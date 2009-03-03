Who’s Better: David West or LaMarcus Aldridge?

We argue. You decide…

DAVID WEST (by Aron Phillips)

Perhaps playing with Chris Paul is a bad thing. While the Hornets continue to win games behind two-time All-Star David West, all anyone can do when they watch or talk about the Hornets is focus on CP3. Sure, he’s great, perhaps even MVP-worthy in only his fourth year, but the only reason people ever talk about the Hornets in a contention conversation is because of D-West.

Last night, West had 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists against the Sixers, as he continued his recent tear. Over the past five contests (all Ws) he’s been averaging 28.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, and was just named Western Conference Player of the Week.

What more do you want? All he’s done is improve every year he’s played — 3.9 to 6.2 to 17.1 to 18.3 to 20.6 points per game, and 4.2 to 4.3 to 7.4 to 8.2 to 8.9 rebounds per game over his first five seasons. This year, his sixth, while he’s kind of reached a comfortable plateau, West is still doing his thing at 20.4 and 8.0 per game. Not bad.

Making a living on wide-open jumpers from the top of the key might not get him on “SportsCenter” every night, but it has got West to the past two All-Star games; two more than Aldridge to date. And even with a two-inch height advantage on West, Aldridge has only registered 12 double-doubles all season, while West has 11 in his last 17 games.

What this shows is this: David West is better than LaMarcus Aldridge. What more can I say?

*** *** *** ***

LAMARCUS ALDRIDGE (by Austin Burton)

You can’t look at LaMarcus Aldridge or David West in a vacuum. Basketball doesn’t work that way. Even if LA and D-West played one-on-one, it doesn’t lend itself to evaluating every aspect of the game. So just as you can’t simply tout West’s numbers without giving credit to what Chris Paul does for him, you can’t write off Aldridge’s lesser stats (17.9 ppg, 7.0 rpg) and ignore that he’s sharing shots with Brandon Roy — not to mention sharing the paint with Greg Oden, which takes away shots and rebounds.

But here’s what separates one from the other: I can envision a future scenario in which Aldridge is the No. 1 option on a team. I can’t say the same for West. At 23 years old, Aldridge has time to develop the intangibles that go along with top-dog status, while physically he already has the tools. Aldridge could be a Chris Bosh-type player in that role. As good as D-West is at what he does, he tops out as a very good second option. He might be the Malone to CP’s Stockton, but he’s no Malone on his own.

Pound-for-pound, LaMarcus is just more talented. His jumper is just as good or better than West’s, plus Aldridge can hit from more spots on the floor. Whereas West seems nailed down to that spot at the top of the key, Aldridge is a threat from the top, from the wing, from the baseline or anywhere else. And he’s working on extending his range beyond the arc. Aldridge also runs the floor better than West — better than most big men in the League, actually — he handles the ball, has more moves in the post, and that extra length and athleticism allows him to protect the rim more effectively. There’s also his versatility: LaMarcus can play center or slide to the three in a big lineup, moves you wouldn’t make with West.

Look at LaMarcus’ work against the standard-bearer for power forwards. Last Sunday, Aldridge posted 26 points, seven boards and three steals against Tim Duncan as Portland dominated the Spurs without Oden to deflect attention. In October, also without Oden, Aldridge dropped 23 points on San Antonio, including a pair of clutch buckets late in the fourth quarter, one of them a three-pointer.

To date, West has obviously accomplished more in his career: two All-Star nods and a trip to the conference semis. And he’ll continue to score around 20 a night as long as he’s got CP on his side. It’s tough to argue in favor of Aldridge when he hasn’t even come close to an All-Star selection, has yet to make his postseason debut, and is arguably the third-best player on his team. But the fact that he has what it takes to someday rise to No. 1 somewhere, while West will be No. 2 at best no matter where he goes, gives LA the edge.

Who do you think is better?