Who’s Better: LeBron or D-Wade?

LEBRON JAMES (by Austin Burton)
Remember when we weren’t sure if he’d get here? Back then, the King was still a kid, all promise and potential but still unproven to a League waiting to chew him up and spit him out like so many other failed phenoms. Back then, what made LeBron different from the other boy wonders was that he wasn’t the next Shaq or the next Mike or the next Larry: He was the next Magic, the one player who hadn’t yet had a “Next.”
Six and a half years into his pro career, LeBron is undeniably a legend in the making, only now his game is harder to peg. He’s a little bit of Magic, but also a little bit of Dominique, a little bit of Pippen, and, yes, a little bit of Jordan. And he’s a little bit better than the best the game has to offer. (Settle down: We’ll tackle the Kobe argument later.)
In the season following his first MVP, LeBron has improved. His 29.3 points and 8.2 assists per game, 50 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent from three are higher than last year’s numbers, while his free-throw shooting, rebounds, steals and blocks are only slightly lower. Meanwhile, his team — whose biggest addition is a nearly washed-up Shaq — has the best record in the East (39-11) going into tonight’s game against Miami and Dwyane Wade.
Let’s begin where LeBron is allegedly weak. Perimeter jumper? More consistent than Wade. Man-to-man defense? Stickier than Wade, plus LeBron can guard more positions. Free throws? Hitting them at a higher clip than Wade while getting to the line more often.
Wade wins the “clutch” category since he has a championship — I’ve even ranked him ahead of LeBron as an ideal go-to guy in crunch time. But consider this much: LeBron has never been knocked out in the first round of the playoffs, while Wade has done it twice in a row (’07 and ’09). Both players have higher postseason scoring averages than in the regular season, but LeBron’s increase is greater (1.7 ppg to 0.3 ppg), plus his career rebounding and assist numbers also go up in the playoffs, while Wade’s drop. In short, the numbers say LeBron steps his game up in the playoffs more than D-Wade.
But it is in the uniqueness of his game that gives LeBron the edge in my book as an all-around player. That Magic/’Nique/Scottie/Mike blend is a concoction unlike any we’ve ever seen. As much as I love D-Wade’s style and personality, I’ve seen D-Wades before. I saw him in Allen Iverson, who just lacked a little height and a little discipline. I saw him in Latrell Sprewell, who just lacked some humility and handle. I saw him in Baron Davis, who just lacked some durability and championship grit.
But LeBron? Never seen it before, and as far as I know, never seeing it again. And that is how he’ll ultimately become the “next Magic;” as a wholly unique player that can’t be duplicated, if often imitated.
DWYANE WADE (by Jack Jensen)
If you take away either of these players from their respective benches, I don’t see Miami or Cleveland winning more than twenty-odd games this year. Mo Williams, Michael Beasley and the O’Neal boys are great complementing pieces, respectively, but not anything that can still shoulder a team. Both James and Wade have become centerpiece fixtures of the NBA and two of its biggest marketing giants … blah, blah, blah. Who would I rather watch battle on a nightly basis for my squad? Either would make me happy and either is going to scrap (or dance) to the last possession to win games. Now which one would I rather root for? Which one would I rather have right now? I’m going to go against the perception that everyone at Dime jocks LeBron like the second coming and take Dwyane.
For me, a lot of what I think makes Wade special is how he handles situations; he is who he is. He’s not going to waltz on the court one-two stepping, he’s not going to string people along for a dunk contest we all know he won’t take part in and he’s not going to bring his ego into play. Wade, for all of the GQ and Hollywood lifestyle he has embraced off the court, is still all business on it.
From early on, like James, Wade has proven that he can win when it matters. In his third season in the League, he helped bring Miami a ring in 2006. The following year, James was swept in his only Finals appearance, while Wade dealt with the first of many nagging injuries he’s endured in his career. Coming back from what some believed might turn into a Penny Hardaway-like situation, Wade has regained his swagger from multiple knee problems to win Olympic Gold, an NBA scoring title and become Michael Jordan’s new right hand man. Wade is not only one of the most dynamic players to watch play, he’s willing to sacrifice his body and personal accolades to battle each and every night. His work ethic is unmatched and he’s proven that he can handle any situation that arises.
