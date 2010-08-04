Who’s Better: Kevin Durant or Dwyane Wade?

You don’t need puppets to tell you that Kobe and LeBron are the two main contestants battling for the title of NBA’s Best Player. The reigning two-time MVP (LeBron) and the reigning two-time Finals MVP (Kobe) are pretty much interchangeable at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, despite what brand-new LeBron haters want to believe with LBJ going to a loaded team in Miami.
But who is the third-best player in the game? During last night’s NBA schedule unveiling on NBA TV, Kenny Smith surprised the panel by naming Kevin Durant No. 3, ahead of Dwyane Wade. Responding to the claim that Heat/Lakers on Christmas Day puts the top three players in the world on the court at the same time, Smith said, “No, I don’t agree it’s the top three. I think Kevin Durant is in the top three.” Asked who Durant would replace in the widely-accepted Kobe/LeBron/Wade trio, Smith said he’d put KD ahead of Wade.
Later in the program, Steve Kerr backed up The Jet, saying, “Durant deserves to be in the conversation as one of the
top three players in the League.”
Personally, I believe Durant is the future face of the NBA, but right now, the 21-year-old is still a notch below Wade. Until Durant can at least lead his team to a significant playoff run — like Wade has done multiple times — Wade still has the nod on him.
And while Durant is the best scorer in the NBA and one of its best shooters, Wade has a better all-around game, playing stellar defense and distributing the rock good enough to be a point guard. Durant gets buckets all night, but Wade will win games by making a block or a steal, getting a rebound, or handing off an assist, plus knocking down a game-winner.
My top five:
1. Kobe
2. LeBron
3. Wade
4. Durant
5. Dwight Howard
What do you think? Where should Durant rank?
Dwight is definitely top 5 athletes in the NBA but not top 5 “basketball players”
I think you have to put Melo in the top 5.
1) Duncan
2) Splitter
3) Ginobili
4) Parker
5) Hill
Wade still has Durant, for now.
When you look at the regular season vs. playoff numbers, Wade’s numbers improved in the playoffs while Durant’s fell off somewhat. PPG and FG% changes say it all.
Kobe
Wade
Lebron
Carmelo
Durant
#2 Thats whats up should be banned from this site. Spurs are done son…
I would put Chris Paul ahead of Dwight, every time. That guy does even more for the team than Dwight does.
Right now Wade is better than Tarantula, but at age of 21, Durant
is clearly better than Wade was. Wade at 21 was great, but this guy…
he could be one of the greatest if he keeps up with the improvement.
Melo..wade are 3a n 3b. Durant can get buckets on anyone and anywhere but need to develop on D still.
kobe
lebron
wade
durant
nash
1. Dilion
2 Dilion
3 Dilion, dilion, Dilion
Playoff don’t lie.
Wade >>> KD
1)LBJ
2)Wade
3)Kobe
4)Melo
5)D.Howard
6) Durant
Kobe
LBJ
Wade
D Will
Durant
As long as Kobe is the best player in the league, whats the point of arguing who number 2,3,4,5 are?
But for arguments sake.
1)Kobe
2)LeBron
3)Wade
4)Dwight
5)Durant
If I was starting a team and I had the first overall pick in the Draft and could take any player to build my franchise around for the next TEN YEARS……
1) Dwight
2) Durant
3) James
4) Wade/Melo
5) CP3
1. Kobe (see Chris Rock Video)
2. Bron (Dominates the game on both ends)
3. Wade (Dominates the game on both ends, alittle less than LeBron)
4. Howard (controls every aspect of defensive end. As well as forcing constant double teams on O.)
5. Durant (buckets. But still needs work on D, but getting better at all around)
kobe
lbj
wade
durant
melo
@L dot
definitely agree. but maybe itll be different next year since dwight is training with hakeem. if dwight can pump that up to 23-24ppg while still gettin 14rpg and 3bpg… id say hes a definite top 5.
but yea… wade has durant for now. wade almost single handedly took the championship from the mavs the year they won. and since then hes been on a less than mediocre team, while still pushing for playoffs when he wasn’t injured.
How about a Top 10 of whos got the biggest heart/will to win in the NBA?
