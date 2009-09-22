Who’s Better: Hedo Turkoglu or Rashard Lewis?

We argue. You decide.
HEDO TURKOGLU (by Ben York)
If I’m honest, I’m not a big fan of either Hedo or Rashard. In my humble opinion, I think they are both a bit overpaid, overrated, and over-hyped. However, when comparing the two in order to determine who is better, my money is undoubtedly on Hedo.
During the playoff run for the Magic last year, he was the glue that ultimately held the team together. Rashard would show up for one game, then be completely absent the next. Dwight Howard was getting double and triple-teamed in the post, Jameer Nelson was hurt, and the rest of the team was inconsistent at best. This was a time when we really were able to see how versatile of a player Hedo is, and his overall worth to a team. Hence, a subsequent $53 million dollar deal to Toronto…
Hedo’s career averages aren’t anything to write home about. But, then again, neither are Rashard’s. Hedo boasts averages of about 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game, while Rashard is good for about 17 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists each night. Rashard is probably better statistically (and will continue to be), but in this instance, the better player is determined by versatility rather than sheer numbers.
Hedo’s ultimate value and worth lie in his ability to play multiple positions on the floor and be just as effective at each. Quite simply, he has a “basketball” mind; he knows when to take over, when to slow things down, get his teammates involved, or just make the right play. Averaging about five assists in the last two seasons for the Magic, it’s clear Hedo has grown as a player and is becoming more complete.
Rashard, however, is going the other way. His scoring average decreased the last two seasons, along with his FG%, 3pt%, FT%, steals, and he’s seen an increase in the number of times he turns the ball over. Rashard is solely looked at to score the ball and shoot well from the perimeter. While there’s nothing wrong with that, Hedo can clearly do much more on the basketball court to enhance his team.
The matchup problems he creates for opposing teams are almost unrivaled. His increased ability to put the ball on the floor and drive to the basket has defenders unable to play too close to him to prevent his shot. When he does drive, he has a unique quickness and vision of the court for a man of his size (6-10) and can find other stagnant players (cough…Rashard…cough) for easy buckets.
Ultimately, what seals the deal for me in regards to Hedo, was Stan Van Gundy‘s reliance on him in the closing seconds of games (i.e. the ’08/09 playoffs) as opposed to Rashard. Hedo used a myriad of ways to beat defenders to get that last shot off, while Rashard was left standing in the corner, waiting for someone else to make something happen so he could shoot.
Hedo all the way.
RASHARD LEWIS (by A. Burton)
…Written under the influence of Janet Jackson’s “Got ‘Til it’s Gone”…
As a Sonics fan, I never fully appreciated Rashard Lewis when he was in Seattle. For a guy standing 6-10, built slender yet cut-up like a light heavyweight, he played a little too soft for me. He loitered around the three-point line more than I thought he should have, was never too enthusiastic about defense or rebounding, and generally put the “small” in small forward. Sure, Raw Lew had a 50-point game here and an All-Star selection there, and he ultimately left Seattle as the franchise’s fourth all-time leading scorer and Top-10 in almost every other major stat category (No. 1 in threes), but he was never totally embraced by the fan base. So when he left for Orlando in ’07 — overpaid in the eyes of most — Seattle wasn’t crying over it; especially because we had Kevin Durant (the updated version of the skinny teenager we once had in Rashard) coming in to take his place.
Since then, I’ve realized what we had in Rashard. You only need one hand to count the number of players 6-10 and up who can shoot the rock better than Rashard (and Hedo Turkoglu isn’t on that list). He led the NBA in threes last season with 220, and finished third the season before that. And while he might not do it as much as you’d like, he can effectively create his own shot off the dribble and score in the post. In Orlando’s run to the Finals, Lewis consistently delivered in crunch time, hitting rally buckets, game-winners and daggers throughout the playoffs.
Rashard has flaws, most visibly on defense and in the fact that he’s not a go-to player. He also shoots too many threes. He’s not the one to initiate an offense like Turkoglu, but will round that offense out into a lethal force with his ability to score from outside, mid-range and in the paint. He’s a specialist â€“ a professional scorer and shooter.