In this heavyweight matchup, Wade does have his low points. Stat-wise, LeBron takes the cake this season across the board. Both are also generally equal in terms of worth to their respective teams and neither have a consistently dominant big man to complement the frontcourt. The 6-4 Wade is averaging 27 points and just over six dimes a game on the year; James — who has the ball in his hands more than Wade — is racking up over 29 and eight through 50 games. Cleveland also rests atop the Central division with a record of 39-11, while Miami is wallowing with inconsistencies at 24-25 on the year — good enough for fourth in the Southeast.
Really, you can’t go wrong between these two. Both are going to be tearing up the League for years to come and we’ll see if LeBron can deliver on the Cavs great start this season with a Chip. With all of these stats and Dime-love reputation weighing in, I’m still taking Wade on this one.
Who do you think is better?
Lebron James is better. Period.
I think the only time this argument is ever close would be last year when Wade was putting up those INSANE numbers
otherwise it just has to be Lebron
i didnt know this was a debate.
Lebron. Hands Down.
I gotta go with Dwyane Wade here.
Well I could say that I am a Lebron fan but I cannot just say that Wade is better. I like the fact that those two players are highly competitive. But I bet that Lebron is better in the years to come. Wade already had an injury early in his career that would come as an issue in the future knowing the physicality of the game. I guess time will just tell who will favor the two. My bet is that Lebron will come on top.
really now? Its pretty obvious its the King
I prefer watching D Wade.. That isn’t saying I think he’s better.
As much as I love D Wade, LeBron is the better player. Not because of that bull about better numbers in the playoffs, when D Wade carried Miami to a chip against a team that beat San Antonio on route to the finals whilst LeBron no showed the finals against a year older San Antonio, but because I cant deny he is the better overall player. Across the board he does so much more.
I think we need to stop comparing James to these guards who are like at least 3 inches shorter than him and don’t play the same position. While I can hate on LBJ with the best of them, the boy got skills and you can’t deny that. We’ve never seen anyone with his natural talent in the league before, that was so polished.
My man Wade just seems to keep refining his game each season. Developing a J, getting better on D and becoming a leader.
James needs to be compared to Melo, because height wise, weight wise, etc, you’ve got an even matchup.
Now, with that said…in my opinion, WADE IS BETTER. Period.
Wade doesn’t have the same physical attributes as LBJ. He doesn’t have the ball as much as LBJ. BUT, he CONTINUES to put up LBJ numbers season after season, game after game. If LBJ is really that dominant a player, then Kobe, Wade, and other guards, shouldn’t be putting up comparable numbers. LBJ has more opportunities to just destroy cats, but, while he does destroy cats, he’s lacking something that Wade has. LBJ should/could be averaging a double double with boards and points, because of his position, but Wade is still compared to him
@CTP…co-sign
Lebron is a better player…but I’d much rather watch Wade play, and I’d much rather have him represent my team
LeBron is obviously better, that really can’t be debated. Jack said in his argument for Wade that he has “become Michael Jordan’s new right hand man” while LeBron has become his own brand.
They are both obviously great players, but LeBron’s ability to be a play maker puts him over the top by quite a bit.
Is this some kind of joke?? D-wade hands down, lebron’s gotta stacked team that he can’t take very far in the playoffs. Dwade has beasley, haslem, who else??
Are there just lebron nut huggers commenting right now? The only time lebron made it to the finals was with a team full of 5 former all-stars…and they got swept. Hilarious.
Tough call, LeBron’s athleticism is ridiculous, and Wade makes more circus shots than someone actually in the circus. I’d give the slightest edge to LeBron because A) He’s Younger and has more time to get even better which is scary and B) Ask anyone in the league, they would take guarding Wade over LBJ, just so they don’t get run over..
by the way ‘man to man defense, lebrons is stickier??’
Besides his lil behind the player block, how is lebron’s d better?? His team d is still horrible, don’t even get me started if lebron’s gonna guard you 1-on-1. He’ll give you 3 feet to do what ever you want. laughable.
Laugh…I like D Wade off the court more these days, but on the court? Please.
Look I know Im biased in this debate considering im a Heat fan but this shouldn’t even be a debate until after this season. Until LBJ gets a chip I gotta go w/ D-Wade. And Im with Honcho….You cant compare a 2 and a …. Especially one that has a 5 in. height difference.
