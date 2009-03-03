Who’s Better: David West or LaMarcus Aldridge?

We argue. You decide…
DAVID WEST (by Aron Phillips)
Perhaps playing with Chris Paul is a bad thing. While the Hornets continue to win games behind two-time All-Star David West, all anyone can do when they watch or talk about the Hornets is focus on CP3. Sure, he’s great, perhaps even MVP-worthy in only his fourth year, but the only reason people ever talk about the Hornets in a contention conversation is because of D-West.
Last night, West had 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists against the Sixers, as he continued his recent tear. Over the past five contests (all Ws) he’s been averaging 28.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, and was just named Western Conference Player of the Week.
What more do you want? All he’s done is improve every year he’s played — 3.9 to 6.2 to 17.1 to 18.3 to 20.6 points per game, and 4.2 to 4.3 to 7.4 to 8.2 to 8.9 rebounds per game over his first five seasons. This year, his sixth, while he’s kind of reached a comfortable plateau, West is still doing his thing at 20.4 and 8.0 per game. Not bad.
Making a living on wide-open jumpers from the top of the key might not get him on “SportsCenter” every night, but it has got West to the past two All-Star games; two more than Aldridge to date. And even with a two-inch height advantage on West, Aldridge has only registered 12 double-doubles all season, while West has 11 in his last 17 games.
What this shows is this: David West is better than LaMarcus Aldridge. What more can I say?
*** *** *** ***
LAMARCUS ALDRIDGE (by Austin Burton)
You can’t look at LaMarcus Aldridge or David West in a vacuum. Basketball doesn’t work that way. Even if LA and D-West played one-on-one, it doesn’t lend itself to evaluating every aspect of the game. So just as you can’t simply tout West’s numbers without giving credit to what Chris Paul does for him, you can’t write off Aldridge’s lesser stats (17.9 ppg, 7.0 rpg) and ignore that he’s sharing shots with Brandon Roy — not to mention sharing the paint with Greg Oden, which takes away shots and rebounds.
But here’s what separates one from the other: I can envision a future scenario in which Aldridge is the No. 1 option on a team. I can’t say the same for West. At 23 years old, Aldridge has time to develop the intangibles that go along with top-dog status, while physically he already has the tools. Aldridge could be a Chris Bosh-type player in that role. As good as D-West is at what he does, he tops out as a very good second option. He might be the Malone to CP’s Stockton, but he’s no Malone on his own.
Pound-for-pound, LaMarcus is just more talented. His jumper is just as good or better than West’s, plus Aldridge can hit from more spots on the floor. Whereas West seems nailed down to that spot at the top of the key, Aldridge is a threat from the top, from the wing, from the baseline or anywhere else. And he’s working on extending his range beyond the arc. Aldridge also runs the floor better than West — better than most big men in the League, actually — he handles the ball, has more moves in the post, and that extra length and athleticism allows him to protect the rim more effectively. There’s also his versatility: LaMarcus can play center or slide to the three in a big lineup, moves you wouldn’t make with West.
Look at LaMarcus’ work against the standard-bearer for power forwards. Last Sunday, Aldridge posted 26 points, seven boards and three steals against Tim Duncan as Portland dominated the Spurs without Oden to deflect attention. In October, also without Oden, Aldridge dropped 23 points on San Antonio, including a pair of clutch buckets late in the fourth quarter, one of them a three-pointer.
To date, West has obviously accomplished more in his career: two All-Star nods and a trip to the conference semis. And he’ll continue to score around 20 a night as long as he’s got CP on his side. It’s tough to argue in favor of Aldridge when he hasn’t even come close to an All-Star selection, has yet to make his postseason debut, and is arguably the third-best player on his team. But the fact that he has what it takes to someday rise to No. 1 somewhere, while West will be No. 2 at best no matter where he goes, gives LA the edge.
Who do you think is better?
I think that LA can be better, higher potential, but right now you’ve got to be a homer (or really needing 20+ ft range out of your pf) to not go with West.
LA all the way. Has West played good without CP3, ever? Anybody would be good with him running the point.
LA simply because David West puts me to sleep every time I try to watch a Hornets game.
ab, you said it in the article: “I can envision a future scenario in which Aldridge is the No. 1 option on a team.”
I think most ppl would agree that LA has a higher ceiling than West, but in terms of right now- david west is a better ball player. LA might be more talented, but if i had to choose, id go w/ DW
I watch all the Blazer games and it is very clear. West is Better. LA may be better long term, but he isn’t better than West right now.
West is obviously nice, but you can’t deny that he is made much, much better by having CP on the floor with him. I’m not sure he’s an All-Star with Steve Blake running his offense.