At 30 years old — a seemingly young 30 compared to Hedo’s old 30 — Rashard is coming off his most complete and accomplished pro season, and he doesn’t show signs of slowing down. He averaged 17.7 points and 5.7 boards while hitting 39 percent of his threes and 83 percent at the line â€“ numbers he then improved in the playoffs, putting up 19 points and 6.4 rebounds and outperforming Turkoglu as a scorer, shooter and rebounder. Several teams have a small forward who can run the offense; fewer have a power forward who can stretch defenses and create mismatches like Rashard, who has been the X-factor in Orlando’s success since his arrival.
After all, there’s a reason Eastern Conference coaches chose Rashard for the ’09 All-Star Game, while Hedo was left at home.
Who do you think was better?
rashard lewis is better than hedo because he create mismatches at his position..he is deadly from outside..
Austin: X Factor in Orlando’s success? Come on man. As a Seattle guy, or at least living in the NW I grew up watching the Sonics, I got to see Rashard play D like a puss and treat the key like it was hot lava. Now I’m not saying he’s bad, that would be flat stupid of anyone to say, and he’s probably better than Turk, but for half the price I’ll take Turk. And throwing out something like, “rashard’s been the x factor” is going a little far, even if you’re trying to win an argument. Dwight Howard has been the X factor.
I’m taking Turk here. Even though I hated many things he did in the series against my Sixers, he is definitely a better overall player than Shard. He can handle the the ball, he’s the better shooter, he makes plays, and he can get into the paint. Shard is a better overall scorer, but he gets set up for those buckets a lot. His only real go to move is posting up. And he doesn’t do it that much. On a good night Shard will get you 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. But Turk can get you 24 points, 6 boards, and 7 assists on his good night. And he’ll most likely have the game winning shot initiated by his self. So I’ll take him.
I think you gotta give it to Hedo in this battle. Maybe for the next 3 years, after that who knows.
AB, when you make your argument based on “yeah, I know he sucks at this, and this, and this, oh yeah, and this, BUT…” you aren’t really making a strong case for your guy.
Shard COULD have been better than Hedo, he just hasn’t put it together. Hedo has taken what he has and utilized it completely, exceeding what you’d think he could do.
if i am basing it solely of what’s on the court i’m going to go with mr. roids himself and say rashard lewis. if i am factoring in the “whole” package with salary and all i would probably lean towards hedo.
it’s almost a wash between the two but once you factor salaries and all then you lean slightly towards hedo. but if it’s strictly play and salaries aside, then i would go with rashard.
Hedo currently is the most overrated player in the league, but Rashard–with his monstrous contract–may be the most overpaid.
Pick your poison.
Both are overpaid, but Shard is WAY WAY WAY more overpaid than anyone else in the L…taking Hedo.
once hedo puts up a sheer lazy season in toronto this will seem like a stupid question. im gonna have to go with shard on this one.
whoever’s in a contract year
Right now … Hedo.
Two years out … Raw.
@7 Michael Redd, JO, Shaq, TMAC…
On paper it looks like ‘Shard is the easy choice. Dude is super athletic, has crazy wingspan, can shoot the hell out of the ball, etc. But I just don’t think he has the killer instinct that Hedo does. Hedo doesn’t seem to disappear at crucial times and clearly wants to take every big shot. And on top of that, it seems like Turkoglu makes more than anyone in the League.
Rashard runs funny and Hedo looks funny…I’m indecisive
If this was a draft and we were talking about potential you would take Rashard by a landslide. The problem here is that, for whatever reason, Rashard doesn’t do many of the things he should be able to do, like slash to the basket, make plays or take over a game.
In Rashard, you have a tall, athletic jump shooter who grabs some boards. In Hedo, you have a guy who can make your team win.
I take Hedo for the win.
Hedo.
There’s about 100 million reasons why we think of Raw as being younger than Hedo, and why he was an All-Star. (Plus, Jameer Nelson?! Really? No.) Hedo’s good at all the things you want Lewis to be better at.
And actually, there are a lot of players just as tall as Lewis that shoot it better from distance. Troy Murphy, Okur, Bonner, Durant, Steve Novak, Tim Thomas, Bargnani, (Granger and Diaw are both 6-8), and Vlad Rad.
BTW how funny is it that despite being 84th on the list for percentage, Al Harrington is third on the list (behind Lewis and Ray Allen) for 3pt. attempts? Hahaha no wonder the Knicks are bad.
I think hedo’s wife > rshard’s wife / gf . . .