Its funny how we forget so far. Wade has always proven hiself. He won a championship– singled handedly. Unlike Lebron & Cavs; Any MEANINGFUL game the Heats won was because of Wade. Cavs team is a much better team then Wade ever had on the Heats. Last year, Wade was the best player in the NBA. HIS STATS said it all!!! Wade was suppose to be first all defensive team. He ranked 2 in steals, had more blocks then alot of centers including Lebron. And he was great on defensive end, better than Lebron. So even if Wade plays better he still won’t get his props because NBA, Nike and all you columnist are BIAS!
Why is it obvious its Lebron people??
Dwade has a championship and a Finals MVP.. plus hes already showed he can drop #’s with the best of them..
Ill say Lebron but that has more to do with the Heat and their level of play and Dwade has cooled off from last years horrific assault on the league..
Put Lebron on the Heat and they’d probably have around the same record (Please argure against that).. Put Dwade on the Cavs and they still contenders.. dont know about the record but they still contenders..
I’d say it’s pretty even as far as want you want from a basketball player. Obviously Lebron is a freak of nature athletically and has practically no history of injury. Wade on the other hand gets by on pure skill and determination but is seemingly breaking down more and more each season.(Although I blame that on him having to carry his team on his back)
At this point in their careers I’d say you can’t wrong with either one on your team but as far as the future is concerned I would take Lebron if I could only choose one.
P.S. Sorry Dwayne. We still want you in a Bulls jersey next season though…
This guy is funny (Mike Honcho) why cant we compare the two? There are comparisons.. Back in the days, Micheal Jordan was compared to Magic and Bird, they have different positions so why cant we compare Wade and Lebron?
I agree with Iogicle about LBJ’s D…..when’s the FIRST time he’s guarded the other team’s best player? Everyone got so hype over LBJ guarding Wade for ONE possession when they played…..
Wade does it all, including the “I’ll Make Sports Center by running pace by pace with my man and get a highlight block so that everyone will think I’m a better defensive player than I really am” block…
This year is the final year of Wade’s contract. His team isn’t really giving him a reason to take the extra step. He can’t give his team everything until they prove to be dependable. Hence, he’s still giving them 27 points without even trying. So imagine if these guys start making shots and make better decisions.
I have to agree with every person in this post that you can’t compare the two. From a position standpoint these guys are both the best at their respective positions, but comparing LBJ and Flash is like comparing fake boobs to real boobs. They’re both amazing, but both are different and one clearly has the edge over the over (you decide which one that is).
D-Wade…All damn day!!!!
Better and more creative scorer.
Better passer and facilitator.
Willing to put his body on the line.
Better jump shooter.
Can block just as well as Lebron, if not better.
God forbid if Lebron ever gets hurt, people are gonna give up on him just like they did Wade. Wade single-handedly willed his team to a chip…and don’t give me this ‘the refs gave it to them’ bullshit.
Why would you even post this?? Lebron and Kobe are in a league of their own! No one else is getting in that league. D-wade, Carmello, Dwight Howard, Paul Pierce, etc. are in their own league but NO ONE comes close to comparing to Lebron or Kobe…period.
This is the debate that should be happening. Not Bron vs. Kobe. It’s Bron vs. DWade. And I think they’re neck and neck, with DWade getting the upper hand for now because of single-handedly winning a chip.
Jensen’s argument is too subjective. AB put down a very cogent and insightful analysis.
Lebron wins this debate, and rightfully so.
The other thing that nobody really touched upon is durability. How many games has LBJ missed relative to Wade?
@ Boombaby…Magic wasn’t holding a huge weight and height advantage on Jordan and they played the same position (Guards)…plus Jordan was the LBJ back then….meaning he came in a changed the game while the vets were getting old, but still holding their own
My point wasn’t necessarily abuot the position standpoint…it was moreso from the point of view that LBJ is in a position where he can get more boards, more dimes, more whatever, so he should be killing everyone else statistically, but he’s not. Wade is right there with him and when they go head-to-head, they match up evenly stat wise.
Just like back in the day, Magic took advantage of being a point, by dominating (HIS comparisons) in assists, Bird did it with his shot, Jordan just did it, LOL, etc….LBJ is doing it his way off the court, but I just don’t see him taking advantage, from a basketball IQ standpoint, on the court…..he’s still relying on his raw skill too much for me
I Go with the miami heat getting wade some help.. Jeez.
This is comical. LeBron. It’s not even close. He’s better than D-Wade (who is great in his own right), in every possible category.
