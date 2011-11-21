Who’s Better: Jeremy Lamb Or Terrence Ross?

Separated by nearly the entire country, two Huskies of different breeds are making a name for themselves in college basketball this season. In very different ways both Terrence Ross (Washington) and Jeremy Lamb (Connecticut) are seeking to prove they can be the leader of the pack for their respective teams.
Debating who is better between Ross and Lamb seems to be an inevitable conversation. The similarities are clearly there as both are athletic wings and Huskies, but of a very different breed.
Lamb has more of a public appeal, and shine, thanks in large part to his key role in Connecticut’s NCAA Championship run last season. Playing next to Kemba Walker (No. 9 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft) he was the perfect complement, maturing and improving as the season progressed.
Over the summer Lamb played in the U-19 Championships in Riga, Latvia where he and his fellow United States teammates finished 5th in the competition. This was Lamb’s chance to prove he could be the man and lead a team. The results were a mixed bag. At times Lamb was still hunting for his shot versus the best shot for the team, which re-opened questions about his ability be a leader.
Back on campus in Connecticut, the Huskies have started out at home on fire against the likes of Columbia, Wagner and Maine by a margin of 15 points on average. The improvement of Lamb is a large reason for these wins. He’s averaging 22 points and 4.3 rebounds a game. If Lamb keeps this up all season he may become the “can’t miss prospect” that some have already prematurely labeled him as. His shooting ability and length makes him a prototype wing in the NBA and he has proven the ability to produce with a star point guard and now without. The sky is the limit for Lamb, but across the country in Washington…
…Is Ross, a lesser known name that may in fact be a better prospect than even Lamb.
Despite being cast in the shadows of former star Isaiah Thomas and the plethora of guards looking for their shots, Ross is emerging as a must-see prospect. He was a bit overshadowed last season which makes all his success to start this year only that much more impressive.
Ross was not used often last season and still produced an impactful punch in a small sample. Flash-forward to this year and he is filling up the box score (16.5 points and 5.5 boards a night with 47/38/87 shooting percentages) with the minutes being thrown his way. Ross has a stronger frame than Lamb which bodes well as a wing in the NBA and he’s shown the shooting touch at times. Athletically, Ross is clearly the more prototypical wing and has more tools than Lamb, but is still developing his outside game.
It is easy to compliment both of these talented players and fill them up with promises of future dominance at the next level. To be honest, they are destined for success no matter the level they play on; DraftExpress currently projects them at No. 12 (Lamb) and No. 18 (Ross) in their latest 2012 NBA Mock Draft. But to me, for now, I would take Terrence Ross.
Who do you think is better? Who will be better in five years?
Follow Kristofer on Twitter at @nbadraftinsider.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Lamb’s good but i agree on your assessment that Lamb is not a leader. watched uconn saturday…. napier is clearly the leader on that team.
never seen ross.
Lamb looks like the real deal to me. I haven’t seen enough of Ross but at least this give me more reason to watch him play.
“At times Lamb was still hunting for his shot versus the best shot for the team, which re-opened questions about his ability be a leader.”
Think about this quote. I agree with it and am not challenging it. There’s an experienced NBA player that has this same problem, yet no one questions his ability to be a leader OR basketball IQ. In fact, this NBA player doesn’t just do it “at times”, but for a significant portion of every game.
As someone who watches everyone University of Washington basketball game, I say T-Ross has a long ways to go.
He has a killer crossover and a fluidity to his game that shows he will clearly be a superior player when he puts it all together. However, it is also clear that he lacks the killer instinct to just take over like his god-given gifts should allow him to do.
T-Ross is boss. I don’t know Lamb that well but I can indefinitely say that T-Ross is just a lot of potential right now.
I’ll have to go with Lamb.
Ross is very nice though and i would love to see him in a Bulls uniform. He has a good crossover and with his height he gets very low to the ground on his cross which i think is good and takes a lot of coordination. He also has decent form on his jumper and shoots it effortlessly.
Lamb on the other hand has the coordination of a player 8 inches shorter than him, has a lot of bounce, and has one of the smoothest jump shots in basketball. If Lamb can get a little meaner, i think he can be a real problem in the NBA.
I would love to see these guys matched up against each other, Harrison Barnes at UNC, or Quincy Miller at Baylor. I would be in basketball heaven.
Lamb will be a very very good NBA roll player… (imagine Jeff Green, if he stayed with OKC,because now Boston will try to make him the main guy)….He looks like he listens, you give him an assignment, he will get it done. Killer mid-range jumper, etc…
Saw Lamb play a couple times this year and wasn’t too impressed but it’s a small sample size so I’m going to keep watching him.
Knew nothing about Ross before this article so going to keep and eye on him. No clue why they were leaving him wide open for all those threes though. Is that cus opponents are daring Ross to shoot it?
Cus u have to play Lamb close cus his rep as a good shooter. Lamb looks like he’s never lifted before college so once he bulks up he’ll be a better driver. The guy has inspector gadget arms so which will help on d