– PC
I agree with post 5. I think West’s numbers would be far below Aldridge’s current numbers if the two switched places. At the same time Aldridge’s numbers would absolutely put him in the All-Star game and probably have him on the verge of, if not in, MVP talks if you put him on the same team as Chris Paul. Who’s better? Absolutely LaMarcus Aldridge.
West right now. But Aldridge probably has a higher upside, plus is more athletic– West doesn’t really run, he’s just somehow there. It’s a matter of being 23 years old vs. being 28.
Last night I watched one play where David West got a pass from CP out by the three point line, dribbled a bit, spun around one defender, worked his way around another, backed someone else down, missed a shot, grabbed his own rebound and slammed it down. And was once again reminded of how much the people who don’t watch the Hornets and say “CP3 creates DWest” are misinformed.
About five minutes into the first quarter of the Sixers game last night, the score was West 8, Philly 0. He’s been on a nice little tear recently.
After watching a few games the last few seasons between LA vs. the Jazz bigmen and DW vs. the Jazz . . . they both aren’t protypical PFs. I think that DWest has a rep for taking more jumpers, but when LA has played the Jazz he seems to fade a lot, and plays like a sissy on the glass.
DW (last 4 seasons, 11 games vs. the Jazz): 16.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg
LA (last 3 seasons, 7 games vs. the Jazz): 17.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg
It’s pretty easy for me to pick which guy I’d rather have face my team. Hint: it’s not the guy who was an All-Star this year
CP doesn’t make West a better rebounder though, maybe LA just is a pussy on the glass (when he plays against the Jazz — as west rebounds double what LA does), what’s the excuse there?
For the season West is averaging 1 more rebound per game than Aldridge. Not that big of a difference. ESPECIALLY when the only teammate West has to share rebounds with is Tyson Chandler. When Chandler isn’t on the floor West is the only strong rebounder the Hornets have. Aldridge shares rebounds with Oden and when Oden goes out of the game he’s got Przybilla, another very strong rebounder, grabbing boards that could be his.
Portland vs Boston – Roy is out and LA records 20/7 with 4 Orebs and 2 blks in the win. and he pops KG on the back of the head.
Portland vs NO – hornets up 20, paul goes out. Two-time allstar david west allows a blazer comeback and loss. LA records 22/11 with 5 Orebs, west has 25/8 and fails to do anything in the fourth quarter.
LA is better and will be better.
+he’s clearly a better offensive rebounder, and adjusting for pace he’d easily be outscoring west
this ones a tough one,
as much as I am an anti-West guy, he is money from the top of the key and puts up good numbers. can’t take his All-Star games away either-but..
Aldridge is a bigger threat offensively as far as his versatility. he can hit from any spot on the floor and has a bigger defensive presence than West.
Aldridge!
The argument that Oden takes away from Aldridge in the paint can also be applied to West and Chandler. When Chandler is on, he swallows up boards like few people since the Worm did it for the Bulls and Pistons. Plus, when you play a lot on the wing or the high post extended, its harder to get boards than when you’re under the basket. That said, West has been on a tear, and has shown what he can do. That 8-0 run he had against Philly to start the game… none of those shots were assisted by Paul. ticktock is right, the myth that West gets his shots only because of Paul is false. The Hornets have two real plays in their offense. High S/R with Paul and Chandler and post-up isos for West. West gets some jumpers from the S/R, but he makes a lot of his own hay.
@wilmo – “adjusting for pace he’d easily be outscoring west”
Check out the pace stats and run that one by me again. The Blazers average 89.4 possessions per game, good for second slowest in the L behind Detriot. The Hornets are third slowest with 90.1 possessions per game. Nice try, but your argument fails.
D. West is a little better today, but I want LMA on my team for the long haul
Absolutely, without a doubt LA. West makes open jumpers on an offensive minded team with a phenomenal pick and roll PG.
LA makes plays on a more well rounded, defensive minded team that spreads the scoring wealth. He is typically set in ISO situations where he’s required to create his own shot.
LA shoots at a 49% clip
David West…what does he do…oh yeah he makes OPEN jumpers at a 47% clip.
He pulls down one more board, and hits an extra bucket but doesn’t while LA is more likely to register and assist or steal the ball.
LA is better by leaps and bounds. New Orleans would be such a better team if they had LA on their roster in place of D-West.
if anything, tyson chandler makes david west; in the 5 games chandler has been back, west averages 28.8pts and 10.4rebs. The threat of Chandler S/R keeps one of the other team’s big from coming to help, west becomes hard to stop with his money top of the key jumper. Aldridge is a much better defender, better shooter and he added some solid post-moves this year, but his handles are bad and he’s doesn’t go for the ball on rebounds. I think Aldridge can be a major championship piece, like rasheed was, in a couple more years; but I’ll take west right now just because he’s more versatile.
