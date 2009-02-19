Who’s Better: Paul Millsap or David Lee?

We argue. You decide…

PAUL MILLSAP (by Aron Phillips)

I know what you’re thinking. If Carlos Boozer wasn’t hurt, Paul Millsap wouldn’t even be starting for the Jazz. But if the Knicks hadn’t ever traded Zach Randolph, then David Lee would be the first off the bench for New York along with Nate-Rob. So with opportunity comes results. And in the case of Millsap, the results have been impressive.

In a career-high 32 minutes per game, Millsap is averaging 14.7 points and 9.2 rebounds while the Jazz cling to the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Shooting just under 55 percent from the field, Millsap has not only been productive, but efficient as well. During one stretch this season, the 6-foot-8, 250-pound power forward had 19 double-doubles in a row — the longest streak since Kevin Garnett‘s run of 33 straight in 2006. While Lee is averaging a double-double, it’s not that hard for the only guy over 6-foot-5 on an under-.500 team to grab a few more rebounds than Millsap.

Although Millsap’s name wasn’t even listed on the All-Star ballot this year, he was listed among the notable Western Conference snubs when TNT unveiled the ’09 All-Star reserves. And once Boozer likely walks this summer, expect the former second-round pick to battle the likes of Al Jefferson for one of those All-Star spots. Just like the Pistons trading for Allen Iverson to make room for the development of Rodney Stuckey, with Boozer gone, Millsap will be able to assert himself as a star in the League.

The reason I’d take Millsap over Lee is that he’s a workhorse. He is the only player in NCAA history to lead the nation in rebounding for three consecutive years — and he probably would have done it for all four had he not entered the draft after his junior year. In the NBA, that workhorse mentality hasn’t let up.

DAVID LEE (by Christian Grant-Fields)

And people say I’m the dude in the office who must stop by the bar on the way to work. AP must have had a couple of shots before writing his argument as to why Paul Millsap is better than D-Lee.

Millsap is nice, too. He’s a great backup power forward. I would love him in a Knicks uni. BUT, when it comes to David Lee, there is no question who is the better player. David Lee this season is one of the most efficient players in the NBA, currently ranking 11th on NBA.com’s Total Efficiency Points meter.

In 52 games this season, Lee is averaging 16.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. He’s putting up those numbers as basically an undersized center in a very fast-paced offense, where he’s hitting 56 percent from the field. While Millsap is dropping a respectable 14.7 points and 9.2 boards in Utah, he’s shooting at a lower field goal percentage. In only three more minutes per night, Lee’s numbers are better across the board.

Lee is also first in the NBA with 41 double-doubles, while Millsap ranks 11th with 24 double-doubles. Lee’s 613 total boards ranks second in the League, crushing Millsap’s 434 rebounds. I mean, it’s almost a waste of time to lay out all the stats. Lee is better than Millsap in every major statistical category, and if he isn’t, the margin is very thin.

Don’t take this as my “I Hate Paul Millsap” post, because I do love his game. I think he is a better defender than David Lee, and we all know defense wins ‘chips … but Millsap needs to work on his offensive moves like David Lee has done. You see that improvement is working wonders for Lee this season. In his last five games, Super Dave is averaging 21 and 13, including last night’s 13-point, 12-board effort against the Spurs. In that game, Lee made a huge defensive play when he poked the ball away from Tim Duncan in the post on a late-game possession, and after he fouled out just before overtime, you heard the Knicks announcers practically resign the game knowing that Lee wouldn’t be around for the last five minutes. That’s how important he is to his team.

Who do you think is better?