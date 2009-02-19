Who’s Better: Paul Millsap or David Lee?

We argue. You decide…
PAUL MILLSAP (by Aron Phillips)
I know what you’re thinking. If Carlos Boozer wasn’t hurt, Paul Millsap wouldn’t even be starting for the Jazz. But if the Knicks hadn’t ever traded Zach Randolph, then David Lee would be the first off the bench for New York along with Nate-Rob. So with opportunity comes results. And in the case of Millsap, the results have been impressive.
In a career-high 32 minutes per game, Millsap is averaging 14.7 points and 9.2 rebounds while the Jazz cling to the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Shooting just under 55 percent from the field, Millsap has not only been productive, but efficient as well. During one stretch this season, the 6-foot-8, 250-pound power forward had 19 double-doubles in a row — the longest streak since Kevin Garnett‘s run of 33 straight in 2006. While Lee is averaging a double-double, it’s not that hard for the only guy over 6-foot-5 on an under-.500 team to grab a few more rebounds than Millsap.
Although Millsap’s name wasn’t even listed on the All-Star ballot this year, he was listed among the notable Western Conference snubs when TNT unveiled the ’09 All-Star reserves. And once Boozer likely walks this summer, expect the former second-round pick to battle the likes of Al Jefferson for one of those All-Star spots. Just like the Pistons trading for Allen Iverson to make room for the development of Rodney Stuckey, with Boozer gone, Millsap will be able to assert himself as a star in the League.
The reason I’d take Millsap over Lee is that he’s a workhorse. He is the only player in NCAA history to lead the nation in rebounding for three consecutive years — and he probably would have done it for all four had he not entered the draft after his junior year. In the NBA, that workhorse mentality hasn’t let up.
DAVID LEE (by Christian Grant-Fields)
And people say I’m the dude in the office who must stop by the bar on the way to work. AP must have had a couple of shots before writing his argument as to why Paul Millsap is better than D-Lee.
Millsap is nice, too. He’s a great backup power forward. I would love him in a Knicks uni. BUT, when it comes to David Lee, there is no question who is the better player. David Lee this season is one of the most efficient players in the NBA, currently ranking 11th on NBA.com’s Total Efficiency Points meter.
In 52 games this season, Lee is averaging 16.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. He’s putting up those numbers as basically an undersized center in a very fast-paced offense, where he’s hitting 56 percent from the field. While Millsap is dropping a respectable 14.7 points and 9.2 boards in Utah, he’s shooting at a lower field goal percentage. In only three more minutes per night, Lee’s numbers are better across the board.
Lee is also first in the NBA with 41 double-doubles, while Millsap ranks 11th with 24 double-doubles. Lee’s 613 total boards ranks second in the League, crushing Millsap’s 434 rebounds. I mean, it’s almost a waste of time to lay out all the stats. Lee is better than Millsap in every major statistical category, and if he isn’t, the margin is very thin.
Don’t take this as my “I Hate Paul Millsap” post, because I do love his game. I think he is a better defender than David Lee, and we all know defense wins ‘chips … but Millsap needs to work on his offensive moves like David Lee has done. You see that improvement is working wonders for Lee this season. In his last five games, Super Dave is averaging 21 and 13, including last night’s 13-point, 12-board effort against the Spurs. In that game, Lee made a huge defensive play when he poked the ball away from Tim Duncan in the post on a late-game possession, and after he fouled out just before overtime, you heard the Knicks announcers practically resign the game knowing that Lee wouldn’t be around for the last five minutes. That’s how important he is to his team.
Who do you think is better?
Millsap all day!!! He gets them wins…
Millsap
David Lee, by far.
1st 20-20 since Patrick Ewing, nuff said.
OMG how can you compare them? How many extra possessions a game does NYK get over the Jazz who take the ball down set up a set and use up the full shot clock the SLOAN way.
Honestly, if they were traded for one another, we’d be talking about a guy who’d be averaging 25 and 15 with 3 blocks a game. You can’t even compare them as is because one is in the D’Antoni inflated system compared to the Sloan slow it down make every possession count system.