And I don’t like the “if you swapped them what would happen” argument. Each guy has got niche skills that their coach’s system has catered towards, you can’t just throw that around. Aldridge would suck at top of key isos because he can’t dribble if the defender closed out, west doesn’t work well with post-ups because he’s too small and wing isos only work for bigs if they don’t drive to the bucket.
Yes but Aldridge would hit wide open jumper at a better clip (primarily what is asked of D-West) and Aldridge would like be posting up on a smaller defender or pulling a large defender away from the paint where he could (with his better than you think handle) use his quickness or jay.
I THINK DAVID WEST
I agree with all those who are voting for Aldridge. not to complicate things, but I think he may eventually be even better than Amare soon. The difference would be on the defensive end, where Aldridge has one, and Stoudmire doesn’t quite grasp yet.
but stickin to West vs. Aldridge, Aldridge is better.
I don’t get the idea that think LA could be a #1 options someday. I’ve seen the Blazers play a bunch of times the last few years and never have I thought “Aldridge is a go-to scorer.”
I do remember DWest busting some ass in a few games of the second round playoff series against the Spurs last year. Plus he shows some fire and rebounds the ball.
DWest all day.
“Aldridge could be a Chris Bosh-type player in that role”
Wait, aren’t the Raps 23-38 with CB at the helm? AND Aldridge isn’t CB status yet?
Lamarcus’ll be a real good player, but he’s not better just yet. More gifted, however, yes.
i think la enjoys bball more
There’s no question who’s the more boring player. DWest by a mile
All very good points, and I’d probably go with West because of rebounding. That being said, there’s no way it can be argued that Aldridge is Portland’s third best player. He is far and away the second best player on that team and will continue to be until Oden learns how to make anything outside of a dunk. Heck at this point, the Vanilla Gorilla may be better than Oden.
@ red: your right, that is me being lazy
I just wanna know how AB uses the reason that(i know not the only)he dismisses D-Will over TP because he aint make a all star team but Lamarcus better than West because of what he can be.I do like Lamarcus better than West though.Just something to make me go hmmm.
aldridge because he’s not a b*tch
@ SayItAintSo: “He [West] pulls down one more board, and hits an extra bucket but doesn’t while LA is more likely to register and assist or steal the ball.”
Once more, lets look at stats and do a little fact check.
LA averages 1 steal/game vs 0.7 steal/game for West. Fine there, even if the difference is minimal. But West averages more assists per game at 2.3 vs. 1.9 for LA. Also a small difference, but it kind of kills your theory. LA is also a soft defender, and while West is not a very good help defender, he does a very good job one v. one on D. West is also an 88% free throw shooter vs. 75% for LA, and West gets to the line more often by a tune of 5.88 attemps/game vs. 3.88 attempts/game.
If you look at some other “advanced stats,” partly because of that higher free throw percentage, West’s “true shooting” percentage is almost 2 points higher than LAs, another point in his favor.
Am I saying that Aldridge might not be better some day? Nope. But West is better now in almost every category.
As someone who watches the hornets play alot, I think alot of people are underestimating west’s abiility to make his own shot. It’s true that in most games he’d rather take the jumper that cp3 can feed him, but the last few games, he’s been taking it to the rim, and that’s been really effective. Aldridge doesn’t have that kind of outside-inside game.
Furthermore, some people here are using CP3 as a reason why west looks better because cp3 gets all the defensive attention. While this is true, it’s not like portland doesn’t have a pretty damn good all star on their team who takes most of the defensive attention.
West put up 30+ against the spurs last year in the playoffs. Aldridge has nothing to compare that to, and until he does – West is the better player.
Furthermore, whoever called dwest a bitch…the guy boxes in the offseason, but that’s neither here nor there. What is is that Aldridge is much softer.
I’d go with West right now, but of course LA is 5 years younger and could end up better. West to me scores inside better and can be counted on more for a bucket than Aldridge. He’s also a better shooter, gets to the line more and converts at a better rate.
Watching an NBA all-star game with D-West on the floor is so boring… I even fell asleep a little bit reading AP’s comments about D-West.
I really hated this guy when he jumps over Mike Miller’s backhead on one of their games against the Wolves. This guy thinks he’s some kind of a Kobe or Lebron who gets the whistle in favor of them when they drive to the basket. You still not an all-star for my whinny West! You suck… Oh, this also applies to your cry-baby point guard. If we are in a game guarding each other then gave me your signature push off, I’ll smash your face then sprint the floor like Melo.
LA all day!
I’m out like Melo’s sucker punch.