1. Kobe
2. Wade
3. Durant
4. Pierce
5. The Decision
6. Melo
7. Nowitzki
8. Nash
9. Rose
10.Williams
You guys can call me a hater but I never thought Lebron dominates on Defense. He has some great highlight reel blocks but I couldn’t understand how the NBA thought that he was the BEST DEFENDER IN THE LEAGUE AT THE SMALL FORWARD POSITION 2008-2009? He wasn’t better than Battier/Artest.
1. lebron
2. kobe bryant
3. dwayne wade
4. chris paul
5. dwight howard
You can’t argue this. best 5 players from the Olympic gold medal team and that’s why they’re the best 5 players in the NBA.
1. Kobe Bryant
2. Dwyane Wade
3. LeBron James
4. Carmelo Anthony
5. Kevin Durant
Even though I hate him,
1) Kobe, right now there is no question he’s the best, but fuck him
2) Lebron
3) Wade
4) Melo
5) Durantula
6.Dwight, 7.Paul, 8.D.Williams, 9.Roy, 10.Bosh
@ detroitdave
i agree man, those chase down blocks he gets doesn’t mean that he is a great defensive player, Decision’s defense is overrated, you can’t put him ahead of Battier. Stats lie when it comes to defense, there is so much little stuff that doesn’t get measured and doesn’t get to highlight reel. Shane is living proof.
And guys, i see you aree puttin nash and d will ahead of Chris Paul… that is too easy to argue.
If I was starting a team today this is how I’d choose
1 Durant
2 James
3 Howard
I like Durant as any ballhead should, but one can even make an argument for D-wade as the best player in the league. He’s a better team player than Kobe,with more killer instinct than Lebron. Durant is out to prove stuff and as aavid Laker fan the spot he might grab this year is Kobe’s.
I dont agree at all that Dwight is top 5. Great athlete but he isnt a great BASKETBALL player. I think in all the talks about Kevin Durant we forget about Carmelo Anthony who is arguably the best scorer in the world aside from KD. Melo had the best 08 Olympics out of all the mentioned players and he consistently lights up Lebron and who who ever else is in front of him in a multitude of way “3 pointers, mid range, offensive glass, off the dribble, slash, and post”. He does it all on the offensive end
1. LeBron James
2. Kobe Bryant
3. Dwyane Wade
4. Carmelo Anthony
5. Kevin Durant
6. Chris Paul*
Dwight barely makes my top 10
I think that best scorer in the world is Kobe Bean Bryant.
Now, he’s not trying score on every posession like he used to, but 40+ games, 81 pts… He earned his title as best scorer in the game. If he is on fire, he will score that bucket with his eyes closed over five guys.
Carmelo’s game is really beautiful on offensive end, but I think he has a long way to go until i put him ahead of kobe.
Durant isnt as far along defensively as Dwade is so its stills Dwades 3rd spot..
even though i believe
1) Mamba
2) Wade
3) Lebron
4) Howard
5) Durant
Funny how the majority is now with Kobe at the #1 spot.. Fuckin bandwagon hoppers.. at least some of you finally gettin the big picture.. You can have all the stats in the world (Wilt) but if you lack heart and aint got it the real legends (Russell) will always outshine you when it comes down it..
so…carmelo is chopped liver?
talent should be based on winners… and lebron is obviously not a winner… he is a follower!
@23 iannyb
You r on to something I like the way you think. Build the proto type 2 skills, heart, instinct, in that order. Wade is obviously also the Best negotiator in the league too! If SB pulls off a Ring Wade should get minority ownership shares! I know Alonzo hasn’t got any credit for backing Riles’ pitches. Just know..
Anyone else notice Kenny saying both Kobe/Bron are number 1 in the NBA? Founf that funny
1a) Kobe
1b) Lebron
3) Wade
4) Melo
5) Durant
Howard can’t go on this list because he has no offense what so ever, same way Nash’s lack of defense takes him out as well. Wade and ‘Melo have been on significant playoff runs as Flash has a ring and Melo was 2 inbound passes away from reaching the finals. Durant has only seen post season once and under performed (Artest guarding you does that sometimes)
People slepe on ‘Melo roo much, he is the unquestionable leader of a top-5 team in the NBA and maybe the ebst offensive scorer. If he takes it to the post more often he might actually drop 30 a game.