I’m taking Rashard. Ben York is right, they’re both overpaid, but I think Rashard is a way more talented player. Hedo’s probably a better passer, but Rashard can play in the post. Much is made of Hedo being a matchup problem, but I think that’s overdone – he plays like a big shooting guard. Rashard has the height, plus he has the speed to get past guys. If I’m a defender, I’d much rather go up against Hedo than Rashard. And, although neither is a defensive genius, it was impressive that Rashard was able to play out of position at the 4 last season and not get killed.
@12 Patrick cassidy?
“Dude is super athletic, has crazy wingspan, can shoot the hell out of the ball, etc. But I just don’t think he has the killer instinct that Hedo does.”
Are you F*ckin’ kiddin’ me?
Super Athletic, Rashard doesn’t even know how to use his size when he’s playing smaller men… you’d rarely see him go hard to the hoop… for a player his size, it’s supposed to be just a plus to have your ways beyond the arc… but he’s been living there since he got to the league… he’s overpaid paid, can’t even create for his teammates…. Hedo is the better pick, overpaid as well, but you have to consider the amount of dough rashard is commanding… the 2nd coming of allan houston, without the highlight reels… (overpaid, under performance) :P
How about “Who’s Better: Matt Bonner or Brian Scalabrine?”
Hedo can play four positions and the Kings originally drafted him to be their point guard enough said I pick Hedo. IMO Raw Lew has under achieved his whole career.
@No Deal – How did we not think of that? haha. Bonner vs. Scalabrine would be an epic match-up. AB, you down?
Hedo… He passes and he took on the harder defensive assignments when it was time to play defense against the Lakers (Kobe), Celtics (Pierce), and Cleveland (LeBron). Who was Rashard guarding? Lakers (Not Kobe and obviously not Gasol who shot 60% from the field), Celtics (Big Baby – who actually increased his season averages despite the athletic disadvantage) , and Cleveland (Varejao). Rashard is a 6’10” version of Michael Redd. He’ll get stats but you are not winning if he’s the guy you’re counting on. Hedo is more of a team player.
Bonner is way better than Scalabrine….and other than the red hair and unathletic body types (well, thats an understatement for Scalabrine), the two share nothing in common…
And Hedo is better. He’s just as good of a shooter, but he can shoot of the dribble better, can put the ball on the floor, is a better defender, playmaker. Rashard is a slightly better athlete.
Gotta go with Hedo. Raw is athletic but all he seems to wanna do is shoot 3s. Hedo does more things on the court with less athleticism than Raw. Plus I knew Raw was a soft player from the moment he was crying in the Green Room at the NBA draft.
I’d take Shard cuz Hedo has been looking DISGUSTING this offseason..
Like he got paid and now he chillin.. So if im going for NOW i’d take Shard.. plus Shard hit a lot of big shots in the playoffs..
You guys should have called this article “Who’s Worse: Hedo or Rashard”. You really laid into them.
Wow. The thing that I love about this matchup is that these guys were teammates for a couple years and went to the NBA Finals together, making it that much harder to judge success. This year should show who flourishes more, because both of these guys used to feed off each other.
But if I had to have one on my team, I think I’d have to take Rashard Lewis.
Both are versatile, mobile, overpaid, inconsistent big men who can play both forward spots but rely too much on shooting threes. Clutch players who have a tendency to disappear occasionally.
But I’m going with Hedo, because Rashard is pretty much useless when his outside shot abandons him, unlike Hedo who can still do other things when his shots aren’t dropping.
And because Hedo can do it without the roids.
Turk. Raw Lew was clutch for the first in his career in playoffs rounds 1-3, but he only showed up for one half of basketball in the finals. This probably wouldn’t even be close if Turk didn’t spend so much time banging his wife and hanging out at the club forcing him to sleep walk through a game every now and then; of course I’d probably be the same way
I’m going with Hedo on this one too.
This is a lot like the Drexler vs Miller situation. Rashard can shoot the lights out but Hedo is doing more. And its not like Hedo’s got a bad shot either, boy can shoot it out with the best of em. I remember when he played behind Peja, Hedo came on the court just to shoot 3’s, a lot like Rashard’s current role.
Lewis is obviously skilled and more athletically gifted, but Hedo does more for you throughout the game.
I take Hedo, b/c he’s the kind of player who can literally go 1 for 15 from the field and still be a major asset to his team by getting points from the free throw line and finding guys for alley-oops and wide open 3s.
Rashard is a one-dimensional offensive player, who can be taken out of a game. Pau Gasol(!) manhandled him in the Laker series. He has no idea how to drive to the basket that when he tries to it verges on comical…seriously, why would a 6-10 guy shoot a floater?!