I could understand if we were talking about a PG and a C, but there’s not that much of a difference (especially nowadays) between a SF and a SG.
I think you definitely CAN compare the two because they’re being asked to do basically the same thing for their respective teams.
Lol For someone named think you certainly say some anti-thought shit..
In every possible category?? So James is a better ball handler?? A better shooter?? a better onball defender??
How about the, dare i say it, clutch factor??
I think you need to raise your hand next time..
@ Big V
So i take it u didnt read the BEING A GOOD 20-30 LBS LIGHTER and 3-4 INCHES SHORTER line??
Yeah cuz that definetely makes a good difference..
Im just saying..
I’m probably the biggest Wade fan on the planet, and my reason for this is Dwyane Wade was never supposed to be D-Wade. That we know him as Flash and he’s now Michael Jordan’s right hand man is a testament to his hard work and dedication. After Kobe, Wade’s the hardest working man in the L.
With that being said from a purely analytical GM standpoint, if I were building a team today I would have to go with LeBron, he’s younger, a physical specimen, and still has limitless potential. I would then hope that he takes a break from becoming a Brand and dancing on the court to work on a post game and man-to-man defense.
With all his God-given tools and ability, it speaks volumes that LeBron still can’t definitevely be called the best player in the game today.
Lebron is a great player nodoubt, with that type of size and ability to only get better, all I could say is “WOW”. But D WADE is special man. Not that Magic or Bird special,
not that Dominique or Pippen special, but that Kobe and Michael special. People seem to be hypnotised on Lebrons hype, I blame the NBA and ESPN for that, it seems that people can’t except that there is another highly skilled player gracing the hardwoods of the NBA. True ballers recognize WADE, people caught up in camera flashes love Lebron. Even in the 03 draft Toronto,Denver,and Detroit are still kicking themselves for passing up on him. Even the living legend himself cosigns Wades ability. Give Wade the lights and hype that Lebron recieves, then will people see true greatness.
The Big “O” is the only comp. Same size, maybe same speed and complete package, scoring, assists and rebounds. Wade is not that close to LeBron at this point.
LeBron is better because he is younger, more durable and just plain larger physically. But I don’t think it is a completely insane notion to think that D-Wade plays the most attractive style of basketball. LeBron has great skill, but he is a power dribbler, while Kobe is certainly an all time great and tremendously effective, but D-Wade is the only guy I see who plays with feline grace. When his jumper is falling (I think it is more consistent than LeBron), its like he is just playing basketball. Not a 2-guard, not a 1-guard, but just plain, pure basketball, irrespective of positions and paradigms.
If I was starting a team, to compete for years to come, I’d probably chose Lebron over DWade…slightly
But in the case that I need to win this year…give me DWade every time.
Handles: Wade>LBJ
Jumper: Wade> LBJ
finishing at rim: tie
Clutch: Wade>LBJ
Passing: LBJ>Wade
playmaking:Wade>LBJ …yes this is different from passing
Leadership: Wade >>>>LBJ
Freakish athletic ability: LBJ>>Wade
Man to man Defense: Wade> LBJ
Help D: LBJ>Wade
BBall IQ: Wade>LBJ
By my count Wade has him beat overall right now.
~LBJ doesn’t have leadership skills right now. That Dancing and acting a fool, not the guy i want leading my team. ~Wade is about getting the W at all cost
~Has the attack of a pit bull in him
~Built like linebacker to absorb punishment and dish it out (LBJ is built like the hulk though!)
~Finishes at the rim like LBJ while being 4 inches shorter and 50lbs lighter
~Mid-range jumper is wet, not Ray allen like, but top level because you can’t guard him too close so he ends up shooting wide open jumpers
~DWade gets a block a game at 6’4, while also getting 2stls a game, and has the ability to shut you down, LBJ has shutdown some, but concerns himself more with scoring and helpside D, which isn’t bad it’s just not better than DWade
~Playmaking vs Passing: LBJ has vision like a PG (I actually think this is his best position), but Wade not only can pass, he does a better job of setting up his teammates for easy baskets. LBJ Draws attn then kicks it to the wide open guy who has no choice but to shoot, Wade kicks it to the RIGHT person who then may swing the ball around to the wide open player for a easy lay-up. It’s goes to LBJ low IQ and Wade high IQ
~speaking of BBall IQ. Wade kills bron in this category. If Wade has LBJ’s body with his own brain he’d dominate like nothing you seen before, while if Bron had Wades body…he’d be Harold Minor. It’s that simple.