I agree with DetroitDave
LBJ aint an elite defender. They hide him on defense. He gets some blocks and rebounds, but he aint gonna shut anyone down, except a slow ass Paul Pierce
He and Melo went head up, Melo dropped like 45, LBJ got like 41. So if LBJ is an elite defender, then Melo is one too. I don’t know anyone who says that about Melo.
And right now Wade is better, but Wade is 27. When Durant turns 27, he will be the face of the NBA, and better than Wade at 27.
i wouldn’t put lebron or kobe as #1.
for #1 basketball player, all team stuff has togo out the window. how his team did has less to do with one player.
Kobe is too old and slow to be #1. in the top 3, sure, but not #1.
Lebron and Wade both rely on speed and power more than basketball skill. top 5, sure, but not #1.
I could see either Melo or Durant as #1. As much as I hate Melo (dunno why but I do), his game is the most complete from a basketball skills perspective. Both have almost the total package just about except Melo has the power game as well which Durant doesn’t.
Another question: After their physical gifts leave them, who would be the best baller? Melo and Durant would still be murdering cats with their games into their 50’s, Wade,Kobe and Bron wouldn’t.
And anyone who throws Howard in to this discussion is an Idiot. A dominant player and a great/best player are 2 very different things.
The fuck… ain’t no way LeBron is 2nd… 3rd, I’ll give you that. Hence:
1. Kobe
2. (tie?) Wade
2. (tie?) Durant
3. LBJ
4. Dwight
Just ain’t no damn way LeDouche is third with his pussy ass heart and guts.
Delonte’s step son just proved it to us this off-season and the latest playoffs…
DOH! My bad… I mean, ain’t no way LeDouche sunglasses is SECOND…
I’m shocked to see that people aren’t forgetting Melo for once. His offense is beautiful outside, midrange, inside, first step etc… If he had a few sportscenter dunks every game, the Media would be on his nuts as much as they are on LBJ.
My list would be
1. Kobe (total package despite athletic disadvantage)
2. Wade (Wade does almost everything Bron does, despite being 5 inches shorter and I don’t know how many lbs lighter.
3. LBJ (He is pretty impressive, but then I look at Wade and I’m like if Wade is doing all that, why ain’t Lebron blowing him away with all his natural gifts/advantage’s?)
4. Melo (2nd favorite player, offense is better than everybody’s except Kobe and that’s close cuz he’s big enough to bang in the paint easier than Kobe can, his all around isn’t on everybody’s level yet but it’s closer than people think.)
5. Kevin Durant (I knew he was good, but he’s impressing the hell out of me, he’s very close to leapfrogging Melo and LBJ as the best 3’s in the game)
Yes, there’s no dwight on my List. Because Dwight is a very athletic, defensive and rebounding center which is great for him but as an all around talent he doesn’t match up to the top 5.
First, I wanna define best. If we talking regular season, Bron is #1. But since regular season doesnt count all that much,
Right now
1. Kobe
2. Lebron/Wade (just impossible to seperate them. Wade is better leader. Bron with more talent. Depends on the game)
4. Durant
5a. Deron Williams (More durable + better shooter than CP3)
5b. Paul
5c. Howard. All 3 of these super close and I could listen to an argument for changing them up. And for those who say Howard is only a good athlete, the man is a defensive FORCE. In game 4 of the Atlanta series, he affected over 70% PERCENT of their shots in the paint. That is absurd. He isnt a sure scorer but plenty of people score. No one else has that defensive effect.
8. Personally, Brandon Roy (leader, good scorer, rebounds well, makes team better). Maybe Melo (i have no idea where people are riding him from. All he does is score. Doesnt rebound at a great rate, doesnt play amazing, doesnt make teammates better, isnt a good leader as we saw when the nuggets fell apart after Karl got cancer. He isnt in my top 10). Personally, I’d take Nash over him. Way better leader, makes everyone better. Both suck at D.
Yeah the Lebron is an elite defender stance is pretty weak to me as well..
So weak i almost threw up in my mouth when he finished SECOND in DPOY votes 2 years ago.. Dont even need to mention that same year Wade avg more blocks and steals but aye, im just a non-follower lol
you could tell how an elite defender responds to different players.. when LBJ can play D on a Paul Pierce type player he is a GOOD defender.. When he has to play against someone who can smoke him and he needs to rely on defensive principles??