Don’t get me wrong Rashard can be matchup nightmare for some teams (Celtics w/o KG and Rasheed Wallace), but if you have the right personnel then you’re team can completely shutdown Rashard and make him a non-factor. All it takes is a tall defender who can move his feet to guard Rashard (KG would have destroyed Shard).
Meanwhile there is not a defender in the league who can completely take out Hedo. He may not shoot it like Rashard, but there is no other 6-10 guy with the versatility of Hedo. If you take away his shot, he’ll drive to the basket, if you send extra guys for his dribble penetration then he’ll find the open man. Hedo is an asset even if he has an off shooting night, the same can’t be said for Shard.
(BTW even though it may look like I’m trashing Rashard, I really do like his game and oddly enough I think that both Rashard and Hedo will suffer from not playing with each other, as their skills meshed very well)
what about doing a kwame vs darko??? both picked ridiculously high and both suck some major ass.
Hedo > Soft-ass Rashard
Kwame vs Darko.
Jerome James vs Eddy Curry.
Mardy Collins vs Kevin Ollie.
Collins vs Collins (Jason & Jarron).
Shelden vs Candace.
@Ben — Ha! Only problem is Bonner is clearly much better than Scalabrine. I like Collins vs. Collins, though.
Hedo (multidimensional) > Lewis (shooter)
Bonner > Scalabrine
Darko > Kwame
Curry > James
Collins (garbage) = Collins (garbage)
Kwame Jarron Collins
Mardy Collins < Kevin Ollie
Shelden Rashard (but they’re both extremely overrated)
Bonner > Scal (landslide)
Jerome James vs. Eddy Curry you can’t compare corpses
Sorry post got messed up
Kwame < Darko
Mardy Collins Rashard (but they’re both extremely overrated)
Jason Collins > Jarron Collins
Bonner > Scal (landslide)
Shelden < Candace
Jerome James vs Eddy Curry you can’t compare corpses
Rashard by seven light years…Hedo gotta grow into his Spock ears..
Yeah, man. Bonner is way better than Scal. Bonner had to work his way into the NBA, then Toronto rotation, then S.A. rotation. And don’t bank on Ratliff, McDyess or Haslip to snag Bonner’s spot in the starting 5 next year. He is a nice role player, who happens to look like Opie. (He also was great at Florida and the best player ever to come out of N.H. high school (okay, maybe not a hotbed of talent there).)
Scal is just the token Celtic redhead–as there is a hidden clause in the Celtics organizational bylaws from way back that mandate at least 1 redhead (e.g,. Dave Cowans, Walton, Jerry Sichting, D.J., etc., etc.).
Hedo is better because he can do more. Rashard is better at what he does, than Hedo, but Hedo is better at most everything else than Rasharad, and he also has the ball in his hands more, therefore is expected to make more positive things happen on the court.
lewis was clutch, during the playoffs and during the finals. The talk was Hedo was injured during the playoffs. Greatly affecting his effectiveness. I know a
lot of people think Lewis isn’t worth the money. He cranked it during the post season. They are both very good players. And, were equally valuable to the Magic
Last year.
Im gonna sit this one out.I just cant give any one of these Mr.Softies better status.
I’d say Hedo. Hedo has excellent passing ability for a 6’10 SF. He’s also a fucking meng shooter. Soooo clutch.
“he can effectively create his own shot off the dribble”
what a crock…i dont think ive EVER seen rashard lewis succesfully create his own shot or shoot off the dribble. the only thing the guy can do is catch and shoot. this is why he will NEVER avg 20 points a game. guy is WORTHLESS without someone passing him the ball.
all those ppl that say rashard lewis is athletic don’t know what they’re talking about. guy does not know how to use his size at all. he got swatted at the rim on his drives allll the time during the playoffs.
That all being said……….
hedo = jack of all trades, rashard hired gun
take your pick…id personally rather have rashard as long as i have a point guard that can get him the ball- which he has in orlando w/ jameer.
great match up though…
i was also wondering during the playoffs, who is a better player right now- Ray Allen or Rashard and Ray Allen or Ben Gordon
hedo easy over shard for me and other than the hair and body type scal isnt close to bonner on anything.
We can’t really say who’s better right now since they just both played for the same team last season. Maybe wait another season and raise this topic up again.