from Roger Mason, Mike Finley and their other role players. They were pretty much a two-man team, and yet Parker alone put a fright into Dallas. He owned a must-win Game Two, scoring 27 of his 38 points in the first half of a Spurs blowout. Then in a Game Four loss, Parker posted 43 points and four steals. Reminiscent of the ’07 Finals, he was San Antonio’s postseason MVP, even ahead of Duncan. Is CP capable of carrying his team like that against adversity when it matters most? Probably. But until he actually does it, “probably” is all he’s got.
Am I overrating what may simply have been a bad stretch for Paul, and a mere hot streak for Parker? Possibly. Or you could say that in those contrasting playoff performances, we got the short-film version of why TP had three championships and a Finals MVP to his name, while CP is still a conference-finals virgin.
Paul gets the nod over Parker defensively, and while TP’s passing is underrated, he is still a notch below CP in that aspect of the game. Their handle is about equal — Paul’s is just more flashy. But Parker is a much better scorer and shooter; his mid-range J is a vital part of the Spurs’ pick-and-roll, and he’s consistently among the League leaders in field-goal percentage despite being a small guard with seemingly no muscle on him.
I’ve covered this before: Parker has simply beaten everyone lined up across from him (including CP3 in their only playoff matchup), and no point guard over the last two decades has matched TP’s combined level of team and individual success. For me, that alone used to be enough to put Parker ahead of almost every PG in the world. After the ’09 playoffs, he’s advanced to the top of the class, vaulting past the NBA’s teacher’s pet in the process.
Who do you think is better?
Follow Ben York on Twitter: @bjyork
Follow Austin Burton on Twitter: @AustinatDIMEmag
Follow DIME on Twitter: @DIMEMag
“Who’s better?” archives
8/27 — Grant Hill vs. Trevor Ariza
8/25 — Baron Davis vs. Mike Bibby
8/21 — Shaquille O’Neal vs. Pau Gasol
8/19 — Andre Iguodala vs. Rudy Gay
8/14 — Ray Allen vs. Michael Redd
8/12 — Steve Nash vs. Jason Kidd
3/3 — David West vs. LaMarcus Aldridge
2/26 — Kevin Durant vs. Danny Granger
2/19 — Paul Millsap vs. David Lee
2/17 — Caron Butler vs. Tayshaun Prince
12/24 — Marcus Camby vs. Andrew Bynum
12/19 — Deron Williams vs. Chauncey Billups
12/17 — Manu Ginobili vs. Tracy McGrady
12/12 — Amare Stoudemire vs. Al Jefferson
12/10 — Dirk Nowitzki vs. Chris Bosh
12/9 — Derrick Rose vs. O.J. Mayo
12/8 — Rasheed Wallace vs. Elton Brand
12/5 — Kevin Martin vs. Vince Carter
12/4 — Brandon Roy vs. Joe Johnson
12/3 — Dwight Howard vs. Yao Ming
12/2 — Paul Pierce vs. Carmelo Anthony
Chris Paul is more complete….
CP 3 is a much better passer so I will go with him… But good points on the Tony Parker side.
wow why even compare them lol parker isnt even a top 3 pg in his conference….and in those playoffs slow-footed jason kidd was guarding him while paul was being hounded by the likes of dahntay jones to kenyon martin….and isnt hard to be so enthusiastic in a blow out when you keep giving your teammates oppurtunities but they just cant convert or score for themselves and oh yea parker has the greatest power foward and one of the greatest international players on his team….PAUL HANDS DOWN!!!!
only things parker is better at are his drive game and being drafted into a great situation
CP3 is a better passer, and is capable of controlling the tempo of the game. He’s a leader, a QB.
TP is an amazing scorer, the fastest player in the league, and an underrated tough cluch performer.