Joey Graham would put up the same numbers Lee is putting up in that system. He’s a system player and is a massive defensive liability and that is HALF the game and probably the most important part of it.
Milsap easy.
Its a draw but id go with Milsap because he’s got more of an upside.
co-sign #4. Plus seriously who else on the Knicks rebounds? Lil Nate had 10 boards the other night. Milsap would clean up on that team.
Gotta go with Millsap. I still can’t believe he slipped so low in the draft. I thought NJ would take him in the first round that year, but they decided Josh Boone was the better choice. Nice GM skills.
Millsap all the way.
In a team like new york dantonis shoot and gunners, even my three year son would get those rebounds and shots.
I think Lee has better looking numbers, is a talented young player who is very efficient and having a great season. I also just think that Millsap is a better player. ‘Sap has an a solid face up game including an 18 foot jumper. I think he has better back to the basket moves as well. Icing on the cake is that Millsap is a better passer. Interior defense does not need to be mentioned. Pace is a huge factor in stats, and D’Antoni’s system makes a huge difference. Heck, what’s next, who’s better: Chris Duhon or Tony Parker — stats make Duhon looks great right now too.
What needs to be said is that BOTH of those guys would be great on the same team. Not a high profile front court, but a damn good one.
id go with Millsap on this one…
toss-up. millsap has stepped-up with the lack of talent. lee has proven his worth despite the depth and controversy. they should challenge lebron in next year’s slam dunk contest. winner ends this debate.
Millsap easily.
Lee’s numbers are only marginally better and he’s (A) started more games and (B) played in a fast paced system for a losing team. Putting up numbers for a losing team is much easier.
David Lee by far! Look at the numbers, he averages more, and his career high is higher, and you cant give me the argument that the Knicks system allows for more points for Lee, he is way undersized for the center position and he has to battle those bigs night in and night out. You give Lee Deron Williams and his numbers will double… this is no contest
I like David Lee, but I have to go with Milsap on this one.
This dudes nose again!? Cott’dayuuuuum they must have a better pic in that dime catalogue !!
wow guys are millsap easy or lee by far. personally they are even millsap is more talented but lee makes it up with hustle i dont know who id pick for my team.
Good comparison. You could throw Brandon Bass, Jason Maxiell, etc. into the mix too. Personally, I think that David Lee is the cream of this crop, but I like both players so I don’t blame anyone for taking Millsap.
Millsap is light years ahead of David Lee right now. If David Lee was on the Jazz he would be Matt Harping, but with some skillz
cynic – you know that Lee is 3rd in the league in rebounding, right? So I guess that when you said “light years ahead”, you really meant to say, “significantly behind”.
David Lee was putting up double doubles when Isiah was coaching this team. Hell he was doing it when Brown spent his season with the Knicks. Watch some NBA games. D’Antoni has nothing to do with Lee. The only player he impacted has been Duhon. As I recall Lee always seems to get the better of Millsap when they go head to head anyway. Oh well.
I love Lee’s game but this goes to Millsap all night.
stats wise, Lee is better, but that is also because of more possessions for NY than Utah gets, as Sloan is methodical and will even yell at his players if they run down the floor and take the first possible shots with 20 seconds on the shot clock, so of course Millsap will have lower stats.
Here is the tie breaker in my opinion. The Knicks have had their starters for the entire season, and aren’t even in the playoffs. The Jazz haven’t had all five of their starters even on the floor YET this season and are tied for seventh in the West Boozer went down and Millsap stepped up, and helped keep the jazz afloat, and that is what matters more, Winning, not stats, and the jazz have done that.
MILLSAP!!!!!! BY FAR
IS THIS A JOKE???
PAUL WHO? 9 points and 6 rebounds…
David Lee is one of the most effective players in the game today, one of those players that doesnt need to shot the ball that much to score…
Players like CKAMAN / Gasol Brothers / OKUR are very effective cause they can score 20 pts with only 2 shoots missed.
But all you can see is RGAY and BDavis who got also 20 PTS but missed 20 shoots…