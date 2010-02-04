Who’s Better: LeBron or D-Wade?

We argue. You decide.

LEBRON JAMES (by Austin Burton)

Remember when we weren’t sure if he’d get here? Back then, the King was still a kid, all promise and potential but still unproven to a League waiting to chew him up and spit him out like so many other failed phenoms. Back then, what made LeBron different from the other boy wonders was that he wasn’t the next Shaq or the next Mike or the next Larry: He was the next Magic, the one player who hadn’t yet had a “Next.”

Six and a half years into his pro career, LeBron is undeniably a legend in the making, only now his game is harder to peg. He’s a little bit of Magic, but also a little bit of Dominique, a little bit of Pippen, and, yes, a little bit of Jordan. And he’s a little bit better than the best the game has to offer. (Settle down: We’ll tackle the Kobe argument later.)

In the season following his first MVP, LeBron has improved. His 29.3 points and 8.2 assists per game, 50 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent from three are higher than last year’s numbers, while his free-throw shooting, rebounds, steals and blocks are only slightly lower. Meanwhile, his team — whose biggest addition is a nearly washed-up Shaq — has the best record in the East (39-11) going into tonight’s game against Miami and Dwyane Wade.

Let’s begin where LeBron is allegedly weak. Perimeter jumper? More consistent than Wade. Man-to-man defense? Stickier than Wade, plus LeBron can guard more positions. Free throws? Hitting them at a higher clip than Wade while getting to the line more often.

Wade wins the “clutch” category since he has a championship — I’ve even ranked him ahead of LeBron as an ideal go-to guy in crunch time. But consider this much: LeBron has never been knocked out in the first round of the playoffs, while Wade has done it twice in a row (’07 and ’09). Both players have higher postseason scoring averages than in the regular season, but LeBron’s increase is greater (1.7 ppg to 0.3 ppg), plus his career rebounding and assist numbers also go up in the playoffs, while Wade’s drop. In short, the numbers say LeBron steps his game up in the playoffs more than D-Wade.

But it is in the uniqueness of his game that gives LeBron the edge in my book as an all-around player. That Magic/’Nique/Scottie/Mike blend is a concoction unlike any we’ve ever seen. As much as I love D-Wade’s style and personality, I’ve seen D-Wades before. I saw him in Allen Iverson, who just lacked a little height and a little discipline. I saw him in Latrell Sprewell, who just lacked some humility and handle. I saw him in Baron Davis, who just lacked some durability and championship grit.

But LeBron? Never seen it before, and as far as I know, never seeing it again. And that is how he’ll ultimately become the “next Magic;” as a wholly unique player that can’t be duplicated, if often imitated.

DWYANE WADE (by Jack Jensen)

If you take away either of these players from their respective benches, I don’t see Miami or Cleveland winning more than twenty-odd games this year. Mo Williams, Michael Beasley and the O’Neal boys are great complementing pieces, respectively, but not anything that can still shoulder a team. Both James and Wade have become centerpiece fixtures of the NBA and two of its biggest marketing giants … blah, blah, blah. Who would I rather watch battle on a nightly basis for my squad? Either would make me happy and either is going to scrap (or dance) to the last possession to win games. Now which one would I rather root for? Which one would I rather have right now? I’m going to go against the perception that everyone at Dime jocks LeBron like the second coming and take Dwyane.

For me, a lot of what I think makes Wade special is how he handles situations; he is who he is. He’s not going to waltz on the court one-two stepping, he’s not going to string people along for a dunk contest we all know he won’t take part in and he’s not going to bring his ego into play. Wade, for all of the GQ and Hollywood lifestyle he has embraced off the court, is still all business on it.

From early on, like James, Wade has proven that he can win when it matters. In his third season in the League, he helped bring Miami a ring in 2006. The following year, James was swept in his only Finals appearance, while Wade dealt with the first of many nagging injuries he’s endured in his career. Coming back from what some believed might turn into a Penny Hardaway-like situation, Wade has regained his swagger from multiple knee problems to win Olympic Gold, an NBA scoring title and become Michael Jordan’s new right hand man. Wade is not only one of the most dynamic players to watch play, he’s willing to sacrifice his body and personal accolades to battle each and every night. His work ethic is unmatched and he’s proven that he can handle any situation that arises.

In this heavyweight matchup, Wade does have his low points. Stat-wise, LeBron takes the cake this season across the board. Both are also generally equal in terms of worth to their respective teams and neither have a consistently dominant big man to complement the frontcourt. The 6-4 Wade is averaging 27 points and just over six dimes a game on the year; James — who has the ball in his hands more than Wade — is racking up over 29 and eight through 50 games. Cleveland also rests atop the Central division with a record of 39-11, while Miami is wallowing with inconsistencies at 24-25 on the year — good enough for fourth in the Southeast.

Really, you can’t go wrong between these two. Both are going to be tearing up the League for years to come and we’ll see if LeBron can deliver on the Cavs great start this season with a Chip. With all of these stats and Dime-love reputation weighing in, I’m still taking Wade on this one.

Who do you think is better?