I’d take CP3 because of his pure PG skills, but I love Parker’s game as well.
i take parker cause i know for a fact he can dumb down his game i dont know if paul is like iverson and marbury in that he always need the ball im not sayin he cant do it i just havent seen so until i do i give the nod to parker thats the hardest part of basketball know u can do more but it takes away from the team if u do
I believe CP3 is very overhyped. I also believe this is closer than most people think. If you know nothing about the game and only watch the all-star game, then your thinking this isn’t even a comparison. You’re thinking CP3 hands down, however the basketball junkies know this is closer than appears.
Having said all that I give a slight nod to CP3.
Just cant put my finger on it why Parker isnt talked about as one of the best? Its always CP3, Dwill, Rose, Arenas, Nash, Billups, Kidd then Parker!? Maybe cos hes surrounded by so much other talent, but it cant be denied, he gets forgotten about a lot in the media
Eva Longoria > CP’s baby mama
Im talking Hoops not Hollywood!
Ain’t no doubt that Paul be the better baller y’all. Cat’s real quick and gots that ability to dish dope dimes. Parker be a baller too ya’ll, but he ain’t got shit on CP3 yo.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The REAL Tyrone
the only 2 reasons tony doesnt get love like cheapshot paul, 1st he doesnt smoke the nba pole like cp does
2nd, he is a spur, people hate on him for that fact more then anything
Why not compare chris and Deron. With this comparison though I like Tony he is fearless if he played the nuggets he would ask for more of a beating from the nuggets instead of cower in fear of them like Chris did.
At this moment in time, Parker is more experienced, and it shows on the court.
Parker, and not just because of his resumÃ©.
I’m a huge Spurs fan but CP is a more complete player. I do believe TP is underrated, though, and still has room to grow. Of course, so does CP.
parker can be paul but we dont know it paul can be parker i dont think u can win a title with either one bein the main guy they both got to be robin parker does it paul we just dont know
Ben York sucks.
The first question you have to ask is, would Tony Parker be where he is right now if he wasn’t drafted to the Spurs and ballin with Tim Duncan his entire career?
That being said, Tony Parker is the PERFECT player for Gregg’s system. There are maybe one or two other guards in the world who could play in that system as good as TP does. It’s a pure inside to outside system, you either pass the ball to Timmy and let him be the playmaker, or you blaze yourself into the paint and either convert or make a play for another team.
As for Chris Paul, the guy is an amazing player, amazing play maker and pretty good scorer…but he DOES get away with quite a bit of shit on the court. Has the guy ever driven the lane without pushing off on someone? He makes his teammates better, keeps them happy while dominating the ball a little bit, and can score when needed. He’s the perfect point guard for most systems out there.
If I had to choose between them, I’d take Chris Paul on any team except the Spurs and Magic. Tony just fits PERFECTLY on the Spurs next to Duncan, and if the Magic had a point guard like Tony with Dwight and played that same inside to outside game with all of their good 3 point shooters, it would be damn near unstoppable. Chris Paul could carry any other random group of scrubs a lot better than Tony could though.
@CTKennedy – Paul “dumbed down” his game fine on Team USA. This is damn close, but I’ll take Paul.
cp3 pushes off on every play. He cheats.
fuck cp3
…and I believe TP has an NBA Finals MVP Award whereas CP3 has some bragging rights about getting to the playoffs….sometimes
@celts fan did he really dumb down his game or he just dont fit the olympic game like the nba he so known he had to be on he aint better than billiups or arenas for the olympic game
In terms of skill Chris Paul is better but not by much. But just because TP has 3 rings and has shown he can do what it takes I have to say Tony Parker is probably the best point guard in the league right now.
I’ll Argue top 5 pg’s in the league
1. TP
2. CP3
3. Nash
4. Billups
5. Kidd
Actually Deron Williams is probably better than J Kidd at this point.
where’s ian? he should be all over tp and this argument.
i think the top 3 pgs are (in no order)
cp3
dwill
tp
as a fan of the game, you got to love the fact that we are getting back to a true pg, instead of that combo guard stuff. the pg field is one where you can’t define “the best” because it is so stacked.
the 2 guard you can call kobe the best
the 3 spot you can call lebron the best
the 4 spot is a little bit convoluted
the 5 spot you can call dwight the best
the 1 guard is the most debatable in my opinion. and as a fan i like that, we have moved on from the allen iverson combo point guard era and have moved back to a true pg era.