@Chicagorilla, Harold Minor? Damn homie that’s harsh, though I agree Wade in Bron’s body would be something the likes of which we have never seen.
Question: Is the Ford Edge a female car?
I’ll take Wade in this one. I don’t need to repeat the reasons that people have already said.
@Tega,
Ok I may have exaggerated a bit with Harold Minor, but I don’t think LBJ would be an all-star if he was 6’4 220lbs. He’d be in the NBa Though but a lot of what he does is because of his size, speed, hops, not because of his skills.
@Chicagorilla, you’re preaching to the choir.
I’m actually impressed that that Wade’s getting his proper respect from so many people in the comments section. Is it just me or does anyone else feel like Jack Jensen made a weak-ass argument for Wade?
Obviously LeBron
Lebron James = Beyonce
Dwayne Wade = Alicia Keys
lol
A big aid in this conversation. Is the N.B.A. marketing machine. How could Wade be in the conversation & he doesn’t even have a MVP puppet. What he did upon entering the league going to the playoffs 3 straight I believe in the east & making L.O. & Skip relevant again. All while beating a healthy pacer & Baron davis lead squad. Winning a ring his 3rd year in. Forget the refs & him having a old broken down team. The mere fact that he got there is a testament to him. The Cavs are better than the Heat at every position & still struggle to beat them convincingly.
He got to the finals with everyone injured. Stern says he’s the best. This site says he’s the best. Everyone except the players & Bron himself know that he’s not the best. Not yet at least. Had Lebron had a ring & Wade didn’t forget about it. Wade’s ring doesn’t even count to some people. All the Hype surrounding last years Cleveland run. Where did it go. He almost got swept by an upstart Magic team. That’s terrible. Remember the Heat almost got Mo Williams. They should have went after Skip & Steven Jackson this year. Wade makes anybody go.
Also lets stop with the better overall player. Overall skills doesn’t automatically equate to better player. Melo,Joe Johnson,& Gilbert do more things than Wade & Lebron both. Doesn’t mean they’re better. In most of the politically correct eyes. Lebron is the obvious answer. Yet I still think he has a ways to go given everything he has working in his favor.
He could have easily been co rookie of the year his 1st year or not won it at all. The Hype had a lot to him having to win that over Carmelo. The Wizards would have won had the refs made the correct calls on Lebron. He wouldn’t have made the finals had Wade,Vince/Kidd, & Gilbert had been healthy. Also the year he beat the Pistons they were already on their downfall. Weren’t the same Pistons of old.
Lastly if it weren’t for Turkolou being afraid to blow on Lebron for that 3. They would have gotten swept in every deciding playoff series he’s been in. That doesn’t spell Greatness to me. Let the #”s tell it though. He’s the best thing to ever enter the league. I don’t care that we’ve never seen a talent like this before. THat’s all the better for Bron but what isn’t. WHen you could do no wrong. You know how easy. Try overcoming when you could do no right & have no hype. Everything that Wade & Melo & Gilbert have accomplished over the years. Are all considered afterthoughts in the media & N.B.A suits eyes. From more Televised games his rookie season. To the campaign he’s gotten for not even being in the Dunk Contest. Like people really want to see him compete. Also I’d wear Jordans the rest of my life over Lebron’s anyday. Barkley’s,Penny’s,A.I’s, & even LJ’s throwbacks before I go Lebron Koo Koo for Cocoa Puffs. Be your own judge. Don’t just watch sportscenter or listen to all the analysts. They’re all conditioned to think and be PRO LEBRON. They’ve even put the chase down Block in 2K11.
West: Kobe
Magic says: Kobe
Mike: Wade
Isiah:???
Bird:???
Kareem:????
Oscar:?????
Penny:?????
Shaq: Wade but really means Kobe
What do the past greats think collectively & What do their peers think currently? Do a real survey & you’d be surprised. Lebron is Great but he isn’t the greatest talent ever like some would like to believe. I’d even like to ask players from NY,Chi,DC,ATL,LA,SEA,HOU,Cle-Collectively what they think.
Well put Chicagorilla
One has a ring and the other got swept.
Come back to me when LeBron wins some games that mean something.
Lebron sells products which is why Dime love him so i get that.