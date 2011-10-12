Who’s Better (Pre-Injuries): Grant Hill, Penny Hardaway Or Tracy McGrady?

But who was the best of the three before they suffered injuries? We argue. You decide.
GRANT HILL
You know the story of Grant Hill’s entrance to the league, how he was the next Michael Jordan. Which means you know about his ankle surgeries from 2000-04, his could-have-been-fatal infection in his post-surgery ankle and his career suddenly on the rocks. Knowing all of that â€” seeing his rise in Phoenix as a born-again bionic man who still takes an opponent’s best player on defense â€” how would you still describe Hill?
Smooth.
Though it’s compelling to cite alone his ability to make the Pistons’ mid-’90s ketchup-and-teal uniforms look dope as the sole reason he wins, it’s that same qualification â€” good for a laugh as it is â€” that in fact lends itself best to Hill’s case. Like fashion, Hill’s game is praised because of its ephemeral quality and remembered because of its smooth appearance. Thanks to his ankle problems, his prime didn’t last long but when you read into the numbers, there’s a whole lot of substance to back up the style.
In a league that champions its gunners, there has to be an immense level of appreciation for the offensive sacrifice Hill took in his prime to produce the way he did as a whole. Yes, he was Detroit’s best option from ’94-’00, but he was never the offensive player he could have been because of his effort on defense and distribution, picking up averages of 21.4 points, nine boards and 7.4 assists in ’96-’97, or 20.2, 9.8 and 6.2 in ’95-’96. Able to make his team better, Detroit went from 28 wins in his rookie season to 46 and 54 by year three.
Hill may not have enjoyed the comparisons to MJ, but he never shied away from their head-to-head matchups. In 15 games against one another from 1995 to 2003, Hill had eight double-doubles and three triple-doubles and came within an assist of a fourth (That doesn’t include a classic game on Jan. 3, 1998 where Hill went for 31 points, seven boards, six assists and six steals vs. Jordan’s 34 points, nine assists and nine steals).
It’s that ease, on each end of the floor, that brings me back to taking Hill. It’s a sense of knowing you’re being fooled and still believing, like the eyes seeing the 6-8 forward draining himself on both ends of the court but the brain understanding it as effortless. As true as an NBA on NBC broadcast in the early afternoon, Hill made it look that way even when it wasn’t.
So this smoothness, is it exclusive to Hill? Of course not; however, Hill’s true gift was making every single part of his game just look that way.
-ANDREW GREIF
LOL… Recycling articles are we?
Grant Hill gets my vote. 3 consecutive triple doubles. what more does he need to do?
With rounding, he joins the elite company of 20/5/5 in his rookie season. Officially it is something like 19.85 ppg. but only 4 other players have pulled that off in their rookie season anyway. Aside for eating away at the salary cap, no one has ever had a problem with the guy.
McGrady was the better scorer, but Hill gets my vote as the best player. He made everything look ridiculously easy (oh, and his signature dunk was just nasty).
gott a go penny and it aint close. ghill may be the better all around and have lasted longer and tmac might have won scoring titles but penny was first team all-nba 2 years in a row. he tooled with pippen and at the time in 93-95 was arguably the best perimeter defender at the time. he even in 95 outplayed a half season mj. i would go penny and it aint close!
T mac…best natural scorer of all time at one point imo. All great though
similarly-sized sg/sf, injury prone who could have been great players… nice.
he may/may not be lacking in the pg aspect, but when it comes to a swingman’s shortened career due to injuries, Bernard King will always be the best and biggest waste of ’em all…
tough one, but i’ll take hill as #1, penny #2 and t-mac #3
T-Mac was NEVER the best scorer of all time. He was damn good, but not THAT good!
Grant Hill was a more well-rounded player, but Penny was sick. He’s the #1 of these three by far, and that’s not even to trivialize how good the other two were.
I had a FB rant about this months ago…….I would take TMac 1st overall, then Penny, then Hill.
off the top of my head- Penny.
its been a minute since i seen these dudes play at their prime- who was the best defender? that would def sway my decision easily.
NTstateOFmind, that would definitely be Grant Hill. I was pretty sure he’d won DPOY once but I checked Wikipedia and I guess not. Still, he was a great defender.
If you saw Hill play in the NBA how could you not pick him. TMac was, and maybe still is a better scorer, but Hill was a much better defender and he was a leader.
magic were cursed…such talented but doomed stars
This article makes me kinda’ sad, but:
1. Tracy McGrady
2. Grant Hill
3. Anfernee Hardaway
Boom.
penny was my favorite player growing up so I’m a little biased..but between hill and mcgrady i’d go with hill. you never questioned hill’s heart or will to win..mcgrady on the other hand…well lets just say him and vince have more in common than just being cousins
Whichever guy drinks Sprite is the best
Grant, Penny, TMac. Great debate!!!
Obviously Penny. Grant second and I guess T-Mac shouldn’t be here in the first place. He got injured way past his prime.
Easy… Penny Hardaway.
Man, this is a toughie! I can’t even pick one; I just wish all three had stayed healthy.
I’m gonna Kanye this article by saying:
VINCE CARTER WAS BETTER THAN ALL 3 OF THESE JOKERS PERIOD!
hill one easy for me and tmac third again easy for me