They are even, or at least pretty close to the other. Its a draw. CP3 is just flashier thats why he may get nods for him.
Again the youngins sleep and believe the hype too much…Tony Parker is better by a long shot. Paul will eclipse him one day but it’s not now. Like I’ve said before the way you judge these things is by experience. The more experienced player wins out everytime. How can Paul be better when he has never won a championship or been to the finals?
Parker wins games alone when his teammates are having off nights. Paul doesn’t do that as often. Just remember how terrible the Hornets were when everyone was injured, and it was just him.
Oh yeah, Parker 3 rings, Paul 0 rings.
Either way, the top 4 pgs in the league are, without question (go w/ whatever order you prefer)
Paul, Parker, Billups, Williams.
You can’t use the rings argument cuz Parker’s SA’s #2 (or #3 depending on how you feel about a healthy Manu,) while Paul is clearly the best player on the Hornets. If you switched the 2, Paul would have the rings and TP would be lighting it up for a lesser team than the Spurs with ringless fingers. It’s really, really close either way, but the rings argument doesn’t work since they have VERY different roles.
Who’s the better player? Trade Chris Paul for Tony Parker and you’d get the Spurs as the Champions for 2010. :) Tony Parker would still get his buckets, and his dimes… but not a ring… Surround Chris Paul with great talents… and they’ll rise to the top. by the way, him getting the Hornets to the playoffs is already an accomplishment, carrying a shitload of teammates… giving them good shots. the Kobayashi game was ridiculous though… shows what team basketball is all bout. :P and CP3 wouldn’t be able to throw a lob and catch it by himself against K-Mart and The Birdman. Hehehehe!
Go Nuggets!!! sayin’ it sounds funny. :P
I Think The Questions should be…
Who’s The Better Scoring PG? and Who’s The Better True PG?
‘coz playing point nowadays varies on the team you playing with.
Who’s the Better Scoring PG? You can put TP, D-Rose, D-Will on that Category.
Who’s the Better True PG? CP3, J-Kidd, Steve Nash.
Using the Rings as Arguments ain’t gonna cut it out. and It’s a Shitload of
I’m a Fan of All-Around PGs… because they make everyone around ’em better and are MVPs of their team, while on the other hand, Parker like A.I. scores a lot but doesn’t make their teammates better.
@mellmeister
smiley…overload…
29@Ross says:
Parker wins games alone when his teammates are having off nights. Paul doesn’t do that as often. Just remember how terrible the Hornets were when everyone was injured, and it was just him.
Oh yeah, Parker 3 rings, Paul 0 rings.
The Spurs without Tony Parker, would do just fine, what the heck they would still make the playoffs…
The Hornets without Chris Paul, wouldn’t be any better than the thunders even with emeka and David West.
“Parker 3 rings, Paul 0 rings?”
I don’t see Chris Paul gettin’ a ring anytime soon…
but if he was blessed with a tim duncan and manu ginobili on his team, and just the same skills set they have on the bench, not only would PAUL get 3 rings, he’d be getting 3 finals MVPs as well. :P
Better Scorer: Tony Parker
Better Passer: Chris Paul
Better Rebounder: Chris Paul
Better Defender: Chris Paul
Better All-Around Game: Chris Paul
Clear Winner: CHRIS PAUL, Tony Parker ain’t even a leader, Timmy D is still the Spurs Franchise Player / Leader. He can rack it up anywhere, but no way he can carry it alone.
34@willsmithismydad
Hehehe! My Bad for the smileys… just makes me smile seeing people compare CP3 to TP. question is who’s better… not who has more rings than the other… funny how the “championship factor” kicks in when comparing players, so if i compare derek fisher to tony parker then derek fisher would be the clear winner with 4 rings.
@ post 23 – What?!? That makes no sense. You can’t say he can’t “dumb down his game” then say yeah, he did only cuz he wasn’t as good as someone else. You can’t have it both ways. Dude was on the Olympic team for a reason.