Dude is overrated as a mofo.. Case in point.. he didnt slow down Rondo when he said he would.. a stopper would go in there and nullify the lil F’er..
Ala Kobe takin on Westbrook :)
@Lakeshow
Neither Bron nor Kobe are 1rst team All-Def players, shows how messed up the voting is.
Thabo Sefolosha, Shane Battier, Ronnie Brewer are some of the top of my head who deserve it more than them. Fuck Kobe doesn’t defend the other teams best defensive player (Artest does) and Bron got toasted on both Rose and Rondo
1. Lebron
2. Kobe
3. D Wade
4. Chris Paul
5. Carmelo Anthony
5b. Kevin Durant
How could you say they hide Lebron on defense? He SHUT Paul Pierce down! I think this is the year we REALLY find out who’s better between Kobe and Lebron.
Dwyane Wade is better than Kevin Durant right now. Dwyane’s more complete and more athletic. Kevin is the purest shooter of the two though.
^^^ oh yeah. he shut pierce so much they got eliminated in 6 games with homecourt advantage up their ass!!!
1. Kobe Bryant
2. Dwyane Wade
3. LeBron James
4. Carmelo Anthony
5. Gilbert Arenas
—
6. Deron Williams
7. Chris Paul
8. Dirk Nowitzki
9. Tim Duncan
10. Kevin Garnett
pointing at the lebron cocksucker @ 40
@ Stunnaboy
Yeah you right Kobe’s only been guarding the other teams best offensive PG, SG, SF for the past 10-11 years..
I mean since Artest is there it kinda shows we signed him because Kobe couldnt handle it ya kno??
You catchin onto the sarcasm?? lol
Dude guards whoever he needs to guard.. From “wrestlin the big bear” Melo to trying to keep up with Russell Westbrook on one solid knee..
Just cuz Artest is there NOW (for 1 whole year) dont mean Kobe aint been doin it for years..
Dude used to ball denial AI like no other lol hes gone up against everyone.. just sayin..
1. Kobe
2. Wade
3. LeBron
4. Melo
5. Durant
6. Dirk
7. Dwight
8. DWill
9. CP3
10. Pau Gasol
just my 2 cents
But thanks for pointing out Bron got toasted by Rondo..
Even AFTER he said he wanted to guard him..
How did Kobe do on Rondo in the Finals???
I meant for this year bro, I kow Kobe’s a good defender but saying he is the best defensive SG in the league is a big stretch.
And yes, motherfucker Kobe guarded Rondo well in the finals even I admit that. Donlt know what hurt worse Kobe smothering Rondo or Fisher killing Allen after game 2.
Fuck it.. I’ll give you guys my whole dime…
1. Kobe <- Mamba is the best player in the world, and top handful of all-time. Fundamentally superior to everyone in the league (no offense Timmy D.) and STILL a premier defender capable of shutting down the other teams best player.
2. Wade <- Honestly, Wade is the closest thing in my opinion to the best player in the world outside of Kobe. He can do everything LeBron can, while being stupid clutch. Wade doesn't just hit game winning shots, he makes game winning blocks, game winning steals AND game winning shots.
3. LeBron <- Best athlete in our species. The most freakishly athletic human being in sports. His handle.. above average. His shot.. above average. His ON THE BALL defense.. above average. But when his "above average" skill-set is combined with that athleticism and his exceptional passing ability, you get an unstoppable force and a walking triple-double.
4. Melo <- To be real with ya, Melo has been doing what Durant is doing now, for years. He's even better than Durant offensively. Maybe people are just getting used to it. But Carmelo Anthony has a perfect offensive game. Period.
5. Durant <- 21-year-old scoring champion. He has no ceiling, but the 6'10" sharpshooter isn't better overall as a basketball player than the 4 guys I got ahead of him.
6. Dirk <- A basketball clone to Kevin Durant IMO. Same exact player.
7. Dwight <- Most dominate defensive player in the NBA.
8. DWill <- Bigger, stronger, better-shooting, PG than CP3.
9. CP3 <- Along with DWill, CP3 is the mold of what an NBA PG should be.
10. Pau Gasol <- Most versatile and skilled big man in the NBA. Defensively underrated.
Now THAT'S my top 10.
durant isnt better than melo