@ BigShot – Parker ain’t “better by a long shot” Back that up with somethin. Rings don’t make you the better player. Parker mighta had some help from a certain future hall of famer. So is Steve Kerr better than Barkley r reggie cuz he got rings?
Good comparison. Dudes need to stop using rings as the argument for who’s better right now. Tony’s good, CP’s good, but nobody gettin rings without a Duncan type force in the middle or a Mike/Kobe type of force. While the arguments are both good, I can’t get with that “Tony is a better shooter” junk. Not even close to true. Both players shot 50% from the field last season, but CP shot 37% from 3 compared to Tony hittin 29%…
Sayin that Parker lit up oldman Kidd vs Chauncey slowin down a injured CP who was carryin injured teammates DWest, Peja, Peterson and Chandler actually supports CP’s argument.
Given the choice as a Laker fan, I’d take either one, no complaints, but given that CP leads the two in points, assists, rebounds, steals, 3p%, ft%, minutes per, games played and they basically tied in field goal % plus nobody talkin about Tony makin Tim a better player, but EVERYBODY sayin how Okafor is gonna be a factor now playin with CP, I’ll take the slightly better player
…
If the argument for CP3 being better is simply based of the fact that he is the team then it’s clear TP is the better baller. If TP doesn’t have to be the team and still performs at the level he does, just think of what he would do if he replaced CP3 in NO!
DW8 vs CP3
Deron Williams vs Chris Paul
PLEASE do a “Who’s Better” write-up comparing these 2
ARE WE EVEN DISCUSSING THIS….CP3…I DON’T EVEN HAVE TO START ABOUT HOW MANY THINGS HE DOES BETTER THAN TONY..GIVE CP3, TIM DUNCAN.WE WOULDN’T EVEN BE DISCUSSING ANY OF THIS.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again….the Dime needs to rip off the old NBA “there can only be one” split face – split D-Will and CP3 faces on the cover. There is no better two to compare in the leage.
Regarding the word ‘literally’:
“You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.” – Inigo Montoya
please # 40
The reason we’re discussing this is because it’s not like DIME said “Who’s better? Tim Duncan or Erick Dampier?”
We’re discussing this because they are two badass players entering their prime. When your done gargling CP3’s Nutz, come up for air and join the discussion.
…and cp3 still pushes off on EVERY PLAY. fuckin’ cheater.
@ #39–
Deron Williams is better than Chris Paul
still gotta go with chris paul on this one. but its much closer than people think. paul is a tougher defender; although that really doesn’t mean better defender, just that he plays tougher (fights through screens and picks etc..) on defense than tony parker.
chris paul has better range on his jump shot. chris paul is more likely (btwn the two) to get into traffice and grab a tough rebound.
although, i believe parker to be faster and a better finisher.
chris paul is also a more precise passer than tony parker.
Paul is overrated. Parker underrated. plus kiss the rings.
i agree with a bunch of the posters. the best “Who’s Better” segment you guys could do is between cp3 and dwill. both came into the league at the same time, drafted next to each other, play the same position it just seems like a no-brainer to compare those 2. one is more hyped than the other.
This is a better comparison than CP3 and D-Will. Paul and Parker are both ultra-quick, attack the basket, borderline ball hog point guards who sometimes dribble too much. They also both play great off the ball defense.
CP3 is the better floor leader with more range and the better decision maker as well.
All Parker has on CP3 is Rings and a HOT WIFE.
Chris Paul everyday day, twice on Sunday. TP isn’t even the best player on his team.
@ K-Dizzle the ring argument is about experience not about who he has around him. Playing in the NBA is a job and like any other job out there your always going to be better with more experience. If you never won a championship or orchestrated one like TP has then you don’t know how because you’ve never been there. If your looking to win a championship do you want someone who’s played in four championship series or someone who has never been to a championship?
Oh and at this point and time which is what the argument is about Tony Parker is the best player on his team…if you don’t know that you haven’t watched the spurs play much last year.
Why won’t DIME put Deron Williams vs. Chris Paul?